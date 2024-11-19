"A Beginner's Guide to AI" makes the complex world of Artificial Intelligence accessible to all. Each episode breaks down a new AI concept into everyday language, tying it to real-world applications and featuring insights from industry experts. Ideal for novices, tech enthusiasts, and the simply curious, this podcast transforms AI learning into an engaging, digestible journey. Join us as we take the first steps into AI!
There are 3 episode formats: AI generated, interviews & my thoughts.
Want to get your AI going? Get in contact: [email protected]