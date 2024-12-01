Powered by RND
best podcast in OpTic
Technology

  • Deciding The Greatest Streamer of our Generation | The Flycast Ep. 127
    OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG Deciding The Greatest Streamer of our Generation | The Flycast Ep. 127 00:00 New Kendrick 04:00 Working out / Thanksgiving 20:00 Highschool Sports 33:00 Nadeshot Subathon / Kai Cenat 44:15 Kendrick Album
    --------  
    1:20:31
  • Scump Made Nadeshot RAGE 😂 | The Flycast Ep. 126
    OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG Scump Made Nadeshot RAGE 😂 | The Flycast Ep. 126 00:00 Calorie Counting & Tats 11:00 Surgery 18:30 Having kids 22:00 MaNiaC vs Methodz 32:00 Nade Rage 49:00 Christmas 56:00 Ranked Play / top 5 Cods
    --------  
    1:07:04
  • CDL Trash Talk You've NEVER Heard | The Flycast Ep. 125
    OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG CDL Trash Talk You've NEVER Heard | The Flycast Ep. 125
    --------  
    1:22:19
  • The Best Worst Week of Our Lives | The Flycast Ep. 124
    The Best Worst Week of Our Lives | The Flycast Ep. 124 OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG 00:00 Pro-Sim tournament 16:40 Election Talk 45:30 Race to Prestige 55:00 Rehab 59:40 Master Prestige talk 1:12:40 Nadeshot Subathon The Best Worst Week of Our Lives | The Flycast Ep. 124
    --------  
    1:19:25
  • Formals Future in Esports | The Flycast Ep. 123
    OpTic Gaming Merch: https://shop.opticgaming.com/ Check out the OpTic SCUF collection and use code “OpTic” for a discount: https://scuf.co/OpTic Check out the OpTic Podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/optic-podcast/id1542810047 https://open.spotify.com/show/25iPKftrl0akOZKqS0wHQG 00:00 Thoughts on Worlds 13:50 Score Reset 26:00 Eco / What makes a good player 35:00 Plan for the future 40:45 Rostermania Formals Future in Esports | The Flycast Ep. 123
    --------  
    52:09

About The Flycast

best podcast in OpTic
