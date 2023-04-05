TFTC is a podcast hosted by Marty Bent about Bitcoin. Join Marty, Editor in Chief of "the best newsletter in Bitcoin", as he sits down to discuss Bitcoin with i... More
Available Episodes
5 of 620
#415: Coal Is The Future with Steve Barbour
Marty sits down with Steve Barbour before the first Nakamoto Forum debate to talk about energy, mining, and replacing the US Dollar.
Steve on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SGBarbour
Upstream Data: https://blog.upstreamdata.ca/
7:30 - Bitcoin dev conflict of interest19:18 - Bitcoin reaching maturity21:01 - Russian mining25:37 - Fiat IOUs28:30 - The state of US mining34:25 - Will "Coal" Cole38:09 - Upstream's progress since Steve's last pod47:06 - Hydro is better for portability55:31 - New design59:53 - Is coal the future?1:04:48 - Hydrocarbons debate1:08:33 - Lizard men1:10:57 - Mock the rulers1:19:03 - Fiat dying1:25:01 - Wrapping up
4/28/2023
1:28:43
#414: The Dollar Endgame Theory with Peruvian Bull
Marty sits down with Peruvian Bull to discuss how the world will move away from the USD reserve.
Peruvian Bull on Twitter: https://twitter.com/peruvian_bull
Check out Dollar Endgame: https://thedollarendgame.com/
12:01 - Starting out writing on Reddit17:48 - Is the dollar currently in its endgame?23:02 - Weaponizing dollar against Russia hurt US25:19 - Past the debt event horizon33:45 - Bitcoin reserve36:21 - Will BRICS BUCS gain traction?41:06 - A great opportunity for bitcoiners44:01 - Nations missing the Bitcoin bus49:40 - Converting individuals to Bitcoin52:02 - Why Latin America understands intuitively55:43 - SUPERSTONK58:42 - Suffering in the streets1:00:51 - Price post-hyperbitcoinization1:03:57 - Societal impact of hyperbitcoinization1:10:24 - The next 3 months1:17:01 - technical difficulties1:17:59 - Dollar losing network effect1:21:42 - Plugs
4/25/2023
1:23:48
#413: Resisting mRNA Food with Charles Mayfield
Marty sits down with Charles Mayfield to talk about Keto Con, the wonders of pig biology, and the destruction of food and agriculture wrought by corporations and legislation.
Charles on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrChuckFit
Farrow: https://farrow.life/
11:01 - Marty field tested the skin food12:20 - Keto Con16:58 - Epic Dermis20:59 - Why Farrow24:34 - Pigs34:05 - Untrustworthy institutions41:10 - Poison in the livestock45:43 - Insidious legislature51:01 - Looking at more accurate health markers1:00:26 - Big Pharma and Big Ag1:05:57- Resisting mRNA food1:10:31 - Life insurance story1:12:15 - Instilling urgency1:16:40 - Symbiosis1:22:56 - Blackpill/Whitepill1:29:58 - Mock the rulers1:33:52 - 3 years of madness1:40:47 - Health is wealth1:43:43 - Big week for Farrow1:47:46 - Marty is a glowing god of goodness
4/21/2023
1:49:09
#412: Speaking Out For Those Injured By The Jabs with Michael Koss and Joel Wallskog
Marty sits down with Michael Koss and Dr. Joel Wallskog for a discussion of injuries from the Covid-19 shot, React19, and the Dartmouth College roundtable.
Michael on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mkoss126
Joel on Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/WallskogJoel
React19 roundtable at Dartmouth: https://react19.org/DartC19/
9:47 - Michael's background - Dartmouth roundtable18:30 - Joel's background - React1927:34 - Politicization of the jab29:25 - Doubling down on bad decisions32:13 - Justice for crimes against humanity35:29 - Regulators' lost credibility42:15 - Incompetence or malice?49:47 - Fixing incentives56:55 - Bringing it back to bitcoin1:03:50 - Speaking to the silent majority1:12:17 - Wrapping up
4/19/2023
1:14:37
#411: How OnRamp is Bringing Bitcoin Multisig to Financial Products with Michael Tanguma & Jesse Meyers
Marty sits down with Michael Tanguma and Jesse Meyers to talk about OnRamp.
Check out OnRamp: http://onrampbitcoin.com/
Michael on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MTanguma
Jesse on Twitter: https://twitter.com/croesus_btc
0:00 - Intro5:26 - Marty's chair is stolen7:11 - OnRamp's use case and problems to solve14:28 - Legal structure of OnRamp19:30 - Difficulty in educating on self custody31:10 - Decentralized control41:55 - How will OnRamp's launch impact the market?51:59 - The adoption curve55:01 - Qualified custodians vs collaborative custody1:00:36 - A new industry model1:10:16 - OnRamp's educational mission1:20:20 - OnRamp's content platform and new podcast1:26:27 - Plugs
