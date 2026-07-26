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Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec
Jerry Bell and Andrew Kalat
Latest episode
248 episodes
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Stories:
https://www.theregister.com/security/2026/07/07/enterprise-ai-still-smarting-from-leaping-before-looking/5267353
https://www.theregister.com/security/2026/07/07/github-ai-agent-leaks-private-repos-when-asked-nicely/5267924
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/fake-it-support-calls-on-microsoft-teams-push-etherrat-malware/
https://databreaches.net/2026/07/04/adapthealth-says-attackers-sweet-talked-their-way-into-cloud-systems-and-stole-patient-data
https://thehackernews.com/2026/07/ai-agent-exploits-langflow-rce-to.html
- Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here.
Links to stories:
https://www.securityweek.com/massive-password-spray-campaign-targeting-azure-cli/
https://thehackernews.com/2026/07/2026-cybersecurity-assessment-gap.html
https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/klue-investigating-supply-chain-attack-salesforce-integrations/823532/
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/over-900-oracle-e-business-instances-exposed-to-ongoing-attacks
https://www.darkreading.com/cyber-risk/third-party-breaches-teaches-education-lesson-vendor-risk
- Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here.
This week’s stories:
https://www.securityweek.com/npm-12-will-change-script-execution-behavior-to-prevent-supply-chain-attacks/
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/openclaw-ai-agent-found-falling-for-phishing-attacks-spills-user-data/
https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/cisa-vulnerability-remediation-prioritization-directive/822504/
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/chinese-hackers-hijack-auth-flow-spy-on-isolated-network-for-a-decade/
https://doublepulsar.com/an-update-on-fortibleed-whats-happening-with-victim-orgs-c0671a50e7f4
- Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here.
Links to this week’s stories:
https://www.theregister.com/cyber-crime/2026/06/05/if-you-dont-fall-for-these-extortionists-calls-theyll-show-up-with-usb-sticks/5251891
https://thehackernews.com/2026/06/only-10-of-socs-say-theyre-getting.html?m=1
https://arstechnica.com/security/2026/06/dashlane-explains-how-attackers-managed-to-download-encrypted-password-vaults/
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/hackers-hijack-thousands-of-sites-for-clickfix-and-fakeupdate-attacks/
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2026/06/hackers-used-metas-ai-support-bot-to-seize-instagram-accounts/
https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/ai-cybersecurity-hype-reality-check-gartner/821867/0:0
- Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here.
Links to this week’s stories:
https://www.darkreading.com/threat-intelligence/ai-assisted-exploit-development-scanner-detection
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/california-ag-sues-23andme-over-2023-breach-exposing-health-data/
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/palo-alto-globalprotect-vpn-auth-bypass-flaw-now-exploited-in-attacks/
https://techcrunch.com/2026/05/29/microsoft-under-fire-for-threatening-security-researcher-with-criminal-investigation/
https://www.darkreading.com/application-security/megalodon-malware-infects-thousands-github-repos
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About Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec
Defensive Security is a weekly information security podcast which reviews recent high profile cyber security breaches, data breaches, malware infections and intrusions to identify lessons that we can learn and apply to the organizations we protect.Podcast website
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