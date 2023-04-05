AI For Humans: Weekly AI News, Tools & Trends

Discover the exciting world of AI with "AI For Humans," hosted by digital media veterans Gavin Purcell and Kevin Pereira. This engaging, hour-long podcast demys... More
Will AI Take Your Job? Plus, Unpacking AudioGPT, DeepFloyd & Polymath / AI For Humans Ep 4
"AI For Humans" is back with episode 4, diving deeper into the world of artificial intelligence! This week, we're exploring how AI is revolutionizing various fields, taking on tasks previously done by humans while still making sure humans know that there's hope in staying creative and continued learning. FEATURED IN THIS EPISODE: 🤖 DeepFloyd - This new AI model from Stability is transforming the way we communicate, offering the ability to generate meaningful text and seamlessly integrate it into images. We'll dive into the potential applications of this cutting-edge technology. 🔊 Polymath - Ever wanted to extract individual audio tracks from YouTube links? Polymath makes it possible! We'll discuss this open-source program and how it's empowering creators in the audio landscape. 📱 iPhone Vision Assistant - Join us as we explore McKay Wrigley's vision assistant, an AI tool that's teaching iPhones to see things in the real world like identifying Keto-friendly foods and even creating recipes from ingredients in your fridge. 💻 ChatGPT's Code Interpreter - Data processing and analysis will never be the same with this innovative AI tool. Learn how it enables querying of large data files, revolutionizing how we interact with data. 🎧 AudioGPT - We round off the episode with a look at this exciting step towards true text-to-audio of all types. How will this redefine the future of audio production and consumption? Let's find out! AND SO MUCH MORE! Join us as we continue our journey into the fascinating world of AI. Hit that subscribe button and stay updated with the latest in AI!
5/4/2023
1:01:03
AI Transforming Creativity: Grimes' AI Voice, Bark Voice Tool, AI Dungeons & Dragons, and Wonder Dynamics GFX
Dive into the AI revolution with Episode 26 of "AI For Humans" as hosts Gavin Purcell and Kevin Pereira explore the latest innovations transforming creativity! Hear about Grimes' groundbreaking decision to let AI use her voice, and how this is paving the way for the future of music. Discover Bark, the new, free AI voice tool that's making high-quality audio accessible to creators everywhere. Journey into fantastical realms with an AI story-engine that combines Dungeons & Dragons with BabyAGI technology to build immersive story worlds. And finally, get an exclusive demo of Wonder Dynamics' AI-powered GFX tools, bringing Hollywood-style visual effects to your home studio. Subscribe now and unlock the full potential of AI-driven creativity!
4/27/2023
54:42
Episode 2: Mr. Yeast Unleashed, Ghostwriter Vs Drake & AutoGPT Goes Mainstream
Kevin & Gavin dive into a lot of crazy things yet again and show off some new tools. AutoGPT development has gone bonkers, some of which is interesting, 60 Minutes goes deep on AI and our parents are now interested, Ghostwriter977 writes an AI Drake+TheWknd song and gets banned from social media, and more. Most importantly, they are "visited" by Mr. Yeast, the world's largest Mr. Beast fan who is a lot like the world famous Mr. Beast if he were entirely obsessed with bread. Kevin & Gavin then dive into how they made Mr. Yeast and talk about the tools they used to do it.
4/20/2023
1:10:46
Episode Zero: Uncensored AI ChatBots, GPT Cheating & Gash-Lighting
Kevin & Gavin chat about AI for the first time in recorded format. What comes up? LOTS. 1) What to name the show 2) Meeting "Gash" - An uncensored, talking chatbot/virtual character that talks thanks to a combination of technologies they demo later in the episode. 3) Discuss news stories from the week that were interesting to them. 4) Decide how close we are to the end of the human race. 5) Demo and discuss the technology that makes "Gash" possible.
Discover the exciting world of AI with "AI For Humans," hosted by digital media veterans Gavin Purcell and Kevin Pereira. This engaging, hour-long podcast demystifies the latest AI technology for everyday people, showcasing groundbreaking tools that will transform your creative pursuits. Each episode features hands-on demos and practical tips for trying out the tech yourself. Subscribe to "AI For Humans" and embark on a captivating adventure that will expand your horizons and ignite your imagination.