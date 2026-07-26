Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusiness NewsDefensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

Jerry Bell and Andrew Kalat
Business NewsNews
Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec
Latest episode

248 episodes

  • Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

    Defensive Security Podcast Episode 354

    07/26/2026 | 50 mins.
    Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here.

    Stories:

    https://www.theregister.com/security/2026/07/07/enterprise-ai-still-smarting-from-leaping-before-looking/5267353

    https://www.theregister.com/security/2026/07/07/github-ai-agent-leaks-private-repos-when-asked-nicely/5267924

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/fake-it-support-calls-on-microsoft-teams-push-etherrat-malware/

    https://databreaches.net/2026/07/04/adapthealth-says-attackers-sweet-talked-their-way-into-cloud-systems-and-stole-patient-data

    https://thehackernews.com/2026/07/ai-agent-exploits-langflow-rce-to.html
  • Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

    Defensive Security Podcast Episode 353

    07/11/2026 | 59 mins.
    Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here.

    Links to stories:

    https://www.securityweek.com/massive-password-spray-campaign-targeting-azure-cli/

    https://thehackernews.com/2026/07/2026-cybersecurity-assessment-gap.html

    https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/klue-investigating-supply-chain-attack-salesforce-integrations/823532/

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/over-900-oracle-e-business-instances-exposed-to-ongoing-attacks

    https://www.darkreading.com/cyber-risk/third-party-breaches-teaches-education-lesson-vendor-risk
  • Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

    Defensive Security Podcast Episode 352

    07/03/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here.

    This week’s stories:

    https://www.securityweek.com/npm-12-will-change-script-execution-behavior-to-prevent-supply-chain-attacks/

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/openclaw-ai-agent-found-falling-for-phishing-attacks-spills-user-data/

    https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/cisa-vulnerability-remediation-prioritization-directive/822504/

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/chinese-hackers-hijack-auth-flow-spy-on-isolated-network-for-a-decade/

    https://doublepulsar.com/an-update-on-fortibleed-whats-happening-with-victim-orgs-c0671a50e7f4
  • Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

    Defensive Security Podcast Episode 351

    06/27/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here.

    Links to this week’s stories:

    https://www.theregister.com/cyber-crime/2026/06/05/if-you-dont-fall-for-these-extortionists-calls-theyll-show-up-with-usb-sticks/5251891

    https://thehackernews.com/2026/06/only-10-of-socs-say-theyre-getting.html?m=1

    https://arstechnica.com/security/2026/06/dashlane-explains-how-attackers-managed-to-download-encrypted-password-vaults/

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/hackers-hijack-thousands-of-sites-for-clickfix-and-fakeupdate-attacks/

    https://krebsonsecurity.com/2026/06/hackers-used-metas-ai-support-bot-to-seize-instagram-accounts/

    https://www.cybersecuritydive.com/news/ai-cybersecurity-hype-reality-check-gartner/821867/0:0
  • Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec

    Defensive Security Podcast Episode 350

    06/10/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Please consider supporting the DefSec podcast here.

    Links to this week’s stories:

    https://www.darkreading.com/threat-intelligence/ai-assisted-exploit-development-scanner-detection

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/california-ag-sues-23andme-over-2023-breach-exposing-health-data/

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/palo-alto-globalprotect-vpn-auth-bypass-flaw-now-exploited-in-attacks/

    https://techcrunch.com/2026/05/29/microsoft-under-fire-for-threatening-security-researcher-with-criminal-investigation/

    https://www.darkreading.com/application-security/megalodon-malware-infects-thousands-github-repos
More Business News podcasts
Trending Business News podcasts
About Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec
Defensive Security is a weekly information security podcast which reviews recent high profile cyber security breaches, data breaches, malware infections and intrusions to identify lessons that we can learn and apply to the organizations we protect.
Podcast website
Business NewsNewsTech NewsTechnology

Listen to Defensive Security Podcast - Malware, Hacking, Cyber Security & Infosec, Stock Movers and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 9:17:49 AM
A company fromMADSACK