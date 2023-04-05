AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

Will AI Take Your Job? Plus, Unpacking AudioGPT, DeepFloyd & Polymath / AI For Humans Ep 4

"AI For Humans" is back with episode 4, diving deeper into the world of artificial intelligence! This week, we're exploring how AI is revolutionizing various fields, taking on tasks previously done by humans while still making sure humans know that there's hope in staying creative and continued learning. FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE: 🤖 DeepFloyd - This new AI model from Stability is transforming the way we communicate, offering the ability to generate meaningful text and seamlessly integrate it into images. We'll dive into the potential applications of this cutting-edge technology. 🔊 Polymath - Ever wanted to extract individual audio tracks from YouTube links? Polymath makes it possible! We'll discuss this open-source program and how it's empowering creators in the audio landscape. 📱 iPhone Vision Assistant - Join us as we explore McKay Wrigley's vision assistant, an AI tool that's teaching iPhones to see things in the real world like identifying Keto-friendly foods and even creating recipes from ingredients in your fridge. 💻 ChatGPT's Code Interpreter - Data processing and analysis will never be the same with this innovative AI tool. Learn how it enables querying of large data files, revolutionizing how we interact with data. 🎧 AudioGPT - We round off the episode with a look at this exciting step towards true text-to-audio of all types. How will this redefine the future of audio production and consumption? Let's find out! AND SO MUCH MORE! Join us as we continue our journey into the fascinating world of AI. Hit that subscribe button and stay updated with the latest in AI!