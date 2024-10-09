The Importance of Community in Entrepreneurship (ft. Cathy Skinner)

On this episode of DGTL Voices, Ed welcomes Cathy Skinner, CEO of NextGenPort Inc, discussing her journey through entrepreneurship in the healthcare sector, particularly focusing on cancer recovery. Cathy shares her eclectic background, the importance of fitness in recovery, and her transition from coaching to founding multiple companies. She emphasizes the significance of having a viable business model, the value of community support, and the necessity of self-care for entrepreneurs. The conversation highlights Cathy's innovative approach to improving cancer treatment monitoring through technology and her insights on leadership and resilience. Connect with Cathy - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cathyskinner/ Company Website: https://www.nxgenport.com/