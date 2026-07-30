AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

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186 episodes
- AI news: Sam Altman says we're IN the Singularity, GPT-6 rumors, and AI models literally broke out of their sandbox. What a week.
On today's AI For Humans, we dig into the wild GPT-6 rumors (emphasis on RUMORS), Sam Altman's "I've been waiting for this my whole life" singularity moment, Ilya Sutskever's SSI scaling up with Nvidia, and the ongoing debate over whether Anthropic's Opus 5 is brilliant or just hard to love.
Also: Flux 3 might be the best AI video model we've seen yet (wait until you see Stacked Plates Man), Runway teases Seedance 2.5, and the new Big Bang Theory has an AI controversy.
Plus, THE SCARY STUFF: OpenAI's models exploited a zero-day and compromised Hugging Face during a security eval, the fight over open weights heats up as Kimi K3 goes open, and Chinese robots run military drills.
THE SINGULARITY MIGHT BE HERE. BUT WE'RE NOT AFRAID
// Show Links //
GPT-6 rumors round-up (unconfirmed)
https://x.com/TokenGremlin/status/2081493241795629464
Sam Altman full interview (Relentless Podcast)
https://youtu.be/Vv3CEAS_w34?si=3y4SWBWxOVkqCEui
The Return of Ilya: SSI scales with Nvidia
https://x.com/ilyasut/status/2081732293161582930?s=20
Anthropic's Claude Opus 5
https://www.anthropic.com/news/claude-opus-5
Opus 5 Tower of Babel demo
https://x.com/petergostev/status/2082071858367648035?s=20
Matt Shumer's zero-shot Counter-Strike clone
https://x.com/mattshumer_/status/2081054356405731740?s=20
Black Forest Labs' Flux 3 announcement
https://bfl.ai/blog/flux-3
Flux 3 split screen rendering
https://x.com/umesh_ai/status/2081664138942529601?s=20
Flux 3 GPU migration documentary (Venture Twins)
https://x.com/venturetwins/status/2081515687944822800?s=20
Flux 3 VHS-style recordings
https://x.com/venturetwins/status/2081948871882911999?s=20
Stacked Plates Man
https://x.com/gandamu_ml/status/2081956426801435060?s=20
https://x.com/gandamu_ml/status/2080871397371371823?s=20
Flux 3 pirate bass
https://x.com/itspoidaman/status/2081651615493464406?s=20
Big Bang spinoff AI Controvesy
https://x.com/sitcomcrave/status/2081152263481913774?s=20
Runway teases Seedance 2.5
https://x.com/runwayml/status/2082112674666529224?s=20
OpenAI on the Hugging Face security incident
https://openai.com/index/hugging-face-model-evaluation-security-incident/
Jensen Huang on the Open Alliance
https://x.com/JensenHuang/status/2080643682408321103?s=20
Anthropic has not signed (TechCrunch)
https://techcrunch.com/2026/07/24/as-us-weighs-response-to-chinese-ai-industry-urges-against-broad-open-weight-restrictions/
Kimi K3 goes open weights
https://x.com/scaling01/status/2081759521878270426?s=20
Chinese robot military drills
https://x.com/ClashArchivist/status/2081499576373297562?s=20
Pentagon scales data centers on Army bases
https://x.com/Polymarket/status/2082052445144826055?s=20
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- AI NEWS: Gemini 3.6 Flash is here: More efficient, less expensive but Gemini 3.5 Pro is still testing with partners & very much not here. Is Google Gemini slowly getting cooked?
Kevin Pereira and Gavin Purcell break down Gemini 3.6 Flash, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and the missing Pro model. Plus Sam Altman's reported Washington briefing on OpenAI's next wave of AI models, Sunday Robotics' Memo folding laundry with a company-reported 99.1% success rate, and District 9 director Neill Blomkamp's 13-minute AI film NIGHTBORNE.
Also: Fable 5's proposed counterexample to the 87-year-old Jacobian Conjecture, Codex and ChatGPT computer use, Notch warming to vibe coding, a whale-shaped Moby-Dick crossword, Gaussian splats, Bambi the Destroyer and Wizard Brains in the return of AI SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE!.
THE MODELS ARE GETTING WEIRDER. THE LAUNDRY IS FINALLY GETTING FOLDED.
