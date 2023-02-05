Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
TWiT
Join Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent for iOS Today, TWiT.tv's podcast for all things iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more! From app reviews to helpf... More
Technology
Join Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent for iOS Today, TWiT.tv's podcast for all things iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more! From app reviews to helpf... More

  • iOS 651: Build Out Your iOS Toolbox - Elsewhen, Just Press Record, MakePass, SiteSucker
    The App Store is packed with helpful utilities and tools to augment your iOS experience. Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent share some of their favorite apps and features for turning you into an iOS and iPadOS power user. Automatically share ETA in Apple Maps Elsewhen SiteSucker Just Press Record MakePass Snippety - Snippets Manager Wikipanion NFC Tools PCalc News Apple responds to pressing iPhone security issue Apple wins appeal in App Store legal battle with Epic Games: 'A resounding victory' Epic Games just lost its massive iPhone lawsuit (again) Apple faces new legal requirements in the UK, but likely easy to satisfy Shortcuts Corner Peter thanks iOS Today for the Shortcuts learning suggestions James wants to create an app shortcut to launch a specific Google Doc automatically Todd wants to create a powerful Shortcut for linking between the Obsidian app and other services Feedback & Questions Keith is having trouble getting an Apple Watch to connect properly with an iPhone 11 Pro App Caps Rosemary's App Cap: MOFT Magnetic Case for iPhone & Lanyard Mikah's App Cap: Waterfield Designs Mason EDC Pouch Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected]
    4/25/2023
    1:38:39
  • iOS 650: iOS Photos Tips and Tricks - Efficiently building albums, trimming video length, and adding information to pictures
    This week, Rosemary and Mikah show off some useful Photo app techniques that some iOS users may not know about. From quick browsing tricks to Slow-mo clip adjustments, there's something for every iPhone photo lover in this tip-heavy episode! Browse photos by location Delete or hide photos and videos Edit and organize albums Mute the audio on recorded videos Enabling "Volume Up for Burst" Use Frame Grabber to grab stills out of a video Edit Portrait & Live Photos Find and identify people in Photos Trim video length and adjust slow motion See photo and video information News Apple will use 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025 HomePods can now send a notification when your smoke alarm goes off Apple launches all-new 'Apple Trade In' website in time for Earth Day Shortcuts Corner Deadline Extended for Automation April Shortcuts Contest to April 21st! Peter wants to learn how to build complex shortcuts, and Rosemary's got a book for that! Matthew is having trouble with Focus Mode not reverting some settings after being switched off. Joe wonders why his text-pasting shortcut is not working with the iOS Obsidian app. Feedback & Questions Michael shows appreciation for last week's episode, where Rosemary visited Petaluma and highlighted several helpful gadgets! App Caps Rosemary's App Cap: Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes Mikah's App Cap: Petey Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected] Sponsors: joindeleteme.com/twit promo code TWIT cachefly.com
    4/18/2023
    1:22:26
  • iOS 649: What's in Our Bags? - HidrateSpark PRO, inCharge X, Osmo Pocket, YubiKey
    Rosemary Orchard joins Mikah Sargent in the studio today! Together they show off a wide variety of gadgets and devices that every iPhone/iPad user should find useful for carrying in their travel bag. Charge your phone, tie your cables, clean your screens, and more with these helpful items! SlickWraps for iPad Pro Magic Keyboard ESR Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector Compatible elago Metal Pencil Holder inCharge XL – Rolling Square Satechi Watch Charger Satechi AirPods Charger Oura Nomad Charger MyCharge Charger Apple MagSafe Battery Anker MagGo Battery Anker PopSocket Battery Philips Accessories 3-Outlet Extension Cord, 8 Ft Designer Braided Power Cord Ball Bungee Cords 6 Inch Minix 66W Charger Minix 100W Charger Charge ASAP Magnetic Cables Incase AirPods Lanyard Incase Airpods Pro Case Fidget Toy YubiKey Apple MagSafe Wallet PebbleBee Card Gear Tie DJI Osmo Pocket News Universal Control and Handoff broken for several users after the latest iPad and Mac updates New iOS update 16.4.1 is available now and fixes a few issues Apple expands renewable energy to decarbonize production by 2030 Entertaining Siri easter eggs include catchy beatboxing Shortcuts Corner Rosemary's Packing List NFC Tag Trick Daryn wants to know if he can automatically launch a shortcut or focus mode before an iOS calendar event begins App Caps Rosemary's App Cap: Control Nearby Devices under Accessibility Mikah's App Cap: Share estimated time of arrival in Maps Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected] Sponsor: lectricebikes.com
