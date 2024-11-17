TWiT 1002: Maximum Iceland Scenario - Data Caps, 3rd Party Android Stores, Nuclear Amazon

Google must crack open Android for third-party stores, rules Epic judge Google asks 9th Circuit for emergency stay, says Epic ruling 'is dangerous' Canceling subscriptions is about to get easier The FCC is looking into the impact of broadband data caps and why they still exist Wyden: CALEA Hack Proves Dangers Of Government-Mandated Backdoors Elon Musk's X is changing its privacy policy to allow third parties to train AI on your posts X Will Soon Let Users See Tweets From People Who Block Them People are flocking to Bluesky as X makes more unwanted changes US probes Tesla's Full Self-Driving software in 2.4 mln cars after fatal crash French court orders blanket blocks of porn sites Sam Altman's identity and cryptocurrency venture Worldcoin has a rebrand Winamp deletes entire GitHub source code repo after a rocky few weeks Amazon debuts next-gen family of Kindle devices: First color model, fastest and lightest Paperwhite ever Amazon goes nuclear, to invest more than $500 million to develop small modular reactors Netflix third-quarter subscribers barely beat estimates as ad-tier members jump 35% Host: Leo Laporte Guests: Brian McCullough, Cory Doctorow, and Jason Hiner