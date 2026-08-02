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Mac Power Users

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Mac Power Users
Latest episode

860 episodes

  • Mac Power Users

    860: The Friday Incident with Merlin Mann

    08/02/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Merlin Mann returns to Mac Power Users 16 years after being our very first guest to break down the AI system he's built — Codex, "triangulation," 31 cross-indexed data sources, and the infamous "Friday Incident."
  • Mac Power Users

    859: Tangential Gadgets

    07/26/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    David and Stephen turn the show on themselves: bags, chargers, MagSafe batteries, and fitness trackers. No tangential gadget is left behind.
  • Mac Power Users

    858: Making Educational Videos for 17 Years with Ian Byrd

    07/19/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Teacher of teachers Ian Byrd returns to share how he's created thousands of videos using an unlikely stack: Keynote for visuals, Descript for editing, and iPad Pro for using AI remotely.
  • Mac Power Users

    857: Sparmerica

    07/12/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    A stacked feedback mailbag: Siri AI's per-device indexing, a Gmail-to-Siri trick, iOS 27's Extend and Reframe photo tools, subscription fatigue, Wispr Flow dictation, and an automated email robot that resolves Circle support tickets on its own.
  • Mac Power Users

    856: iOS 27 Beta Features and Siri AI

    07/05/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    David bought his MacBook Pro at the *perfect* time, then we discuss Siri AI, iOS 27 beta, and the cultural reception of AI.
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About Mac Power Users
Learn about getting the most from your Apple technology with focused topics and workflow guests. Creating Mac Power Users since 2009, one conversation at a time. Hosted by David Sparks and Stephen Robles.
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