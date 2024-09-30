Microsoft Ignite 2024 is Mostly Cloudy - DTNS 4899
Tom Merritt and Huyen Tue Dao summarize the top announcements from Microsoft Ignite. Microsoft really is a cloud company. Plus Sony's potential big anime and video game acquisition and Andrew Heaton explains how he used AI to make an entire musical. Starring Tom Merritt, Huyen Tue Dao, Andrew Heaton
Influenewsers - DTNS 4898
Trisha gives us the details on Mediatek's "This Chip Changes Everything". Plus the Belgian region of Flanders is offering data wallets based on the solid protocol. And Pew Research Center found that about 20% of people surveyed in the US get news from influencers on social media.Starring Tom Merritt, Trisha Hershberger, Roger Chang, Joe.
Game On, Holiday Shoppers! - DTNS 4897
Bluesky is on the uptick, Google will help you geolocate your gift shopping, and Max Scoville helps you find gift for all the gamers in your life.Starring Tom Merritt, Robb Dunewood, Max Scoville, Len Peralta, Amos, Joe.
Infowars' Onion Tears - DTNS 4896
The world of satire takes a great leap as The Onion buys InfoWars. No joke! Plus Spotify is changing the name of its podcasting service from Spotify for Podcasters to Spotify for Creators. And Disney announced that Disney+ added 4.4 million new subscribers to pass 120 million. Netflix has 287 million.Starring Tom Merritt, Robb Dunewood, Justin Robert Young, Roger Chang, Joe.
Preservation is GOG's Work - DTNS 4895
1% of users in Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain will no longer receive EU news sources in their search results as part of a Google test. Plus Just Eat sells Grubhub to Wonder for $650M. And GOG launches a new initiative to preserve older video games.Starring Tom Merritt, Robb Dunewood, Jenn Cutter, Roger Chang, Joe.