iOS 650: iOS Photos Tips and Tricks - Efficiently building albums, trimming video length, and adding information to pictures

This week, Rosemary and Mikah show off some useful Photo app techniques that some iOS users may not know about. From quick browsing tricks to Slow-mo clip adjustments, there's something for every iPhone photo lover in this tip-heavy episode! Browse photos by location Delete or hide photos and videos Edit and organize albums Mute the audio on recorded videos Enabling "Volume Up for Burst" Use Frame Grabber to grab stills out of a video Edit Portrait & Live Photos Find and identify people in Photos Trim video length and adjust slow motion See photo and video information News Apple will use 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025 HomePods can now send a notification when your smoke alarm goes off Apple launches all-new 'Apple Trade In' website in time for Earth Day Shortcuts Corner Deadline Extended for Automation April Shortcuts Contest to April 21st! Peter wants to learn how to build complex shortcuts, and Rosemary's got a book for that! Matthew is having trouble with Focus Mode not reverting some settings after being switched off. Joe wonders why his text-pasting shortcut is not working with the iOS Obsidian app. Feedback & Questions Michael shows appreciation for last week's episode, where Rosemary visited Petaluma and highlighted several helpful gadgets! App Caps Rosemary's App Cap: Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes Mikah's App Cap: Petey Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit You can contribute to iOS Today by leaving us a voicemail at 757-504-iPad (757-504-4723) or sending an email to [email protected] Sponsors: joindeleteme.com/twit promo code TWIT cachefly.com