Ham Radio Workbench Podcast

Podcast Ham Radio Workbench Podcast
Ham Radio Workbench
This is your bi-weekly deep dive on making, DIY, electronics, and technical topics of interest to the radio amateur. Join your host George KJ6VU and the HRWB t... More
  • HRWB 180 - RTTY and Microwave Projects with Skip VE6BGT
    In this episode we meet Skip, VE6BGT, a prolific builder and EME microwave operator.  Skip tells us about his microwave radio, amplifier and antenna projects.  He also recently put  his old mechanical RTTY station back on the air featuring a model 28 teletype.  Skip has a great YouTube channel.  Check it out at https://www.youtube.com/@VE6BGT  
    5/2/2023
    2:33:52
  • HRWB 179 - HRWB Live Stream From The QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo
    In this episode George KJ6VU and the team are joined by Troy, K4JDA, to talk about our projects and ask questions of the HRWB team including Vince VE6LK, Mark N6MTS, Mike VA3MW, Rod VA3ON and Thomas K4SWL.    
    4/17/2023
    2:54:38
  • HRWB 178 - SatNOGS Building a Satellite Earth Station with Ben AI6YR
    In this episode, Ben, AI6YR, tells us all about SatNOGS, a community project to build a large network of satellite receive only ground stations.  These staions can be remotely accessed to receive anateur and non-amateur satellites.   
    4/4/2023
    2:40:42
  • HRWB 177 - Battery Conditioning with Jeff W9KW
    In this episode Jeff, W9KW, tells us all about battery technology and how to select a battery and properly take care of it.  At the end we take a dive into battery conditioners and talk about how useful they are especially if you are an avid field operator. 
    3/21/2023
    2:44:46
  • HRWB - Special QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo Announcement
    Come join us at the QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo on March 25th and 26th.  We kick things off on Friday March 24th at 6 PM Pacific Time with the Ham Radio Workbench live stream !  See you there. https://www.qsotodayhamexpo.com/  
    3/10/2023
    6:47

About Ham Radio Workbench Podcast

This is your bi-weekly deep dive on making, DIY, electronics, and technical topics of interest to the radio amateur. Join your host George KJ6VU and the HRWB team as they discuss current developments in ham radio while introducing listeners to a plethora of topics and skills such as test equipment, 3D Printing, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and more. Ham radio is a hobby of hobbies - George and team introduce hams of all ages to experimenting and learning within ham radio, which can be one of the most rewarding aspects of the hobby. We are proudly sponsored by Autodesk Eagle PCB design tools, Flex Radio and Digikey.
