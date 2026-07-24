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Another Podcast

Benedict Evans, Toni Cowan-Brown
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Another Podcast
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • Another Podcast

    Most people and companies aren't tool-builders

    07/24/2026 | 18 mins.
    AI makes it easy for anyone to build tools to automate their work... except most people and most companies aren't tool-builders, don't think like that, and can't and won't do that. This is why software companies and consultants exist - AI changes the thresholds but not the problem.
  • Another Podcast

    Token pricing

    07/15/2026 | 23 mins.
    AI is in a supply crunch today, but what happens when we come out of it? How and where will supply, demand, price, capacity and capex get back into equilibrium? Today, model labs can name their price, but why won’t they end up as low-margin commodity infrastructure?
  • Another Podcast

    The spring updates on AI

    06/05/2026 | 39 mins.
    Twice a year, Benedict publishes a big presentation exploring macro and strategic trends in the tech industry, and the latest came out a few weeks ago. These days, that means AI. What's new and what are the big questions?
  • Another Podcast

    What jobs are AI jobs?

    04/16/2026 | 29 mins.
    How do you know what AI will do to your industry? Your company? Your job? The easy, obvious answer is to add up the things you do that can be automated, but it’s probably better to ask how the job will change, and to ask what your job really means. Is AI tackling the easy part or the hard part? What are your customers really buying?
  • Another Podcast

    The end of the network effect

    02/28/2026 | 26 mins.
    OpenAI has some big questions. It doesn’t have unique tech. It has a big user base, but with limited engagement and stickiness and no network effect. The incumbents have matched the tech and are leveraging their product and distribution. And a lot of the value and leverage will come from new experiences that haven’t been invented yet, and it can’t invent all of those itself. What’s the plan?
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About Another Podcast
If you're looking for another over-scripted and edited podcast, this is not it. But if you want to listen to honest and unfiltered discussions about the latest in tech and its impact on society, welcome, you have come to the right place. This is Another Podcast where two friends and colleagues discuss their overlapping experiences and perspectives on what happens in technology. We might know some of the same things, yet we also have different backgrounds and expertise, or at least, we ask different questions. Benedict Evans has worked in equity research, strategy and venture capital and owns lots of old phones; Toni Cowan-Brown works at the intersection of tech, policy and politics.
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurshipGovernmentTechnology

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