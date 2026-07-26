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Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here. Stories: https://www.theregister.com/security/2026/07/07/enterprise-ai-still-smarting-from-leaping-before-looking/5267353 https://www.theregister.com/security/2026/07/07/github-ai-agent-leaks-private-repos-when-asked-nicely/5267924 https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/fake-it-support-calls-on-microsoft-teams-push-etherrat-malware/ https://databreaches.net/2026/07/04/adapthealth-says-attackers-sweet-talked-their-way-into-cloud-systems-and-stole-patient-data https://thehackernews.com/2026/07/ai-agent-exploits-langflow-rce-to.html

About Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

About Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

About Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

Defensive Security is a weekly information security podcast which reviews recent high profile cyber security breaches, data breaches, malware infections and intrusions to identify lessons that we can learn and apply to the organizations we protect.