Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac.
Stories discussed in this episode:
iPhone 17 rumors: A19 chip details, smaller Dynamic Island, more
Apple TV+ will license its movies to other services to reduce losses, per report
Apple quietly gave the M4 MacBook Pro a quantum dot display
Next-gen AirTag, ChatGPT upgrades
Porch pirates appear to be using AT&T data to track iPhones
Gurman: Apple 'evaluating' idea of releasing a TV set again
Apple reportedly releasing AirTag 2 next year with these 3 improvements
ChatGPT for macOS now works with third-party apps
iCloud lawsuit, Matter smart home upgrades
UK consumer rights group sues Apple for maintaining an 'unlawful' iCloud monopoly
Apple-backed Matter adds new smart home device types, better cross-platform experience, more
Apple explains why the M4 Mac mini power button is located on the bottom
Apple hit with class action lawsuit over iCloud's 5GB limit
Apple’s upcoming smart display product
Apple teams up with airlines for new ‘Share Item Location’ AirTags feature in iOS 18.2
Apple targeting March release for new wall-mounted smart display product: report
Apple gets EU warning for prohibited ‘geo-blocking practices’ on the App Store and other services
iOS 18.2 beta 3 changes, Apple smart home camera
Kuo: Apple to release its own smart home camera in 2026, with AI features
Hands-on: iOS 18.2 beta 3 changes and features [Video]
iOS 18.2 beta 3: Here's everything new
iOS 18.2 beta 3 adds new 'Require Screen On' toggle for Camera Control
iOS 18.1 added a new 'Inactivity Reboot' security feature for iPhone
