The Neuron covers the latest AI developments, trends and research, hosted by Pete Huang. Digestible, informative and authoritative takes on AI that get you up t...
  • Apple’s AI Announcements, Apple Intelligence, The Real Personal AI Assistant
    After a long wait, Apple is finally in the game with AI. They’re launching Apple Intelligence with MacOS Sequoia and iOS 18. Pete breaks down some top features and how our devices will change moving forward. Transcripts: ⁠https://www.theneuron.ai/podcast⁠ Subscribe to the best newsletter on AI: ⁠https://theneurondaily.com⁠ Listen to The Neuron: https://lnk.to/theneuron Watch The Neuron on YouTube: ⁠https://youtube.com/@theneuronai
    --------  
    12:30
  • US Government Cranks Up the Heat, FTC vs. Big Tech, Microsoft’s Inflection Deal
    The US government is opening up antitrust inquiries into the likes of Nvidia, OpenAI and Microsoft. Who's leading the charge, and what could they be looking at? Transcripts: ⁠https://www.theneuron.ai/podcast⁠ Subscribe to the best newsletter on AI: ⁠https://theneurondaily.com ⁠Listen to The Neuron: https://lnk.to/theneuron Watch The Neuron on YouTube: ⁠https://youtube.com/@theneuronai
    --------  
    14:11
  • “Artificial General Intelligence Is Coming”, Ex-OpenAI Leopold Aschenbrenner, Situational Awareness
    Former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner has released a series of essays talking about how he sees AI playing out and what we should all do about it. Pete digs into his extremely impressive background and his arguments around why we’re about to get AGI. Transcripts: ⁠https://www.theneuron.ai/podcast⁠ Subscribe to the best newsletter on AI: ⁠https://theneurondaily.com⁠ Listen to The Neuron: https://lnk.to/theneuron Watch The Neuron on YouTube: ⁠https://youtube.com/@theneuronai
    --------  
    14:36
  • Nvidia is Taking Over, Data Centers and Intelligence Factories
    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has announced their next line of products called Rubin as Nvidia races to build what he calls “intelligence factories”. Pete breaks down the big picture and what it all means for us. Transcripts: ⁠https://www.theneuron.ai/podcast⁠ Subscribe to the best newsletter on AI: ⁠https://theneurondaily.com⁠ Listen to The Neuron: https://lnk.to/theneuron Watch The Neuron on YouTube: ⁠https://youtube.com/@theneuronai
    --------  
    14:07
  • Anthropic’s “Brain Surgery” Research, Clarity into Black Boxes, What’s Next
    Anthropic did something no other AI lab has done: cracked the code on what’s happening while an AI model is working. Pete breaks down the latest research and what it means for steering AI models. Transcripts: ⁠https://www.theneuron.ai/podcast⁠ Subscribe to the best newsletter on AI: ⁠https://theneurondaily.com⁠ Listen to The Neuron: https://lnk.to/theneuron Watch The Neuron on YouTube: ⁠https://youtube.com/@theneuronai
    --------  
    11:39

The Neuron covers the latest AI developments, trends and research, hosted by Pete Huang. Digestible, informative and authoritative takes on AI that get you up to speed and help you become an authority in your own circles. Available on all podcasting platforms and YouTube.
