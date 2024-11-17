Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsNewsThis Week in Tech (Audio)
Listen to This Week in Tech (Audio) in the App
Listen to This Week in Tech (Audio) in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

This Week in Tech (Audio)

Podcast This Week in Tech (Audio)
TWiT
This Week in Tech is the top-ranked flagship tech podcast from TWiT.tv. Every Sunday, Leo Laporte and a roundtable of insiders explore the week's hottest tech n...
More
NewsTech NewsTechnology

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • TWiT 1006: Underwater Alien Civilizations - Bluesky Growth, Tyson Vs. Paul, AI Granny
    How Bluesky, Alternative to X and Facebook, Is Handling Explosive Growth Netflix's Live Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Fight Battling Sound & Streaming Glitches In Lead-Up To Main Event Biden Asked Microsoft to "Raise the Bar on Cybersecurity." He May Have Helped Create an Illegal Monopoly. CFPB looks to place Google under federal supervision, setting up clash Apple's Tim Cook Has Ways to Cope With the Looming Trump Tariffs Apple Removes Another RFE/RL App At Request Of Russian Regulator Here's Why I Decided To Buy 'InfoWars' Elon Musk's X Corp. files notice in Alex Jones' Infowars bankruptcy case Spotify's Plans For AI Generated Music, Podcasts, and Recommendations, According To Its Co-President, CTO, and CPO Gustav Söderström This 'AI Granny' Bores Scammers to Tears Congress ponders underwater alien civilizations, human hybrids, and other unexplained stuff In Memoriam: Thomas E. Kurtz, 1928–2024 Host: Leo Laporte Guests: Alex Kantrowitz, Daniel Rubino, and Iain Thomson Download or subscribe to This Week in Tech at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
    --------  
    2:41:46
  • TWiT 1005: $125,000 in Baguettes - iPod Turns 23, The $1.1M AI Painting, Roblox
    Apple launched the iPod 23 years ago, and changed the world Apple Quietly Introduced iPhone Reboot Code Which is Locking Out Cops How the 2024 US presidential election will determine tech's future Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Tim Cook and other tech leaders congratulate Trump on election win AI didn't sway the election, but it deepened the partisan divide YouTube dominated Election Day as viewers guzzled 84 million hours of presidential news The other election night winner: Perplexity Dogecoin and other memecoins surge as Trump wins presidential election Detroit to Accept Crypto for Tax Payments in Bid to Spur Tech Innovation, Fuel Economic Growth Painting by A.I.-Powered Robot Sells for $1.1 Million OpenAI defeats news outlets' copyright lawsuit over AI training, for now Anthropic teams up with Palantir and AWS to sell AI to defense customers OpenAI acquired Chat.com Even Microsoft Notepad is getting AI text editing now Roblox is banning kids from 'social hangout' spaces Reddit Passes Snap Canada orders shutdown of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue Host: Leo Laporte Guests: Abrar Al-Heeti, Dan Patterson, and Lisa Eadicicco Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: lookout.com ziprecruiter.com/twit mintmobile.com/twit e-e.com/twit expressvpn.com/twit
    --------  
    2:45:31
  • TWiT 1004: Embrace Uncertainty - Political Texts, Daylight Saving Time, Digital Ad Market
    The panel discusses the implications of the 2024 US elections to the tech industry Alexa's New AI Brain Is Stuck in the Lab Why do we keep changing our clocks? ChatGPT Search Online political ads--we're almost done! Elon Musk Wants You to Think This Election's Being Stolen Open-source AI must reveal its training data, per new OSI definition Chinese sanctions hit US drone maker supplying Ukraine Digital ad market booms for Big Tech Host: Leo Laporte Guests: Shoshana Weissmann, Nicholas De Leon, and Amy Webb Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: bitwarden.com/twit lookout.com NetSuite.com/TWIT ZipRecruiter.com/Twit canary.tools/twit - use code: TWIT
    --------  
    2:52:42
  • TWiT 1003: CrabStrike - Delta Sues Crowdstrike, Hospital AI, Surge Pricing
    Delta Sues Crowdstrike, Hospital AI, Surge Pricing Foreign Election Interference North Korean hackers and bitcoin Linus Torvalds affirms expulsion of Russian maintainers Delta actually sues Crowdstrike Researchers say an AI-powered transcription tool used in hospitals invents things no one ever said Anthropic publicly releases AI tool that can take over the user's mouse cursor Video game preservationists have lost a legal fight to study games remotely Apple Sharply Scales Back Production of Vision Pro Kroger and Walmart Deny 'Surge Pricing' After Adopting Digital Price Tags Founders and VCs back a pan-European C corp, but an 'EU Inc' has a rocky road ahead Musk steers X disputes to conservative Texas courts in service terms update Host: Leo Laporte Guests: Alex Stamos and Owen Thomas Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: shopify.com/twit veeam.com lookout.com expressvpn.com/twit 1password.com/twit
    --------  
    2:45:47
  • TWiT 1002: Maximum Iceland Scenario - Data Caps, 3rd Party Android Stores, Nuclear Amazon
    Google must crack open Android for third-party stores, rules Epic judge Google asks 9th Circuit for emergency stay, says Epic ruling 'is dangerous' Canceling subscriptions is about to get easier The FCC is looking into the impact of broadband data caps and why they still exist Wyden: CALEA Hack Proves Dangers Of Government-Mandated Backdoors Elon Musk's X is changing its privacy policy to allow third parties to train AI on your posts X Will Soon Let Users See Tweets From People Who Block Them People are flocking to Bluesky as X makes more unwanted changes US probes Tesla's Full Self-Driving software in 2.4 mln cars after fatal crash French court orders blanket blocks of porn sites Sam Altman's identity and cryptocurrency venture Worldcoin has a rebrand Winamp deletes entire GitHub source code repo after a rocky few weeks Amazon debuts next-gen family of Kindle devices: First color model, fastest and lightest Paperwhite ever Amazon goes nuclear, to invest more than $500 million to develop small modular reactors Netflix third-quarter subscribers barely beat estimates as ad-tier members jump 35% Host: Leo Laporte Guests: Brian McCullough, Cory Doctorow, and Jason Hiner Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: bitwarden.com/twit flashpoint.io canary.tools/twit - use code: TWIT NetSuite.com/TWIT Fundrise.com/TWIT
    --------  
    3:04:24

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About This Week in Tech (Audio)

This Week in Tech is the top-ranked flagship tech podcast from TWiT.tv. Every Sunday, Leo Laporte and a roundtable of insiders explore the week's hottest tech news from AI to robots, and PCs to privacy. When it comes to tech, TWiT is IT. Records live every Sunday at 5:15pm Eastern / 2:15pm Pacific / 22:15 UTC.
Podcast website

Listen to This Week in Tech (Audio), The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

This Week in Tech (Audio): Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:41:30 AM