A Beginner's Guide to AI

Dietmar Fischer
"A Beginner's Guide to AI" makes the complex world of Artificial Intelligence accessible to all. Each episode breaks down a new AI concept into everyday languag...
Technology

  • Leading the AI Revolution: Why People, Not Tech, Come First - The Suriel Arellano Interview
    Are you ready to rethink everything you know about AI? In this episode, we sit down with Suriel Arellano, a seasoned leader in digital transformation and author of Leading in the Age of AI. He shares why the future of AI isn’t about the tech—it’s about the people. From demystifying common fears to explaining his "Golden Triangle" framework of people, process, and technology, Suriel offers actionable insights for leaders navigating the AI revolution. Whether you're a business owner, a tech enthusiast, or simply curious about AI's human impact, this episode delivers practical advice, powerful examples, and a refreshing perspective on integrating AI ethically and effectively. Don't miss it! You can find Suriel Arellano at his website, also his eBooks: ⁠SurielArellano.com⁠ If you want to get consulting and help on implementing AI, you'll find help here: ⁠Tec4Digital⁠ ---- Tune in to get my thoughts, don't forget to ⁠⁠⁠subscribe to our Newsletter⁠⁠⁠! Want to get in contact? Write me an email: ⁠[email protected]⁠ Music credit: "Modern Situations" by Unicorn Heads
    39:48
  • AI Companions and the Future of Relationships: Khalid Baker Interview // REPOST
    How easy is it to create a clone of yourself and where can those clones be used in private and in business life? I ask those questions to Khalid Baker, CEO of SecondSelf.AI, an up and coming startup that digitalizes influencers as companions: Listen to the insightful interview to get a glimpse into the future of relations in the digital age! You want to know more about SecondSelf? Here you find their ⁠⁠website⁠⁠, their ⁠⁠X profile⁠⁠ or their ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠. --- Tune in to get my thoughts, don't forget to ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠subscribe to my Newsletter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠! Want to get in contact? Write me an email: [email protected] --- This podcast was generated without the help of ChatGPT, Mistral and Claude 3 ;) Music credit: "Modern Situations" by Unicorn Heads.
    38:47
  • Meet Your Digital Double: Preserving Memories & Knowledge Through AI: Dan Thomson Interview
    Imagine a world where you never truly disappear—a world where digital replicas of yourself preserve your knowledge, personality, and experiences, long after you're gone. In today’s episode, I sit down with Dan Thompson, CEO and founder of Sensei, a company creating lifelike digital clones that can support everything from personal memory aids to organizational wisdom. We discuss how this technology could one day allow future generations to connect with us, even hold conversations with us, and how businesses could tap into the knowledge of key team members—forever. --- Here is where you find Dan and Sensay: Sensay: ⁠https://sensay.io/⁠ Dan Thomson on LinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/dan-thomson-sensay/⁠ --- Tune in to get my thoughts, and don't forget to ⁠subscribe to our Newsletter⁠! Want to get in contact? Write me an email: ⁠[email protected]⁠ Music credit: "Modern Situations" by Unicorn Heads
    41:30
  • Getting Started with AI: Your First 3 Steps to Boost Efficiency
    In this episode of The Beginner’s Guide to AI, we dive into a surprising statistic: only 11% of German firms report using AI. But is this really the full story? We explore the hidden world of AI adoption in small to mid-sized businesses, where employees may be quietly leveraging tools like ChatGPT to improve productivity without official oversight. You'll hear practical advice on how to begin incorporating AI within your own organization, even if you’re just getting started. Discover why it's crucial to look beyond the surface and understand the real usage happening at different levels of your company. Tune in to get my thoughts, and don't forget to subscribe to our Newsletter! Want to get in contact? Write me an email: [email protected] This podcast was generated without the help of ChatGPT, Mistral, and Claude 3 ;) Music credit: "Modern Situations" by Unicorn Heads
    10:03
  • How AI and the DISG Model Are Creating Personalized Interactions
    Here’s the **Episode Description** for today’s episode: In this episode of *A Beginner’s Guide to AI*, we explore a fascinating question: can AI understand your personality and adapt its communication style to match? We break down the DISG personality model, diving into how AI could customize interactions for Dominant, Influential, Steady, and Conscientious personalities, making conversations smoother and more engaging. Through examples and a real-world case study with AutoPal, we illustrate how adaptive AI could transform customer service, learning, and even teamwork, paving the way for a future where AI feels genuinely in tune with us. Tune in to get my thoughts, and don't forget to subscribe to our Newsletter! Want to get in contact? Write me an email: [email protected] This podcast was generated with the help of ChatGPT, Mistral, and Claude 3. We do fact check with human eyes, but there still might be hallucinations in the output. And, btw, the podcast is read by an automatic voice 🤖 Music credit: "Modern Situations" by Unicorn Heads
    18:57

About A Beginner's Guide to AI

"A Beginner's Guide to AI" makes the complex world of Artificial Intelligence accessible to all. Each episode breaks down a new AI concept into everyday language, tying it to real-world applications and featuring insights from industry experts. Ideal for novices, tech enthusiasts, and the simply curious, this podcast transforms AI learning into an engaging, digestible journey. Join us as we take the first steps into AI! There are 3 episode formats: AI generated, interviews & my thoughts. Want to get your AI going? Get in contact: [email protected]
