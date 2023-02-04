Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Another Podcast
Benedict Evans, Toni Cowan-Brown
TechnologyBusinessEntrepreneurshipGovernment
  • Buzzfeed News, Reddit and OpenAI
    Buzzfeed News dies just as Reddit and Stack Overflow say they'll charge LLMs to train on their data. Who owns content and how does distribution work in an LLM age? Are those the right questions? What should we be asking? 
    4/24/2023
    34:09
  • Metaverse and crypto - beyond the BS
    Crypto crashed, metaverse was silly, and now we know that generative AI is the future of everything. Right? Well, sort of. But though the hype has moved on, the reasons web3 and VR were interesting haven't really changed. 
    4/16/2023
    38:53
  • AI, copyright and collective knowledge
    If you spend an hour typing prompts into MidJourney, who owns the result? There are easy answers to this, but they're probably wrong - these are new questions with new puzzles, much like radio, photography or music before. 
    4/2/2023
    29:31
  • GPT-4 is here, now what?
    Generative machine learning is moving so fast it's impossible to keep up. What questions can we ask about GPT4, before everything changes again next week?
    3/27/2023
    39:34
  • The right questions to ask about TikTok
    The 'ban it' snowball is getting bigger and bigger, but what problem are we solving - privacy, or propaganda? How does this scale to all the other Chinese apps? And meanwhile, how well do we pay attention to the product itself? 
    3/20/2023
    40:41

About Another Podcast

If you're looking for another over-scripted and edited podcast, this is not it. But if you want to listen to honest and unfiltered discussions about the latest in tech and its impact on society, welcome, you have come to the right place. This is Another Podcast where two friends and colleagues discuss their overlapping experiences and perspectives on what happens in technology. We might know some of the same things, yet we also have different backgrounds and expertise, or at least, we ask different questions. Benedict Evans has worked in equity research, strategy and venture capital and owns lots of old phones; Toni Cowan-Brown works at the intersection of tech, policy and politics.
