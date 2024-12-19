In this episode, Christian Idiodi and fellow SVPG partner, Chris Jones, discuss time management. Many people in product feel they work long hours yet can’t achieve their goals. They spend so much time in meetings and reacting to what is urgent that they struggle to make space for real product work. These problems can be rooted in team culture or individual skills and habits. Either way, with the right strategies, effective time management is possible.
In this discussion we unpack:
Product-specific time management dynamics
How to evaluate where your time really goes
How to avoid the trap of the “urgent”
The link between team culture and time management
Actionable tips for reducing pointless meetings
References:
Amazon’s 6-page written memos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V32wRmx7kE0&ab_channel=InsideAmazon
Coaching Managing Time: https://www.svpg.com/coaching-managing-time/
Eisenhower Matrix (urgency and importance): https://www.eisenhower.me/eisenhower-matrix/
Parkinson’s Law: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parkinson%27s_law
Where to find SVPG:
SVPG’s newest book, TRANSFORMED: https://www.svpg.com/books/transformed-moving-to-the-product-operating-model/
Other books: https://www.svpg.com/books/
Articles: https://www.svpg.com/articles/
Workshops: https://www.svpg.com/
Videos: https://www.svpg.com/videos/
Where to find Christian Idiodi:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cidiodi/
Where to find Chris Jones:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisjonessvpg/
Timestamps:
(02:22) The Eisenhower Matrix
(05:14) The link between team culture and time management
(06:47) Causes and solutions for "too many meetings"
(14:21) The Pie Chart Exercise
(17:39) Seven tips for better meetings
(21:12) The four types of meetings
(27:10) Making time for discovery work
(30:47) Closing thoughts
Disclaimer:
While this podcast is named “Product Therapy”, it is not hosted by licensed therapists or mental health professionals, and it is in no way a substitute for professional mental health services. We recognize the importance of mental well-being and encourage anyone facing personal difficulties to seek support from qualified professionals. See https://findahelpline.com/
Production:
Production by supermix.io
33:08
Coaching Product Marketing
In this episode, Christian Idiodi and fellow SVPG partner, Martina Lauchengco, discuss product marketing. Martina is a leading mind on the subject and the author of “Loved: How to Rethink Marketing for Tech Products.” Learn what product marketing is, how it fits with other functions, and why it ultimately matters.
In this discussion we unpack:
The fundamentals of product marketing
Its interplay with product management, traditional marketing, and sales
A real world success story
Identifying a need for product marketing at your company
The case for product marketing at your company
References:
Costanoa Ventures: https://costanoa.vc/
LOVED: How to Rethink Marketing for Tech Products, by Martina Lauchengco: https://www.svpg.com/books/loved-how-to-rethink-marketing-for-tech-products/
Where to find Martina Lauchengco:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martinalauchengco/
Timestamps:
[00:00:00] Intro
[00:01:37] Product marketing 101
[00:03:24] Which companies need product marketing?
[00:07:30] Structuring product marketing
[00:09:40] How product marketing differs from traditional marketing and sales
[00:10:28] An example of successful product marketing
[00:14:46] Healthy collaboration between product marketing and product management
[00:18:57] How to do product marketing without product marketers
[00:20:52] Making the case for product marketing at your company
[00:24:03] Outro
25:10
Coaching Product Career Advice
In this episode, Christian Idiodi and fellow SVPG partner, Jon Moore, coach product career advice. In recent years, the level of interest, formality and resourcing around product careers has grown significantly. But there are still many misconceptions about the nature of the discipline, how to break into it, and how to progress in the field. Hear Christian and Jon’s candid thoughts on the different resources available, as well as practical advice for entering product and developing your career.
In this discussion we unpack:
Approaching your career like a product
The value of certifications vs self-education vs life experience
The role of mentorship and coaches
The importance of “human skills”
What employers look for when hiring PMs
References:
Kate Leto on “Human Skills”: https://www.kateleto.com/articles/human-skills-wheel
Where to find Jon Moore:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathonmoore/
Timestamps:
(00:00) Intro
(01:22) Jon's journey into product
(04:26) Common paths to becoming great at product
(08:50) Advice for people interested in a product career
(11:10) Are formal courses valuable?
(15:29) How John assesses early-career PMs
(17:52) The importance of "human skills”
(24:04) Make a product vision for your product career
(28:48) The importance of humility and patience
(32:18) What people forget about product roles
(36:34) Outro
37:30
Coaching Stakeholder Collaboration
In this episode, Christian Idiodi and fellow SVPG partner Lea Hickman go deep on stakeholder collaboration. They explain what a stakeholder is and exactly how to collaborate with them. Learn from real life examples and tactical advice for avoiding common pitfalls.
In this discussion we unpack:
A practical definition or “stakeholder”
How they can be enablers rather than barriers
The importance of being proactive
Why one-on-ones are better than group meetings
How to navigate stakeholder-driven roadmaps
References:
Where to find Lea Hickman:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leahickman/
Timestamps:
[00:01:15] Defining "stakeholder" (voice vs vote)
[00:04:12] Example of identifying and engaging stakeholders
[00:09:35] Example of stakeholders being enablers, not barriers
[00:11:01] The importance of being proactive
[00:13:21] Engaging via documents vs conversations
[00:16:13] Why one-on-ones are better than group meetings
[00:17:53] The value of engaging with the sales team
[00:19:43] Navigating stakeholder-driven roadmaps
[00:24:24] How to help stakeholders understand customer problems
[00:27:14] The rule of improv in stakeholder engagement
[00:28:23] Outro
29:31
Coaching Feedback
In this episode, Christian Idiodi and fellow SVPG partner, Martina Lauchengco, go deep on all things feedback. They discuss why feedback matters, how to give and receive it well, and how best practices change at different levels of a team hierarchy. Hear real examples of feedback conversations and actionable frameworks, phrases and tactics that you can use today.
In this discussion we unpack:
How to give feedback to leaders
How leaders can facilitate feedback
The time and place to give feedback
Real life examples of feedback conversations
Actionable frameworks, phrases and tactics
References:
Costanoa Ventures: https://costanoa.vc/
Radical Candor: https://www.radicalcandor.com/
Martina’s version of the SHARED feedback model: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/feedback-model-changed-my-life-martina-lauchengco-47o8c/
Where to find Martina Lauchengco:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martinalauchengco/
Timestamps:
[00:46] Why feedback matters
[02:55] What effective feedback sounds like
[08:32] Actionable phrases, tools and tactics
[11:56] How leaders can facilitate feedback
[14:27] How to give feedback to seniors
[18:57] The time and place to give feedback
[20:07] How to give positive feedback
[22:06] The coaching mindset
[26:21] Outro
