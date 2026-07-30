AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

Claude Fable 5 survives on subscriptions until July 12 after Anthropic's latest extension, and the model access rollercoaster is not over yet.

This week on AI For Humans, Gavin Purcell and Kevin Pereira get into the strangest and most fascinating AI story in a while: Anthropic's new research on the J-Space, an interpretability breakthrough that lets researchers read, audit, and shape what Claude is actively thinking about, and suggests surprising parallels between language models and our own minds. Gavin even had Fig, his Claude Code, make an episode of his weird little series about it.

Meanwhile the Fable 5 rollercoaster continues: it came back July 1, was set to leave subscription plans, and in a late update we cover, Anthropic extended included access through July 12 with plans to restore it fully as capacity allows. Plus GPT-5.6 Sol is rumored to be great but still is not here, Bidi-1 got renamed GPT LIVE 1, Reuters reports Beijing may restrict overseas access to China's most advanced AI models, Seedance 2.5 might arrive sooner than expected, Gavin's microdrama hits episode two, and the insanely cool thing of the week is a live, playable demo of AI-generated Rocket League.

AI FOR HUMANS BREAKS DOWN THE BIGGEST NEWS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EVERY WEEK WITH ZERO DOOM AND MAXIMUM FUN



// Show Links //

Anthropic's paper and video on the J-Space, reading and shaping what Claude is actively thinking about (official)

https://x.com/AnthropicAI/status/2074185348142280912

Gavin's Claude Code series: the episode Fig made from the J-Space paper

https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2074510080477925548

Anthropic extends Fable 5 on all paid plans through July 12 (official)

https://x.com/claudeai/status/2074548242386178258

Anthropic's Claude Code lead on Fable leaving subscriptions and returning as capacity allows

https://x.com/trq212/status/2072814903170408784

Fable 5 is leaving subscriptions, but maybe not for good (Yahoo Tech)

https://tech.yahoo.com/ai/claude/articles/claude-fable-5-leaving-subscriptions-153244723.html

GPT-5.6 Sol rumors: gonna be great, but not here yet

https://x.com/AndrewCurran_/status/2074525651890250017

Ben Hylak: spoiled by 5.6

https://x.com/benhylak/status/2074200425562251485

Bidi-1 renamed to GPT LIVE 1 (testingcatalog)

https://x.com/testingcatalog/status/2074404297618415626

Porting Command and Conquer to iPad with Fable 5

https://x.com/ammaar/status/2073501877753323772

The 3js toymaker from mrdoob

https://x.com/mrdoob/status/2073666517783458071

Reuters via Yahoo Finance: Beijing weighs restricting overseas access to China's most advanced AI models

https://finance.yahoo.com/technology/ai/articles/exclusive-beijing-looking-curbing-overseas-101644780.html

Seedance 2.5 may be coming sooner than expected (rumor, single source)

https://x.com/capcutapp/status/2073261464065122562

Gavin's microdrama, episode two

https://x.com/gavinpurcell/status/2073200219786019214

Explaining the tung tung tung sahur legal battle via old cartoons in Seedance 2

https://x.com/FabianMosele/status/2072799719286354363

Insanely cool thing of the week: a live, playable demo of generated Rocket League

https://x.com/gen_intuitczion/status/2074104524596457706



Join our Discord

https://discord.gg/muD2TYgC8f

Support us on Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/AIForHumansShow

Subscribe to the AI For Humans Newsletter

https://aiforhumans.beehiiv.com/

Follow us on X @AIForHumansShow

https://x.com/AIForHumansShow

Find us on TikTok @aiforhumansshow

https://www.tiktok.com/@aiforhumansshow

Book us for speaking or consultation

https://www.aiforhumans.show/