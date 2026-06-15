Traditional conferences put everyone in one venue and hand them a ticket. Tech Week flips it: hundreds of events across a city, hosted by whoever wants to host, all on a single calendar. Rose Johnson thinks this format gives the power back to creators, and Boston is about to find out what that looks like. Rose is a marketing partner at Andreessen Horowitz, where she leads Tech Week, a16z's decentralized conference series that started in LA in 2022 and has expanded to four cities. Boston is the newest. They set an internal goal of 500 events for the debut. They blew past 600. We recorded ahead of Boston Tech Week (May 26 to 31), which runs back-to-back with New York Tech Week so attendees can do both.



This is a conversation about why Boston was the next city, what a "platform not organizer" model actually looks like, and what to expect when 600 plus events take over a town that's never done this before. We dig into:



The origin story of Tech Week, from a post-COVID LA experiment in 2022 to a four-city circuit

Why the decentralized format works, and why "power back to the creators" is the whole point



Boston's response, well past the internal 500-event target, with deep tech and biotech sharing the calendar with hackathons for marketers

What it means to treat Tech Week as a platform rather than a conference, with hosts setting the format and a16z staying out of the way

The "renaissance, not revolution" framing, and why collaboration between cities matters more than rivalry



How each city develops its specialization, from LA's entertainment AI and defense clusters to whatever Boston ends up becoming known for

Practical advice for founders, students, and curious newcomers on how to navigate 600 plus events with a mindset of abundance Rose has been on the Tech Week team since the beginning and has watched it go from one LA experiment to a four-city circuit that companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Axios now return to year after year. But this conversation stays grounded in Boston specifically: the calendar, the hosts, the people showing up, and what the city gets to put on the map.



Learn more about Boston Tech Week:

https://www.tech-week.com/boston

View the official Boston Tech Week schedule:

https://www.tech-week.com/calendar/bo...

Learn more about Rose Johnson at a16z:

https://a16z.com/author/rose-johnson/



Boston Tech Week is presented by a16z and is scheduled for May 26 to May 31, 2026, with events hosted by companies and organizations throughout the city. Rose Johnson is listed by a16z as a marketing partner supporting Tech Week for a16z speedrun.



Tech Week calendar + dedicated tracks: tech-week.com/calendar/boston

Tech Week website: www.tech-week.com

speedrun: a16z.speedrun.com

Tech Week socials

X: https://x.com/Techweek_

LinkedIn: / tech-week-a16z

Instagram: / techweeka16z

My linkedin if you need it: / rosejohnson32