// Show Links //
Official Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite and 3.5 Flash Cyber announcement
https://blog.google/innovation-and-ai/models-and-research/gemini-models/gemini-3-6-flash-3-5-flash-lite-3-5-flash-cyber/
Gemini 3.6 Flash on Frontend Arena
https://x.com/arena/status/2079594271045455947
Logan Kilpatrick on Gemini 4 training and Gemini 3.5 Pro
https://x.com/OfficialLoganK/status/2079594867161022817?s=20
Report of a new Google AI chip for Gemini
https://x.com/MTSlive/status/2079198478849413390?s=20
Fable 5 and the Jacobian Conjecture counterexample
https://x.com/__alpoge__/status/2079028340955197566?s=20
Context on the Jacobian Conjecture result
https://x.com/jdlichtman/status/2079066717762863249?s=20
Andrew Curran on Altman's planned Washington briefing
https://x.com/AndrewCurran_/status/2079604797838397495?s=20
Bloomberg: Altman to brief U.S. officials on OpenAI's next wave of models
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-07-21/openai-s-altman-to-brief-us-officials-on-next-wave-of-ai-models
Sunday Robotics' ACT-2 laundry demonstration
https://youtu.be/d7I1wj0Gkik?si=8E44Kmpqa7Gazfuh
Three hours of Memo folding laundry
https://youtu.be/a2HZyURUE_o?si=dT_WiDVcVEHGj9qn
Sunday Robotics' technical ACT-2 post
https://www.sunday.ai/blog/act-2-preview
Neill Blomkamp's AI film NIGHTBORNE
https://youtu.be/8Wbtt2JxP7g?si=Q8WMwCB_cIXvxxJt
Notch comes around on vibe coding
https://x.com/notch/status/2079507573523300534?s=20
Riley Goodside's Fable 5 Moby-Dick whale crossword
https://x.com/goodside/status/2078649724710658309?s=20
Gaussian splat of San Francisco's Grace Cathedral
https://vincentwoo.com/3d/grace_cathedral/
Bambi the Destroyer, Episode 5
https://www.reddit.com/r/aivideo/comments/1uto3js/bambi_the_destroyer_episode_5/
Wizard Brains game
https://x.com/wizardbrainz/status/2078860897259548946?s=20
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- AI news: Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 is a big AI model and Moonshot's early benchmarks put it surprisingly close to GPT-5.6 Sol and Claude Fable 5. And… Kevin's Opus 5 SCOOP!!
Also: OpenAI's reported screenless AI speaker, a Seedance 2.5 preview, the Suno hack, robot fights and AI-built games in Unreal Engine and Blender.
On today's AI For Humans, Kevin Pereira and Gavin Purcell unpack Kimi K3's benchmarks, pricing, Flappy Bird and Minecraft tests, and giant-model economics. Then, Kevin DRIPS Opus 5 alpha and says it's VERY good and blows the doors off of Fable but it's… slow.
Plus Demis Hassabis's AI-governance proposal, AI 2040's Plan A, OpenAI's reported screenless speaker, Codex Keyboard, a Seedance 2.5 preview, the alleged sources exposed by the Suno hack, spectacular robot violence, polite office-robot dabbing, and what happens when GPT-5.6 Sol meets Unreal Engine, Blender and two hosts with free time.
THE AI FRONTIER IS MOVING AGAIN—AND CHINA IS RIGHT THERE WITH IT.
// Show Links //
AI FOR HUMANS Survey
https://aiforhumans.beehiiv.com/forms/b7c77287-2cfd-4b64-a278-eb1a2ccb5744
Official Moonshot AI Kimi K3 launch video
https://x.com/Kimi_Moonshot/status/2077521842080817296
Official Kimi K3 launch and benchmark thread
https://x.com/Kimi_Moonshot/status/2077830229968683203
Official Kimi K3 technical launch article
https://kimi.com/blog/kimi-k3
Kimi K3 head-to-head with GPT-5.6 Sol
https://x.com/chetaslua/status/2077701096924229744
Kimi K3 Flappy Bird test
https://x.com/jun_song/status/2077396996865003739
Demis Hassabis on a new framework for AI governance
https://x.com/demishassabis/status/2076957440109625718
AI 2040: Plan A
https://ai-2040.com/
Bloomberg's report on OpenAI's first device
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-07-14/openai-s-first-device-will-be-moveable-screenless-speaker-built-as-ai-companion
OpenAI Developers' Codex Keyboard post
https://x.com/OpenAIDevs/status/2077425991790870644
BytePlus Seedance 2.5 World Cup preview
https://x.com/BytePlusGlobal/status/2077321849806234080
Variety's report on the Suno hack and training data
https://variety.com/2026/music/news/suno-hack-youtube-music-deezer-genius-data-trained-ai-music-1236811772/
Ultimate Robot Knockout Legend (UKRL) Fight
https://x.com/ErenChenAI/status/2077750358302921029
Soft floating robot demo
https://x.com/clankrmedia/status/2076593164744376707
Two NEO robots talk to each other—and then one dabs
https://x.com/BerntBornich/status/2077749438630805648
GPT-5.6 Sol plus Unreal Engine experiment
https://x.com/NomadsVagabonds/status/2077577815684202960
Gavin's first GPT-5.6 Sol plus Blender attempt
https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2076736788320927925
Kevin's Find The Cursor Game: CURSED
https://us-lax-8710957c.colyseus.cloud/
Gavin's Fig + Moss Watch autonomous studio
https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2077155825274229122
Fig's stand-up set
https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2076382092842475948
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- OpenAI is back in the AI model race with GPT-5.6 Sol, a fast, consistent flagship that comes close to Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 without quite taking the crown. On AI For Humans, Kevin Pereira and Gavin Purcell break down GPT-5.6, try GPT-Live's simultaneous talking and listening, and examine an unconfirmed report that GPT-6 could arrive soon. Plus Grok 4.5, Meta Muse Spark 1.1, LingBot World 2, and the internet's AI-generated George Costanza obsession.
