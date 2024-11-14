Anthony Pompliano — How to Live an Extraordinary Life (EP.242)
Anthony Pompliano — investor, entrepreneur, and media powerhouse — returns four years and 228 episodes later to discuss his new book, How To Live an Extraordinary Life, a collection of 65 heartfelt letters to his two children. At just 36, Anthony has already invested in circa 200 companies, served in Iraq with the U.S. Army, built and sold multiple businesses, and created one of the world’s largest independent media platforms. You don’t accomplish all that without learning a thing or two, and in this episode we dig into his hard-earned insights — from the uniting traits of the world’s smartest people, to the luxury of pessimism, to why luck isn’t real. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did. For the full transcript, episode takeaways, and bucketloads of other goodies designed to make you go, “Hmm, that’s interesting!”, check out our Substack. Important Links: How To Live an Extraordinary Life Website Twitter The Pomp Letter Anthony’s Previous Episode Show Notes: The hidden power of “I don’t know” Why Anthony started writing letters to his children Today is practice for tomorrow Carve your ethics in stone, but your opinions in sand How bad positioning poisons decision-making Are there any parts of the book Anthony no longer believes in? What unites the smartest people in the world Why luck isn’t real The luxury of pessimism Power laws everywhere! Anthony as Emperor of the World MORE! Books, Articles & Podcasts Mentioned: Adventures of a Bystander; by Peter F. Drucker The Art of Learning: An Inner Journey to Optimal Performance; by Josh Waitzkin How Will You Measure Your Life?: A thought-provoking approach to measuring life's success; by Clayton M. Christensen, James Allworth and Karren Dillon Rules for a Knight; by Ethan Hawke The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living since the Civil War; by Robert J. Gordon Why Writing Letters to Your Kids Is the Best Gift You Can Give Them as Adults; by Polina Pompliano Shane Parrish on the Clear Thinking podcast Lucky vs, Repeatable; by Morgan Housel What Kind of Lucky Are You?; by Jim O’Shaughnessy
Sajith Pai — Exploring Indus Valley (Ep.241)
There’s a quote I heard a long time ago that goes something like this - “India has consistently disappointed both the optimists and the pessimists”. It is equal parts pithy and profound, and does a somewhat passable job of summarising the multitudes contained in 21st century India. It’s a quote that was brought to life for me numerous times in my conversation with this week’s guest on Infinite Loops - Sajith Pai. Sajith is a GP at Blume Ventures, one of India’s largest homegrown VC firms. He's known for his prolific writing and sharp frameworks that have become part of Indian startup canon over the past decade. In 2018, he swapped a long-time career as a media executive for one as a venture capitalist. This changing of lanes, relatively late in his professional life, has given him a refreshingly nuanced perspective on the Indian startup ecosystem (which he’s bestowed with the moniker of ‘Indus Valley’, as a nod to both Silicon Valley as well as the Indus Valley Civilisation, one of the cradles of the ancient world and the ancestral civilisation of the Indian people). His most compelling insight? That India isn't the monolithic 1.5-billion-person market that many Westerners believe. Instead, it's three distinct "countries" hiding in plain sight. There's India One: 120 million affluent, English-speaking urbanites (think the population of Germany) who love their iPhones and Starbucks. Then comes India Two: 300 million aspiring middle-class citizens who inhabit the digital economy but not yet the consumption economy. Finally, there's India Three: a massive population with a similar demographic profile to Sub-Saharan Africa, that’s still waiting for its invitation to join India’s bright future. ‘India 1-2-3’ is one amongst many pearls of wisdom that Sajith gifted me over our conversation, that also touched on India as a "digital welfare state", India as a ‘low trust society’; the emergence of a new class of ‘Indo-Anglians’; how cultural nuances in India shape everything from app design to payment systems; and much, much more. Whether you're an investor, founder, or just curious about where the next decade of innovation might come from, this conversation is your crash course to understanding India in the 21st century. Sajith likes to say that ‘India is not for beginners’. Well, if you are a beginner on India, this week you’re in luck. For the full transcript, episode takeaways, and bucketloads of other goodies designed to make you go, “Hmm, that’s interesting!”, check out our Substack. Important Links: Sajith’s website Sajith’s Twitter Sajith’s Substack Blume VC’s Indus Valley Annual Report 2024 Show Notes: The Three Indias Navigating India in the 21st century India as a ‘low trust’ society Touring ‘India 2’ The States and the Union Caste and Class in Modern India Governance and the Government Brain Drain The English Tax The Rise of the Indo-Anglians I, Writer On Media and Markets India as a Digital Welfare State The Virtues of Leapfrogging Sajith, The Emperor of the World Books and Articles Mentioned: The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid; by C. K. Prahalad Supercommunicators; by Charles Duhigg Career Advice; by Scott Adams The Indus Valley Report 2024; by Blume VC
Scott Aaronson — Quantumania (EP.240)
