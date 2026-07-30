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AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

Kevin Pereira & Gavin Purcell
NewsTech News
AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends
Latest episode

186 episodes

  • AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

    The Singularity Is... Here? GPT-6, Opus 5 & AI's Scariest Week Yet

    07/29/2026 | 27 mins.
    AI news: Sam Altman says we're IN the Singularity, GPT-6 rumors, and AI models literally broke out of their sandbox. What a week.
    On today's AI For Humans, we dig into the wild GPT-6 rumors (emphasis on RUMORS), Sam Altman's "I've been waiting for this my whole life" singularity moment, Ilya Sutskever's SSI scaling up with Nvidia, and the ongoing debate over whether Anthropic's Opus 5 is brilliant or just hard to love.
    Also: Flux 3 might be the best AI video model we've seen yet (wait until you see Stacked Plates Man), Runway teases Seedance 2.5, and the new Big Bang Theory has an AI controversy. 
    Plus, THE SCARY STUFF: OpenAI's models exploited a zero-day and compromised Hugging Face during a security eval, the fight over open weights heats up as Kimi K3 goes open, and Chinese robots run military drills.
    THE SINGULARITY MIGHT BE HERE. BUT WE'RE NOT AFRAID


    // Show Links //
    GPT-6 rumors round-up (unconfirmed)
    https://x.com/TokenGremlin/status/2081493241795629464
    Sam Altman full interview (Relentless Podcast)
    https://youtu.be/Vv3CEAS_w34?si=3y4SWBWxOVkqCEui
    The Return of Ilya: SSI scales with Nvidia
    https://x.com/ilyasut/status/2081732293161582930?s=20
    Anthropic's Claude Opus 5
    https://www.anthropic.com/news/claude-opus-5
    Opus 5 Tower of Babel demo
    https://x.com/petergostev/status/2082071858367648035?s=20
    Matt Shumer's zero-shot Counter-Strike clone
    https://x.com/mattshumer_/status/2081054356405731740?s=20
    Black Forest Labs' Flux 3 announcement
    https://bfl.ai/blog/flux-3
    Flux 3 split screen rendering
    https://x.com/umesh_ai/status/2081664138942529601?s=20
    Flux 3 GPU migration documentary (Venture Twins)
    https://x.com/venturetwins/status/2081515687944822800?s=20
    Flux 3 VHS-style recordings
    https://x.com/venturetwins/status/2081948871882911999?s=20
    Stacked Plates Man
    https://x.com/gandamu_ml/status/2081956426801435060?s=20
    https://x.com/gandamu_ml/status/2080871397371371823?s=20
    Flux 3 pirate bass
    https://x.com/itspoidaman/status/2081651615493464406?s=20
    Big Bang spinoff AI Controvesy 
    https://x.com/sitcomcrave/status/2081152263481913774?s=20
    Runway teases Seedance 2.5
    https://x.com/runwayml/status/2082112674666529224?s=20
    OpenAI on the Hugging Face security incident
    https://openai.com/index/hugging-face-model-evaluation-security-incident/
    Jensen Huang on the Open Alliance
    https://x.com/JensenHuang/status/2080643682408321103?s=20
    Anthropic has not signed (TechCrunch)
    https://techcrunch.com/2026/07/24/as-us-weighs-response-to-chinese-ai-industry-urges-against-broad-open-weight-restrictions/
    Kimi K3 goes open weights
    https://x.com/scaling01/status/2081759521878270426?s=20
    Chinese robot military drills
    https://x.com/ClashArchivist/status/2081499576373297562?s=20
    Pentagon scales data centers on Army bases
    https://x.com/Polymarket/status/2082052445144826055?s=20
     
    // Join the AI For Humans community //
    Join the AI For Humans Discord
    https://discord.gg/muD2TYgC8f
    Support AI For Humans on Patreon
    https://www.patreon.com/AIForHumansShow
    Subscribe to the AI For Humans newsletter
    https://aiforhumans.beehiiv.com/
    Follow AI For Humans on X: @AIForHumansShow
    https://x.com/AIForHumansShow
    Follow AI For Humans on TikTok: @aiforhumansshow
    https://www.tiktok.com/@aiforhumansshow
    Speaking and booking
    https://www.aiforhumans.show/
  • AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

    Is Google Gemini In Trouble?

