#120 - GigaChat + HuggingChat, a LOT of research, EU Act passed, #promptography
Our 120th episode with a summary and discussion of last week's big AI news!
Read out our text newsletter at https://lastweekin.ai/
Outline:
(00:00) Intro / Banter
(04:35) Episode Preview
(06:00) Russia's Sberbank releases ChatGPT rival GigaChat + Hugging Face releases its own version of ChatGPT + Stability AI launches StableLM, an open source ChatGPT alternative
(14:30) Stack Overflow joins Reddit and Twitter in charging AI companies for training data + Inside the secret list of websites that make AI like ChatGPT sound smart
(24:45) Big Tech is racing to claim its share of the generative AI market
(27:42) Microsoft Building Its Own AI Chip on TSMC's 5nm Process
(30:45) Snapchat’s getting review-bombed after pinning its new AI chatbot to the top of users’ feeds
(33:30) Create generative AI video-to-video right from your phone with Runway’s iOS app
(35:50) Align your Latents: High-Resolution Video Synthesis with Latent Diffusion Models
(40:30) Autonomous Agents & Agent Simulations
(46:13) Scaling Transformer to 1M tokens and beyond with RMT
(49:05) Meet MiniGPT-4: An Open-Source AI Model That Performs Complex Vision-Language Tasks Like GPT-4
(50:50) Visual Instruction Tuning
(52:25) AudioGPT: Understanding and Generating Speech, Music, Sound, and Talking Head
(54:05) Performance of ChatGPT on the US Fundamentals of Engineering Exam: Comprehensive Assessment of Proficiency and Potential Implications for Professional Environmental Engineering Practice
(58:20) ChatGPT is still no match for humans when it comes to accounting
(01:01:13) Large Language Models Are Human-Level Prompt Engineers
(01:05:00) RedPajama, a project to create leading open-source models, starts by reproducing LLaMA training dataset of over 1.2 trillion tokens
(01:05:55) Do Embodied Agents Dream of Pixelated Sheep: Embodied Decision Making using Language Guided World Modelling
(01:08:45) Fundamental Limitations of Alignment in Large Language Models
(01:11:35) Harnessing the Power of LLMs in Practice: A Survey on ChatGPT and Beyond
(01:15:40) Tool Learning with Foundation Models
(01:17:20) With AI Watermarking, Creators Strike Back
(01:22:02) EU lawmakers pass draft of AI Act, includes copyright rules for generative AI
(01:26:44) How can we build human values into AI?
(01:32:20) How prompt injection can hijack autonomous AI agents like Auto-GPT
(01:34:30) AI Simply Needs a Kill Switch
(01:39:35) Anthropic calls for $15 million in funding to boost the government’s AI risk assessment work
(01:41:48) ‘AI isn’t a threat’ – Boris Eldagsen, whose fake photo duped the Sony judges, hits back
(01:45:20) AI Art Sites Censor Prompts About Abortion
(01:48:15) Outro
4/29/2023
1:48:33
#119 - Open Source GPTs, X.AI, Auto-GPT, China’s Censorship of AI, Fake Drake+The Weeknd Colab
Our 118th episode with a summary and discussion of last week's big AI news!
Read out our text newsletter at https://lastweekin.ai/
Outline:
Applications & Business(04:15) Stability AI announces new open-source large language model + OpenAssistant RELEASED! The world's best open-source Chat AI!
(15:00) Stability AI is on shaky ground as it burns through cash and looks at a management overhaul
Lighting Round(23:12) Elon Musk Creates New Artificial Intelligence Company X.AI
(28:40) Google’s big AI push will combine Brain and DeepMind into one team
(30:36) Amazon AWS expands generative AI efforts with Bedrock and CodeWhisperer updates
(34:00) Samsung wants to release EX1, a human assistant robot, this year
Research & Advancements(36:32) The LLama Effect: How an Accidental Leak Sparked a Series of Impressive Open Source Alternatives to ChatGPT
(44:00) Auto-GPT and BabyAGI: How ‘autonomous agents’ are bringing generative AI to the masses
Lighting Round(52:15) Researchers used machine learning to improve the first photo of a black hole
(53:42) Tennis Robot Could Pave Way for Advancement in Fast-Movement Robotics
(55:16) OpenAI Surprises Open-Source Community, Unveils Consistency Models
(58:28) Model that uses machine learning methods and patient data at hospital arrival predicts strokes more accurately than current system
Policy & Safety & Societal Impacts
(01:00:50) Finally, a realistic roadmap for getting AI companies in check
(01:07:00) China proposes measures to manage generative AI services
Lighting Round(01:13:00) A.I. could lead to a ‘nuclear-level catastrophe’ according to a third of researchers, a new Stanford report finds
(01:16:00) Inside the AI talent wars: Tech companies are ransacking university AI programs at Stanford, MIT, and Cornell in search of rare talent
(01:20:00) Photographer admits prize-winning image was AI-generated
Art & Fun Stuff(01:23:13) Exploring Creativity in Large Language Models: From GPT-2 to GPT-4
(01:27:32) AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song goes viral
(01:30:30) Adobe launches AI-powered text-based video editing
(01:33:47) Meta has open-sourced an AI project that turns your doodles into animations
(01:35:15) Outro
4/23/2023
1:36:10
#118 - Anthropic vs OpenAI, AutoGPT, RL at Scale, AI Safety, Memeworthy AI Videos
Our 118th episode with a summary and discussion of last week's big AI news!
