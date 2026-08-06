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59 episodes
- At Black Hat Las Vegas, the Security Now crew digs into how AI is not just finding hidden software bugs but also fueling both groundbreaking innovation and alarming new exploits. When open models can launch surprise Bitcoin heists, who draws the line between forbidden knowledge and genuine progress?
• Black Hat and DEF CON: Hacking Stories and Conference Culture
• Zoox Ride-Hailing Hack and Over-the-Air Vulnerabilities
• Autonomous Vehicles, AI, and the Security Implications
• Hosts Share Personal Adoption and Use of AI Tools
• AI-Powered Coding: From Hobbyists to Advanced Agency Chains
• Local Models vs. Cloud AI: Privacy, Cost, and Control
• App Development Democratized: Listeners Build Custom Solutions With AI
• Code Generation, Testing, and Managing AI-Driven Project Cycles
• AI's Role in Security: Vulnerability Discovery, Exploitation, and Patch Challenges
• Technical Debt and the Race to Patch Decades-Old Bugs
• The Dual-Use Dilemma: AI Tools for Both Attack and Defense
• Guardrails, Model Partitioning, and the Fight Over Forbidden Knowledge
• Open vs. Restricted AI: Global Models, Distillation, and Free Speech
• LLM Security Weaknesses: Prompt Injection and Role Confusion Exposed
• The Reliability Problem: Probabilistic AI and Non-Deterministic Software
• AI Progress: Public Perception, Skepticism, and "Hogwash" Rebuttals
• Reflections on AI's Fast Evolution and the Sci-Fi Reality Gap
• Closing Thoughts: Tech Community, Listener Feedback, and the Future of Security Now
Hosts: Steve Gibson, Leo Laporte, Richard Campbell, and Paul Thurrott
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
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- What happens when an unconstrained OpenAI model goes rogue and hacks into Hugging Face, breaching real-world security boundaries? This episode unpacks a watershed moment for AI safety that has everyone in cybersecurity talking.
OpenAI's unconstrained internal testing AI got loose, attacked Hugging Face.
We hear from OpenAI, Hugging Face and Andrew Ng.
GRC went off the air Friday. Was GRC hacked? What happened?
The Linux kernel project repairs 442 CVEs in a single batch.
LG's PC monitors cause PC adware installation.
France bans all social media access below age 15.
WordPress' recent CRITICAL vulnerability claims victims.
Amazing details about "Rocky" from Andy Weir.
The new AI exploit ranking benchmark that caused the breakout
Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1089-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
adaptivesecurity.com
XBOW.com
cohesity.com/Resilience
threatlocker.com/twit
SN 1088: A Nefarious Novel Use for AI - Ransomware Negotiations Go High-Tech07/21/2026 | 2h 47 mins.Cybercriminals are harnessing AI not to break in, but to make sense of their stolen loot and increase their leverage in multi-million dollar ransomware heists. This episode unpacks how AI is now turbocharging extortion and negotiations on the dark side.
The "bone crushing" didn't happen this month.
Revisiting and inspecting July's Patch Tuesday.
A widespread and worrisome flaw in OpenSSL.
Claude can now access your 1Password credentials.
Bitwarden is aware that we need whole new security.
The day ends in "y" so a new prompt injection attack.
A true (and rare) core Wordpress emergency update.
Lots of interesting listener feedback.
And new ways AI is being used by bad guys
Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1088-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
canary.tools/twit - use code: TWIT
zscaler.com/security
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arcticwolf.com/trends
SN 1087: HalluSquatting, GhostApproval & GitLost - Patch Tuesday Breaks Records07/14/2026 | 2h 48 mins.AI is rewriting the rules of cybersecurity, and this week, massive government and private sector moves show just how quickly the stakes are rising. Find out how regulators, attackers, and defenders are all scrambling to keep up as vulnerabilities surface at record speed.
Europe warns their largest banks to prepare for AI attack.
The EU launches an action plan for AI Cybersecurity.
China considers keeping its budget AI to itself.
The UK's NCSC & GCHQ announce their "Cyber Shield".
CISA is using Mythos to audit U.S. government code.
Microsoft warns of their upcoming patch flood.
"RoguePlanet" receives an on-the-fly patch.
An underused mode to kid-proof an iPhone.
Listener feedback and three new AI attacks
HalluSquatting, GhostApproval & GitLost
Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1087-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
blackhat.com/us-26 and use code TWIT
arcticwolf.com/trends
threatlocker.com/twit
XBOW.com
adaptivesecurity.com
cohesity.com/Resilience
- From the sudden retirement of Internet pioneer Vint Cerf to the unstoppable advance of "apex agentic adversaries," get a front-row seat to the unfolding security revolution and its massive real-world stakes.
Why Fable5's re-release has disappointed.
Opera becomes the first browser to offer "Paste Protect."
Microsoft BlueHammer exploit is "hammering" systems.
Industry legend (TCP creator) Vint Cerf on AI.
Chrome turns 150 with too many fixes to load.
Google fails to sidestep a $4.67 billion EU fine.
One last (we can hope) Chat Control vote next week.
AirDrop & Android Quick Share are exploitable.
How to bypass Claude's and ChatGPT's guardrails.
My own Sunday spin with SpinRite.
A legendary hacker uses AI on a widespread library
Show Notes - https://www.grc.com/sn/SN-1086-Notes.pdf
Hosts: Steve Gibson and Leo Laporte
Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.
You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.
For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
blackhat.com/us-26 and use code TWIT
cohesity.com/Resilience
bitwarden.com/twit
zscaler.com/security
XBOW.com
adaptivesecurity.com
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About Security Now (Audio)
Cybersecurity guru Steve Gibson joins Leo Laporte every Tuesday. Steve and Leo break down the latest cybercrime and hacking stories, offering a deep understanding of what's happening and how to protect yourself and your business. Security Now is a must listen for security professionals every week. You can join Club TWiT for $10 per month and get ad-free audio and video feeds for all our shows plus everything else the club offers...or get just this podcast ad-free for $5 per month. New episodes every Tuesday.Podcast website
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