    07/22/2026 | 35 mins.
    AI NEWS: Gemini 3.6 Flash is here: More efficient, less expensive but Gemini 3.5 Pro is still testing with partners & very much not here. Is Google Gemini slowly getting cooked?
    Kevin Pereira and Gavin Purcell break down Gemini 3.6 Flash, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and the missing Pro model. Plus Sam Altman's reported Washington briefing on OpenAI's next wave of AI models, Sunday Robotics' Memo folding laundry with a company-reported 99.1% success rate, and District 9 director Neill Blomkamp's 13-minute AI film NIGHTBORNE.
    Also: Fable 5's proposed counterexample to the 87-year-old Jacobian Conjecture, Codex and ChatGPT computer use, Notch warming to vibe coding, a whale-shaped Moby-Dick crossword, Gaussian splats, Bambi the Destroyer and Wizard Brains in the return of AI SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE!.
    THE MODELS ARE GETTING WEIRDER. THE LAUNDRY IS FINALLY GETTING FOLDED.
    // Show Links //
    Official Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite and 3.5 Flash Cyber announcement
    https://blog.google/innovation-and-ai/models-and-research/gemini-models/gemini-3-6-flash-3-5-flash-lite-3-5-flash-cyber/
    Gemini 3.6 Flash on Frontend Arena
    https://x.com/arena/status/2079594271045455947
    Logan Kilpatrick on Gemini 4 training and Gemini 3.5 Pro
    https://x.com/OfficialLoganK/status/2079594867161022817?s=20
    Report of a new Google AI chip for Gemini
    https://x.com/MTSlive/status/2079198478849413390?s=20
    Fable 5 and the Jacobian Conjecture counterexample
    https://x.com/__alpoge__/status/2079028340955197566?s=20
    Context on the Jacobian Conjecture result
    https://x.com/jdlichtman/status/2079066717762863249?s=20
    Andrew Curran on Altman's planned Washington briefing
    https://x.com/AndrewCurran_/status/2079604797838397495?s=20
    Bloomberg: Altman to brief U.S. officials on OpenAI's next wave of models
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-07-21/openai-s-altman-to-brief-us-officials-on-next-wave-of-ai-models
    Sunday Robotics' ACT-2 laundry demonstration
    https://youtu.be/d7I1wj0Gkik?si=8E44Kmpqa7Gazfuh
    Three hours of Memo folding laundry
    https://youtu.be/a2HZyURUE_o?si=dT_WiDVcVEHGj9qn
    Sunday Robotics' technical ACT-2 post
    https://www.sunday.ai/blog/act-2-preview
    Neill Blomkamp's AI film NIGHTBORNE
    https://youtu.be/8Wbtt2JxP7g?si=Q8WMwCB_cIXvxxJt
    Notch comes around on vibe coding
    https://x.com/notch/status/2079507573523300534?s=20
    Riley Goodside's Fable 5 Moby-Dick whale crossword
    https://x.com/goodside/status/2078649724710658309?s=20
    Gaussian splat of San Francisco's Grace Cathedral
    https://vincentwoo.com/3d/grace_cathedral/
    Bambi the Destroyer, Episode 5
    https://www.reddit.com/r/aivideo/comments/1uto3js/bambi_the_destroyer_episode_5/
    Wizard Brains game
    https://x.com/wizardbrainz/status/2078860897259548946?s=20
     
    // Community Links //
    Join the AI For Humans Discord
    https://discord.gg/muD2TYgC8f
    Support AI For Humans on Patreon
    https://www.patreon.com/AIForHumansShow
    Subscribe to the AI For Humans newsletter
    https://aiforhumans.beehiiv.com/
    Follow AI For Humans on X: @AIForHumansShow
    https://x.com/AIForHumansShow
    Follow AI For Humans on TikTok: @aiforhumansshow
    https://www.tiktok.com/@aiforhumansshow
    Speaking and booking
    https://www.aiforhumans.show/
  • AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

    Kimi K3 Is Here. China Just Hit the AI Frontier.

    07/17/2026 | 34 mins.
    AI news: Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 is a big AI model and Moonshot's early benchmarks put it surprisingly close to GPT-5.6 Sol and Claude Fable 5. And… Kevin's Opus 5 SCOOP!!
    Also: OpenAI's reported screenless AI speaker, a Seedance 2.5 preview, the Suno hack, robot fights and AI-built games in Unreal Engine and Blender.
    On today's AI For Humans, Kevin Pereira and Gavin Purcell unpack Kimi K3's benchmarks, pricing, Flappy Bird and Minecraft tests, and giant-model economics. Then, Kevin DRIPS Opus 5 alpha and says it's VERY good and blows the doors off of Fable but it's… slow. 
    Plus Demis Hassabis's AI-governance proposal, AI 2040's Plan A, OpenAI's reported screenless speaker, Codex Keyboard, a Seedance 2.5 preview, the alleged sources exposed by the Suno hack, spectacular robot violence, polite office-robot dabbing, and what happens when GPT-5.6 Sol meets Unreal Engine, Blender and two hosts with free time.

    THE AI FRONTIER IS MOVING AGAIN—AND CHINA IS RIGHT THERE WITH IT.


