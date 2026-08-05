Nathan returns from two weeks in Beijing and Shanghai for the first of three Chatham House–rules episodes on what China feels like at ground level: getting online, navigating an almost cashless society through WeChat, Alipay, DiDi, Trip.com, and Meituan, and weighing burner-device security advice against the practical reality that international roaming made the Great Firewall mostly irrelevant. He also describes using Claude at home as a semi-autonomous communications monitor while testing DeepSeek, Kimi, and MiniMax as tourist guides in China. The episode contrasts China’s striking digital convenience with pervasive observation, lower payment friction, and AI products that can be useful in everyday contexts yet still lose trust when the stakes feel medical or personal. It also surfaces Doubao’s mass consumer adoption and companionship role, suggesting that the most socially important AI in China may not be the model most discussed in the West.



For full show notes, links, and references, read the episode page:https://www.cognitiverevolution.ai/nathan-goes-to-china-part-1-tech-agent-setup-chinese-ai-ux-waic-and-attitudes-on-ai/

Sponsor:



Claude:

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CHAPTERS:



(00:00) Episode setup and caveats (Part 1)



(12:34) Sponsor: Claude



(14:26) Episode setup and caveats (Part 2)



(14:26) Travel security setup



(26:05) Super apps and payments



(41:15) Agents and integration



(54:31) Beijing AI tourism



(01:09:30) Hospitality and service



(01:19:10) Tech culture parallels



(01:29:23) Ecosystem and incentives



(01:42:05) Surveillance and safety



(01:51:19) Comfort with contradictions



(02:01:23) AI attitudes and diffusion



(02:16:16) Resources and next steps



(02:19:35) Episode Outro



(02:22:49) Outro



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