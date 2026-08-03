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58 episodes
HOT 278: Understanding Battery Percentages - Why the Battery Percentage Shown Isn't Always Accurate08/02/2026 | 21 mins.In this episode of Hands-On Tech, Mikah answers a listener's question about whether his phone's battery percentage is an accurate measurement, why it seems to stay at 100% for a long time before suddenly dropping to dead, and whether battery recalibration is a real fix.
Send in your questions for Mikah to answer, and any products you'd like Mikah to take a look at, to hot@twit.tv!
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
Sponsor:
NetSuite.AI/HOT
- On this episode of Hands-On Tech, Mikah settles a household debate about whether it's harmful to keep a laptop plugged in all the time, and whether battery charge limit settings are worth using.
Send in your questions for Mikah to hot@twit.tv, and he'll answer them in a future episode!
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
- In this episode of Hands-On Tech, Mikah answers Denise's question about whether her smart TV is tracking what she watches and how to stop it.
Send in your questions for Mikah to hot@twit.tv, and he'll answer them in a future episode!
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
Sponsors:
blackhat.com/us-26 and use code TWIT
shopify.com/hot
- In this episode of Hands-On Tech, Mikah answers Doug's question about why identical-looking USB-C cables can have wildly different charging and data speeds, and how to tell them apart.
Send in your questions for Mikah to hot@twit.tv, and he'll answer them in a future episode!
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
Sponsor:
blackhat.com/us-26 and use code TWIT
- On this episode of Hands-On Tech, Marcus asks Mikah whether Matter and Thread are the real solution to smart home ecosystem lock-in, or just more marketing hype.
Don't forget to send in your questions for Mikah to answer during the show! hot@twit.tv
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-tech
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
Sponsors:
blackhat.com/us-26 and use code TWIT
NetSuite.AI/HOT
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About Hands-On Tech (Audio)
Welcome to Hands-On Tech, where host Mikah Sargent turns tech troubles into tech triumphs. Each episode zooms in on a specific theme, unpacking listener questions with expert analysis and easy-to-follow advice. From decoding the latest gadgets to simplifying everyday tech, Mikah's got you covered. Submit your tech queries through email at HOT@twit.tv or via TWiT's social media. You might hear your question answered on air! Whether you're puzzled by privacy settings or curious about cutting-edge innovations, Hands-On Tech is your weekly dose of tech insight and inspiration. Join Mikah every Sunday to hear the show that turns tech confusion into tech confidence! You can join Club TWiT for $10 per month and get ad-free audio and video feeds for all our shows plus everything else the club offers...or get just this podcast ad-free for $5 per month. New episodes every Sunday.Podcast website
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