    // Show Links //
    AI FOR HUMANS Survey
    https://aiforhumans.beehiiv.com/forms/b7c77287-2cfd-4b64-a278-eb1a2ccb5744
    Official Moonshot AI Kimi K3 launch video
    https://x.com/Kimi_Moonshot/status/2077521842080817296
    Official Kimi K3 launch and benchmark thread
    https://x.com/Kimi_Moonshot/status/2077830229968683203
    Official Kimi K3 technical launch article
    https://kimi.com/blog/kimi-k3
    Kimi K3 head-to-head with GPT-5.6 Sol
    https://x.com/chetaslua/status/2077701096924229744
    Kimi K3 Flappy Bird test
    https://x.com/jun_song/status/2077396996865003739
    Demis Hassabis on a new framework for AI governance
    https://x.com/demishassabis/status/2076957440109625718
    AI 2040: Plan A
    https://ai-2040.com/
    Bloomberg's report on OpenAI's first device
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-07-14/openai-s-first-device-will-be-moveable-screenless-speaker-built-as-ai-companion
    OpenAI Developers' Codex Keyboard post
    https://x.com/OpenAIDevs/status/2077425991790870644
    BytePlus Seedance 2.5 World Cup preview
    https://x.com/BytePlusGlobal/status/2077321849806234080
    Variety's report on the Suno hack and training data
    https://variety.com/2026/music/news/suno-hack-youtube-music-deezer-genius-data-trained-ai-music-1236811772/
    Ultimate Robot Knockout Legend (UKRL) Fight
    https://x.com/ErenChenAI/status/2077750358302921029
    Soft floating robot demo
    https://x.com/clankrmedia/status/2076593164744376707
    Two NEO robots talk to each other—and then one dabs
    https://x.com/BerntBornich/status/2077749438630805648
    GPT-5.6 Sol plus Unreal Engine experiment
    https://x.com/NomadsVagabonds/status/2077577815684202960
    Gavin's first GPT-5.6 Sol plus Blender attempt
    https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2076736788320927925
    Kevin's Find The Cursor Game: CURSED
    https://us-lax-8710957c.colyseus.cloud/
    Gavin's Fig + Moss Watch autonomous studio
    https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2077155825274229122
    Fig's stand-up set
    https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2076382092842475948
     
    // Join the AI For Humans community //
    Join the AI For Humans Discord
    https://discord.gg/muD2TYgC8f
    Support AI For Humans on Patreon
    https://www.patreon.com/AIForHumansShow
    Subscribe to the AI For Humans newsletter
    https://aiforhumans.beehiiv.com/
    Follow AI For Humans on X: @AIForHumansShow
    https://x.com/AIForHumansShow
    Follow AI For Humans on TikTok: @aiforhumansshow
    https://www.tiktok.com/@aiforhumansshow
    Speaking and booking
    https://www.aiforhumans.show/
  • AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

    OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol Is Here. And It's Really Freaking Good.

    07/10/2026 | 29 mins.
    OpenAI is back in the AI model race with GPT-5.6 Sol, a fast, consistent flagship that comes close to Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 without quite taking the crown. On AI For Humans, Kevin Pereira and Gavin Purcell break down GPT-5.6, try GPT-Live's simultaneous talking and listening, and examine an unconfirmed report that GPT-6 could arrive soon. Plus Grok 4.5, Meta Muse Spark 1.1, LingBot World 2, and the internet's AI-generated George Costanza obsession.
    THE AI MODEL RACE IS ACCELERATING, AND OPENAI IS BACK IN IT.


    // Show Links //
    Official OpenAI GPT-5.6 announcement
    https://openai.com/index/gpt-5-6/
    OpenAI Developers GPT-5.6 launch post
    https://x.com/OpenAIDevs/status/2075273992609599834
    Official OpenAI GPT-Live announcement
    https://openai.com/index/introducing-gpt-live/
    Husk's GPT-Live failure test
    https://x.com/huskirl/status/2074947343858684152
    Reported GPT-6 timing rumor (unconfirmed)
    https://x.com/synthwavedd/status/2074886230018568582
    SpaceXAI Grok 4.5 announcement
    https://x.com/SpaceXAI/status/2074915721684086811
    Official Meta Muse Spark 1.1 announcement
    https://ai.meta.com/blog/introducing-muse-spark-meta-model-api/
    Reactor LingBot World 2 demo
    https://x.com/reactorworld/status/2074935025771143626
    The George Costanza AI trend begins
    https://x.com/e_cdalton/status/2074157914030567916
    Modern Seinfeld AI clip
    https://x.com/Seanfucious/status/2074586668175159800
    Seinfeld with peptides AI clip
    https://x.com/charliebcurran/status/2074651334905909585
    Sci-Feld: Seinfeld meets Dune
    https://x.com/mom_agency_/status/2074888383050948997
    Cyberfeld: Seinfeld meets Cyberpunk 2077
    https://x.com/theBW7/status/2074747039473336550
    Ghostbusterseinfeld
    https://x.com/McKean_enjoyer/status/2075112019242479771
     
