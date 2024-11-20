Anatomy of a Win-Win Acquisition: Synergy, Growth, AI, and the Future of SaaS | E2047
Todays show:
Spenser Skates and James Evans join Alex to discuss Amplitude's acquisition of Command AI, shedding light on recent startup M&A trends and the strategic vision behind this move. The conversation delves into Command AI's user assistance technology and its integration into Amplitude, which aims to enhance user surveys and feedback. Spenser outlines Amplitude's product-led growth strategy and its approach to scaling through acquisitions while managing risks and ensuring cultural alignment. The discussion also covers the acquisition deal structure, regulatory concerns, and the decision-making process between raising funds and selling. Also, we hear Spenser’s unfiltered take on private equity and regulatory oversight!
*
Timestamps:
(0:00) Spenser Skates of Amplitude & James Evans of CommandAI join Alex.
(1:40) Startup M&A trends and Amplitude's acquisition of Command AI
(4:30) Overview of Command AI's user assistance technology
(7:05) Integration and benefits of Command AI within Amplitude
(10:17) Squarespace - Use offer code TWIST to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain at https://www.Squarespace.com/TWIST
(11:45) Enhancements in user surveys and feedback with Command AI
(16:58) Amplitude's strategic vision behind acquiring Command AI
(20:22) Gusto - Get three months free when you run your first payroll at http://gusto.com/twist
(21:28) Product-led growth and enhancing user experience at Amplitude
(26:08) Amplitude's approach to scaling through strategic acquisitions
(30:01) DevSquad - Get an entire product team for the cost of one US developer plus 10% off at http://devsquad.com/twist
(31:30) Managing acquisition risks, integration, and cultural alignment
(35:19) Acquisition discussions and deal negotiation
(39:48) Acquisition deal structure and stakeholder conviction
(42:08) Addressing regulatory concerns and valuation mismatches in acquisitions
(44:20) Decision-making: Raising funds vs. selling a company
(46:00) Post-acquisition: Integrating Command AI's technology
(49:37) Amplitude's future growth strategy and leadership
(54:00) Transition from founder mode to distributed leadership
(56:15) Role of AI in Amplitude's product development
(59:44) AI model considerations and financial sustainability in B2B software
(1:01:34) Market position and growth of Command AI
*
Mentioned on the show:
Check out Amplitude: https://amplitude.com
Check out CommandAI: https://www.command.ai
Follow Spenser:
X: https://x.com/spenserskates
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/spenserskates
Follow James:
X: https://x.com/dazzeloid
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-evans-7086b3126/
Follow Alex:
X: https://x.com/alex
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelm
1:03:51
TWiST News: Netflix Goes Live, The FCC Revamp, Free Speech, and Regulatory Shifts | E2046
This Week in Startups is brought to you by…
Coda. A new doc that brings words, tables and teams together. All your valuable data, plans, objectives, and strategies in one place. Go to https://www.coda.io/twist to get a $1,000 credit!
Lemon.io - Hire pre-vetted remote developers, get 15% off your first 4 weeks of developer time at https://Lemon.io/twist
Kyte. Looking to get out of the city? Rent a car with Kyte. Kyte delivers rental cars to your door. No counter, no lines, no hassle. Download the Kyte app today and use code JASON to save 10% on your first rental.
*
Todays show:
Alex Wilhelm joins Jason to discuss Netflix's 'fight' night, exploring content rights, media models, and the fragmentation of sports. They then covered Brendan Carr's promotion to FCC chair, a win for satellite Internet but raising concerns about business interference. The conversation shifted to global social media regulation before examining the tech community's excitement about Emil Michael potentially leading the Department of Transportation.
*
Timestamps:
(0:00) Jason and Alex kick off the show
(1:14) Netflix's live event issues and potential in sports streaming
(6:28) The growing intersection of professional wrestling, sports betting, and viewership
(10:03) Evolving business models in streaming: Advertising vs. subscription
(11:55) Coda - Get a $1,000 startup credit at https://coda.io/twist
(13:49) The future landscape of sports streaming rights and network deals
(17:17) Maintaining editorial independence in media companies
(20:24) Analyzing NFL viewership trends and their influence on television
(21:11) Netflix's content strategy and Amazon Prime's new ad policies
(23:10) Lemon.io - Get 15% off your first 4 weeks of developer time at https://Lemon.io/twist
(24:39) AI, monetization, and the move towards ad-free experiences
(27:49) Exploring the viability of Netflix hosting pay-per-view events
(33:52) Brendan Carr's FCC chairmanship and the future of rural broadband
(38:22) The role of the free market in social media platform regulations
(32:21) Kyte - Download the Kyte app today and use code JASON to save 10%
on your first rental.
