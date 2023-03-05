A podcast about technology and political economy /// Agitprop against innovation and capital /// Hosted by Jathan Sadowski and Edward Ongweso Jr., Produced by J... More
Patreon Preview – 252. Taco Bell Sublime
We cruise into the drive-thru of Taco Bell’s Innovation Lab and discuss the strange sublime of food that has been industrially engineered to hit every pleasure center in your brain, while also profaning all this is holy and natural in this world. We are awe-struck by the productive capacity and scientific innovation of capital, while also in total horror of what it has produced and innovated. And yes, I will add a Doritos Loco Taco to my meal. Thanks.
Article we discuss
••• Taco Bell’s Innovation Kitchen, the Front Line in the Stunt-Food Wars https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/04/24/taco-bells-innovation-kitchen-the-front-line-in-the-stunt-food-wars
Subscribe to hear more analysis and commentary in our premium episodes every week! https://www.patreon.com/thismachinekills
Hosted by Jathan Sadowski (www.twitter.com/jathansadowski) and Edward Ongweso Jr. (www.twitter.com/bigblackjacobin). Production / Music by Jereme Brown (www.twitter.com/braunestahl)
5/3/2023
6:54
251. The Triforce of Corporate Power in AI (ft. Sarah Myers West)
We are very pleased to be joined by Sarah Myers West— managing director of AI Now Institute and former Senior Advisor on AI to the FTC—to discuss their excellent new report, 2023 Landscape: Confronting Tech Power. We lay out how the dominance of Big Tech is built on a triforce of advantages: data, compute, geopolitical. These advantages serve as both core pillars and core chokepoints for corporate control over AI. And if we hope to overturn their power, then we must undermine these advantages. The report lays out a number of key interventions for policy, regulation, and organizing.
••• 2023 Landscape report: https://ainowinstitute.org/general/2023-landscape-executive-summary
••• Sarah’s twitter: https://twitter.com/sarahbmyers
4/28/2023
1:16:24
249/250. We Built This City on Authenticity (ft. David A. Banks)
Returning champion David A. Banks joins us for a supersized discussion about his new book, The City Authentic: How the Attention Economy Builds Urban America. How do cities have to act like social media influencers to attract new flows of capital? How are fundamental dynamics of capitalist urban development — growth machines, rent gaps, spatial fixes, destructive renovation, entrepreneurial competition — updated and upgraded to fit into the techno-financial conditions of today? Why does every downtown have the same damn wine bar now? Join us for answers to all these questions and much more.
••• David’s book: https://www.ucpress.edu/book/9780520383456/the-city-authentic
••• David’s twitter: https://twitter.com/DA_Banks
••• David’s substack: https://otherday.substack.com/
4/23/2023
1:55:48
Patreon Preview – 248. Capitalism With All the Cheat Codes
We talk about the federal intelligence agencies being big fans of great books and movies, and writing about them in their little newsletters. Then move on to a big discussion about how the tech industry has been buoyed by a whole lot of nothing: zero interest rates, zero marginal costs, zero regulation, zero oversight. Those zeroes are key to the political economic foundation of Silicon Valley. And now – due to social, financial, and technological factors – the zeroes are increasing slightly. Will AI be the perpetual value machine that finally helps capital resolve all its contradictions and ascend to the next level? Of course not. But that won’t stop them from trying to force the impossible anyway.
Articles we discuss
••• “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” Move Poses Terror Threat, Kansas City Intel Agency Claims https://theintercept.com/2023/04/11/how-to-blow-up-a-pipeline-movie/
••• Is Environmental Radicalism Inevitable? https://newrepublic.com/article/171560/how-to-blow-up-a-pipeline-young-activists
••• TechScape: The end of the ‘free money’ era https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/apr/11/techscape-zirp-tech-boom
••• Putting the Silicon in Silicon Valley https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v45/n06/john-lanchester/putting-the-silicon-in-silicon-valley
4/18/2023
6:26
247. Automated Welfare – the Simple Violence of Complex Machines
We go in-depth on an article that has not received the attention it is due: an investigation into an automated welfare fraud system in the Netherlands, which is based on unprecedented access to the machine learning model, its training data, and operational handbooks. Through a deep analysis of the systems mechanics, this investigation goes beyond validating what we already know to be true about how such algorithms discriminate. It shows how these systems are complex and targeted in their discrimination, while also being simplistic and arbitrary in their decisions.
Articles we discuss
••• Inside the Suspicion Machine https://www.wired.com/story/welfare-state-algorithms/
••• Welfare surveillance system violates human rights, Dutch court rules https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/feb/05/welfare-surveillance-system-violates-human-rights-dutch-court-rules
A podcast about technology and political economy /// Agitprop against innovation and capital /// Hosted by Jathan Sadowski and Edward Ongweso Jr., Produced by Jereme Brown
Subscribe at patreon.com/thismachinekills to get premium episodes every week.