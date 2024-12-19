Coaching Product Career Advice

In this episode, Christian Idiodi and fellow SVPG partner, Jon Moore, coach product career advice. In recent years, the level of interest, formality and resourcing around product careers has grown significantly. But there are still many misconceptions about the nature of the discipline, how to break into it, and how to progress in the field. Hear Christian and Jon’s candid thoughts on the different resources available, as well as practical advice for entering product and developing your career. – In this discussion we unpack: Approaching your career like a product The value of certifications vs self-education vs life experience The role of mentorship and coaches The importance of “human skills” What employers look for when hiring PMs – References: Kate Leto on “Human Skills”: https://www.kateleto.com/articles/human-skills-wheel – Where to find SVPG: SVPG’s new book, TRANSFORMED: https://www.svpg.com/books/transformed-moving-to-the-product-operating-model/ Other books: https://www.svpg.com/books/ Articles: https://www.svpg.com/articles/ Workshops: https://www.svpg.com/ Videos: https://www.svpg.com/videos/ – Where to find Christian Idiodi: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cidiodi/ – Where to find Jon Moore: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathonmoore/ – Timestamps: (00:00) Intro (01:22) Jon's journey into product (04:26) Common paths to becoming great at product (08:50) Advice for people interested in a product career (11:10) Are formal courses valuable? (15:29) How John assesses early-career PMs (17:52) The importance of "human skills” (24:04) Make a product vision for your product career (28:48) The importance of humility and patience (32:18) What people forget about product roles (36:34) Outro – Disclaimer: While this podcast is named “Product Therapy”, it is not hosted by licensed therapists or mental health professionals, and it is in no way a substitute for professional mental health services. We recognize the importance of mental well-being and encourage anyone facing personal difficulties to seek support from qualified professionals. See https://findahelpline.com/ – Production: Production by supermix.io