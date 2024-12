Cybertruck discounts, VW worker walk offs, Stellantis’ CEO fired – it’s only Monday!

The Cybertruck may have come off the line strong, but it's already burned through its million-plus reservation list and Tesla is starting to pull demand levers with discounts, leases, referrals, and more. Will it be enough to help spur sales? All this and major waves at VW and Stellantis on today's thrilling episode of Quick Charge! We've also got 0% financing deals on a number of EVs, making it easier than you might think to get into a new electric car ahead of Trump killing off the federal EV tax credits next year, along with fresh tariffs on solar panels from South East Asia and a record-setting year for BYD. Source Links Jeep and Dodge owner Stellantis CEO steps down, shares drop UAW tells Stellantis workers to prepare for a fight, and vote for strike BYD just shattered its 2024 delivery goal after another record-breaking sales month Tesla decreases lease prices on Cybertruck Get these 0% financing deals before Trump kills the EV tax credits The US slaps anti-dumping tariffs on Southeast Asian solar panels