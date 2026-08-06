At Black Hat Las Vegas, the Security Now crew digs into how AI is not just finding hidden software bugs but also fueling both groundbreaking innovation and alarming new exploits. When open models can launch surprise Bitcoin heists, who draws the line between forbidden knowledge and genuine progress?



• Black Hat and DEF CON: Hacking Stories and Conference Culture



• Zoox Ride-Hailing Hack and Over-the-Air Vulnerabilities



• Autonomous Vehicles, AI, and the Security Implications



• Hosts Share Personal Adoption and Use of AI Tools



• AI-Powered Coding: From Hobbyists to Advanced Agency Chains



• Local Models vs. Cloud AI: Privacy, Cost, and Control



• App Development Democratized: Listeners Build Custom Solutions With AI



• Code Generation, Testing, and Managing AI-Driven Project Cycles



• AI's Role in Security: Vulnerability Discovery, Exploitation, and Patch Challenges



• Technical Debt and the Race to Patch Decades-Old Bugs



• The Dual-Use Dilemma: AI Tools for Both Attack and Defense



• Guardrails, Model Partitioning, and the Fight Over Forbidden Knowledge



• Open vs. Restricted AI: Global Models, Distillation, and Free Speech



• LLM Security Weaknesses: Prompt Injection and Role Confusion Exposed



• The Reliability Problem: Probabilistic AI and Non-Deterministic Software



• AI Progress: Public Perception, Skepticism, and "Hogwash" Rebuttals



• Reflections on AI's Fast Evolution and the Sci-Fi Reality Gap



• Closing Thoughts: Tech Community, Listener Feedback, and the Future of Security Now



Hosts: Steve Gibson, Leo Laporte, Richard Campbell, and Paul Thurrott



Download or subscribe to Security Now at https://twit.tv/shows/security-now.



You can submit a question to Security Now at the GRC Feedback Page.



For 16kbps versions, transcripts, and notes (including fixes), visit Steve's site: grc.com, also the home of the best disk maintenance and recovery utility ever written Spinrite 6.



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