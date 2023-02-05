E21: VC Insights on Investing in Artificial Intelligence with Sarah Guo and Elad Gil of No Priors Podcast

Nathan Labenz and Erik Torenberg sit down with Sarah Guo and Elad Gil, notable investors and co-hosts of the AI-focused No Priors podcast. They discuss how Sarah and Elad are approaching AI investment opportunities right now, how that differs from how they've thought about investing in the past, where in the stack from hardware to applications they expect to see value accrue, what modes of human-AI interaction they are most interested in, and more. Sarah is the founder of $100M AI-focused venture fund Conviction VC, which she launched last fall. She was previously General Partner at Greylock. Elad is a serial entrepreneur and a startup investor. He has invested in over 40 companies now worth $1B or more each, and is also author of the High Growth Handbook. This episode is the first in a series centered on talking to rising voices in AI media, people who are now only working overtime to understand everything going on in AI, but also creating thought leadership and educational content meant to help others get up to speed as well. We highly recommend Erik Torenberg's interview show "Upstream". Guests include Ezra Klein, Balaji Srinivasan, David Sacks, and Marc Andreessen. Subscribe here: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7wHYcVRmMP6rWQL9lVQJlL Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/upstream-with-erik-torenberg/id1678893467 LINKS: No Priors Podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0O65xhqvGVhpgdIrrdlEYk No Priors on Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/no-priors-artificial-intelligence-machine-learning/id1668002688 Elad Gil's blog: https://blog.eladgil.com/ Sarah Guo's blog: https://sarahguo.com/blog TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) Episode preview (04:43) What is software 3.0 (09:14) Disruption coming from startups or incumbents? (13:42) Sarah and Elad identify overlooked investment opportunities in AI (15:46) Future of social media (22:45) AI agents & personal co-pilots (25:32) Where to invest in AI? (31:11) How our kids will interact with AI (34:50) How to gain conviction as an investor in AI (45:07) When should founders raise money and when should they bootstrap? (46:28) How should startups spend their capital now that we have AI capabilities? (48:10) Sarah & Elad's favorite products in AI (51:39) Would Sarah & Elad get a neuralink implant? (53:41) AI hopes and fears TWITTER: @CogRev_Podcast @labenz (Nathan) @eriktorenberg (Erik) @sarahnormous (Sarah) @eladgil (Elad)