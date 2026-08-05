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1032 episodes
- Alex Thorn joins Marty to break down the Coldcard vulnerability draining Bitcoin wallets across multiple attack waves. Galaxy Research traces stolen on-chain funds while victims race against time to secure self-custodied BTC. They dissect AI-driven exploit patterns, white hat ethical dilemmas, casino exfiltration attempts, and why multisig collaborative custody is now essential infrastructure. Bitcoin security, private key entropy, and monetary sovereignty hang in the balance as attackers leverage frontier models against antiquated hardware. If you hold Bitcoin in cold storage, this conversation covers exactly what moves to make before your keys become the next target.
Alex on X: https://x.com/intangiblecoins
Galaxy: https://linktr.ee/galaxyhq
Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook
STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/
Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/
Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT
Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/
Shoutout to our sponsors:
Block:
Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.
Square: Visit http://square.com/go/tftc for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.
Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.
Aven
https://www.aven.com/bitcoin
CrowdHealth
https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc
Unchained
https://unchained.com/tftc/
Salt of the Earth:
https://drinksote.com/tftc
Join the TFTC Movement:
Main YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos
Clips YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ
Website
https://tftc.io/
Newsletter
tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
Twitter
https://twitter.com/tftc21
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/
Nostr
https://primal.net/tftc
Follow Marty Bent:
Twitter
https://twitter.com/martybent
Nostr
https://primal.net/martybent
Newsletter
https://tftc.io/martys-bent/
Podcast
https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/
Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc! #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
- Energy economist Anas Alhajji breaks down the Iran war's impact on global oil markets, Hormuz shipping risks, and diesel shortages driving inflation. He exposes demand destruction, SPR manipulation myths, and why LNG dominates the energy security chessboard. Alhajji reveals how sanctions, trade wars, and AI data centers are reshaping macro policy, commodity prices, and dollar hegemony. From Saudi export bottlenecks to European deindustrialization, this deep dive connects crude volatility to monetary policy, Bitcoin macro, and the national security case for natural gas.
Anas on X: https://x.com/anasalhajji
Anas’s Substack
Daily: https://afalhajji.substack.com/
Weekly: https://anasalhajjieoa.substack.com/
Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook
STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/
Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/
Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT
Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/
Shoutout to our sponsors:
Block:
Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.
Square: Visit http://square.com/go/tftc for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.
Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.
Aven
https://www.aven.com/bitcoin
CrowdHealth
https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc
Unchained
https://unchained.com/tftc/
Salt of the Earth:
https://drinksote.com/tftc
Join the TFTC Movement:
Main YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos
Clips YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ
Website
https://tftc.io/
Newsletter
tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
Twitter
https://twitter.com/tftc21
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/
Nostr
https://primal.net/tftc
Follow Marty Bent:
Twitter
https://twitter.com/martybent
Nostr
https://primal.net/martybent
Newsletter
https://tftc.io/martys-bent/
Podcast
https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/
Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc! #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
- Marty sits down with developer Vinny to explore why AI agents, open source models, and permissionless protocols are converging into a new agentic economy. They unpack Buzz as a Nostr-native Slack killer, the risks of closed-source AI monopolies, and how Bitcoin Lightning enables machine-to-machine payments. From self-hosted harnesses to deterministic workflows, the conversation covers the macro shift toward decentralized intelligence, regulatory capture fears, and why Bitcoin standards like L402 matter for the future of monetary policy in an automated world.
Vinny on X: https://x.com/hot_town
Vinny on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@stealtime
Vinny on Nostr: vince@getalby.com - npub1wkghz9fjpdkgwy50epxcaksqevdnrfxsj9z99pn7s2z645atrt7swscqxy
Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook
STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/
Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/
Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT
Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/
Shoutout to our sponsors:
Block:
Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.
Square: Visit http://square.com/go/tftc for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.
Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.
Aven
https://www.aven.com/bitcoin
CrowdHealth
https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc
Unchained
https://unchained.com/tftc/
Salt of the Earth:
https://drinksote.com/tftc
Join the TFTC Movement:
Main YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos
Clips YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ
Website
https://tftc.io/
Newsletter
tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
Twitter
https://twitter.com/tftc21
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/
Nostr
https://primal.net/tftc
Follow Marty Bent:
Twitter
https://twitter.com/martybent
Nostr
https://primal.net/martybent
Newsletter
https://tftc.io/martys-bent/
Podcast
https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/
Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc! #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
- James O'Beirne joins Marty to break down the critical Coldcard RNG vulnerability affecting devices produced after 2021. They discuss how insufficient entropy generation exposes private keys, why MK2, MK3, MK4, and Q users must migrate funds immediately, and how AI models accelerated the discovery. The conversation covers multisig risks, passphrase limitations, dice roll safety, and the broader collapse of trust in single-vendor hardware wallets. Essential listening for Bitcoin self-custody security.
