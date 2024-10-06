AGI: Progress & Roadblocks

AGI may be the rabbit we’re trying to pull out of the magician’s hat, but it’s a trick that’s far from finished. In this episode, host Emily Laird unpacks the dazzling advancements in AI, from GPT-4’s impressive mimicry to DeepMind’s Swiss Army knife of systems, Gato. But it’s not all smooth sailing—training costs, energy guzzling, and a serious lack of common sense are just a few of the hurdles. We’ll explore moonshot solutions like neuromorphic hardware and teaching AI how to teach itself. It’s a messy, fascinating ride into the science of tomorrow. Connect with Us: If you enjoyed this episode or have questions, reach out to Emily Laird on LinkedIn. Stay tuned for more insights into the evolving world of generative AI. And remember, you now know more about AGI than you did before! Connect with Emily Laird on LinkedIn