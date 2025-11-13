The distillery with an AI-backed plan to lift their spirits

Bespoken Spirits isn't your typical whiskey distillery. Yes, they're based in the American bourbon heartland of Lexington, Kentucky, and yes, they often make private label whiskeys for clients. But everything from how Bespoken Spirits distills their whiskey to how they market it is done with the help of AI. Jordan Spitzer, their head of flavor, can finish a whiskey in days instead of years—while precisely crafting its taste—using their machine-learning backed approach. And Wane Lindsey, their director of marketing, credits AI tools with helping his tiny team punch way above their weight.The result is a whiskey that may not be traditional, but still tastes great—and in a fraction of the time it would otherwise take. That's time they can spend on the creative side of their craft and the work that has the most meaning: building brands and bespoke spirits that people will want to drink.On this episode, Jordan and Wane share how AI has helped them explore creative new ways to make and market whiskey—and why, no matter how smart our tools get, there's still no substitute for human taste.You can learn more about Bespoken Spirits at bespokenspirits.com