Learn about getting the most from your Apple technology with focused topics and workflow guests. Creating Mac Power Users, one geek at a time since 2009. Hosted... More
690: Better Touch Tool with Andreas Hegenberg
BetterTouchTool developer Andreas Hegenberg does his first-ever podcast interview about how he wanted to learn to make iPhone apps and stumbled into making one of our favorite Mac utilities, how the app has grown over the years and making a go of it in the software business.
4/30/2023
1:28:14
689: Apple-sized Asteroids
On this feedback episode, Stephen and David revisit their revisit of Contacts, talk about the differences between Obsidian and Craft, answer questions about version control and get philosophical about modern Apple.
4/23/2023
1:26:36
688: Workflows with Adam Tow
Adam Tow is a long-time Apple user whose passions include development, photography and the Newton. This week, he talks with Stephen and David about his various projects and the tools he uses to make them a reality.
4/16/2023
1:24:56
687: Revisiting Contacts and Calendars
Contacts and calendars are a constant for almost everyone. This week, the guys revisit their setups, discuss alternatives to Apple's first-party apps and more.
4/9/2023
1:34:05
686: Consuming Content in 2023
Much of our content consumption is now digital, from books and newspapers to shows and movies. Stephen and David talk through the services they enjoy and the apps they use when it's time to put their feet up.