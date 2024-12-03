Cybertruck discounts, VW worker walk offs, Stellantis’ CEO fired – it’s only Monday!
The Cybertruck may have come off the line strong, but it's already burned through its million-plus reservation list and Tesla is starting to pull demand levers with discounts, leases, referrals, and more. Will it be enough to help spur sales? All this and major waves at VW and Stellantis on today's thrilling episode of Quick Charge!
We've also got 0% financing deals on a number of EVs, making it easier than you might think to get into a new electric car ahead of Trump killing off the federal EV tax credits next year, along with fresh tariffs on solar panels from South East Asia and a record-setting year for BYD.
Jeep and Dodge owner Stellantis CEO steps down, shares drop
UAW tells Stellantis workers to prepare for a fight, and vote for strike
BYD just shattered its 2024 delivery goal after another record-breaking sales month
Tesla decreases lease prices on Cybertruck
Get these 0% financing deals before Trump kills the EV tax credits
The US slaps anti-dumping tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels
Super changes to Supercharger network, EV sales set to spike in Q4, and more
On today's exciting episode of Quick Charge, Tesla is making significant updates to its Supercharger network as it welcomes new makes and models to the service. Meanwhile, analysts are expecting a big EV market spike ahead of the new year.
We've also got a more efficient charge port heating system, a major offshore wind program that's backing down in the face of a Donald Trump presidency, and big news about the state of solar and wind in America's energy mix.
Tesla adds longer cables and more to Superchargers as non-Tesla EVs complicate things
Tesla adds direct charge port defrosting option just in time for winter
Last call on amazing BLUETTI 72-hour Black Friday Flash Deals – save up to 60% on top sellers
Total ‘pauses’ New York offshore wind project after Trump win
EV sales are set to surge as buyers rush to claim discounts that may disappear in 2025
Huffy upgrades Green Machine for electric age as $600 adult drift trike
Renewables powered 24% of US electricity in first 3 quarters of 2024
Gavin Newsom isn’t afraid of Elon, 650 hp Kia EV6, and Green Machine deals
On today's fact-checking episode of Quick Charge, we've got a showdown brewing between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an updated 650 hp Kia EV6 GT that's ready to take on the world, and some sweet deals on battery-powered goodies.
We've also got new electric buses at UCLA that are powered by inductive current in the road itself, and a massive new solar project on a site more famous for coal than clean. All this and a little bit of fact-checking on some fresh musky nonsense – enjoy!
California to step up with an EV rebate if Trump kills the $7,500 federal tax credit
Elon Musk fires back on excluding Tesla from California’s new EV incentive he wants to kill
UCLA receives $20M to electrify bus fleet and deploy California’s first in-road EV charging system
Check out Kia’s upgraded EV6 GT with 650 hp, starting at just over $50,000 in Korea
GM’s next electric pickup truck might actually be a Hyundai or vice versa
Save 30% off the Huffy Electric Green Machine during its Black Friday sales event
Former coal mine land to host 5.5 GW of solar as Peabody partners with RWE
Hyundai doesn’t care what Trump does, California does it anyway, big Texas solar
On today's episode of Quick Charge, Hyundai doesn't care if incoming President Trump kills the $7,500 Federal EV tax credit, California's planning to offer an EV tax credit of their own, and there's a massive new solar project in Texas prairie land.
We've also got Tesla hoping to meet its Q4 sales goals by throwing all the EV demand levers in China while, at the same time, looking to hire remote drivers for its so-called "autonomous" robotaxis.
Hyundai doesn’t care if Trump kills the EV tax credit, it plans to keep growing either way
California to step up with an EV rebate if Trump kills the $7,500 federal tax credit
Tesla (TSLA) introduces new direct discount in China at critical time
Tesla preps a remote control team for robotaxi – taking a page out of Waymo’s book
It begins: Mercedes eActros 600 electric semi truck enters production
Ørsted’s largest solar farm in the world is now online in Texas
Hyundai IONIQ 9 debut, new NACS Kia, solid state batteries from Honda
On today's thrilling episode of Quick Charge, we've got the all-new Hyundai IONIQ 9 and its "a "rolling living room" pivoting captain's chairs, Kia gets a go-fast 7 passenger SUV and an updated EV6, while Honda announces plans to start producing solid-state batteries at its new facility in just a few weeks.
We've also got big news for American workers – a Minnesota power company is ditching coal for solar while ExxonMobil and LG Chem get to work extracting thousands of tons of lithium out of Tennessee's soil.
You can watch the episode, below.
https://youtu.be/0uOmJsE3mOE?si=sxgIdvT8hqLbq9Mk
Hyundai debuts Ioniq 9 with swivel seats to turn your 3-row SUV into a lounge
Kia debuts the 2026 EV9 GT for when your 7 friends need to get there real fast
US-built 2025 Kia EV6 debuts with more battery, NACS port, and a fake gear shift
US EV industry set for boost as ExxonMobil and LG Chem strike lithium deal
Minnesota’s largest coal plant goes solar: Sherco Solar comes online