    4/11/2023
    1:36:15
  • iOS 648: iOS 16.4 Deep Dive - New Emoji, DualSense Edge Support, Voice Isolation
    It's time to update your iPhone, 'cause iOS 16.4 is here! Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent take a closer look at the new features and functionality in the latest version of iOS. About iOS 16 Updates - Apple Support iOS 16.4 is live now — here's the new features for your iPhone | Tom's Guide Change FaceTime audio settings on iPhone – Apple Support (UK) iOS 16.4 adds Order Tracking widgets from the Wallet app Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 16.4 with New Emoji, Notifications for Web Apps on the Home Screen, Voice Isolation for Cellular Calls, New Shortcuts Actions, and More - MacStories iOS 16.4 Adds Support for PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller - MacRumors How to use the improved Always-On Display in iOS 16.4 with Focus mode | iMore Safari web notifications & other new features for iPhone web apps First Look: New Emojis in iOS 16.4 News Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns June 5 - Apple Pages, Numbers, and Keynote Apps for iPad Now Support Apple Pencil Hover Apple's Weather app on iPhone is down for many Apple Shortcuts-focused 'Automation April' event returns with contest, exclusive content, more Dark Noise ambient sound app gets major update with new free tier and high quality stereo remasters Shortcuts Corner Rosemary shares some of her favorite new Shortcuts Actions in iOS 16.4. Feedback & Questions David wants to know how much device storage space can be saved by disabling Live Photos. App Caps Rosemary's App Cap: Customize accessibility settings for specific apps on iPhone Mikah's App Cap: NYT Games: Play The Crossword Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected]
    4/4/2023
    1:30:55
  • iOS 647: Exploring Apple Music Classical - Checking out Apple's new music app from front to Bach
    Apple Music Classical has launched! Dan Moren joins Mikah Sargent this week to dive into the standalone app available to users with an Apple Music subscription (at no extra cost). Dan and Mikah go over the Listen Now category, lossless quality, Spatial Audio, the information icon, the Browse tab, instrument/period filters, the personal Library, film scores, and more. This massive catalog of famous pieces has been built for everyone, from curious beginners to devoted classical experts! News Apple announces Apple Pay Later for splitting up purchases into multiple payments. Apple releases iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, along with 21 new emoji and Voice Isolation for calls. Apple Watch gets watchOS 9.4 update, which sees AFib History come to more countries. The macOS Ventura 13.3 update now detects duplicate photos/videos in iCloud Shared Photo Libraries. Feedback & Questions David is conflicted and wonders if he should return his Nanoleaf light strips now that the company has announced a new Matter-compatible version. Daniel is having trouble with email on iOS 16, including 'sent' failure, mail showing up out of order, and missing emails in his inbox. Heath recently reviewed the password situation on his devices and now asks to hear additional device security thoughts. Mikah kindly thanks Bruce! App Caps Dan's App Cap: Libby Mikah's App Cap: Satechi 200W USB-C 6-Port PD Gan Charger Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Dan Moren Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected] Sponsor: eightsleep.com/ios
    3/28/2023
    1:26:47

About iOS Today (Audio)

Join Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent for iOS Today, TWiT.tv's podcast for all things iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more! From app reviews to helpful tips and tricks, from the latest news to the coolest accessories, Rosemary and Mikah will help you make the most of all your iOS devices. Send in your questions and feedback to [email protected] Records live every Tuesday at Noon Eastern / 9:00am Pacific / 16:00 UTC.
