New iPad mini announced, cheaper Vision Pro, more executive departures

Benjamin and Chance react to the surprise announcement of the new iPad mini this week, and some new branded company logo features coming to iOS soon. Appleā€™s Chief People Officer Carole Surface departs after less than two years, plus we have more visibility into the Vision Pro product roadmap. And in Happy Hour Plus, the duo discuss the pros and cons of bigger screened Apple Watches and iPhones, with Chance trying the 16 Pro for a few weeks after being used to the Pro Max.