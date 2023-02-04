Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Mac Power Users in the App
Listen to Mac Power Users in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Mac Power Users

Mac Power Users

Podcast Mac Power Users
Podcast Mac Power Users

Mac Power Users

Relay FM
add
Learn about getting the most from your Apple technology with focused topics and workflow guests. Creating Mac Power Users, one geek at a time since 2009. Hosted... More
Technology
Learn about getting the most from your Apple technology with focused topics and workflow guests. Creating Mac Power Users, one geek at a time since 2009. Hosted... More

Available Episodes

5 of 690
  • 690: Better Touch Tool with Andreas Hegenberg
    BetterTouchTool developer Andreas Hegenberg does his first-ever podcast interview about how he wanted to learn to make iPhone apps and stumbled into making one of our favorite Mac utilities, how the app has grown over the years and making a go of it in the software business.
    4/30/2023
    1:28:14
  • 689: Apple-sized Asteroids
    On this feedback episode, Stephen and David revisit their revisit of Contacts, talk about the differences between Obsidian and Craft, answer questions about version control and get philosophical about modern Apple.
    4/23/2023
    1:26:36
  • 688: Workflows with Adam Tow
    Adam Tow is a long-time Apple user whose passions include development, photography and the Newton. This week, he talks with Stephen and David about his various projects and the tools he uses to make them a reality.
    4/16/2023
    1:24:56
  • 687: Revisiting Contacts and Calendars
    Contacts and calendars are a constant for almost everyone. This week, the guys revisit their setups, discuss alternatives to Apple's first-party apps and more.
    4/9/2023
    1:34:05
  • 686: Consuming Content in 2023
    Much of our content consumption is now digital, from books and newspapers to shows and movies. Stephen and David talk through the services they enjoy and the apps they use when it's time to put their feet up.
    4/2/2023
    1:45:02

More Technology podcasts

About Mac Power Users

Learn about getting the most from your Apple technology with focused topics and workflow guests. Creating Mac Power Users, one geek at a time since 2009. Hosted by David Sparks and Stephen Hackett.
Podcast website

Listen to Mac Power Users, Closer Look with Rose Scott and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Mac Power Users

Mac Power Users

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Mac Power Users: Podcasts in Family