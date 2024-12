Dr. STONE and Demon School! Are Coming Back for Season 4 | The Anime Effect NEWS

LeAlec is BACK from Japan, and he joins Leah to talk about Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- and Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! coming to theaters, the upcoming Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun seasons, new anime coming soon, and more! Have a question for The Anime Effect? Ask it here. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected] . Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- Anime Movie Tickets Now on Sale Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4 Anime Officially Announced Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Reveals New Trailer, Cast, CCXP World Premiere I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Students Reach the Dungeon Depths Anime Premieres on January 11, 2025 The Catcher in the Ballpark! Anime Adaptation Announced for 2025 Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! Anime Compilation Film Reveals Main Trailer, Visual Super Nintendo World Goes Bananas With Donkey Kong Country Opening at USJ in December Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices