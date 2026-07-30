In this episode we take a deep dive into Hamvention 2026. What we did, who we met, what great products we found and more. At the end we also share our thoughts in preparation for Field Day 2026.

Mike VA3MW and I will be at Ham Radio Friedrichshafen this year. I will be demonstrating our new iShareRadio service in the Flex Radio booth. Stop by and say hello ! George KJ6VU

In this episode we meet Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA, the new president of AMSAT, the amatuer radio satellite organization. Drew shares his passion for satellite and operating VHF and up. With over 20 years of experience at AMSAT, Drew became the new President of AMSAT in late 2025. Drew and his team of volunteers work tirelessly to advocate for amateur radio satellite interests, build and manage satellites and drive technology outreach. Drew and team is making a big push to recruit young hams and potential hams to our hobby and aerospace technology.

In this episode we meet Becky Spiceland N4BKY, Mike Spiceland N4FFF and Barb Asuroglu WB2CBA the amateur radio operators behind the Pebble radio project. The Pebble is a small 20m HF QRP transciever. Becky and Mike are avid portable radio operators and wanted a low cost radio that would be great for hams doing POTA and SOTA. They teamed up with Barb, who led the development of the Pebble radio. Met the team and their journey from an idea to a working radio.

Iin this episode we meet Dave Gilbert, AB7E, the developer of software for diversity reception. Dave's innovative software helps the listener pull out individual signals from the noise and clutter of busy ham radio bands. Dave makes his software available for free for anyone to use. We talk with Dave about the basics of diversity reception and how he went about developing his software.

About Ham Radio Workbench Podcast

About Ham Radio Workbench Podcast

About Ham Radio Workbench Podcast

This is your bi-weekly deep dive on making, DIY, electronics, and technical topics of interest to the radio amateur. Join your host George KJ6VU and the HRWB team as they discuss current developments in ham radio while introducing listeners to a plethora of topics and skills such as test equipment, 3D Printing, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and more. Ham radio is a hobby of hobbies - George and team introduce hams of all ages to experimenting and learning within ham radio, which can be one of the most rewarding aspects of the hobby. We are proudly sponsored by Autodesk Eagle PCB design tools, Flex Radio and Digikey.