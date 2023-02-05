A biweekly podcast where hosts Erik Torenberg and Nathan Labenz interview the builders on the edge of AI and explore the dramatic shift it will unlock in the co... More
E22: Helping Businesses Use AI with Rachel Woods of The AI Exchange
Nathan Labenz sits down with Rachel Woods, founder of The AI Exchange, an AI education platform with over 130,000 subscribers on TikTok. They discuss Rachel’s experience consulting for public and private companies on AI strategy, how teams should think about their AI strategy, and how Rachel uses AI in her own business. Rachel was previously a data scientist at Meta, and a founder of a venture-backed e-commerce startup, where she began to use chatGPT in her startup operations.
This episode is the second in a series centered on talking to rising voices in AI media: people who are now only working overtime to understand everything going on in AI, but also creating thought leadership and educational content meant to help others get up to speed as well.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Episode preview
(02:59) Rachel Woods’ story
(04:30) State of the public who comes across videos
(9:49): How do you frame AI to business owners and how should they use it?
(18:58) How should teams set up their AI strategy for success?
(26:41) The leap from GPT 3.5 to GPT-4
(30:42) Step changes of AI and public perception of capabilities
(35:17) Common misconceptions people have about AI
(36:22) How Rachel uses AI in her business
(44:09) What’s your style of prompt engineering for content creation?
(46:01) How AI will change the way we use a computer in the next year?
(49:34) Bing launch and how companies launch AI products
(54:15) AI safety and restraint
(1:00:11) Alpaca and LLaMA
(1:04:16) Rachel’s favorite products in AI
(1:05:24) Would Rachel get a Neuralink implant?
(1:07:55) AI hopes and fears
5/4/2023
1:10:49
E21: VC Insights on Investing in Artificial Intelligence with Sarah Guo and Elad Gil of No Priors Podcast
Nathan Labenz and Erik Torenberg sit down with Sarah Guo and Elad Gil, notable investors and co-hosts of the AI-focused No Priors podcast. They discuss how Sarah and Elad are approaching AI investment opportunities right now, how that differs from how they've thought about investing in the past, where in the stack from hardware to applications they expect to see value accrue, what modes of human-AI interaction they are most interested in, and more.
Sarah is the founder of $100M AI-focused venture fund Conviction VC, which she launched last fall. She was previously General Partner at Greylock. Elad is a serial entrepreneur and a startup investor. He has invested in over 40 companies now worth $1B or more each, and is also author of the High Growth Handbook.
This episode is the first in a series centered on talking to rising voices in AI media, people who are now only working overtime to understand everything going on in AI, but also creating thought leadership and educational content meant to help others get up to speed as well.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Episode preview
(04:43) What is software 3.0
(09:14) Disruption coming from startups or incumbents?
(13:42) Sarah and Elad identify overlooked investment opportunities in AI
(15:46) Future of social media
(22:45) AI agents & personal co-pilots
(25:32) Where to invest in AI?
(31:11) How our kids will interact with AI
(34:50) How to gain conviction as an investor in AI
(45:07) When should founders raise money and when should they bootstrap?
(46:28) How should startups spend their capital now that we have AI capabilities?
(48:10) Sarah & Elad’s favorite products in AI
(51:39) Would Sarah & Elad get a neuralink implant?
(53:41) AI hopes and fears
5/2/2023
1:00:09
E20: The Great Implementation with Raza Habib, CEO of Humanloop
Raza Habib is on the front lines of LLM implementation as CEO of Humanloop, a Y Combinator backed startup that helps companies of all kinds, small and large bridge the gap from API access to successful LLM deployment. Nathan sat down with Raza to hear what he has learned in the process of helping so many companies on their LLM implementation journeys – and he did not disappoint – as you'll hear, he shared a bunch of concrete examples of customer use cases, practical challenges that people face, and the strategies they use to overcome them.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Preview of episode
(07:00) Humanloop’s mission and surprising customer base
(12:10) Why a language model is so advantageous
(15:00) Customization and understanding model performance
(18:35) Users graduating from playground experimentation to develop robust implementations
(23:25) Raza’s two mental models for using AI
(27:50) How customers are actually integrating API
(31:50) Challenge of evaluation and feedback
(43:33) Prediction: more fine tuning in the immediate future
(47:00) RLHF myth-busting
(57:12) Robust agents need feedback loops
(1:02:27) AI productization challenges
(01:07:32) Adopt or die moment for incumbents
(01:11:19) Fast iteration cycles
(1:15:45) Rapid fire questions for The Cognitive Revolution guests
4/27/2023
1:22:44
E19: The AI Agent Revolution with Matt Welsh of Fixie.ai
Nathan Labenz sits down with Matt Welsh, the CEO and co-founder of Fixie.AI which just raised $17M in seed funding. The technology world's attention has turned en masse to AI agents over the last month, but Matt, a former Harvard professor and ex-Google, has been focused on AI agents for longer over at Fixie. The platform is currently in developer preview mode, where developers can build agents and end users can try them.
Agents hold the promise of handling not only the core cognitive work, but many of the messy implementation details as well – the searching & finding, sorting through & scanning, signing in & navigating, reading documentation & using APIs – all the manual ad hoc routing of information for which we act today as human plumbing.
TIMESTAMPS:
(00:00) Preview of the episode
(02:08) Why AI Agents are so topical right now, and Matt's prescience with Fixie
(06:40) How Matt started Fixie
(10:55) How AI Agents "figure out the plumbing"
(15:57) How Matt envisions work changing in the near term + concrete examples
(22:40) Building your own agent
(26:00) New threat model and guardrails of this new paradigm
(34:48) Synthetic memories in autonomous agents
(42:39) Examples of incredible use cases
(48:00) Single sign on idea
(51:00) Form factor for AI-assisted living
(54:32) Matt's hopes and fears for AI
4/25/2023
1:00:05
E18: Why Jailbreaking ChatGPT Is A Public Good with Alex Albert of The Prompt Report
Nathan dives in with Alex Albert, a 22-year-old computer science student at the University of Washington, who has become a prolific creator of Jailbreakchat.com and author over at The Prompt Report.com. This is Alex's first podcast appearance! Please enjoy this thought-provoking conversation with Alex Albert as part of 'Prompt Engineering Week' at The Cognitive Revolution.
TIMESTAMPS:
(0:00) Preview of Alex on this episode
(6:00) How Alex lent structure to his jailbreaking activities early on
(8:00) AI is fun and interesting and it's being overshadowed by hype and confusion
(12:15) Does Alex see cases of jailbreaking for utility?
(25:59) GPT-4 is best for jailbreaking
(33:20) Role-play jailbreaks can work
(43:59) How to think about exploring black box technology
(45:19) Training models to override bad behavior
(54:55) Content filters are a band-aid
(1:07:14) AI safety
(1:13:02) AI models require scrutiny.
(1:19:39) Optimism - humans will figure it out
