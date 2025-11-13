Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsBusinessWorking Smarter
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Working Smarter
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Working Smarter

Dropbox
BusinessSociety & Culture
Working Smarter
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • How AI helps the McLaren F1 Team make every second count
    The world record for fastest pit stop—a mere 1.8 seconds—was set by the McLaren F1 Team at the Qatar Grand Prix in 2023. It’s an incredible feat of speed and choreography; a pit stop that fast can’t happen without a team of people operating at peak human performance. But as Dan Keyworth explains, AI plays a crucial role, too. As the Director of Business Technology at McLaren Racing, Dan is responsible for helping the whole team perform at their best—and that starts with having the right tools. Whether it’s the firehose of sensor data coming off a race car, video analysis of the pit crew in action, or marketing analytics for the next Grand Prix, AI helps the McLaren F1 Team make the right decisions—and make them fast.On this episode, Dan talks about the importance of getting simple answers from complex data, how they use Dropbox Dash, and why we shouldn’t think of AI as labor replacement so much as laborious replacement.You can learn more about the McLaren F1 Team at mclaren.com/racing/formula-1. And if you haven’t already seen it, be sure to watch their world record pit stop at youtube.com/watch?v=tRBOiq-Q6_s. Seriously, it’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it fast.~ ~ ~Working Smarter is brought to you by Dropbox Dash—the AI universal search and knowledge management tool from Dropbox. Learn more at workingsmarter.ai/dashYou can listen to more episodes of Working Smarter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts. To read more stories and past interviews, visit workingsmarter.aiThis show would not be possible without the talented team at Cosmic Standard: producer Dominic Girard, sound engineer Aja Simpson, technical director Jacob Winik, and executive producer Eliza Smith. Special thanks to our illustrators Justin Tran and Fanny Luor, marketing consultant Meggan Ellingboe, and editorial support from Catie Keck. Our theme song was composed by Doug Stuart. Working Smarter is hosted by Matthew Braga. Thanks for listening!
    --------  
    38:00
  • This poet discovered AI and fell back in love with his creative career
    Iain Thomas is a poet, author, and the Chief Innovation Officer at Sounds Fun—an advertising and creative agency that he co-founded with the belief that human creativity could be enhanced, rather than diminished, with the help of AI. It’s a realization that actually began to dawn on Iain a few years prior, after his mother died. He wasn’t sure how to explain death to his children, so he turned to an early version of ChatGPT for help—and was so impressed by the poetry of its responses that he came away convinced of AI’s immense potential as a thought partner for his creative work. On this episode, Iain talks about using AI to make more space for the creative parts of your work, and why, in a world where everyone has access to the same tools, it’s never been more important to lean into the skills, context, and experiences that make each of us most unique—and most human.Learn more about Sounds Fun soundsfun.co~ ~ ~Working Smarter is brought to you by Dropbox Dash—the AI universal search and knowledge management tool from Dropbox. Learn more at workingsmarter.ai/dashYou can listen to more episodes of Working Smarter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts. To read more stories and past interviews, visit workingsmarter.aiThis show would not be possible without the talented team at Cosmic Standard: producer Dominic Girard, sound engineer Aja Simpson, technical director Jacob Winik, and executive producer Eliza Smith. Special thanks to our illustrators Justin Tran and Fanny Luor, marketing consultant Meggan Ellingboe, and editorial support from Catie Keck. Our theme song was composed by Doug Stuart. Working Smarter is hosted by Matthew Braga. Thanks for listening!
    --------  
    41:24
  • The distillery with an AI-backed plan to lift their spirits
    Bespoken Spirits isn’t your typical whiskey distillery. Yes, they’re based in the American bourbon heartland of Lexington, Kentucky, and yes, they often make private label whiskeys for clients. But everything from how Bespoken Spirits distills their whiskey to how they market it is done with the help of AI. Jordan Spitzer, their head of flavor, can finish a whiskey in days instead of years—while precisely crafting its taste—using their machine-learning backed approach. And Wane Lindsey, their director of marketing, credits AI tools with helping his tiny team punch way above their weight.The result is a whiskey that may not be traditional, but still tastes great—and in a fraction of the time it would otherwise take. That’s time they can spend on the creative side of their craft and the work that has the most meaning: building brands and bespoke spirits that people will want to drink.On this episode, Jordan and Wane share how AI has helped them explore creative new ways to make and market whiskey—and why, no matter how smart our tools get, there’s still no substitute for human taste.You can learn