My guest today is Scott Aaronson, a theoretical computer scientist, OG blogger, and quantum computing maestro. Scott has so many achievements and credentials that listing them here would take longer than recording the episode. Here's a select few: Self-taught programmer at age 11, Cornell computer science student at 15, PhD recipient by 22! Schlumberger Centennial Chair of Computer Science at The University of Texas at Austin. Director of UT Austin's Quantum Information Center. Former visiting researcher on OpenAI's alignment team (2022-2024). Awarded the ACM prize in computing in 2020 and the Tomassoni-Chisesi Prize in Physics (under 40 category) in 2018. … you get the point. Scott and I dig into the misunderstood world of quantum computing — the hopes, the hindrances, and the hucksters — to unpack what a quantum-empowered future could really look like. We also discuss what makes humans special in the age of AI, the stubbornly persistent errors of the seat-to-keyboard interface, and MUCH more. I hope you enjoy the conversation as much as I did. For the full transcript, some highlights from Scott’s blog, and bucketloads of other goodies designed to make you go, “Hmm, that’s interesting!” check out our Substack. Important Links: Shtetl-Optimized (Scott’s blog) My Reading Burden On blankfaces Show Notes: So much reading. So little time. The problem of human specialness in the age of AI It’s always the same quantum weirdness Why it’s easy to be a quantum huckster Quantum progress, quantum hopes, and quantum limits Encryption in a quantum empowered world Wielding the hammer of interference Scientific discovery in a quantum empowered world Bureaucracy and blank faces Scott as Emperor of the World MORE! Books Mentioned: The Fifth Science; by ****Exurb1a The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy; by Douglas Adams
Danny Crichton — Player of Games (EP.239)
Danny Crichton is a man of many talents. He’s got a background in computer science, has worked in the worlds of foreign policy, was a managing editor at Techcrunch, and now serves as Head of Editorial at Lux Capital. As Lux’s de-facto games master, Danny also devises their Riskgames: strategic simulations that immerse players in complex scenarios reflecting real-world challenges and dynamics. These games – whose players include senators, major generals, congressmen and, think-tank CEOs – include scenarios like ‘Hamptons at the Cross-Roads’ (that deals with climate change and maritime security) and ‘Powering Up’ (that deals with China’s global EV dominance). Danny and I discuss the origins of Riskgaming and the lessons he’s learned in high-stakes games with tech founders and government officials. Plus, we riff on our shared Minnesotan roots, and discuss ways to combat the uncertain fog of war in our careers. I hope you enjoy this insightful conversation as much as I did. For the full transcript, episode takeaways, and bucketloads of other goodies designed to make you go, “Hmm, that’s interesting!”, check out our Substack. Important Links: Danny's Twitter Danny's LinkedIn Danny's Personal Website Lux Securities Newsletter The Riskgaming Initiative Show Notes: Origins of Riskgaming The Different Play Styles between Technologists and Policymakers One-off games vs. Iterative games The Game Theoretic Foundations of Riskgaming It’s All About Tough Decisions Parable of the First Mover Disadvantage The Importance of Incentives Why Insurance Companies are Obsessed with Truth in the Market How AIs Can Cut Through Bureaucratic Slog How Danny Builds Scenarios Why Riskgaming Teaches Better Decision Making Danny’s Thoughts on Intellectual Humility Danny and Jim’s Minnesotan Heritage Danny’s experience launching TechCrunch+ Facing the Fog of War The Importance of Agility Danny as Emperor of the World Books Mentioned: Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid; by Douglas Hofstadter Left Behind: A New Economics for Neglected Places; by Paul Collier
Yuk Chi Chan — On Rockets, Dog Years & Robotic Space-Snakes (EP.238)
My guest today is the human Swiss Army Knife, Yuk Chi Chan, who has packed more into the last decade than many people do in a lifetime. Yuk Chi is the founder of Charter Space, the first British space company to graduate from the Techstars Space Accelerator. Before that, he served as an officer in the Singapore army (hmm, so maybe I should have described him as a Singaporean Army Knife) and practiced as a space lawyer (it’s funny how much cooler being a lawyer becomes when you preface it with the word “space”). Suffice to say, Yuk Chi knows a lot about space. We had a blast discussing how ‘ownership’ of territory really works, why the sector impacts our daily lives FAR more than we think, and the mind-boggling mission of an intrepid robotic space snake. I hope you enjoy the conversation as much as I did. For the full transcript, episode takeaways, and bucketloads of other goodies designed to make you go, “Hmm, that’s interesting!”, check out our Substack. Important Links: LinkedIn Substack Twitter Charter Website Charter Twitter Show Notes: Yuk Chi Chan: The human Swiss Army Knife The strangely antiquated tools of the space industry Military training, problem-solving, and reframing the challenge The single most important trait in a co-founder Unlearning, cyclical culture, and robotic space snakes The labyrinthine world of space insurance Who owns space? The angry man on Yuk Chi’s shoulder Why Yuk Chi measures his life in dog years Space insurance as Zeno’s Paradox Why the space industry is WAY more ubiquitous than you think Yuk Chi as emperor of the world MORE! Books Mentioned: Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said; by Philip K. Dick Ubik; by Philip K. Dick
