Chris and Hector break down a critical WordPress vulnerability discovered with AI, the Steam malware campaign that stole cryptocurrency from gamers, Madison Square Garden's secret facial recognition database, AI voice cloning scams targeting families, leaked evidence of AI music training on copyrighted songs, and the White House employee accused of profiting from prediction markets. They also discuss SafeHill's latest work, insider threats, and why today's biggest cyber risks often begin with simple social engineering.



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