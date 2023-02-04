Tech experts Leo Laporte and Mikah Sargent team up to answer all of your burning tech questions. From the latest gadgets to tried-and-true tech tips, Leo & Mika... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
ATTG 1972: Truthful Hyperbole - BlueSky, SpaceX Rocket, Apple Watch
What is BlueSky? Is it here to overtake Twitter?
Wikipedia will not perform age checks in coordination with the Online Safety Bill that's currently before Parliament.
Rod Pyle joins the show to talk about SpaceX's rocket launch that suffered a "rapid unscheduled disassembly".
A viewer has a question about their sound system placement within their entertainment setup.
Is it better to own your own modem rather than rent one from your cable provider?
What are some recommendations for a file-transfer protocol client & HTML editor for the Mac operating system?
What movies or documentaries would Leo and Mikah recommend that covers old and nostalgic technologies?
A beginner's introduction to the Raspberry Pi.
What are some recommendations for a video smart camera system?
How can Apple expand or innovate on how the Apple Watch monitors one's health?
Hosts: Leo Laporte and Mikah Sargent
Guest: Rod Pyle
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Show notes and links for this episode are available at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys/episodes/1972
Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys
Sponsors:
lookout.com
cachefly.com
4/30/2023
2:10:44
ATTG 1971: Sweet Tea & Pecan Pie - Al Jaffee, Bluetooth Smart Lights?, TLP Linux
Leo Laporte has returned from his trip! He shares what tech he ended up using during the trip.
Dick DeBartolo joins us to talk about the gadget of the week: the Anker M650 Wireless Microphone!
Why are most modems for you to rent by providers such as Comcast so sub-par?
Are there smart lights out there that use Bluetooth?
Leo shows off the Inky Impression 7.3" Color Display.
Why is my laptop with Linux installed on it going through my battery quickly?
How do I disable iCloud Desktop & Documents syncing without losing all my files and folders on my desktop?
Is there any reason not to continue using Apple's Airport Extremes / Expresses?
Why am I getting a certificate error when listening to TWiT podcasts?
Over-50 gamers feel overlooked, study finds.
Should I get rid of my old Sonos V1 hardware that I haven't used in some time?
Hosts: Leo Laporte and Mikah Sargent
Guest: Dick DeBartolo
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Show notes and links for this episode are available at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys/episodes/1971
Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys
Sponsors:
Miro.com/podcast
meraki.cisco.com/twit
GO.ACILEARNING.COM/TWIT
4/23/2023
2:19:20
ATTG 1970: My Eyes Are In Landscape - QD-OLED, HBO Max Is 'Max', Gmail
Scott Wilkinson is here to host the show with Mikah! Scott talks about QD-Oled TVs.
What's a good brand of TVs that I can buy? Should I go for a bigger TV?
FBI is now warning about using USB charging ports at public spaces like airports. What can I do to protect my device when using these public ports?
What should I upgrade first: my TV, or my receiver? Is it better for me to upgrade both at the same time?
Mikah and Scott talk about HBO Max rebranding its streaming service to just Max.
What's a good smart home system that can be installed in my home? And why did my YouTube channel get suspended randomly?
Chris Marquardt and the assignment review of Perfect!
Should I switch from the LG brand of TVs over to the Sony lineup?
What equipment do I need to listen to Apple's Hi-Res Lossless format?
I need to replace my Blu-Ray player. What are some recommendations for Blu-Ray players nowadays?
How can I delete my Gmail emails all at once?
I'm looking to switch over to Verizon as my cellular provider. How might my streamed videos from Verizon look on a 4k television?
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Scott Wilkinson
Guest: Chris Marquardt
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Show notes and links for this episode are available at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys/episodes/1970
Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys
Sponsors:
athleticgreens.com/techguy
canary.tools/twit - use code: TWIT
mintmobile.com/atg
meraki.cisco.com/twit
4/16/2023
2:19:43
ATTG 1969: The Dog in My Handbag - Apple Shortcuts, iPhone Photos, M2 MacBook Air
macOS keyboard shortcuts, the shortcuts app, and Dropbox automation.
Is there a method, or even an app, I can use to delete & sort photos on my iPhone?
How can I create and add a shortcut for my Apple HomePod?
Is there a way to see a list of upcoming podcast episodes in the Apple Podcast app?
What are some ways to easily keep track of shows automatically that I've watched on my Apple TV?
Is there an external headset amplifier that one could use to hear better during phone calls for those hard of hearing?
My MacBook is slower after updating the operating system when searching for things on my laptop. What can I do to speed up my laptop?
Quick PSA: let your phones charge overnight!
Mikah shows off the Satechi 200W USB Charger.
Is there a way to synchronize two Apple laptops with one another?
Is it worth upgrading to the M2 MacBook Air?
What would Mikah and Rosemary recommend more in buying: the iPad Pro 11 or the M1 iPad Air?
Why am I being asked to unlock my iPhone first when asking Siri on my Apple Watch to respond to a text?
Can I use 2FA without a cell phone?
How can my goddaughter communicate with her friends easily when she is on an iPad, and her friends are on Android devices?
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Show notes and links for this episode are available at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys/episodes/1969
Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys
Sponsors:
meraki.cisco.com/twit
Melissa.com/twit
lectricebikes.com
4/9/2023
2:09:27
ATTG 1968: See You at the Next CIA Meeting - Deebot T9+ & T10 Omni Review, Twitter 2FA, Mac Accessories
Deebot T9+ & T10 Omni Review, Twitter 2FA, Mac Accessories, and more.
GM is cutting off access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for its future EVs.
Google Drive does a surprise rollout of file limits, locking out some users.
FTC readies children's privacy case against Amazon.
What is the best way to publicly organize and share pictures?
Why you shouldn't use your web browser's password manager.
Switching from Twitter's SMS two-factor authentication to an authentication app.
Accessory recommendations for Apple silicon M1 & M2 Macs and Ant Pruitt's Mac journey continued.
Are you still safe using LastPass even with a Yubico UbiKey?
Why your Roku's streaming quality might be pixelated.
How to fix Ring Doorbell announcement notifications through Amazon Alexa.
Mikah reviews the Deebot T9+ and Deebot T10 Omni robot vacuums from ECOVACS.
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Ant Pruitt
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Show notes and links for this episode are available at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys/episodes/1968
Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/ask-the-tech-guys
Sponsor:
lookout.com
Tech experts Leo Laporte and Mikah Sargent team up to answer all of your burning tech questions. From the latest gadgets to tried-and-true tech tips, Leo & Mikah have the knowledge and expertise to help you get the most out of your technology. So whether you're a tech novice or a seasoned pro, join Leo and Mikah each week for a fun and informative look at the world of technology. Call in with your live questions from 11 am-2 pm PT every Sunday at call.twit.tv. Get ready to level up your tech game!
Records live Sunday at 2:00pm Eastern / 11:00am Pacific / 18:00 UTC.