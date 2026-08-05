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TFTC: A Bitcoin Podcast

Marty Bent
Technology
TFTC: A Bitcoin Podcast
Latest episode

1032 episodes

  • TFTC: A Bitcoin Podcast

    #780: Dissecting The Coldcard Hack with Alex Thorn

    08/05/2026 | 53 mins.
    Alex Thorn joins Marty to break down the Coldcard vulnerability draining Bitcoin wallets across multiple attack waves. Galaxy Research traces stolen on-chain funds while victims race against time to secure self-custodied BTC. They dissect AI-driven exploit patterns, white hat ethical dilemmas, casino exfiltration attempts, and why multisig collaborative custody is now essential infrastructure. Bitcoin security, private key entropy, and monetary sovereignty hang in the balance as attackers leverage frontier models against antiquated hardware. If you hold Bitcoin in cold storage, this conversation covers exactly what moves to make before your keys become the next target.

    Alex on X: https://x.com/intangiblecoins

    Galaxy: https://linktr.ee/galaxyhq

    Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook

    STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/

    Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/

    Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT

    Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/

    Shoutout to our sponsors:

    Block:

    Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.

    Square: Visit http://square.com/go/tftc for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.

    Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.

    Aven

    https://www.aven.com/bitcoin

    CrowdHealth

    https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc

    Unchained

    https://unchained.com/tftc/

    Salt of the Earth:

    https://drinksote.com/tftc

    Join the TFTC Movement:

    Main YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos

    Clips YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ

    Website

    https://tftc.io/

    Newsletter

    tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/tftc21

    Instagram

    https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/tftc

    Follow Marty Bent:

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/martybent

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/martybent

    Newsletter

    https://tftc.io/martys-bent/

    Podcast

    https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/

    Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc! #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
  • TFTC: A Bitcoin Podcast

    #779: SPR Releases Fix Nothing with Anas Alhajji

    08/03/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Energy economist Anas Alhajji breaks down the Iran war's impact on global oil markets, Hormuz shipping risks, and diesel shortages driving inflation. He exposes demand destruction, SPR manipulation myths, and why LNG dominates the energy security chessboard. Alhajji reveals how sanctions, trade wars, and AI data centers are reshaping macro policy, commodity prices, and dollar hegemony. From Saudi export bottlenecks to European deindustrialization, this deep dive connects crude volatility to monetary policy, Bitcoin macro, and the national security case for natural gas.

    Anas on X: https://x.com/anasalhajji

    Anas’s Substack

    Daily: https://afalhajji.substack.com/

    Weekly: https://anasalhajjieoa.substack.com/

    Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook

    STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/

    Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/

    Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT

    Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/

    Shoutout to our sponsors:

    Block:

    Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.

    Square: Visit http://square.com/go/tftc for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.

    Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.

    Aven

    https://www.aven.com/bitcoin

    CrowdHealth

    https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc

    Unchained

    https://unchained.com/tftc/

    Salt of the Earth:

    https://drinksote.com/tftc

    Join the TFTC Movement:

    Main YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos

    Clips YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ

    Website

    https://tftc.io/

    Newsletter

    tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/tftc21

    Instagram

    https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/tftc

    Follow Marty Bent:

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/martybent

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/martybent

    Newsletter

    https://tftc.io/martys-bent/

    Podcast

    https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/

    Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc! #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
  • TFTC: A Bitcoin Podcast

    #778: Give Your Agent a Bitcoin Wallet with Vinny

    08/01/2026 | 55 mins.
    Marty sits down with developer Vinny to explore why AI agents, open source models, and permissionless protocols are converging into a new agentic economy. They unpack Buzz as a Nostr-native Slack killer, the risks of closed-source AI monopolies, and how Bitcoin Lightning enables machine-to-machine payments. From self-hosted harnesses to deterministic workflows, the conversation covers the macro shift toward decentralized intelligence, regulatory capture fears, and why Bitcoin standards like L402 matter for the future of monetary policy in an automated world.

