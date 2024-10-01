Apple’s AI Announcements, Apple Intelligence, The Real Personal AI Assistant
After a long wait, Apple is finally in the game with AI. They’re launching Apple Intelligence with MacOS Sequoia and iOS 18. Pete breaks down some top features and how our devices will change moving forward.
Transcripts: https://www.theneuron.ai/podcast
Subscribe to the best newsletter on AI: https://theneurondaily.com
Listen to The Neuron: https://lnk.to/theneuron
Watch The Neuron on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@theneuronai
12:30
US Government Cranks Up the Heat, FTC vs. Big Tech, Microsoft’s Inflection Deal
The US government is opening up antitrust inquiries into the likes of Nvidia, OpenAI and Microsoft. Who's leading the charge, and what could they be looking at?
14:11
“Artificial General Intelligence Is Coming”, Ex-OpenAI Leopold Aschenbrenner, Situational Awareness
Former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner has released a series of essays talking about how he sees AI playing out and what we should all do about it. Pete digs into his extremely impressive background and his arguments around why we’re about to get AGI.
14:36
Nvidia is Taking Over, Data Centers and Intelligence Factories
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has announced their next line of products called Rubin as Nvidia races to build what he calls “intelligence factories”. Pete breaks down the big picture and what it all means for us.
14:07
Anthropic’s “Brain Surgery” Research, Clarity into Black Boxes, What’s Next
Anthropic did something no other AI lab has done: cracked the code on what’s happening while an AI model is working. Pete breaks down the latest research and what it means for steering AI models.
The Neuron covers the latest AI developments, trends and research, hosted by Pete Huang. Digestible, informative and authoritative takes on AI that get you up to speed and help you become an authority in your own circles. Available on all podcasting platforms and YouTube.