THE AI MODEL RACE IS ACCELERATING, AND OPENAI IS BACK IN IT.
// Show Links //
Official OpenAI GPT-5.6 announcement
https://openai.com/index/gpt-5-6/
OpenAI Developers GPT-5.6 launch post
https://x.com/OpenAIDevs/status/2075273992609599834
Official OpenAI GPT-Live announcement
https://openai.com/index/introducing-gpt-live/
Husk's GPT-Live failure test
https://x.com/huskirl/status/2074947343858684152
Reported GPT-6 timing rumor (unconfirmed)
https://x.com/synthwavedd/status/2074886230018568582
SpaceXAI Grok 4.5 announcement
https://x.com/SpaceXAI/status/2074915721684086811
Official Meta Muse Spark 1.1 announcement
https://ai.meta.com/blog/introducing-muse-spark-meta-model-api/
Reactor LingBot World 2 demo
https://x.com/reactorworld/status/2074935025771143626
The George Costanza AI trend begins
https://x.com/e_cdalton/status/2074157914030567916
Modern Seinfeld AI clip
https://x.com/Seanfucious/status/2074586668175159800
Seinfeld with peptides AI clip
https://x.com/charliebcurran/status/2074651334905909585
Sci-Feld: Seinfeld meets Dune
https://x.com/mom_agency_/status/2074888383050948997
Cyberfeld: Seinfeld meets Cyberpunk 2077
https://x.com/theBW7/status/2074747039473336550
Ghostbusterseinfeld
https://x.com/McKean_enjoyer/status/2075112019242479771
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- Claude Fable 5 survives on subscriptions until July 12 after Anthropic's latest extension, and the model access rollercoaster is not over yet.
This week on AI For Humans, Gavin Purcell and Kevin Pereira get into the strangest and most fascinating AI story in a while: Anthropic's new research on the J-Space, an interpretability breakthrough that lets researchers read, audit, and shape what Claude is actively thinking about, and suggests surprising parallels between language models and our own minds. Gavin even had Fig, his Claude Code, make an episode of his weird little series about it.
Meanwhile the Fable 5 rollercoaster continues: it came back July 1, was set to leave subscription plans, and in a late update we cover, Anthropic extended included access through July 12 with plans to restore it fully as capacity allows. Plus GPT-5.6 Sol is rumored to be great but still is not here, Bidi-1 got renamed GPT LIVE 1, Reuters reports Beijing may restrict overseas access to China's most advanced AI models, Seedance 2.5 might arrive sooner than expected, Gavin's microdrama hits episode two, and the insanely cool thing of the week is a live, playable demo of AI-generated Rocket League.
AI FOR HUMANS BREAKS DOWN THE BIGGEST NEWS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EVERY WEEK WITH ZERO DOOM AND MAXIMUM FUN
// Show Links //
Anthropic's paper and video on the J-Space, reading and shaping what Claude is actively thinking about (official)
https://x.com/AnthropicAI/status/2074185348142280912
Gavin's Claude Code series: the episode Fig made from the J-Space paper
https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2074510080477925548
Anthropic extends Fable 5 on all paid plans through July 12 (official)
https://x.com/claudeai/status/2074548242386178258
Anthropic's Claude Code lead on Fable leaving subscriptions and returning as capacity allows
https://x.com/trq212/status/2072814903170408784
Fable 5 is leaving subscriptions, but maybe not for good (Yahoo Tech)
https://tech.yahoo.com/ai/claude/articles/claude-fable-5-leaving-subscriptions-153244723.html
GPT-5.6 Sol rumors: gonna be great, but not here yet
https://x.com/AndrewCurran_/status/2074525651890250017
Ben Hylak: spoiled by 5.6
https://x.com/benhylak/status/2074200425562251485
Bidi-1 renamed to GPT LIVE 1 (testingcatalog)
https://x.com/testingcatalog/status/2074404297618415626
Porting Command and Conquer to iPad with Fable 5
https://x.com/ammaar/status/2073501877753323772
The 3js toymaker from mrdoob
https://x.com/mrdoob/status/2073666517783458071
Reuters via Yahoo Finance: Beijing weighs restricting overseas access to China's most advanced AI models
https://finance.yahoo.com/technology/ai/articles/exclusive-beijing-looking-curbing-overseas-101644780.html
Seedance 2.5 may be coming sooner than expected (rumor, single source)
https://x.com/capcutapp/status/2073261464065122562
Gavin's microdrama, episode two
https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2073200219786019214
Explaining the tung tung tung sahur legal battle via old cartoons in Seedance 2
https://x.com/FabianMosele/status/2072799719286354363
Insanely cool thing of the week: a live, playable demo of generated Rocket League
https://x.com/gen_intuitczion/status/2074104524596457706
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Fast Company called AI For Humans 'the most entertaining way to learn about artificial intelligence.' Every Thursday, hosts Kevin Pereira and Gavin Purcell break down the biggest AI news, tools, and breakthroughs, so you can stay ahead without losing your mind. Whether you're AI-curious or deep in the game, this is your weekly reset on everything that matters in artificial intelligence.Podcast website
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