ATTG 1969: The Dog in My Handbag - Apple Shortcuts, iPhone Photos, M2 MacBook Air

macOS keyboard shortcuts, the shortcuts app, and Dropbox automation. Is there a method, or even an app, I can use to delete & sort photos on my iPhone? How can I create and add a shortcut for my Apple HomePod? Is there a way to see a list of upcoming podcast episodes in the Apple Podcast app? What are some ways to easily keep track of shows automatically that I've watched on my Apple TV? Is there an external headset amplifier that one could use to hear better during phone calls for those hard of hearing? My MacBook is slower after updating the operating system when searching for things on my laptop. What can I do to speed up my laptop? Quick PSA: let your phones charge overnight! Mikah shows off the Satechi 200W USB Charger. Is there a way to synchronize two Apple laptops with one another? Is it worth upgrading to the M2 MacBook Air? What would Mikah and Rosemary recommend more in buying: the iPad Pro 11 or the M1 iPad Air? Why am I being asked to unlock my iPhone first when asking Siri on my Apple Watch to respond to a text? Can I use 2FA without a cell phone? How can my goddaughter communicate with her friends easily when she is on an iPad, and her friends are on Android devices? Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Show notes and links for this episode are available at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys/episodes/1969 Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys Sponsors: meraki.cisco.com/twit Melissa.com/twit lectricebikes.com