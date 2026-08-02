David bought his MacBook Pro at the *perfect* time, then we discuss Siri AI, iOS 27 beta, and the cultural reception of AI.

A stacked feedback mailbag: Siri AI's per-device indexing, a Gmail-to-Siri trick, iOS 27's Extend and Reframe photo tools, subscription fatigue, Wispr Flow dictation, and an automated email robot that resolves Circle support tickets on its own.

Teacher of teachers Ian Byrd returns to share how he's created thousands of videos using an unlikely stack: Keynote for visuals, Descript for editing, and iPad Pro for using AI remotely.

David and Stephen turn the show on themselves: bags, chargers, MagSafe batteries, and fitness trackers. No tangential gadget is left behind.

Merlin Mann returns to Mac Power Users 16 years after being our very first guest to break down the AI system he's built — Codex, "triangulation," 31 cross-indexed data sources, and the infamous "Friday Incident."

About Mac Power Users

About Mac Power Users

About Mac Power Users

Learn about getting the most from your Apple technology with focused topics and workflow guests. Creating Mac Power Users since 2009, one conversation at a time. Hosted by David Sparks and Stephen Robles.