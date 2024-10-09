Navigating the Future of Healthcare (ft. Dave Johnson)
On this episode of DGTL Voices, Ed welcomes Dave Johnson, CEO of 4sight Health. They explore the historical context of healthcare challenges, the forces driving change in the industry, and practical actions that healthcare executives can take to adapt to these changes. Dave emphasizes the importance of being proactive in addressing the healthcare crisis and shares insights from his upcoming book, 'The Coming Healthcare Revolution.'
For the resources mentioned in this episode, visit https://www.4sighthealth.com/.
CEO Insider: Perspectives on Technology and Digital Transformation
On this episode of DGTL Voices, Ed welcomes James Hereford, CEO of Fairview Health Services. They discuss Hereford's unique journey from growing up on a ranch in Montana to leading a major healthcare organization. The conversation delves into the mission and vision of Fairview, the importance of innovation and technology in healthcare, and the challenges of governance and board membership. Hereford shares insights on the future of digital transformation, the role of AI, and his personal approach to leadership and work-life balance, emphasizing the need for collaboration within the healthcare ecosystem.
The Importance of Community in Entrepreneurship (ft. Cathy Skinner)
On this episode of DGTL Voices, Ed welcomes Cathy Skinner, CEO of NextGenPort Inc, discussing her journey through entrepreneurship in the healthcare sector, particularly focusing on cancer recovery. Cathy shares her eclectic background, the importance of fitness in recovery, and her transition from coaching to founding multiple companies. She emphasizes the significance of having a viable business model, the value of community support, and the necessity of self-care for entrepreneurs. The conversation highlights Cathy's innovative approach to improving cancer treatment monitoring through technology and her insights on leadership and resilience.
Connect with Cathy -
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cathyskinner/
Company Website: https://www.nxgenport.com/
The Art of Simplification in Design (ft. Claudio Da Soller)
In this episode of DGTL Voices, Ed welcomes Claudio Da Soller, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Pininfarina. They discuss Claudio's diverse background, including his upbringing in Italy, his military experience, and his journey in the design industry. Claudio shares insights into Pininfarina's legacy of creativity and innovation across various sectors, including healthcare. The conversation emphasizes the importance of human-centered design, leadership lessons, and the value of following one's passion.
Connect with Claudio on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/claudiodasoller/
Heart of Innovation: Bridging Medicine and Technology for Better Patient Care (ft. Dr. Ami Bhatt)
On this episode of DGTL Voices, Ed speaks with Dr. Ami Bhatt, Chief Innovation Officer at the American College of Cardiology. They discuss Ami's journey in medicine, her philosophy on innovation in healthcare, and the importance of collaboration between clinicians and technology leaders. Ami shares insights on the role of telemedicine, AI, and cybersecurity in cardiology, as well as her experiences with the FDA Digital Health Advisory Committee. The conversation emphasizes the need for a collective approach to improving patient care and the evolving landscape of healthcare.
