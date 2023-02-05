Join Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent for iOS Today, TWiT.tv's podcast for all things iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more! From app reviews to helpf... More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
iOS 651: Build Out Your iOS Toolbox - Elsewhen, Just Press Record, MakePass, SiteSucker
The App Store is packed with helpful utilities and tools to augment your iOS experience. Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent share some of their favorite apps and features for turning you into an iOS and iPadOS power user.
Automatically share ETA in Apple Maps
Elsewhen
SiteSucker
Just Press Record
MakePass
Snippety - Snippets Manager
Wikipanion
NFC Tools
PCalc
News
Apple responds to pressing iPhone security issue
Apple wins appeal in App Store legal battle with Epic Games: 'A resounding victory'
Epic Games just lost its massive iPhone lawsuit (again)
Apple faces new legal requirements in the UK, but likely easy to satisfy
Shortcuts Corner
Peter thanks iOS Today for the Shortcuts learning suggestions
James wants to create an app shortcut to launch a specific Google Doc automatically
Todd wants to create a powerful Shortcut for linking between the Obsidian app and other services
Feedback & Questions
Keith is having trouble getting an Apple Watch to connect properly with an iPhone 11 Pro
App Caps
Rosemary's App Cap: MOFT Magnetic Case for iPhone & Lanyard
Mikah's App Cap: Waterfield Designs Mason EDC Pouch
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today.
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected]
4/25/2023
1:38:39
iOS 650: iOS Photos Tips and Tricks - Efficiently building albums, trimming video length, and adding information to pictures
This week, Rosemary and Mikah show off some useful Photo app techniques that some iOS users may not know about. From quick browsing tricks to Slow-mo clip adjustments, there's something for every iPhone photo lover in this tip-heavy episode!
Browse photos by location
Delete or hide photos and videos
Edit and organize albums
Mute the audio on recorded videos
Enabling "Volume Up for Burst"
Use Frame Grabber to grab stills out of a video
Edit Portrait & Live Photos
Find and identify people in Photos
Trim video length and adjust slow motion
See photo and video information News
Apple will use 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025
HomePods can now send a notification when your smoke alarm goes off
Apple launches all-new 'Apple Trade In' website in time for Earth Day Shortcuts Corner
Deadline Extended for Automation April Shortcuts Contest to April 21st!
Peter wants to learn how to build complex shortcuts, and Rosemary's got a book for that!
Matthew is having trouble with Focus Mode not reverting some settings after being switched off.
Joe wonders why his text-pasting shortcut is not working with the iOS Obsidian app. Feedback & Questions
Michael shows appreciation for last week's episode, where Rosemary visited Petaluma and highlighted several helpful gadgets! App Caps
Rosemary's App Cap: Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
Mikah's App Cap: Petey
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today.
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected]
Sponsors:
joindeleteme.com/twit promo code TWIT
cachefly.com
Rosemary Orchard joins Mikah Sargent in the studio today! Together they show off a wide variety of gadgets and devices that every iPhone/iPad user should find useful for carrying in their travel bag. Charge your phone, tie your cables, clean your screens, and more with these helpful items!
SlickWraps for iPad Pro Magic Keyboard
ESR Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector Compatible
elago Metal Pencil Holder
inCharge XL – Rolling Square
Satechi Watch Charger
Satechi AirPods Charger
Oura
Nomad Charger
MyCharge Charger
Apple MagSafe Battery
Anker MagGo Battery
Anker PopSocket Battery
Philips Accessories 3-Outlet Extension Cord, 8 Ft Designer Braided Power Cord
Ball Bungee Cords 6 Inch
Minix 66W Charger
Minix 100W Charger
Charge ASAP Magnetic Cables
Incase AirPods Lanyard
Incase Airpods Pro Case
Fidget Toy
YubiKey
Apple MagSafe Wallet
PebbleBee Card
Gear Tie
DJI Osmo Pocket
News
Universal Control and Handoff broken for several users after the latest iPad and Mac updates
New iOS update 16.4.1 is available now and fixes a few issues
Apple expands renewable energy to decarbonize production by 2030
Entertaining Siri easter eggs include catchy beatboxing
Shortcuts Corner
Rosemary's Packing List NFC Tag Trick
Daryn wants to know if he can automatically launch a shortcut or focus mode before an iOS calendar event begins
App Caps
Rosemary's App Cap: Control Nearby Devices under Accessibility
Mikah's App Cap: Share estimated time of arrival in Maps
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today.
