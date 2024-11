Next-gen AirTag, ChatGPT upgrades

Stories discussed in this episode: Porch pirates appear to be using AT&T data to track iPhones Gurman: Apple 'evaluating' idea of releasing a TV set again Apple reportedly releasing AirTag 2 next year with these 3 improvements ChatGPT for macOS now works with third-party apps