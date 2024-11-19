Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTechnology9to5Mac Daily
Listen to 9to5Mac Daily in the App
Listen to 9to5Mac Daily in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

9to5Mac Daily

Podcast 9to5Mac Daily
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily is a recap podcast bringing you the latest in Apple news and the top 9to5Mac stories every Monday through Friday.
More
TechnologyNewsTech News

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Apple TV+ strategy, MacBook Pro display upgrade
    Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by CardPointers: The best way to maximize your credit card rewards. 9to5Mac Daily listeners can exclusively save 50%. New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode: iPhone 17 rumors: A19 chip details, smaller Dynamic Island, more Apple TV+ will license its movies to other services to reduce losses, per report Apple quietly gave the M4 MacBook Pro a quantum dot display Listen & Subscribe: Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Spotify TuneIn Google Podcasts Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock: Ad-free versions of every episode Bonus content Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes! Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts: Quick Charge 9to5Toys Daily Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at [email protected]. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
    --------  
    6:28
  • Next-gen AirTag, ChatGPT upgrades
    Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by CardPointers: The best way to maximize your credit card rewards. 9to5Mac Daily listeners can exclusively save 50%. New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode: Porch pirates appear to be using AT&T data to track iPhones Gurman: Apple 'evaluating' idea of releasing a TV set again Apple reportedly releasing AirTag 2 next year with these 3 improvements ChatGPT for macOS now works with third-party apps Listen & Subscribe: Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Spotify TuneIn Google Podcasts Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock: Ad-free versions of every episode Bonus content Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes! Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts: Quick Charge 9to5Toys Daily Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at [email protected]. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
    --------  
    5:40
  • iCloud lawsuit, Matter smart home upgrades
    Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by 9to5Mac Daily Plus: Get ad-free versions of every episode by visiting 9to5mac.com/join. New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode: UK consumer rights group sues Apple for maintaining an 'unlawful' iCloud monopoly Apple-backed Matter adds new smart home device types, better cross-platform experience, more Apple explains why the M4 Mac mini power button is located on the bottom Apple hit with class action lawsuit over iCloud's 5GB limit Listen & Subscribe: Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Spotify TuneIn Google Podcasts Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock: Ad-free versions of every episode Bonus content Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes! Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts: Quick Charge 9to5Toys Daily Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at [email protected]. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
    --------  
    6:17
  • Apple’s upcoming smart display product
    Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by 9to5Mac Daily Plus: Get ad-free versions of every episode by visiting 9to5mac.com/join. New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode: Apple teams up with airlines for new ‘Share Item Location’ AirTags feature in iOS 18.2 Apple targeting March release for new wall-mounted smart display product: report Apple gets EU warning for prohibited ‘geo-blocking practices’ on the App Store and other services Listen & Subscribe: Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Spotify TuneIn Google Podcasts Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock: Ad-free versions of every episode Bonus content Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes! Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts: Quick Charge 9to5Toys Daily Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at [email protected]. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
    --------  
    7:09
  • iOS 18.2 beta 3 changes, Apple smart home camera
    Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by 9to5Mac Daily Plus: Get ad-free versions of every episode by visiting 9to5mac.com/join.  New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode: Kuo: Apple to release its own smart home camera in 2026, with AI features Hands-on: iOS 18.2 beta 3 changes and features [Video] iOS 18.2 beta 3: Here's everything new iOS 18.2 beta 3 adds new 'Require Screen On' toggle for Camera Control iOS 18.1 added a new 'Inactivity Reboot' security feature for iPhone Listen & Subscribe: Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Spotify TuneIn Google Podcasts Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock: Ad-free versions of every episode Bonus content Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes! Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts: Quick Charge 9to5Toys Daily Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at [email protected]. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
    --------  
    6:34

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About 9to5Mac Daily

9to5Mac Daily is a recap podcast bringing you the latest in Apple news and the top 9to5Mac stories every Monday through Friday.
Podcast website

Listen to 9to5Mac Daily, Uncanny Valley | WIRED and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

9to5Mac Daily: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 10:43:06 PM