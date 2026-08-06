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145 episodes
- Chris and Hector break down the massive Bitcoin wallet compromise tied to flawed hardware wallets, Android TV boxes secretly acting as residential proxies, Anthropic's AI breaking into real systems during testing, Coinbase scaling back bug bounties, and a Firefox vulnerability that could expose Tor users.
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Send HATF your questions at questions@hackerandthefed.com
- Chris and Hector discuss the ransomware attack that disrupted Coca-Cola's Fairlife dairy operations, a phishing campaign that stole hundreds of private Snapchat accounts, Romania's crippled land registry after a destructive cyberattack, LG's decision to shut down controversial smart TV proxy software, the growing debate over automated surveillance cameras, and the latest AI security vulnerabilities affecting developers.
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Send HATF your questions at questions@hackerandthefed.com
- Chris and Hector break down a critical WordPress vulnerability discovered with AI, the Steam malware campaign that stole cryptocurrency from gamers, Madison Square Garden's secret facial recognition database, AI voice cloning scams targeting families, leaked evidence of AI music training on copyrighted songs, and the White House employee accused of profiting from prediction markets. They also discuss SafeHill's latest work, insider threats, and why today's biggest cyber risks often begin with simple social engineering.
Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes:
https://www.patreon.com/c/hackerandthefed
Send HATF your questions at questions@hackerandthefed.com
- Chris and Hector cover the FBI's takedown of the NetNut residential proxy network, Microsoft's role in identifying a Scattered Spider suspect, a ransomware negotiator who secretly worked with criminals, a controversial Windows zero-day disclosure, a HackerOne data exposure, and a Japanese teenager arrested after using ChatGPT to automate a cyberattack.
Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes:
https://www.patreon.com/c/hackerandthefed
Send HATF your questions at questions@hackerandthefed.com
- Chris and Hector break down Canada's offensive cyber campaign against fentanyl traffickers, the arrest of an alleged Scattered Spider member, a new wave of AI infrastructure hijacking, growing privacy protections in Virginia, and why the U.S. still struggles to deliver high-speed internet while other countries race ahead
Join our Patreon for weekly bonus episodes:
https://www.patreon.com/c/hackerandthefed
Send HATF your questions at questions@hackerandthefed.com
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About Hacker And The Fed
Former FBI Special Agent, Chris Tarbell, and ex-Anonymous/LulzSec blackhat hacker turned network penetration tester, Hector Monsegur (aka Sabu), once faced off as adversaries in cyberspace before becoming close friends and now podcast co-hosts. Whether you are a legal professional, cybersecurity practitioner, or forensic investigator, Chris and Hector will bring you their unique perspectives on the latest developments in cybersecurity.
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