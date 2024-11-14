Powered by RND
  • Apple smart display details, iPhone 17 Slim, iOS 18.2 beta 3
    Benjamin and Chance debate the curious report from Bloomberg about what the upcoming Apple smart display will look like, and how it will work. Ming-Chi Kuo also says Apple is working on a new smart home camera. iOS 18.2 beta 3 changes the narrative about the Camera Control, and the rumored ‘iPhone 17 Slim’ may not be so slim after all. And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin talks about getting a car for the first time … and an iPhone 16 Plus. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join. Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR. Sponsored by HelloFresh: America’s #1 Meal Kit. Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freehappyhour Hosts Chance Miller @ChanceHMiller on Twitter @[email protected] @ChanceHMiller on Instagram @ChanceHMiller on Threads Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Twitter @[email protected] @bzamayo on Threads Subscribe, Rate, and Review Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:  Ad-free versions of every episode  Pre- and post-show content Bonus episodes Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.  Feedback Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads Email us feedback and questions to [email protected] Links Kuo: Apple to release its own smart home camera in 2026, with AI features Apple targeting March release for new wall-mounted smart display product: report site:9to5mac.com beta 3 - Google Search iOS 18.2 beta 3: Here's everything new Hands-on: iOS 18.2 beta 3 changes and features [Video] Apple teams up with airlines for new ‘Share Item Location’ AirTags feature in iOS 18.2 iPhone 17 Air: Here’s everything we know so far Rumor: iPhone 17 Air might not be as thin as Apple had initially hoped
    --------  
    51:52
  • Apple acquires Pixelmator, iOS 18.2 beta 2, Apple movie glasses
    Benjamin and Chance discuss Apple’s surprise acquisition of Pixelmator, all the new features and changes in the latest OS betas, and the rumors around Apple’s indecision for the future of wearables on your face.  And in Happy Hour Plus, we speculate on what we’d like to see from the rumored 2026 MacBook Pro redesign. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join. Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today. Sponsored by LegalZoom: Launch, run, and protect your business to make it official at Legalzoom.com. Use promo code HAPPYHR to save 10%. Hosts Chance Miller @ChanceHMiller on Twitter @[email protected] @ChanceHMiller on Instagram @ChanceHMiller on Threads Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Twitter @[email protected] @bzamayo on Threads Subscribe, Rate, and Review Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:  Ad-free versions of every episode  Pre- and post-show content Bonus episodes Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.  Feedback Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads Email us feedback and questions to [email protected] Links Apple reaches deal to acquire Pixelmator iOS 18.2 beta 2: Every new feature and change visionOS 2.2 adds new Wide and Ultrawide settings for Mac Virtual Display, more macOS 15.2 lets users add a Weather widget to the Menu Bar Apple is 'seriously considering' Vision device that offloads compute to your iPhone Apple launches internal study focused on building smart glasses Apple could face EU's first-ever DMA fine as soon as this month EU commission assessing whether the iPad offers sufficient interoperability with third-party headphones and 'smart pens' Apple reportedly releasing 'total redesign' for MacBook Pro in 2026
    --------  
    1:00:17
  • New M4 Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and iMac reactions
    Benjamin and Chance react to this week’s trio of Apple announcements, with the exciting launch of the newly redesigned M4 Mac mini, and all the changes in the updated M4 MacBook Pro and iMac lineups.  And in Happy Hour Plus, we consider how successful this three-day event format was for Apple, and whether we’d like them to do it again. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join. Sponsored by Shopify: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour. Sponsored by Oracle: Take a free test drive of OCI at oracle.com/HAPPYHOUR Hosts Chance Miller @ChanceHMiller on Twitter @[email protected] @ChanceHMiller on Instagram @ChanceHMiller on Threads Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Twitter @[email protected] @bzamayo on Threads Subscribe, Rate, and Review Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:  Ad-free versions of every episode  Pre- and post-show content Bonus episodes Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.  Feedback Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads Email us feedback and questions to [email protected] Links Apple unveils M4 iMac in new colors, nano-texture display option, 16GB base RAM, more  Apple unveils redesigned Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro, Thunderbolt 5, more Apple launches entry MacBook Pro 14-inch with M4 chip, 16GB RAM, better battery life, more Apple unveils new MacBook Pro line with M4, nano-texture display, Center Stage camera, more Watch: Hands-on with M4 MacBook Pro, iMac and the new Mac mini
    --------  
    56:58
  • New Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.2, iPad mini reviews, Apple gaming app
    Benjamin and Chance discuss all the new Apple Intelligence features available in the first iOS 18.2 beta, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration. Also, the new iPad mini receives mixed reviews and there are signs Apple is planning a dedicated Games app for iOS.  And in Happy Hour Plus, Chance fills Mayo in on his failed iPhone 15 trade-in horror story. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join. Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR. Sponsored by HelloFresh: America's #1 Meal Kit. Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freehappyhour Hosts Chance Miller @ChanceHMiller on Twitter @[email protected] @ChanceHMiller on Instagram @ChanceHMiller on Threads Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Twitter @[email protected] @bzamayo on Threads Subscribe, Rate, and Review Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:  Ad-free versions of every episode  Pre- and post-show content Bonus episodes Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.  Feedback Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads Email us feedback and questions to [email protected] Links iOS 18.2 beta now available with Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT, iPhone 16 Visual Intelligence, and more Craig Federighi's Wall Street Journal interview iOS 18.2 beta 1: Every new feature and change New AirPods Pro hearing health features launching next week, here's a first look Apple working on new App Store-like app dedicated to games New iPad mini reviews: Jelly scrolling is fixed (probably) Here’s the first Severance season 2 trailer for Apple TV+
    --------  
    1:05:34
  • New iPad mini announced, cheaper Vision Pro, more executive departures
    Benjamin and Chance react to the surprise announcement of the new iPad mini this week, and some new branded company logo features coming to iOS soon. Apple’s Chief People Officer Carole Surface departs after less than two years, plus we have more visibility into the Vision Pro product roadmap.  And in Happy Hour Plus, the duo discuss the pros and cons of bigger screened Apple Watches and iPhones, with Chance trying the 16 Pro for a few weeks after being used to the Pro Max. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join. Sponsored by Incogni: Limit public access to your private information, mitigate the risks of identity theft, and keep your data from being sold. Use code “HAPPYHOUR” at the link below to get an exclusive 60% off an annual Incogni plan: incogni.com/happyhour Sponsored by Shopify: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour. Hosts Chance Miller @ChanceHMiller on Twitter @[email protected] @ChanceHMiller on Instagram @ChanceHMiller on Threads Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo on Twitter @[email protected] @bzamayo on Threads Subscribe, Rate, and Review Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:  Ad-free versions of every episode  Pre- and post-show content Bonus episodes Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.  Feedback Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads Email us feedback and questions to [email protected] Links Apple previews new iPhone features including enhanced caller ID for businesses and brand logos in Mail Apple announces new iPad mini with A17 Pro chip, Pencil Pro and Apple Intelligence support The new iPad mini 7 has a binned version of the A17 Pro chip iPad mini 7 vs 6: Here's what's upgraded plus buyer's guide Apple’s first-ever ‘Chief People Officer’ departing after less than two years App Store VP departing Apple amid broader restructuring Report: Cheaper 'Apple Vision' headset to cost around $2000; drop EyeSight Gurman: Apple smart glasses and AirPods with cameras possibly launching in 2027
    --------  
    50:14

