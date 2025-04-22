Introducing How I AI

How I AI, hosted by Claire Vo, is for anyone struggling to keep up with the latest AI advancements, and wondering how to actually use these magical new tools to improve the quality and efficiency of their work. In each episode, guests will demonstrate a specific, practical, and impactful way they’ve learned to use AI in their life. Forget theoretical debates—this podcast is about real, concrete suggestions. Expect 30-minute episodes, live demos, and tips/tricks/workflows you can implement immediately. Whether you’re building products, leading teams, or just want to level up your AI game, this show helps demystify AI and give you the skills you need to thrive in this new world.