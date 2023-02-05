Steve Gibson, the man who coined the term spyware and created the first anti-spyware program, creator of SpinRite and ShieldsUP, discusses the hot topics in sec... More
SN 921: OSB OMG and Other News! - Age verification, Google Authenticator E2EE, VirusTotal AI, cURL
Picture of the Week.
The Encryption Debate.
Age does matter...
Age Verification.
WhatsApp: Rather be blocked in UK than weaken security.
Exposing Side-Channel Monitoring.
Closing the Loop.
A new UDP reflection attack vector.
Google Authenticator Updated.
Does Israel use NSO Group commercial spyware?
A Russian OS?
TP-Link routers compromised.
A pre-release security audit.
Another Intel side-channel attack.
Windows users: Don't remove cURL!
AI comes to VirusTotal.
Show Notes https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-921-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte
5/2/2023
SN 920: An End-to-End Encryption Proposal - Wipe those routers, Lockdown Mode, ChatGPT black market
Picture of the Week.
Lockdown Mode seen succeeding.
A growing black market for ChatGPT accounts.
Decommissioned Corporate Routers Leak Secrets.
Jaguar Tooth: Cisco router vulnerabilities.
Security Research Legal Defense Fund.
A quick Firefox fix.
Kubernetes security audit.
Google Chrome zero-day.
An End-to-End Encryption Proposal.
Show Notes https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-920-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte
4/25/2023
2:03:38
SN 919: Forced Entry - Patch Tuesday, Google Assured Open Source Software, WhatsApp Improvements
Picture of the Week.
Patch Tuesday Review.
Risky Business News.
Google Assured Open Source Software.
WhatsApp Improvements.
Bad Security? Go to jail!
Forced Entry.
Show Notes https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-919-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Jason Howell
4/18/2023
1:45:09
SN 918: A Dangerous Interpretation - H26FORGE, Privatized ChatGPT, Mozilla Site Breach Monitor
Picture of the Week.
Microsoft and Fortra go on the offensive.
Can ChatGPT keep a secret?
Apple updates their OS's.
Wordpress under attack... again.
Mozilla's Site Breach Monitor.
Another ChatGPT investigation.
Samsung handsets reaching EoL.
Less access for loan apps.
The right to be forgotten.
SpinRite.
A Dangerous Interpretation.
Show Notes: https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-918-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Jason Howell
4/11/2023
2:04:36
SN 917: Zombie Software - ChatGPT Ban, Hacking the Pentagon
Picture of the Week
So... Not an attack, then?
AI Overlord Hysteria
Italy says NO to ChatGPT
It's illegal... How much will that be?
The U.S. FDA & medical device security
Hack the Pentagon
Firefox 3dr-party DLL check-up
Microsoft's Extortion?
The Silver Ships
Zombie Software
Show Notes: https://www.grc.com/sn/sn-917-notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Ant Pruitt