(45:02) Political shifts and their impact on tech and social media
(49:50) TikTok's regulatory challenges and UK censorship laws
(1:03:11) Emil Michael's potential cabinet position and government efficiency
(1:12:26) Strategies for balancing the federal budget and reducing national debt
(1:16:19) ByteDance's valuation amidst US restrictions
https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/boxing/2024/11/15/mike-tyson-jake-paul-netflix-issues-buffering-reactions/76343456007
https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/18/media/brendan-carr-trump-fcc-nominee-project-2025/index.html
Follow Alex:
X: https://x.com/alex
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelm
Follow Jason:
X: https://twitter.com/Jason
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasoncalacanis
1:19:46
Misaligned Incentives Between GPs and Founders with Altimeter's Jamin Ball | E2045
This Week in Startups is brought to you by…
LinkedIn Jobs. A business is only as strong as its people, and every hire matters. Go to https://www.linkedin.com/twist to post your first job for free. Terms and conditions apply.
Beehiiv. Power your newsletters with AI tools, referral programs, and ad network features—all in one platform. Get 30 days free and 20% off your first 3 months at https://www.beehiiv.com/twist
CLA. Innovation takes balance. CLA's CPAs, consultants, and wealth advisors can help you get from startup to where you want to end up. Get started now at https://www.CLAconnect.com/tech
*
Todays show:
Altimeter's Jamin Ball joins Alex Wilhelm to discuss VC-founder dynamics, fund returns, rapid fundraising, and its impact on M&A. They cover public vs. private valuations, startup liquidity, AI's influence, SaaS trends, and Jamin’s outlook on IPOs and exits.
*
Timestamps:
(0:00) Jamin joins Alex to kick off the show
(6:30) Alignment of incentives between VCs and founders
(10:25) LinkedIn Jobs - Post your first job for free at https://www.linkedin.com/twist
(11:54) Venture capital allocation demand and its impact
(15:55) Comparison of returns between small and large venture funds
(21:54) Beehiiv - Get 30 days free and 20% off your first 3 months at https://www.beehiiv.com/twist
(23:23) Power laws in startups and venture capital's impact
(24:19) Effects of rapid fundraising cycles on founders
(31:33) CLA - Get started with CLA's CPAs, consultants, and wealth advisors now at https://claconnect.com/tech
(32:59) Raising large rounds and long-term commitments
(35:15) Venture capital's influence on startup M&A activity
(37:38) Public vs private market valuation disparities
(39:24) Future of startup liquidity and exit scenarios
(46:06) Proposals for realigning venture capital funds and founder incentives
(47:41) Impact of AI on startup growth and venture capital
(52:20) SaaS multiples and cloud software market analysis
(57:43) Software spending trends and startup optimism for 2024
(1:00:15) Procurement scrutiny in startup budgets and market differentiation
(1:01:17) Promising companies and Jamin Ball's investment outlook
(1:01:28) Expectations for IPOs and startup exits in the coming year
Mentioned on the show:
Join Jamin’s substack here: https://cloudedjudgement.substack.com/
Jamin’s article: https://cloudedjudgement.substack.com/p/clouded-judgement-102524-misaligned
Check out Altimeter: https://www.altimeter.com/home
Follow Bill Gurlery on X: https://x.com/bgurley
Subscribe to the TWiST500 newsletter: https://ticker.thisweekinstartups.com
Check out the TWIST500: https://www.twist500.com
Subscribe to This Week in Startups on Apple: https://rb.gy/v19fcp
*
Follow Jamin:
X: https://x.com/jaminball
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamin-ball-49366137
Follow Alex:
X: https://x.com/alex
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelm
Follow Jason:
X: https://twitter.com/Jason
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasoncalacanis
1:01:39
TWiST News: Face Robots, Solar's Growth, The Polymarket Mess, and YC's Latest Call for Startups | E2044
This Week in Startups is brought to you by…
Fundrise provides access to diversified portfolios of private real estate to all investors with their industry leading, easy to use platform. Sign up today at https://www.fundrise.com/TWIST
OpenPhone. Create business phone numbers for you and your team that work through an app on your smartphone or desktop. TWiST listeners can get an extra 20% off any plan for your first 6 months at https://www.openphone.com/twist
Linear. Linear helps product teams focus on what they do best: Planning and building great products. Streamline issues, projects, and product roadmaps in a tool your team will actually enjoy using. Get 25% off at https://www.linear.app/twist
*
Todays show:
Jason and Alex host Phil Deutch, CEO of NGP Energy Tech Partners, to discuss solar power’s potential in the energy crunch fueled by data center growth. They then explored the FBI's raid on Polymarket’s CEO, and wrapped up with Y Combinator’s latest startup requests, including Alex’s space venture dreams and Jason’s interest in AI-proof jobs.
