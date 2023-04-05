Search Engine Vulnerabilities, Ghost Tokens, Anna Kournikova

This week on Hacker And The Fed security researchers find a vulnerability allowing them to run code on Search Engine computers, ghost tokens could be used to totally control Search Engine Workplace accounts, we let you know what a Pumpkin Sandstorm and a Spandex Tempest are, how long does it take to crack your password in 2023, we answer listener questions about the FBI and diversity in cyber security appliances, and we talk about Anna Kournikova. Links from the episode: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability in Google They Are Not Willing To Fix giraffesecurity.dev/posts/google-remote-code-execution/ 'GhostToken' Opens Google Accounts to Permanent Infection darkreading.com/remote-workforce/-ghosttoken-opens-google-accounts-to-permanent-infection Hacker Group Names Are Now Absurdly Out of Control wired.com/story/hacker-naming-schemes-spandex-tempest/amp How Long It Would Take A Hacker To Brute Force Your Password In 2023 hivesystems.io/blog/are-your-passwords-in-the-green Support this episode's sponsors: DeleteMe: Visit JoinDeleteMe.com/FED and use promo code FED20 BetterHelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/HATF and get 10% off your first month -- For more information on Chris and his current work visit naxo.com Follow Hector @hxmonsegur