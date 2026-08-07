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TED Radio Hour

NPR
ScienceSocial Sciences
TED Radio Hour
Latest episode

367 episodes

  • TED Radio Hour

    Trusting medicine in an age of doubt

    08/07/2026 | 50 mins.
    Medicine keeps advancing. Trust is falling behind. This hour, TED speakers explore why the future of healthcare depends not only on innovation, but also on listening, humility and honesty.

    Guests include viral immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett-Helaire and writer James Robinson.

    Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

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  • TED Radio Hour

    Addiction, motherhood and Jesus with writer Anne Lamott

    07/31/2026 | 50 mins.
    Writer Anne Lamott has gained a cult following through shockingly honest prose on love, death, faith, writing and more. This hour, her wisdom from a career spanning 21 books and some 40 years.

    This episode originally aired April 2024.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

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  • TED Radio Hour

    Rethinking addiction in the age of Ozempic

    07/24/2026 | 50 mins.
    GLP-1s could be a breakthrough in addiction treatment. But is medicine alone enough to treat such a complicated disease? This hour, TED speakers explore modern science and old wisdom on addiction. Guests include journalist and physician Dr. Dhruv Khullar, author and behavioral coach Eric Zimmer, and journalist Nayeema Raza.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

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  • TED Radio Hour

    Searching for paradise

    07/17/2026 | 50 mins.
    We often view paradise as a place of safety, beauty, tranquility. It’s an ideal we long for but one we can rarely find. This hour, TED speakers search for utopia and come to terms with reality.

    Original broadcast date: November 10, 2023

    TED Radio Hour+ listeners now get access to bonus episodes, with more ideas from TED speakers and deeper conversations with Manoush. By signing up for Plus, you directly support our work and public media, so all your episodes (like this one!) come to you without sponsor breaks. Learn more at plus.npr.org/ted.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

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  • TED Radio Hour

    Tracking what your body needs

    07/10/2026 | 50 mins.
    Our bodies are always sending signals ... but are we listening? This hour, TED speakers explore new ways to track and understand our health — from cutting-edge technology to simple, everyday habits.

    Guests include exercise physiologist Keith Diaz, genomicist Michael Snyder and writer Lizzie Braicks-Rinker.

    TED Radio Hour+ listeners now get access to bonus episodes, with more ideas from TED speakers and deeper conversations with Manoush. By signing up for Plus, you directly support our work and public media, so all your episodes (like this one!) come to you without sponsor breaks. Learn more at plus.npr.org/ted.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
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About TED Radio Hour
Exploring the biggest questions of our time with the help of the world's greatest thinkers. Host Manoush Zomorodi inspires us to learn more about the world, our communities, and most importantly, ourselves. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, including bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for TED Radio Hour.
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