more about Bespoken Spirits at bespokenspirits.com~ ~ ~Working Smarter is brought to you by Dropbox Dash—the AI universal search and knowledge management tool from Dropbox. Learn more at workingsmarter.ai/dashYou can listen to more episodes of Working Smarter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts. To read more stories and past interviews, visit workingsmarter.aiThis show would not be possible without the talented team at Cosmic Standard: producer Dominic Girard, sound engineer Aja Simpson, technical director Jacob Winik, and executive producer Eliza Smith. Special thanks to our illustrators Justin Tran and Fanny Luor, marketing consultant Meggan Ellingboe, and editorial support from Catie Keck. Our theme song was composed by Doug Stuart. Working Smarter is hosted by Matthew Braga. Thanks for listening!
    --------  
    33:29
  • These people made an internal podcast. AI helped them reach the whole team
    Amanda Cupido doesn’t speak Spanish or French. But using AI, she and her team helped a global nonprofit make their internal podcast more accessible to as many employees as possible. Amanda is an audio producer and the founder of a production company called Lead Podcasting. One of her clients is a global nonprofit with over 35,000 employees—and not all of them speak English. So she made them a pitch: what if they added AI into the mix? They would make the podcast in English, and then use generative AI voice tools to translate it into Spanish and French—with a lot of human oversight, of course. Driven by a desire to use these tools for good, the goal was never to replace people, but to reach more people, and it worked.On this episode, Amanda shows what it’s like—and what it sounds like—to make a podcast with AI that’s still human at its core.You can learn more about Lead Podcasting at leadpodcasting.com~ ~ ~Working Smarter is brought to you by Dropbox Dash—the AI universal search and knowledge management tool from Dropbox. Learn more at workingsmarter.ai/dashYou can listen to more episodes of Working Smarter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts. To read more stories and past interviews, visit workingsmarter.aiThis show would not be possible without the talented team at Cosmic Standard: producer Dominic Girard, sound engineer Aja Simpson, technical director Jacob Winik, and executive producer Eliza Smith. Special thanks to our illustrators Justin Tran and Fanny Luor, marketing consultant Meggan Ellingboe, and editorial support from Catie Keck. Our theme song was composed by Doug Stuart. Working Smarter is hosted by Matthew Braga. Thanks for listening!
    --------  
    38:08
  • For these shipwreck-hunting humans, AI is part of the crew
    Very few people get paid to visit shipwrecks—but for Stephanie Gandulla, it’s all part of the job. Stephanie is a scuba diver, maritime archeologist, and resource protection coordinator for the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. The agency safeguards Lake Huron’s historic shipwrecks, many of which have yet to be discovered. That’s where Katie Skinner comes in. She’s an assistant professor at the University of Michigan and the director of the school’s Field Robotics Group. Skinner and her team have been developing autonomous underwater vehicles that can find new shipwreck sites, all on their own. For humans, a search is costly, time-consuming, manual work. But for AI? Skinner thinks it could help us find answers in a snap. On this episode, Stephanie and Katie talk about using AI to find shipwrecks in a literal lake of data, so that they can spend less time searching and more time exploring—as only humans can do.You can learn more about some of the people and projects featured in this episode, including… The Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary at thunderbay.noaa.govKatie Skinner and the University of Michigan’s Field Robotics Group at fieldrobotics.engin.umich.eduPrevious efforts to autonomously map Thunder Bay’s historical shipwrecks at theverge.com/2020/3/5/21157791/drone-autonomous-boat-ben-shipwreck-alley-unh-noaa-great-lakes-thunder-bay~ ~ ~Working Smarter is brought to you by Dropbox Dash—the AI universal search and knowledge management tool from Dropbox. Learn more at workingsmarter.ai/dashYou can listen to more episodes of Working Smarter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts. To read more stories and past interviews, visit workingsmarter.aiThis show would not be possible without the talented team at Cosmic Standard: producer Dominic Girard, sound engineer Aja Simpson, technical director Jacob Winik, and executive producer Eliza Smith. Special thanks to our illustrators Justin Tran and Fanny Luor, marketing consultant Meggan Ellingboe, and editorial support from Catie Keck. Our theme song was composed by Doug Stuart. Working Smarter is hosted by Matthew Braga. Thanks for listening!
    --------  
    30:39

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Working Smarter

Go beyond the hype and headlines. Hear stories from real people using AI to do more of what they love about their jobs. From the F1 track to the kitchen—and even the bottom of a lake—learn how new tools are helping creatives, makers, visionaries, and their teams think big, move faster, and focus on the work that matters most.
Podcast website
BusinessSociety & CultureTechnology

Listen to Working Smarter, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/15/2025 - 5:46:22 PM