*
Timestamps:
(0:00) Jason and Alex kick off the show
(1:09) Robotic demo from Columbia University and the future of human interaction
(3:09) Population declines and changing societal norms
(5:38) NGP Energy Technology Partners’ Phil Deutch joins the show
(6:28) Fundrise - Sign up today at https://www.fundrise.com/TWIST
(8:02) Global Solar Energy Trends and Impact of Regulations
(17:27) Historical Energy Fears and Future Energy Predictions
(21:39) OpenPhone - Get 20% off your first six months at https://www.openphone.com/twist
(22:40) Nuclear energy in the United States and data center demand
(30:07) The impact of energy on geopolitics
(34:48) Historical energy crises and solutions
(37:38) Linear - Streamline issues, projects, and product roadmaps in a tool your team will actually enjoy using. Get 25% off at https://www.linear.app/twist
(38:35) EV tax credits, political implications, and air pollution statistics
(50:14) The Polymarket mess and prediction market regulation
(1:09:55) Y Combinator's latest startup requests
(1:13:05) Stablecoins, government software, and public safety technology
(1:22:26) Gig economy and AI's impact on platforms like Fiverr and Uber
Mentioned on the show:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/commentisfree/2024/oct/01/amid-australias-chaotic-climate-politics-the-rooftop-solar-boom-is-an-unlikely-triumph
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/13/technology/polymarket-shayne-coplan-fbi-search.html
https://berkeleyearth.org/air-pollution-and-cigarette-equivalence
Subscribe to the TWiST500 newsletter: https://ticker.thisweekinstartups.com
Check out the TWIST500: https://www.twist500.com
Subscribe to This Week in Startups on Apple: https://rb.gy/v19fcp
*
Follow Phil:
X: https://x.com/pdeutch
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/philip-deutch-21a76a6
Follow Alex:
X: https://x.com/alex
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelm
*
Follow Jason:
X: https://twitter.com/Jason
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasoncalacanis
1:33:18
TWiST News: Underwater Drones, Robot Swarms, and Klarna's Going Public | E2043
This Week in Startups is brought to you by…
Squarespace. Turn your idea into a new website! Go to https://www.Squarespace.com/TWIST for a free trial. When you’re ready to launch, use offer code TWIST to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain.
Lemon.io - Hire pre-vetted remote developers, get 15% off your first 4 weeks of developer time at https://Lemon.io/twist
Sprig. The Product Experience platform that generates AI-powered opportunities to continuously improve your product at scale. Visit https://www.sprig.com/twist to book a demo and get a $75 gift card.
*
Timestamps:
(0:00) Jason and Alex kick off the show
(2:40) VATN Systems’ Nelson Mills joins the show
(4:01) The Torsk and its applications, focusing on defense and cost efficiency
(7:23) Product velocity, military drone usage, and vehicle speed and depth capabilities
(10:48) Squarespace - Use offer code TWIST to save 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain at https://www.Squarespace.com/TWIST
(12:01) Discussion on Chinese navy, US shipbuilding, and Rhode Island's manufacturing capabilities
(15:45) Climate for raising money in defense tech and competition in global politics
(21:04) Lemon.io - Get 15% off your first 4 weeks of developer time at https://Lemon.io/twist
(22:33) Underwater drone technologies: Autonomy, swarming, communication challenges, and battery life
(28:32) Defense technology importance and peace through strength
(29:17) Sprig - Visit https://www.sprig.com/twist to book a demo and get a $75 gift card.
(35:00) LG's new stretchable screen technology and Deep Robotics' quadruped robot
(45:19) Robotics in warfare, cybersecurity, and civilian impact
(48:50) Autonomous surgical robots and science fiction predictions in AI
(54:14) Fintech market insights: Klarna's IPO and political climate effects on valuations
(1:00:18) Unicorn IPO challenges and influencing in the crypto market
(1:03:08) Comparison of the current market to previous manias and government efficiency
(1:08:42) Impact of AI on job market, economy, and autonomous trucking
Subscribe to the TWiST500 newsletter: https://ticker.thisweekinstartups.com
Check out the TWIST500: https://www.twist500.com
Subscribe to This Week in Startups on Apple: https://rb.gy/v19fcp
*
Mentioned on the show:
https://x.com/DeepRobotics_CN/status/1856601226357387396
https://hub.jhu.edu/2024/11/11/surgery-robots-trained-with-videos
https://www.klarna.com/international/press/klarna-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-to-sec-for-proposed-initial-public-offering
https://www.paymentsdive.com/news/klarna-adds-savings-accounts-competing-banking-business/724369
Follow Nelson:
X: https://x.com/nelson_mills_
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/millsn
Website: https://www.vatnsystems.com
Follow Alex:
X: https://x.com/alex
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexwilhelm
Follow Jason:
X: https://twitter.com/Jason
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasoncalacanis
