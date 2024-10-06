AGI isn’t just a scientific marvel, it’s an ethical Rubik’s cube wrapped in existential dread. In this episode, host Emily Laird explores the high-stakes world of AGI ethics, from the terrifying alignment problem (what if AGI optimizes us out of existence?) to its potential impact on jobs, inequality, and decision-making. Can we regulate the Wild West of AI before it’s too late? And how do we ensure AGI serves humanity rather than ruling it?
Connect with Us: If you enjoyed this episode or have questions, reach out to Emily Laird on LinkedIn. Stay tuned for more insights into the evolving world of generative AI. And remember, you now know more about AGI than you did before!
Connect with Emily Laird on LinkedIn
AGI: The Great Timeline Debate
How long until AGI becomes a reality? Ten years? Fifty? Or is it as far-fetched as teaching your dog to do taxes? In this episode, host Emily Laird tackles the messy business of predicting AGI’s arrival. From optimistic short-term forecasts to the philosophical long-haul debates, we explore expert perspectives, historical misses, and what’s keeping timelines so murky.
AGI: Progress & Roadblocks
AGI may be the rabbit we’re trying to pull out of the magician’s hat, but it’s a trick that’s far from finished. In this episode, host Emily Laird unpacks the dazzling advancements in AI, from GPT-4’s impressive mimicry to DeepMind’s Swiss Army knife of systems, Gato. But it’s not all smooth sailing—training costs, energy guzzling, and a serious lack of common sense are just a few of the hurdles. We’ll explore moonshot solutions like neuromorphic hardware and teaching AI how to teach itself. It’s a messy, fascinating ride into the science of tomorrow.
What is AGI?
Is Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) the holy grail of AI or just a techie’s pipe dream? In this episode, host Emily Laird breaks down AGI’s elusive potential: an AI that doesn’t just crush one task but can think, reason, and solve problems across the board—just like humans, minus the coffee. We compare narrow AI to kitchen gadgets, explore why generative AI is a stepping stone, and ask the big, spooky questions: What if AGI outsmarts us?
November Recap: AI Shaping Tomorrow
In the final episode of Generative AI 101’s November recap series, we examine AI’s profound influence on society and sustainability. From ChatGPT’s staggering 3.7 billion visits to its potential to replace search engines, to AI-powered Jesus in a Swiss confessional booth (which is Emily's favorite by far), we tackle the thrilling, weird, and thought-provoking intersections of tech and humanity. Plus, we explore AI’s growing energy demands, predictions of human-level AI by 2026, and Google’s leaked “Jarvis” assistant prototype.
Welcome to Generative AI 101, your go-to podcast for learning the basics of generative artificial intelligence in easy-to-understand, bite-sized episodes. Join host Emily Laird, AI Integration Technologist and AI lecturer, to explore key concepts, applications, and ethical considerations, making AI accessible for everyone.