Read out our text newsletter at https://lastweekin.ai/
Stories this week:
Applications & BusinessAnthropic’s $5B, 4-year plan to take on OpenAI
Doctors are drowning in paperwork. Some companies claim AI can help
Lighting RoundGoogle reveals its newest A.I. supercomputer, says it beats Nvidia
Elon Musk is moving forward with a new generative-AI project at Twitter after purchasing thousands of GPUs
Amazon tells employees it isn’t falling behind on AI
Bing Image Creator now has a home in the Edge Sidebar, at least for now
Research & AdvancementsDevelopers Are Connecting Multiple AI Agents to Make More ‘Autonomous’ AIRecursive Criticism and Improvement (RCI) Prompting: An Approach to Improve Large Language Models (LLMs) in Computer and Reasoning Tasks
Deep RL at Scale: Sorting Waste in Office Buildings with a Fleet of Mobile Manipulators
Lighting Round[Not an article] GPT-4 can compress and decompress prompts into non-human-readable forms
Researchers populated a tiny virtual town with AI (and it was very wholesome)
Meta releases AI model that can identify items within images
Another Large Language Model! Meet IGEL: An Instruction-Tuned German LLM Family
Meet AUDIT: An Instruction-Guided Audio Editing Model Based on Latent Diffusion Models
Policy & Societal Impacts
Machine Learning Expert Calls for Bombing Data Centers to Stop Rise of AI
AI Is Getting Powerful. But Can Researchers Make It Principled?
Lighting RoundCanada Opens Probe into OpenAI, the Creator of AI Chatbot ChatGPT
Pausing AI development would 'simply benefit China,' warns former Google CEO Eric Schmidt
Someone Asked an Autonomous AI to 'Destroy Humanity': This Is What Happened
Art & Fun StuffThe beautiful, hilarious surrealism of early text-to-video AIs
Once More, With Feeling: Exploring Relatable Robotics at Disney
Someone keeps accusing fanfiction authors of writing their fic with AI, and nobody knows why
How Will AI Transform Photography?
4/14/2023
1:42:48
#117 - Google’s Bard Rush, BloombergGPT, ChatGPT King, Balenciaga Harry Potter
Our 117th episode with a summary and discussion of last week's big AI news!
Read out our text newsletter at https://lastweekin.ai/
Stories this week:
Applications & BusinessGoogle's Shuffles Assistant Leadership to Focus on Bard AIAlphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
February 2023 Robotics Investments Total $620 MillionWith Human Metalworkers Hard to Come By, Robotic Blacksmiths Step Up
Lighting RoundMicrosoft’s Bing chatbot is getting ads
Yeah, of course, YC’s winter class is oozing with AI companies
Google Partners with AI Startup Replit to Take on Microsoft’s GitHub
Birth of a Salesman: OpenAI Sheds Its Lab Coat to Seek Big Deals
Research & Advancements
Introducing BloombergGPT, Bloomberg’s 50-billion parameter large language model, purpose-built from scratch for finance
The takeaways from Stanford’s 386-page report on the state of AI
Lighting Round
Robots Using Legs as Arms to Climb and Push Buttons
Policy & Societal Impacts
The ChatGPT King Isn’t Worried, but He Knows You Might Be
The European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act, explained
Lighting Round
How a tiny company with few rules is making fake images go mainstream
FTC Is Reviewing Competition in Artificial Intelligence
Midjourney ends free trials of its AI image generator due to 'extraordinary' abuse
Art & Fun StuffChinese creators use Midjourney’s AI to generate retro urban “photography”
Artificial intelligence deepfake video of Harry Potter characters in faux-Balenciaga fashion show goes viral
4/7/2023
1:36:59
#116 - ChatGPT plugins, AI hardware, petition to pause AI, Trump deepfakes
Our 116th episode with a summary and discussion of last week's big AI news!
Check out our text newsletter at https://lastweekin.ai/
Stories this week:
Applications & BusinessOpenAI is massively expanding ChatGPT’s capabilities to let it browse the web and more
NVIDIA's big AI moment is here
Lighting RoundFormer head of Google China joins ChatGPT frenzy by starting own venture
Cerebras Systems Releases Seven New GPT Models Trained on CS-2 Wafer-Scale Systems
Generative AI set to affect 300 million jobs across major economies
Agility’s Latest Digit Robot Prepares for its First Job
Research & AdvancementsLearning to grow machine-learning models
Researchers from UC Berkeley and Deepmind Propose SuccessVQA: A Reformulation of Success Detection that is Amenable to Pre-trained VLMs such as Flamingo
Lighting RoundNew virtual testing environment breaks the 'curse of rarity' for autonomous vehicle emergency decision-making
Scientists are using machine learning to forecast bird migration and identify birds in flight by their calls
New in-home AI tool monitors the health of elderly residents
Runway Gen-2 is the First Publicly Available Text-to-Video Generator
Policy & Societal Impacts
OpenAI co-founder on company’s past approach to openly sharing research: ‘We were wrong’
1,100+ notable signatories just signed an open letter asking “all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months”
Lighting RoundIn San Francisco, some people wonder when A.I. will kill us all
Clearview AI used nearly 1m times by US police, it tells the BBC
Voice system used to verify identity by Centrelink can be fooled by AI
AI can draw hands now. That’s bad news for deep-fakes
Art & Fun Stuff
People Aren’t Falling for AI Trump Photos (Yet)
WGA Would Allow Artificial Intelligence in Scriptwriting, as Long as Writers Maintain Credit