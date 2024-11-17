TWiT 1006: Underwater Alien Civilizations - Bluesky Growth, Tyson Vs. Paul, AI Granny
How Bluesky, Alternative to X and Facebook, Is Handling Explosive Growth
Netflix's Live Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Fight Battling Sound & Streaming Glitches In Lead-Up To Main Event
Biden Asked Microsoft to "Raise the Bar on Cybersecurity." He May Have Helped Create an Illegal Monopoly.
CFPB looks to place Google under federal supervision, setting up clash
Apple's Tim Cook Has Ways to Cope With the Looming Trump Tariffs
Apple Removes Another RFE/RL App At Request Of Russian Regulator
Here's Why I Decided To Buy 'InfoWars'
Elon Musk's X Corp. files notice in Alex Jones' Infowars bankruptcy case
Spotify's Plans For AI Generated Music, Podcasts, and Recommendations, According To Its Co-President, CTO, and CPO Gustav Söderström
This 'AI Granny' Bores Scammers to Tears Congress ponders underwater alien civilizations, human hybrids, and other unexplained stuff
In Memoriam: Thomas E. Kurtz, 1928–2024
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Alex Kantrowitz, Daniel Rubino, and Iain Thomson
Download or subscribe to This Week in Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
--------
2:41:46
TWiT 1005: $125,000 in Baguettes - iPod Turns 23, The $1.1M AI Painting, Roblox
Apple launched the iPod 23 years ago, and changed the world
Apple Quietly Introduced iPhone Reboot Code Which is Locking Out Cops
How the 2024 US presidential election will determine tech's future
Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Tim Cook and other tech leaders congratulate Trump on election win
AI didn't sway the election, but it deepened the partisan divide
YouTube dominated Election Day as viewers guzzled 84 million hours of presidential news
The other election night winner: Perplexity
Dogecoin and other memecoins surge as Trump wins presidential election
Detroit to Accept Crypto for Tax Payments in Bid to Spur Tech Innovation, Fuel Economic Growth
Painting by A.I.-Powered Robot Sells for $1.1 Million
OpenAI defeats news outlets' copyright lawsuit over AI training, for now
Anthropic teams up with Palantir and AWS to sell AI to defense customers
OpenAI acquired Chat.com
Even Microsoft Notepad is getting AI text editing now
Roblox is banning kids from 'social hangout' spaces
Reddit Passes Snap
Canada orders shutdown of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Abrar Al-Heeti, Dan Patterson, and Lisa Eadicicco
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
lookout.com
ziprecruiter.com/twit
mintmobile.com/twit
e-e.com/twit
expressvpn.com/twit
--------
2:45:31
TWiT 1004: Embrace Uncertainty - Political Texts, Daylight Saving Time, Digital Ad Market
The panel discusses the implications of the 2024 US elections to the tech industry
Alexa's New AI Brain Is Stuck in the Lab
Why do we keep changing our clocks?
ChatGPT Search
Online political ads--we're almost done!
Elon Musk Wants You to Think This Election's Being Stolen
Open-source AI must reveal its training data, per new OSI definition
Chinese sanctions hit US drone maker supplying Ukraine
Digital ad market booms for Big Tech
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Shoshana Weissmann, Nicholas De Leon, and Amy Webb
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
bitwarden.com/twit
lookout.com
NetSuite.com/TWIT
ZipRecruiter.com/Twit
canary.tools/twit - use code: TWIT
Delta Sues Crowdstrike, Hospital AI, Surge Pricing
Foreign Election Interference
North Korean hackers and bitcoin
Linus Torvalds affirms expulsion of Russian maintainers
Delta actually sues Crowdstrike
Researchers say an AI-powered transcription tool used in hospitals invents things no one ever said
Anthropic publicly releases AI tool that can take over the user's mouse cursor
Video game preservationists have lost a legal fight to study games remotely
Apple Sharply Scales Back Production of Vision Pro
Kroger and Walmart Deny 'Surge Pricing' After Adopting Digital Price Tags
Founders and VCs back a pan-European C corp, but an 'EU Inc' has a rocky road ahead
Musk steers X disputes to conservative Texas courts in service terms update
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Alex Stamos and Owen Thomas
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
shopify.com/twit
veeam.com
lookout.com
expressvpn.com/twit
1password.com/twit
--------
2:45:47
TWiT 1002: Maximum Iceland Scenario - Data Caps, 3rd Party Android Stores, Nuclear Amazon
Google must crack open Android for third-party stores, rules Epic judge
Google asks 9th Circuit for emergency stay, says Epic ruling 'is dangerous'
Canceling subscriptions is about to get easier
The FCC is looking into the impact of broadband data caps and why they still exist
Wyden: CALEA Hack Proves Dangers Of Government-Mandated Backdoors
Elon Musk's X is changing its privacy policy to allow third parties to train AI on your posts
X Will Soon Let Users See Tweets From People Who Block Them
People are flocking to Bluesky as X makes more unwanted changes
US probes Tesla's Full Self-Driving software in 2.4 mln cars after fatal crash
French court orders blanket blocks of porn sites
Sam Altman's identity and cryptocurrency venture Worldcoin has a rebrand
Winamp deletes entire GitHub source code repo after a rocky few weeks
Amazon debuts next-gen family of Kindle devices: First color model, fastest and lightest Paperwhite ever
Amazon goes nuclear, to invest more than $500 million to develop small modular reactors
Netflix third-quarter subscribers barely beat estimates as ad-tier members jump 35%
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Brian McCullough, Cory Doctorow, and Jason Hiner
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
bitwarden.com/twit
flashpoint.io
canary.tools/twit - use code: TWIT
NetSuite.com/TWIT
Fundrise.com/TWIT
This Week in Tech is the top-ranked flagship tech podcast from TWiT.tv. Every Sunday, Leo Laporte and a roundtable of insiders explore the week's hottest tech news from AI to robots, and PCs to privacy. When it comes to tech, TWiT is IT.
Records live every Sunday at 5:15pm Eastern / 2:15pm Pacific / 22:15 UTC.