    // Join the AI For Humans community //
    Join the AI For Humans Discord
    https://discord.gg/muD2TYgC8f
    Support AI For Humans on Patreon
    https://www.patreon.com/AIForHumansShow
    Subscribe to the AI For Humans newsletter
    https://aiforhumans.beehiiv.com/
    Follow AI For Humans on X: @AIForHumansShow
    https://x.com/AIForHumansShow
    Follow AI For Humans on TikTok: @aiforhumansshow
    https://www.tiktok.com/@aiforhumansshow
    Speaking and booking
    https://www.aiforhumans.show/
  • AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

    Fable 5 Survives (For Now). And Anthropic Can Read Claude's Mind.

    07/08/2026 | 20 mins.
    Claude Fable 5 survives on subscriptions until July 12 after Anthropic's latest extension, and the model access rollercoaster is not over yet.
    This week on AI For Humans, Gavin Purcell and Kevin Pereira get into the strangest and most fascinating AI story in a while: Anthropic's new research on the J-Space, an interpretability breakthrough that lets researchers read, audit, and shape what Claude is actively thinking about, and suggests surprising parallels between language models and our own minds. Gavin even had Fig, his Claude Code, make an episode of his weird little series about it. 
    Meanwhile the Fable 5 rollercoaster continues: it came back July 1, was set to leave subscription plans, and in a late update we cover, Anthropic extended included access through July 12 with plans to restore it fully as capacity allows. Plus GPT-5.6 Sol is rumored to be great but still is not here, Bidi-1 got renamed GPT LIVE 1, Reuters reports Beijing may restrict overseas access to China's most advanced AI models, Seedance 2.5 might arrive sooner than expected, Gavin's microdrama hits episode two, and the insanely cool thing of the week is a live, playable demo of AI-generated Rocket League.
    AI FOR HUMANS BREAKS DOWN THE BIGGEST NEWS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EVERY WEEK WITH ZERO DOOM AND MAXIMUM FUN
     
    // Show Links //
    Anthropic's paper and video on the J-Space, reading and shaping what Claude is actively thinking about (official)
    https://x.com/AnthropicAI/status/2074185348142280912
    Gavin's Claude Code series: the episode Fig made from the J-Space paper
    https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2074510080477925548
    Anthropic extends Fable 5 on all paid plans through July 12 (official)
    https://x.com/claudeai/status/2074548242386178258
    Anthropic's Claude Code lead on Fable leaving subscriptions and returning as capacity allows
    https://x.com/trq212/status/2072814903170408784
    Fable 5 is leaving subscriptions, but maybe not for good (Yahoo Tech)
    https://tech.yahoo.com/ai/claude/articles/claude-fable-5-leaving-subscriptions-153244723.html
    GPT-5.6 Sol rumors: gonna be great, but not here yet
    https://x.com/AndrewCurran_/status/2074525651890250017
    Ben Hylak: spoiled by 5.6
    https://x.com/benhylak/status/2074200425562251485
    Bidi-1 renamed to GPT LIVE 1 (testingcatalog)
    https://x.com/testingcatalog/status/2074404297618415626
    Porting Command and Conquer to iPad with Fable 5
    https://x.com/ammaar/status/2073501877753323772
    The 3js toymaker from mrdoob
    https://x.com/mrdoob/status/2073666517783458071
    Reuters via Yahoo Finance: Beijing weighs restricting overseas access to China's most advanced AI models
    https://finance.yahoo.com/technology/ai/articles/exclusive-beijing-looking-curbing-overseas-101644780.html
    Seedance 2.5 may be coming sooner than expected (rumor, single source)
    https://x.com/capcutapp/status/2073261464065122562
    Gavin's microdrama, episode two
    https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2073200219786019214
    Explaining the tung tung tung sahur legal battle via old cartoons in Seedance 2
    https://x.com/FabianMosele/status/2072799719286354363
    Insanely cool thing of the week: a live, playable demo of generated Rocket League
    https://x.com/gen_intuitczion/status/2074104524596457706
     
    Join our Discord
    https://discord.gg/muD2TYgC8f
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    https://www.patreon.com/AIForHumansShow
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About AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends
Fast Company called AI For Humans 'the most entertaining way to learn about artificial intelligence.' Every Thursday, hosts Kevin Pereira and Gavin Purcell break down the biggest AI news, tools, and breakthroughs, so you can stay ahead without losing your mind. Whether you're AI-curious or deep in the game, this is your weekly reset on everything that matters in artificial intelligence.
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