Alex Thorn joins Marty to break down the Coldcard vulnerability draining Bitcoin wallets across multiple attack waves. Galaxy Research traces stolen on-chain funds while victims race against time to secure self-custodied BTC. They dissect AI-driven exploit patterns, white hat ethical dilemmas, casino exfiltration attempts, and why multisig collaborative custody is now essential infrastructure. Bitcoin security, private key entropy, and monetary sovereignty hang in the balance as attackers leverage frontier models against antiquated hardware. If you hold Bitcoin in cold storage, this conversation covers exactly what moves to make before your keys become the next target.



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Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures



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