“Artificial General Intelligence Is Coming”, Ex-OpenAI Leopold Aschenbrenner, Situational Awareness

Former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner has released a series of essays talking about how he sees AI playing out and what we should all do about it. Pete digs into his extremely impressive background and his arguments around why we’re about to get AGI. Transcripts: ⁠https://www.theneuron.ai/podcast⁠ Subscribe to the best newsletter on AI: ⁠https://theneurondaily.com⁠ Listen to The Neuron: https://lnk.to/theneuron Watch The Neuron on YouTube: ⁠https://youtube.com/@theneuronai