Crypto Congress + HBD ChatGPT + What Social Media Platform Should I Be On?
This week, we explore how the 2024 election paved the way for a new crypto-friendly Congress and what that means for the future of crypto. Then, for ChatGPT’s second birthday, Nick Turley, ChatGPT head of product at OpenAI, stops by to tell us where it goes from here and share some of his favorite chatbot hacks. Finally, a listener emailed us last week asking what social network he should be using in 2024. We’ll share our thoughts on which text-based platforms are the least annoying. One more thing: We want to learn more about you, our listeners. It will help us make a better show. We would appreciate it if you filled out a quick survey: nytimes.com/hardforksurvey. Thank you. Guest:Nick Turley, ChatGPT head of product at OpenAI Additional Reading:Crypto Industry Lobbies Trump and His Allies After Election WinsHow Crypto Enthusiasts Hijacked a Dog Mayor CompetitionOpenAI Folds A.I.-Powered Search Engine Into ChatGPTBluesky Adds One Million New Users After Election We want to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]. Find “Hard Fork” on YouTube and TikTok.
What Trump 2.0 Means for Tech + A.I. Made Me Basic + HatGPT!
As of this week, we have a new president-elect. We discuss how the incoming administration’s approach to technology will affect Elon Musk, a TikTok ban, Big Tech’s antitrust challenges and the speed of A.I. progress. Then, Kashmir Hill, a technology reporter for The Times, joins to discuss her weeklong experiment of letting A.I. make every decision in her life. And finally, we play a round of election-free HatGPT! Guest:Kashmir Hill, technology reporter for The New York Times. Additional Reading:What a Trump Victory Means for TechI Took a ‘Decision Holiday’ and Put A.I. in Charge of My LifeAn ‘Interview’ With a Dead Luminary Exposes the Pitfalls of A.I.Meta’s Plan for Nuclear-Powered A.I. Data Center Thwarted by Rare BeesFired Employee Allegedly Hacked Disney World’s Menu System to Alter Peanut Allergy Information We want to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]. Find “Hard Fork” on YouTube and TikTok.
What’s a Hard Fork?
Hosts Kevin Roose and Casey Newton explore stories from the wild frontier of tech.What’s real? What’s hype? “Hard Fork” is here to help you make sense of it. Tune in every Friday.