    Vinny on X: https://x.com/hot_town

    Vinny on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@stealtime

    Vinny on Nostr: vince@getalby.com - npub1wkghz9fjpdkgwy50epxcaksqevdnrfxsj9z99pn7s2z645atrt7swscqxy

    Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook

    STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/

    Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/

    Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT

    Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/

    Shoutout to our sponsors:

    Block:

    Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.

    Square: Visit http://square.com/go/tftc for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.

    Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.

    Aven

    https://www.aven.com/bitcoin

    CrowdHealth

    https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc

    Unchained

    https://unchained.com/tftc/

    Salt of the Earth:

    https://drinksote.com/tftc

    Join the TFTC Movement:

    Main YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos

    Clips YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ

    Website

    https://tftc.io/

    Newsletter

    tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/tftc21

    Instagram

    https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/tftc

    Follow Marty Bent:

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/martybent

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/martybent

    Newsletter

    https://tftc.io/martys-bent/

    Podcast

    https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/

    Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc! #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
  • TFTC: A Bitcoin Podcast

    777: Coldcard Is Compromised with James O'Beirne

    07/31/2026 | 45 mins.
    James O'Beirne joins Marty to break down the critical Coldcard RNG vulnerability affecting devices produced after 2021. They discuss how insufficient entropy generation exposes private keys, why MK2, MK3, MK4, and Q users must migrate funds immediately, and how AI models accelerated the discovery. The conversation covers multisig risks, passphrase limitations, dice roll safety, and the broader collapse of trust in single-vendor hardware wallets. Essential listening for Bitcoin self-custody security.

    James on X: https://x.com/jamesob

    Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook

    STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/

    Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/

    Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT

    Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/

    Shoutout to our sponsors:

    Block:

    Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.

    Square: Visit http://square.com/go/tftc for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.

    Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.

    Aven

    https://www.aven.com/bitcoin

    CrowdHealth

    https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc

    Unchained

    https://unchained.com/tftc/

    Salt of the Earth:

    https://drinksote.com/tftc

    Join the TFTC Movement:

    Main YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos

    Clips YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ

    Website

    https://tftc.io/

    Newsletter

    tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/tftc21

    Instagram

    https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/tftc

    Follow Marty Bent:

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/martybent

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/martybent

    Newsletter

    https://tftc.io/martys-bent/

    Podcast

    https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/

    Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc! #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
  • TFTC: A Bitcoin Podcast

    #776: Yields Must Rise, Fed Must Hike with Michael Howell

    07/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Michael Howell joins TFTC to break down why the Fed is trapped by rising bond yields and surging nominal GDP, forcing a return to rate hikes despite market expectations. We dissect the AI capex bubble, Treasury’s hidden debt monetization via bill issuance, and why global liquidity trends point to a crypto bottom by late 2026. Howell explains why Bitcoin outperforms gold as a monetary inflation hedge, how China’s PBOC liquidity drives gold, and why $40 trillion national debt is just the beginning of a state-led capital war era.

    CrossBorder Capital on X: https://x.com/crossbordercap

    GLIndexes: https://www.glindexes.com/

    Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook

    STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/

    Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/

    Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT

    Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/

    Shoutout to our sponsors:

    Block:

    Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.

    Square: Visit http://square.com/go/**tftc** for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.

    Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.

    Aven

    https://www.aven.com/bitcoin

    CrowdHealth

    https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc

    Unchained

    https://unchained.com/tftc/

    Salt of the Earth:

    https://drinksote.com/tftc

    Join the TFTC Movement:

    Main YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos

    Clips YT Channel

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ

    Website

    https://tftc.io/

    Newsletter

    tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/tftc21

    Instagram

    https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/tftc

    Follow Marty Bent:

    Twitter

    https://twitter.com/martybent

    Nostr

    https://primal.net/martybent

    Newsletter

    https://tftc.io/martys-bent/

    Podcast

    https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/

    Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures

    Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc**!** #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
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About TFTC: A Bitcoin Podcast
TFTC is a podcast hosted by Marty Bent about Bitcoin. Join Marty, Editor in Chief of "the best newsletter in Bitcoin", as he sits down to discuss Bitcoin with interesting people.
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