James on X: https://x.com/jamesob
Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook
STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/
Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/
Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT
Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/
Shoutout to our sponsors:
Block:
Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.
Square: Visit http://square.com/go/tftc for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.
Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.
Aven
https://www.aven.com/bitcoin
CrowdHealth
https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc
Unchained
https://unchained.com/tftc/
Salt of the Earth:
https://drinksote.com/tftc
Join the TFTC Movement:
Main YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos
Clips YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ
Website
https://tftc.io/
Newsletter
tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
Twitter
https://twitter.com/tftc21
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/
Nostr
https://primal.net/tftc
Follow Marty Bent:
Twitter
https://twitter.com/martybent
Nostr
https://primal.net/martybent
Newsletter
https://tftc.io/martys-bent/
Podcast
https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/
Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc! #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
- Michael Howell joins TFTC to break down why the Fed is trapped by rising bond yields and surging nominal GDP, forcing a return to rate hikes despite market expectations. We dissect the AI capex bubble, Treasury’s hidden debt monetization via bill issuance, and why global liquidity trends point to a crypto bottom by late 2026. Howell explains why Bitcoin outperforms gold as a monetary inflation hedge, how China’s PBOC liquidity drives gold, and why $40 trillion national debt is just the beginning of a state-led capital war era.
CrossBorder Capital on X: https://x.com/crossbordercap
GLIndexes: https://www.glindexes.com/
Find the Home Mining Playbook here: https://www.tftc.io/home-mining-energy-playbook
STACK SATS hat: https://tftcmerch.io/
Our newsletter: https://www.tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
TFTC Elite (Ad-free & Discord): https://www.tftc.io/#/portal/signup/
Discord: https://discord.gg/yHGkvYxdqT
Opportunity Cost Extension: https://www.opportunitycost.app/
Shoutout to our sponsors:
Block:
Cash App: For a limited time, new customers can get $21 added to their balance. Just use code TFTC10 when you sign up, and send at least $5 to a friend in the first two weeks. Terms apply. Bitcoin services by Block, Inc. See the Bitcoin disclosures at cash.app/legal/podcast.
Square: Visit http://square.com/go/**tftc** for up to $200 off eligible Square hardware.
Bitkey: Use code TFTC10 for 10% off the new Bitkey.
Aven
https://www.aven.com/bitcoin
CrowdHealth
https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/tftc
Unchained
https://unchained.com/tftc/
Salt of the Earth:
https://drinksote.com/tftc
Join the TFTC Movement:
Main YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/TFTC21/videos
Clips YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUQcW3jxfQfEUS8kqR5pJtQ
Website
https://tftc.io/
Newsletter
tftc.io/bitcoin-brief/
Twitter
https://twitter.com/tftc21
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/tftc.io/
Nostr
https://primal.net/tftc
Follow Marty Bent:
Twitter
https://twitter.com/martybent
Nostr
https://primal.net/martybent
Newsletter
https://tftc.io/martys-bent/
Podcast
https://www.tftc.io/tag/podcasts/
Disclosure: Bitcoin services are provided by Block, Inc. Bitcoin services are not licensable activity in all U.S. states and territories, and not all services are available in all states. Bitkey is not available in New York. Block, Inc. operates in New York as Block of Delaware and is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Bitcoin is a non-deposit, non-bank product that is not FDIC insured and involves risk, including monetary loss. For additional information, see the Bitcoin disclosures: https://help.cash.app/btcdisclosures
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at http://square.com/go/tftc**!** #squarepartner. Offer expires December 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm PST. Offer for $40 off the cost of one Square Stand, $75 off the cost of one Square Terminal, $100 off the cost of one Square Handheld, or $200 off the cost of one Square Register, excluding applicable taxes. Limited to one discount per product type per seller account. Each code is limited to one redemption per account holder. Valid for new Square customers located in the US only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and non-transferable. #squarepartner #blockpartner
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About TFTC: A Bitcoin Podcast
TFTC is a podcast hosted by Marty Bent about Bitcoin. Join Marty, Editor in Chief of "the best newsletter in Bitcoin", as he sits down to discuss Bitcoin with interesting people.Podcast website
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