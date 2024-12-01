Deciding The Greatest Streamer of our Generation | The Flycast Ep. 127
OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/
Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic
Check out the OpTic Podcast here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047
https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG
Deciding The Greatest Streamer of our Generation | The Flycast Ep. 127
00:00 New Kendrick
04:00 Working out / Thanksgiving
20:00 Highschool Sports
33:00 Nadeshot Subathon / Kai Cenat
44:15 Kendrick Album
--------
1:20:31
Scump Made Nadeshot RAGE 😂 | The Flycast Ep. 126
OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/
Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic
Check out the OpTic Podcast here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047
https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG
Scump Made Nadeshot RAGE 😂 | The Flycast Ep. 126
00:00 Calorie Counting & Tats
11:00 Surgery
18:30 Having kids
22:00 MaNiaC vs Methodz
32:00 Nade Rage
49:00 Christmas
56:00 Ranked Play / top 5 Cods
--------
1:07:04
CDL Trash Talk You've NEVER Heard | The Flycast Ep. 125
OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/
Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic
Check out the OpTic Podcast here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047
https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG
CDL Trash Talk You've NEVER Heard | The Flycast Ep. 125
--------
1:22:19
The Best Worst Week of Our Lives | The Flycast Ep. 124
The Best Worst Week of Our Lives | The Flycast Ep. 124
OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/
Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic
Check out the OpTic Podcast here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047
https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG
00:00 Pro-Sim tournament
16:40 Election Talk
45:30 Race to Prestige
55:00 Rehab
59:40 Master Prestige talk
1:12:40 Nadeshot Subathon
The Best Worst Week of Our Lives | The Flycast Ep. 124
--------
1:19:25
Formals Future in Esports | The Flycast Ep. 123
OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/
Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic
Check out the OpTic Podcast here:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047
https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG
00:00 Thoughts on Worlds
13:50 Score Reset
26:00 Eco / What makes a good player
35:00 Plan for the future
40:45 Rostermania
Formals Future in Esports | The Flycast Ep. 123