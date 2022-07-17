Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

Stories: https://www.scmagazine.com/feature/incident-response/why-solarwinds-just-may-be-one-of-the-most-secure-software-companies-in-the-tech-universe https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252522789/Log4Shell-on-its-way-to-becoming-endemic https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/hackers-impersonate-cybersecurity-firms-in-callback-phishing-attacks/ https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/microsoft-rollback-macro-blocking-office/627004/ jerry: [00:00:00] All right, here we go today. Sunday, July 17th. 2022. And this is episode 268. Of the defensive security podcast. My name is Jerry Bell and joining me tonight as always is Mr. Andrew Kellett. Andy: Hello, Jerry. How are you, sir? jerry: great. How are you … Continue reading Defensive Security Podcast Episode 268 →
7/17/2022
32:46
Defensive Security Podcast Episode 267
Defensive Security Podcast Episode 267 Links: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/aerojet-rocketdyne-agrees-pay-9-million-resolve-false-claims-act-allegations-cybersecurity https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/alerts/aa22-187a https://www.zdnet.com/article/these-are-the-cybersecurity-threats-of-tomorrow-that-you-should-be-thinking-about-today/ jerry: [00:00:00] Alright, here we go. Today is Sunday, July 10th, 2022. And this is episode 267 of the defensive security podcast. My name is Jerry Bell and joining me tonight as always. Is Mr. Andrew Kellett. Andy: Good evening, Jerry, how are you? Good, … Continue reading Defensive Security Podcast Episode 267 →
Defensive Security is a weekly information security podcast which reviews recent high profile cyber security breaches, data breaches, malware infections and intrusions to identify lessons that we can learn and apply to the organizations we protect.