Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyHow I AI
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
How I AI
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

How I AI

Claire Vo
Technology
How I AI
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Gumroad CEO's playbook to 40x his team's productivity with v0, Cursor, and Devin | Sahil Lavingia
    Sahil Lavingia is the founder and CEO of Gumroad, where AI agents are already writing 41% of all code commits, and he’s targeting 80% by year’s end. Sahil demonstrates how this approach allows him to transform what would typically be two-week projects into two-hour implementations—a 40x productivity increase.What you’ll learn:The exact AI workflow Sahil uses to build features 40x faster—from prototyping in v0 to implementation with DevinHow Gumroad incentivizes AI adoption across the organization with $33,000 bounties for engineers who outperform the CEOHow to use component libraries like shadcn/ui for effective AI developmentHow AI is shifting engineering roles toward architecture and tech-debt removal while enabling designers and PMs to ship features directlyWhy spending more time on UX iteration becomes possible (and necessary) when implementation costs drop dramaticallyWhich organizational functions will be transformed by AI next—Brought to you by:Enterpret—Customer SuperIntelligence Platform for Product and CX teamsVanta—Automate compliance and simplify security with Vanta—Where to find Sahil Lavingia:Gumroad: https://gumroad.com/Website: https://sahillavingia.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sahillavingiaX: https://x.com/shl—Where to find Claire Vo:ChatPRD: https://www.chatprd.ai/Website: https://clairevo.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/clairevo/X: https://x.com/clairevo—In this episode, we cover:(⁠00:00⁠) Sahil’s background(⁠02:31⁠) How soon will AI do most engineering?(⁠04:08⁠) Live demo: redesigning with v0, Devin, and Cursor(⁠09:30⁠) Using the right tools(⁠11:03⁠) Prototyping and iteration with AI(⁠19:45⁠) Incentivizing AI adoption in teams(⁠24:50⁠) “Magical” date-picker component development(⁠31:47⁠) AI’s impact on marketing, sales, and support(⁠36:50⁠) Deciding what to build when AI builds everything(⁠40:02⁠) Conclusion and final thoughts—Referenced:• Devin: https://devin.ai/• Cursor: https://www.cursor.so/• v0: https://v0.dev/• Tobi Lütke’s tweet on how AI usage is now a baseline expectation at Shopify: https://x.com/tobi/status/1909231499448401946• Flexile: https://app.flexile.com/• shadcn: https://github.com/shadcn/ui• Gusto: https://gusto.com/• GitHub: https://github.com/• Figma: https://www.figma.com/• Slack: https://slack.com/• Vercel: https://vercel.com/• Next.js: https://nextjs.org/—Production and marketing by https://penname.co/. For inquiries about sponsoring the podcast, email [email protected].
    --------  
    45:13
  • Introducing How I AI
    How I AI, hosted by Claire Vo, is for anyone struggling to keep up with the latest AI advancements, and wondering how to actually use these magical new tools to improve the quality and efficiency of their work. In each episode, guests will demonstrate a specific, practical, and impactful way they’ve learned to use AI in their life. Forget theoretical debates—this podcast is about real, concrete suggestions. Expect 30-minute episodes, live demos, and tips/tricks/workflows you can implement immediately. Whether you’re building products, leading teams, or just want to level up your AI game, this show helps demystify AI and give you the skills you need to thrive in this new world.
    --------  
    2:03

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About How I AI

How I AI, hosted by Claire Vo, is for anyone struggling to keep up with the latest AI news, and wondering how to actually use these magical new tools to improve the quality and efficiency of their work. In each episode, guests will demonstrate a specific, practical, and impactful way they’ve learned to use AI in their life. Expect 30-minute episodes, live demos, and tips/tricks/workflows you can implement immediately. If you want to demystify AI and learn the skills you need to thrive in this new world, this podcast is for you.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to How I AI, All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/23/2025 - 4:48:53 PM