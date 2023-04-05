Former FBI Special Agent Chris Tarbell and ex-Anonymous/LulzSec blackhat hacker Hector Monsegur (aka Sabu) faced off as adversaries in cyberspace before becomin... More
Available Episodes
5 of 31
Cyber Insurance With Michelle Chia, Head Of Cyber Insurance At Zurich North America
This week on Hacker And The Fed we sit down with Michele Chia, Head of Cyber Insurance at Zurich North America. We ask a number of questions including what is cyber insurance? Who needs it? And How much coverage is needed? Does cyber insurance cover an insider threat attack? What does a ransomware attack look like when you have cyber insurance? And finally, we find out how our guest cultivated such a successful career in cyber insurance.
Link from the episode:
zurichna.com/knowledge/experts/michelle-chia
--
For more information on Chris and his current work visit naxo.com
Follow Hector @hxmonsegur
5/4/2023
47:02
Search Engine Vulnerabilities, Ghost Tokens, Anna Kournikova
This week on Hacker And The Fed security researchers find a vulnerability allowing them to run code on Search Engine computers, ghost tokens could be used to totally control Search Engine Workplace accounts, we let you know what a Pumpkin Sandstorm and a Spandex Tempest are, how long does it take to crack your password in 2023, we answer listener questions about the FBI and diversity in cyber security appliances, and we talk about Anna Kournikova.
Links from the episode:
Remote Code Execution Vulnerability in Google They Are Not Willing To Fix
giraffesecurity.dev/posts/google-remote-code-execution/
'GhostToken' Opens Google Accounts to Permanent Infection
darkreading.com/remote-workforce/-ghosttoken-opens-google-accounts-to-permanent-infection
Hacker Group Names Are Now Absurdly Out of Control
wired.com/story/hacker-naming-schemes-spandex-tempest/amp
How Long It Would Take A Hacker To Brute Force Your Password In 2023
hivesystems.io/blog/are-your-passwords-in-the-green
Support this episode's sponsors:
DeleteMe: Visit JoinDeleteMe.com/FED and use promo code FED20
BetterHelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/HATF and get 10% off your first month
--
For more information on Chris and his current work visit naxo.com
Follow Hector @hxmonsegur
4/27/2023
58:24
The Classified Document Leak, A Hacker Gets Hacked, And Can A Video Silently Hack Your Phone?
This week on Hacker And The Fed internet videos may be able to silently hack your phone with a "Near Ultrasound Inaudible Trojan” (NUIT). Companies have more access to your data than you may know, including pictures of you. We also discuss how better access controls may have prevented the recent classified documents leak and share a story about a hacker getting hacked.
Links from the episode:
Hey Siri, use this ultrasound attack to disarm a smart-home system
https://www.theregister.com/2023/04/04/siri_alexa_cortana_google_nuit/
Tesla workers shared sensitive images recorded by customer cars
https://www.reuters.com/technology/tesla-workers-shared-sensitive-images-recorded-by-customer-cars-2023-04-06/
Hacked: Russian GRU officer wanted by the FBI, leader of the hacker group APT 2
https://informnapalm.org/en/hacked-russian-gru-officer/
Support this episode's sponsors:
DeleteMe: Visit JoinDeleteMe.com/FED and use promo code: FED20
--
For more information on Chris and his current work visit naxo.com
Follow Hector @hxmonsegur
4/20/2023
56:08
Hackers Stealing Your Car And Internet Bandwidth, And A Massive Corporate Security Breach
This week on Hacker And The Fed a researcher gains access to millions of Office 365 accounts, cyber criminals are stealing and selling your internet bandwidth, and now hackers can remotely open your garage door and start your car in order to steal it.
Links from the episode:
Researcher gained access to millions of Office365 accounts:
https://twitter.com/hillai/status/1641146508639600646
https://www.wiz.io/blog/azure-active-directory-bing-misconfiguration
Cybercriminals may be stealing and selling your Internet bandwidth:
https://sysdig.com/blog/proxyjacking-attackers-log4j-exploited/
And now hackers can remotely open your garage and start your car in order to steal it:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkadqy/hackers-can-remotely-open-smart-garage-doors-across-the-world-simpaltek
https://kentindell.github.io/2023/04/03/can-injection/
Finally the FBI has taken down another hacking forum full of stolen credentials:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fbi-seizes-genesis-market-notorious-123039527.html?guccounter=1
--
For more information on Chris and his current work visit naxo.com
Follow Hector @hxmonsegur
4/13/2023
1:00:39
City Cyber Security with NYC CISO Kelly Moan
This week on Hacker And The Fed we speak with Kelly Moan, who serves as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of New York City. We talk trends and cyber threats against the city. She also details the significant volume of attacks against the city on a weekly basis and gives us tips for getting into cyber security.
Links from the episode:
nyc.gov/content/oti/pages/meet-the-team/cyber-command
nyc.gov/jobs
More info on the JSOC + Cyber Command’s authorities via Executive Order 10:
nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/088-22/mayor-adams-governor-hochul-joint-security-operations-center-combat-cybersecurity#/0
nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/010-002/executive-order-10
Support this episode's sponsor:
HelloFresh: Visit HelloFresh.com/hatf50 and use code hatf50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!
--
For more information on Chris and his current work visit naxo.com
Follow Hector @hxmonsegur
Former FBI Special Agent Chris Tarbell and ex-Anonymous/LulzSec blackhat hacker Hector Monsegur (aka Sabu) faced off as adversaries in cyberspace before becoming close friends and podcast co-hosts.
Listen to Tarbell, co-founder of the elite cybersecurity firm NAXO, and Monsegur, a top network penetration tester and security engineer, break down the must-know cybersecurity news and topics of the week. You’ll walk away from each episode with unique perspectives on keeping your family, your company, and yourself safe from cyber attacks.
Listen to Hacker And The Fed, NFT Alpha and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Hacker And The Fed
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.