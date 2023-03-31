Exploring the biggest questions of our time with the help of the world's greatest thinkers. Host Manoush Zomorodi inspires us to learn more about the world, our... More
Friction
Original broadcast date: October 7, 2022. We encounter friction every day — in all its forms — as we brush our teeth, go for a jog, argue with a friend. This hour, TED speakers explore how this force can be dialed up or down to improve our lives. Guests include tribologist Jennifer Vail, democracy activist and whistleblower Yaël Eisenstat, Sierra Leone's Minister of Education David Moinina Sengeh and TV producer Elan Gale.
4/28/2023
50:17
The Birds and The Bees
Original broadcast date: July 15, 2022. "The birds and the bees" may be a euphemism for human reproduction, but procreation of actual winged animals is far wilder. This hour, TED speakers explore how birds, bees and bugs multiply. Guests include beekeeper Noah Wilson-Rich, biologist Carin Bondar, behavioral ecologist Marlene Zuk and comedian Julia Sweeney.
4/21/2023
50:47
Artist in Exile
Shirin Neshat is seen as a powerful voice for Iranian women...but her art has never been shown in Iran. She speaks on life in exile and how her acclaimed and controversial art is shaped by politics. You can watch a version of this interview on YouTube here.
4/14/2023
50:30
Reshaping Evolution
Original broadcast date: January 7, 2022. New innovations in gene and stem cell technology have the power to shape ecosystems and even change humanity. This hour, TED speakers share the breakthroughs heralding the next scientific revolution. Guests include biochemist Jennifer Doudna, physicist and biotech entrepreneur Nabiha Saklayen and conservation innovator and biotech entrepreneur Ryan Phelan.
4/7/2023
50:48
Mind, Body, Spirit - Part 3
When times get tough, how do we keep our spirits up? In part 3 of our series Mind, Body, Spirit, TED speakers tell stories of salvaging the human psyche and rekindling a zest for life. Guests include author Tania Luna, artist JR and tech entrepreneur Artur Sychov.
Exploring the biggest questions of our time with the help of the world's greatest thinkers. Host Manoush Zomorodi inspires us to learn more about the world, our communities, and most importantly, ourselves.
