If you care about leveling up your reading life, don't miss this deep dive into the most powerful and lesser-known iOS apps that turn your device into a book-lover's playground. Discover why your iPhone might just be the ultimate reading companion, from audiobooks to custom libraries and beyond.



Apple Books app features, usability, audiobooks, and reading goals



Refining ebook library organization, user guides, and personal reading habits



Customizing reading experience: themes, fonts, line guides, and accessibility



Apple Books for audiobooks versus dedicated apps like Audible



Audible app exploration: usage stats, features, series tracking, and purchase changes



Prologue app connects to the Plex library for personal audiobook streaming



Spotify for audiobooks and comparison with Audible exclusives



Storygraph tracks reading progress and integrates with Kobo eReaders



Libby app for digital library borrowing of ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines



App Caps: Make-roscope keychain microscope



Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard



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