Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyiOS Today (Audio)
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
iOS Today (Audio)
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

iOS Today (Audio)

TWiT
Technology
iOS Today (Audio)
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • iOS Today (Audio)

    iOS 814: Summer Apps Roundup - From Wildfire Alerts to AI-Powered Photo Editing

    08/06/2026 | 42 mins.
    From tide tracking that saves your beach day to instant wildfire warnings that beat government alerts, this episode spotlights the apps that truly have your back during summertime outings.

    Using iOS Photos app for editing, sharing, and managing albums

    Editing summer videos in Photos and iMovie, including Magic Movie feature

    Watch Duty Wildfire and Floods app for live fire and emergency alerts

    Sky Guide app brings AR stargazing and celestial event notifications

    My Tide Times app helps plan beach visits with tide, sun, and moon info

    AllTrails app guides summer hikes with maps, filters, and community data

    CARROT Weather app delivers customizable alerts for sun, storms, and air quality

    Sun Seeker app helps track sun position for outdoor planning and photography

    App Caps: RNI Films for film-like photo edits and Parcel for package tracking

    Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard

    Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.

    Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.

    Sponsor:
    NetSuite.AI/IOS
  • iOS Today (Audio)

    iOS 813: Reading on Your iPhone - Tracking, Sharing, & Leveling Up the Digital Literature

    07/30/2026 | 35 mins.
    If you care about leveling up your reading life, don't miss this deep dive into the most powerful and lesser-known iOS apps that turn your device into a book-lover's playground. Discover why your iPhone might just be the ultimate reading companion, from audiobooks to custom libraries and beyond.

    Apple Books app features, usability, audiobooks, and reading goals

    Refining ebook library organization, user guides, and personal reading habits

    Customizing reading experience: themes, fonts, line guides, and accessibility

    Apple Books for audiobooks versus dedicated apps like Audible

    Audible app exploration: usage stats, features, series tracking, and purchase changes

    Prologue app connects to the Plex library for personal audiobook streaming

    Spotify for audiobooks and comparison with Audible exclusives

    Storygraph tracks reading progress and integrates with Kobo eReaders

    Libby app for digital library borrowing of ebooks, audiobooks, and magazines

    App Caps: Make-roscope keychain microscope

    Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard

    Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.

    Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.

    Sponsor:
    cirasync.com/ios
  • iOS Today (Audio)

    iOS 812: Calculators on Your Phone - From Unit Conversions to Math Notes on iOS!

    07/23/2026 | 53 mins.
    If you thought calculators were stuck in high school, check your phone! This episode finds the formula behind conversions, math notes, and custom shortcuts that could totally change how you crunch numbers on your everyday Apple device. Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard run the numbers and reveal which apps truly multiply your productivity.

    iOS calculator app features: history, copy, mode switcher, and conversions

    Math Notes and Apple Pencil support for handwritten equations on iPad

    Spotlight's built-in calculator vs. dedicated calculator app usage

    Deep dive into PCalc: customization, layouts, and advanced features

    Soulver 4 brings notepad-style, sentence-based calculations and variables

    (Not Boring) Calculator offers simplicity and a clean design for basic math

    News: Public beta releases for Apple operating systems explained

    App Caps: Safari's new webpage monitoring vs. Distill Web Monitor app, and Microsoft Copilot for streamlining messy data into formatted documents

    Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard

    Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.

    Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
  • iOS Today (Audio)

    iOS 811: Vacation Planning - Seamless Travel With Flight, Transit, & Map Apps

    07/16/2026 | 42 mins.
    If you're the person who packs weeks early and triple-checks every detail, this episode is your tactical guide to using iPhone apps for travel planning, collaboration, and on-the-ground navigation.

    Vacation planning tips and why offline maps are essential

    Downloading and managing offline Apple Maps for travel

    Using shared Apple Notes and Reminders for trip organization

    Comparing Notes, Reminders, and Freeform for vacation planning

    Top travel apps: TripIt, Tripsy, and Wanderlog privacy considerations

    Flight tracking and airport anxiety reduced with Flighty

    Data choices abroad: eSIM setup and Citymapper for urban navigation

    Feedback: Autoplay settings in Apple Podcasts

    Shortcuts Corner: Automating photo sharing, saving, and cleanup workflow

    Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard

    Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.

    Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.

    Sponsors:
    blackhat.com/us-26 and use code TWIT

    shopify.com/ios
  • iOS Today (Audio)

    iOS 810: Following the World Cup - Smarter Sports Tracking & iOS Soccer Games

    07/09/2026 | 39 mins.
    Apple's sports app puts the World Cup and every major match at your fingertips, with live activities and seamless Apple TV integration. Discover how your iPhone can keep you in the loop, even if sports aren't your thing.

    In-depth look at the free Apple Sports app and top features

    Apple Arcade and mobile soccer games: EA Sports FC, Mini Football Legends, Score! Hero, eFootball

    Using Apple News to stay updated on World Cup events and scores

    News: Apple's Siri AI gains integration with third-party apps in new betas

    Feedback: accessibility apps, VoiceOver favorites, and accessory habits

    Shortcuts Corner: automation for Apple Card transaction notifications

    App Caps: Make-roscope mobile microscope and Anker Nano Power Bank picks

    Hosts: Mikah Sargent and Rosemary Orchard

    Contact iOS Today at iOSToday@twit.tv.

    Download or subscribe to iOS Today at https://twit.tv/shows/ios-today

    Join Club TWiT for Ad-Free Podcasts!

    Support what you love and get ad-free audio and video feeds, a members-only Discord, and exclusive content. Join today: https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.

    Sponsor:
    blackhat.com/us-26 and use code TWIT
More Technology podcasts
Trending Technology podcasts
About iOS Today (Audio)
Join Rosemary Orchard and Mikah Sargent for iOS Today, TWiT.tv's podcast for all things iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more! From app reviews to helpful tips and tricks, from the latest news to the coolest accessories, Rosemary and Mikah will help you make the most of all your iOS devices. Submit your Apple device and shortcut queries through email at iOSToday@twit.tv or via TWiT's social media. You might hear your question answered on the show! You can join Club TWiT for $10 per month and get ad-free audio and video feeds for all our shows plus everything else the club offers...or get just this podcast ad-free for $5 per month. New episodes every Thursday.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to iOS Today (Audio), Eye On A.I. and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
iOS Today (Audio): Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:20:59 AM
A company fromMADSACK