This poet discovered AI and fell back in love with his creative career
Iain Thomas is a poet, author, and the Chief Innovation Officer at Sounds Fun—an advertising and creative agency that he co-founded with the belief that human creativity could be enhanced, rather than diminished, with the help of AI. It's a realization that actually began to dawn on Iain a few years prior, after his mother died. He wasn't sure how to explain death to his children, so he turned to an early version of ChatGPT for help—and was so impressed by the poetry of its responses that he came away convinced of AI's immense potential as a thought partner for his creative work. On this episode, Iain talks about using AI to make more space for the creative parts of your work, and why, in a world where everyone has access to the same tools, it's never been more important to lean into the skills, context, and experiences that make each of us most unique—and most human.