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected]
Sponsor:
lectricebikes.com
4/11/2023
1:36:15
iOS 648: iOS 16.4 Deep Dive - New Emoji, DualSense Edge Support, Voice Isolation
It's time to update your iPhone, 'cause iOS 16.4 is here! Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent take a closer look at the new features and functionality in the latest version of iOS.
About iOS 16 Updates - Apple Support
iOS 16.4 is live now — here's the new features for your iPhone | Tom's Guide
Change FaceTime audio settings on iPhone – Apple Support (UK)
iOS 16.4 adds Order Tracking widgets from the Wallet app
Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 16.4 with New Emoji, Notifications for Web Apps on the Home Screen, Voice Isolation for Cellular Calls, New Shortcuts Actions, and More - MacStories
iOS 16.4 Adds Support for PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller - MacRumors
How to use the improved Always-On Display in iOS 16.4 with Focus mode | iMore
Safari web notifications & other new features for iPhone web apps
First Look: New Emojis in iOS 16.4
News
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 5 - Apple
Pages, Numbers, and Keynote Apps for iPad Now Support Apple Pencil Hover
Apple's Weather app on iPhone is down for many
Apple Shortcuts-focused 'Automation April' event returns with contest, exclusive content, more
Dark Noise ambient sound app gets major update with new free tier and high quality stereo remasters
Shortcuts Corner
Rosemary shares some of her favorite new Shortcuts Actions in iOS 16.4.
Feedback & Questions
David wants to know how much device storage space can be saved by disabling Live Photos.
App Caps
Rosemary's App Cap: Customize accessibility settings for specific apps on iPhone
Mikah's App Cap: NYT Games: Play The Crossword
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today.
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected]
4/4/2023
1:30:55
iOS 647: Exploring Apple Music Classical - Checking out Apple's new music app from front to Bach
Apple Music Classical has launched! Dan Moren joins Mikah Sargent this week to dive into the standalone app available to users with an Apple Music subscription (at no extra cost). Dan and Mikah go over the Listen Now category, lossless quality, Spatial Audio, the information icon, the Browse tab, instrument/period filters, the personal Library, film scores, and more. This massive catalog of famous pieces has been built for everyone, from curious beginners to devoted classical experts!
News
Apple announces Apple Pay Later for splitting up purchases into multiple payments.
Apple releases iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, along with 21 new emoji and Voice Isolation for calls.
Apple Watch gets watchOS 9.4 update, which sees AFib History come to more countries.
The macOS Ventura 13.3 update now detects duplicate photos/videos in iCloud Shared Photo Libraries.
Feedback & Questions
David is conflicted and wonders if he should return his Nanoleaf light strips now that the company has announced a new Matter-compatible version.
Daniel is having trouble with email on iOS 16, including 'sent' failure, mail showing up out of order, and missing emails in his inbox.
Heath recently reviewed the password situation on his devices and now asks to hear additional device security thoughts. Mikah kindly thanks Bruce!
App Caps
Dan's App Cap: Libby
Mikah's App Cap: Satechi 200W USB-C 6-Port PD Gan Charger
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Dan Moren
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today.
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected]
Sponsor:
eightsleep.com/ios
Join Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent for iOS Today, TWiT.tv's podcast for all things iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more! From app reviews to helpful tips and tricks, from the latest news to the coolest accessories, Rosemary and Mikah will help you make the most of all your iOS devices. Send in your questions and feedback to [email protected]
Records live every Tuesday at Noon Eastern / 9:00am Pacific / 16:00 UTC.