TWiST News: Netflix Goes Live, The FCC Revamp, Free Speech, and Regulatory Shifts | E2046

Todays show: Alex Wilhelm joins Jason to discuss Netflix's 'fight' night, exploring content rights, media models, and the fragmentation of sports. They then covered Brendan Carr's promotion to FCC chair, a win for satellite Internet but raising concerns about business interference. The conversation shifted to global social media regulation before examining the tech community's excitement about Emil Michael potentially leading the Department of Transportation. * Timestamps: (0:00) Jason and Alex kick off the show (1:14) Netflix's live event issues and potential in sports streaming (6:28) The growing intersection of professional wrestling, sports betting, and viewership (10:03) Evolving business models in streaming: Advertising vs. subscription (17:17) Maintaining editorial independence in media companies (20:24) Analyzing NFL viewership trends and their influence on television (21:11) Netflix's content strategy and Amazon Prime's new ad policies (24:39) AI, monetization, and the move towards ad-free experiences (27:49) Exploring the viability of Netflix hosting pay-per-view events (33:52) Brendan Carr's FCC chairmanship and the future of rural broadband (38:22) The role of the free market in social media platform regulations (45:02) Political shifts and their impact on tech and social media (49:50) TikTok's regulatory challenges and UK censorship laws (1:03:11) Emil Michael's potential cabinet position and government efficiency (1:12:26) Strategies for balancing the federal budget and reducing national debt (1:16:19) ByteDance's valuation amidst US restrictions * Mentioned on the show: https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/boxing/2024/11/15/mike-tyson-jake-paul-netflix-issues-buffering-reactions/76343456007 https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/18/media/brendan-carr-trump-fcc-nominee-project-2025/index.html * Follow Alex: X: https://x.com/alex LinkedIn: ⁠https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelm