Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Security Now (Audio) in the App
Listen to Security Now (Audio) in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Security Now (Audio)

Security Now (Audio)

Podcast Security Now (Audio)
Podcast Security Now (Audio)

Security Now (Audio)

TWiT
add
Steve Gibson, the man who coined the term spyware and created the first anti-spyware program, creator of SpinRite and ShieldsUP, discusses the hot topics in sec... More
Technology
Steve Gibson, the man who coined the term spyware and created the first anti-spyware program, creator of SpinRite and ShieldsUP, discusses the hot topics in sec... More

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • SN 921: OSB OMG and Other News! - Age verification, Google Authenticator E2EE, VirusTotal AI, cURL
    Picture of the Week. The Encryption Debate. Age does matter... Age Verification. WhatsApp: Rather be blocked in UK than weaken security. Exposing Side-Channel Monitoring. Closing the Loop. A new UDP reflection attack vector. Google Authenticator Updated. Does Israel use NSO Group commercial spyware? A Russian OS? TP-Link routers compromised. A pre-release security audit. Another Intel side-channel attack. Windows users: Don't remove cURL! AI comes to VirusTotal.  Show Notes    https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-921-Notes.pdf Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can submit a question to Security Now! at the GRC Feedback Page. For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6. Sponsors: canary.tools/twit - use code: TWIT joindeleteme.com/twittv drata.com/twit
    5/2/2023
  • SN 920: An End-to-End Encryption Proposal - Wipe those routers, Lockdown Mode, ChatGPT black market
    Picture of the Week. Lockdown Mode seen succeeding. A growing black market for ChatGPT accounts. Decommissioned Corporate Routers Leak Secrets. Jaguar Tooth: Cisco router vulnerabilities. Security Research Legal Defense Fund. A quick Firefox fix. Kubernetes security audit. Google Chrome zero-day. An End-to-End Encryption Proposal. Show Notes https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-920-Notes.pdf Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can submit a question to Security Now! at the GRC Feedback Page. For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6. Sponsors: athleticgreens.com/securitynow lookout.com
    4/25/2023
    2:03:38
  • SN 919: Forced Entry - Patch Tuesday, Google Assured Open Source Software, WhatsApp Improvements
    Picture of the Week. Patch Tuesday Review. Risky Business News. Google Assured Open Source Software. WhatsApp Improvements. Bad Security? Go to jail! Forced Entry. Show Notes https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-919-Notes.pdf Hosts: Steve Gibson and Jason Howell Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can submit a question to Security Now! at the GRC Feedback Page. For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6. Sponsors: meraki.cisco.com/twit bitwarden.com/twit GO.ACILEARNING.COM/TWIT
    4/18/2023
    1:45:09
  • SN 918: A Dangerous Interpretation - H26FORGE, Privatized ChatGPT, Mozilla Site Breach Monitor
    Picture of the Week. Microsoft and Fortra go on the offensive. Can ChatGPT keep a secret? Apple updates their OS's. Wordpress under attack... again. Mozilla's Site Breach Monitor. Another ChatGPT investigation. Samsung handsets reaching EoL. Less access for loan apps. The right to be forgotten. SpinRite. A Dangerous Interpretation. Show Notes: https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-918-Notes.pdf Hosts: Steve Gibson and Jason Howell Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can submit a question to Security Now! at the GRC Feedback Page. For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6. Sponsors: joindeleteme.com/twittv meraki.cisco.com/twit kolide.com/securitynow
    4/11/2023
    2:04:36
  • SN 917: Zombie Software - ChatGPT Ban, Hacking the Pentagon
    Picture of the Week So... Not an attack, then? AI Overlord Hysteria Italy says NO to ChatGPT It's illegal... How much will that be? The U.S. FDA & medical device security Hack the Pentagon Firefox 3dr-party DLL check-up Microsoft's Extortion? The Silver Ships Zombie Software Show Notes: https://www.grc.com/sn/sn-917-notes.pdf   Hosts: Steve Gibson and Ant Pruitt Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can submit a question to Security Now! at the GRC Feedback Page. For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6. Sponsors: kolide.com/securitynow canary.tools/twit - use code: TWIT meraki.cisco.com/twit
    4/4/2023
    1:50:58

More Technology podcasts

About Security Now (Audio)

Steve Gibson, the man who coined the term spyware and created the first anti-spyware program, creator of SpinRite and ShieldsUP, discusses the hot topics in security today with Leo Laporte. Records live every Tuesday at 4:30pm Eastern / 1:30pm Pacific / 20:30 UTC.
Podcast website

Listen to Security Now (Audio), TechStuff and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Security Now (Audio)

Security Now (Audio)

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Security Now (Audio): Podcasts in Family