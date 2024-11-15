New iPad mini is here — but where are the Macs? (CultCast #669)

This week, a new iPad mini drops — what does this mean for the Macs on the way? Also, details on all the weird Vision products Apple's working on… This week's stories: New iPad mini 7 gains the brains for Apple Intelligence The iPad mini 7, the first new version released in three years, offers support for the AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence. Plus, the tablet comes with a significant jump in storage capacity and supports the new Apple Pencil Pro. Why we might not get an Apple October Mac and iPad event Mac notebooks and desktops with the M4 processor are still expected to premiere soon. Just maybe more quietly. Apple's cheaper Vision headset might remain out of budget for most For wider adoption, Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper Vision headset. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reveals that the low-end Vision headset "cost about $2,000 and probably use an inferior processor and cheaper materials." Apple preps smart glasses and AirPods with cameras for 2027 Apple reportedly wants to repurpose some of the technology that went into its Vision Pro headset for simpler products. That includes a pair of smart glasses plus AirPods with IR cameras. USA Facts Steve Ballmer and Jon Stewart interview Apple Has a New Smart Home Strategy: Screens Everywhere Apple is finally preparing to compete for the smart home market after falling behind Amazon and Google.