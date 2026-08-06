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57 episodes
iOS 814: Summer Apps Roundup - From Wildfire Alerts to AI-Powered Photo Editing08/06/2026 | 42 mins.From tide tracking that saves your beach day to instant wildfire warnings that beat government alerts, this episode spotlights the apps that truly have your back during summertime outings.
Using iOS Photos app for editing, sharing, and managing albums
Editing summer videos in Photos and iMovie, including Magic Movie feature
Watch Duty Wildfire and Floods app for live fire and emergency alerts
Sky Guide app brings AR stargazing and celestial event notifications
My Tide Times app helps plan beach visits with tide, sun, and moon info
AllTrails app guides summer hikes with maps, filters, and community data
CARROT Weather app delivers customizable alerts for sun, storms, and air quality
Sun Seeker app helps track sun position for outdoor planning and photography
App Caps: RNI Films for film-like photo edits and Parcel for package tracking
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.
Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today
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Sponsor:
NetSuite.AI/IOS
iOS 813: Reading on Your iPhone - Tracking, Sharing, & Leveling Up the Digital Literature07/30/2026 | 35 mins.If you care about leveling up your reading life, don't miss this deep dive into the most powerful and lesser-known iOS apps that turn your device into a book-lover's playground. Discover why your iPhone might just be the ultimate reading companion, from audiobooks to custom libraries and beyond.
Apple Books app features, usability, audiobooks, and reading goals
Refining ebook library organization, user guides, and personal reading habits
Customizing reading experience: themes, fonts, line guides, and accessibility
Apple Books for audiobooks versus dedicated apps like Audible
Audible app exploration: usage stats, features, series tracking, and purchase changes
Prologue app connects to the Plex library for personal audiobook streaming
Spotify for audiobooks and comparison with Audible exclusives
Storygraph tracks reading progress and integrates with Kobo eReaders
Libby app for digital library borrowing of ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines
App Caps: Make-roscope keychain microscope
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.
Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
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Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
Sponsor:
cirasync.com/ios
iOS 812: Calculators on Your Phone - From Unit Conversions to Math Notes on iOS!07/23/2026 | 53 mins.If you thought calculators were stuck in high school, check your phone! This episode finds the formula behind conversions, math notes, and custom shortcuts that could totally change how you crunch numbers on your everyday Apple device. Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard run the numbers and reveal which apps truly multiply your productivity.
iOS calculator app features: history, copy, mode switcher, and conversions
Math Notes and Apple Pencil support for handwritten equations on iPad
Spotlight's built-in calculator vs. dedicated calculator app usage
Deep dive into PCalc: customization, layouts, and advanced features
Soulver 4 brings notepad-style, sentence-based calculations and variables
(Not Boring) Calculator offers simplicity and a clean design for basic math
News: Public beta releases for Apple operating systems explained
App Caps: Safari's new webpage monitoring vs. Distill Web Monitor app, and Microsoft Copilot for streamlining messy data into formatted documents
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.
Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
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Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
- If you're the person who packs weeks early and triple-checks every detail, this episode is your tactical guide to using iPhone apps for travel planning, collaboration, and on-the-ground navigation.
Vacation planning tips and why offline maps are essential
Downloading and managing offline Apple Maps for travel
Using shared Apple Notes and Reminders for trip organization
Comparing Notes, Reminders, and Freeform for vacation planning
Top travel apps: TripIt, Tripsy, and Wanderlog privacy considerations
Flight tracking and airport anxiety reduced with Flighty
Data choices abroad: eSIM setup and Citymapper for urban navigation
Feedback: Autoplay settings in Apple Podcasts
Shortcuts Corner: Automating photo sharing, saving, and cleanup workflow
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.
Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
Sponsors:
blackhat.com/us-26 and use code TWIT
shopify.com/ios
- Apple's sports app puts the World Cup and every major match at your fingertips, with live activities and seamless Apple TV integration. Discover how your iPhone can keep you in the loop, even if sports aren't your thing.
In-depth look at the free Apple Sports app and top features
Apple Arcade and mobile soccer games: EA Sports FC, Mini Football Legends, Score! Hero, eFootball
Using Apple News to stay updated on World Cup events and scores
News: Apple's Siri AI gains integration with third-party apps in new betas
Feedback: accessibility apps, VoiceOver favorites, and accessory habits
Shortcuts Corner: automation for Apple Card transaction notifications
App Caps: Make-roscope mobile microscope and Anker Nano Power Bank picks
Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard
Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.
Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today
Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!
Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
Sponsor:
blackhat.com/us-26 and use code TWIT
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About iOS Today (Audio)
Join Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent for iOS Today, TWiT.tv's podcast for all things iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more! From app reviews to helpful tips and tricks, from the latest news to the coolest accessories, Rosemary and Mikah will help you make the most of all your iOS devices. Submit your Apple device and shortcut queries through email at iOSToday@twit.tv or via TWiT's social media. You might hear your question answered on the show! You can join Club TWiT for $10 per month and get ad-free audio and video feeds for all our shows plus everything else the club offers...or get just this podcast ad-free for $5 per month. New episodes every Thursday.Podcast website
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