This week, it’s our hands-on reviews with ALL the M4 Macs and Magic peripherals — the good, the bad and the ugly. Also: Apple’s weird new smart home device coming next March, and Apple’s even weirder new coffee table book… This episode supported by: Listeners like you. Your support helps us fund CultCast Off-Topic, a new weekly podcast of bonus content available for everyone; and helps us secure the future of the podcast. You also get access to The CultClub Discord, where you can chat with us all week long, give us show topics, and even end up on the show. Support The CultCast at support.thecultcast.com — OR at CultOf9to5MacRumors.com CultCloth will keep your Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPhone 15 Pro, guitars, glasses and lenses sparkling clean! For a limited time use code CULTCAST at checkout to score a two free CarryCloths with any order $20+ at CultCloth.co This week’s stories: With the M4 iMac, you don’t have to pick between fast or fun The desktop computer is an endangered breed, but if you have room for one in your life, the new iMac offers a beautiful design and some impressive performance. PSA: Be super-careful opening your new M4 iMac My MacBook Pro quantum leap from M1 Pro to M4 Pro While the M1 Pro and M4 Pro laptops could be the same exact machine judging from the outside — same as all M-series MacBook Pro models — the new one takes some big steps forward in performance. Mac mini with M4 Pro is mightier and mini-er than ever The new Mac mini with M4 Pro chip offers incredible power at an unbelievable price. And on top of all that, it’s super-tiny. What’s not to love? Reviews for the new peripherals: Magic Trackpad Magic Keyboard Magic Mouse Apple’s next big thing is a wall-mounted iPad? Apple plans to release “a wall-mounted display that can control appliances, handle videoconferencing and use AI to navigate apps” from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Nintendo Alarmo Apple Music turns its 100 Best Albums list into $450 coffee-table book Back when Apple Music put out its 100 Best Albums of all time list, some people expressed shock at the No. 1 pick — 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. And now they might be shocked they’re being asked to pay a whopping $450 for a fancy-schmancy, limited-edition coffee-table book version of the whole list.
--------
1:17:45
MacBook Pro reviews are in — it’s a monster! (CultCast #672)
This week, reviews are in — and the M4 Macbook Pro performance is absolutely mind blowing. Is it finally time to upgrade from M1? Plus: When to expect the next big MacBook redesign with OLED displays, new features in iOS 18.2, the next big step in Apple silicon… and the Under Review you’ve been waiting for! This episode supported by: Listeners like you. Your support helps us fund CultCast Off-Topic, a new weekly podcast of bonus content available for everyone; and helps us secure the future of the podcast. You also get access to The CultClub Discord, where you can chat with us all week long, give us show topics, and even end up on the show. Support The CultCast at support.thecultcast.com — OR at CultOf9to5MacRumors.com CultCloth will keep your Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPhone 15 Pro, guitars, glasses and lenses sparkling clean! For a limited time use code CULTCAST at checkout to score a two free CarryCloths with any order $20+ at CultCloth.co Easily create a beautiful website all by yourself, at Squarespace.com/CultCast. Use offer code CultCast at checkout to get 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain. This week’s stories: M4 MacBook Pro review roundup: Truly pro at every level Apple’s latest M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pro refresh brings significant improvements to its professional laptop line, with reviewers praising the upgraded base model and impressive performance gains across the board. M4 Pro and Max benchmarks show M2 Ultra who’s boss Early Geekbench 6 benchmark results show impressive performance improvements for the new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. The next major MacBook design refresh arrives in 2026 Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, says the big MacBook Pro overhaul will arrive in 2026 rather than 2025, when some people expected it. iOS 18.2 beta 2: All the new features and changes A couple of weeks after releasing the first iOS 18.2 beta with new Apple Intelligence features, Apple seeded the second beta to developers with several new features. iPhone 17 could use Apple’s new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip Apple might switch to in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips starting with next year’s iPhone 17. The company plans to fully transition to its custom Wi-Fi chips within three years after that. Under Review: Fujifilm X100VI
This week, they’re here — ALL the M4 Macs. The iMac, the Mac mini, the MacBook Pros, the new accessories. What did we order? This episode supported by: Listeners like you. Your support helps us fund CultCast Off-Topic, a new weekly podcast of bonus content available for everyone; and helps us secure the future of the podcast. You also get access to The CultClub Discord, where you can chat with us all week long, give us show topics, and even end up on the show. Support The CultCast at support.thecultcast.com — OR at CultOf9to5MacRumors.com Take back control of your personal information and reduce the risk of spam, scams and identity theft with Incogni. Get 60% off an annual plan with code CULTCAST at incogni.com/cultcast Notion AI can now give you instant answers to your questions, using information from across your wiki, projects, docs and meeting notes. Go to notion.com/cultcast to try the powerful Notion AI today. This week’s stories: Mac mini radically redesigned with M4 and M4 Pro chip Apple unveiled the radically redesigned Mac mini on Tuesday, with versions powered by the M4 chip and a new M4 Pro chip. Hacks and jokes ‘fix’ M4 Mac mini’s odd power-button placement New M4 iMac delivers major speed boost Apple launched an upgraded iMac with an M4 chip and support for Apple Intelligence on Monday, calling it “the world’s best all-in-one for AI.” M4 MacBook Pros deliver big performance and battery life gains While the new laptops sport the same design as their predecessors, they deliver faster performance and a staggering 24 hours of battery life, the company says. Shocker! Apple doubles RAM in M2 and M3 MacBook Air Apple on Wednesday increased the RAM in the base model M2 and M3 MacBook Air from 8GB to 16GB. And the enhancement comes without a price increase. New Magic Keyboard, mouse and trackpad spell end for Lightning Apple’s new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad showed up for sale Monday. As expected, they switch from Lightning connector to USB-C.
--------
1:11:53
New M4 Macs — here they come! (CultCast #670)
This week, don’t call it an event — but M4 Macs are coming next week! Also, the second wave of Apple Intelligence, all the Apple products coming next spring, their expensive Apple Card mistake, and is production ending on Vision Pro? This episode supported by: Listeners like you. Your support helps us fund CultCast Off-Topic, a new weekly podcast of bonus content available for everyone; and helps us secure the future of the podcast. You also get access to The CultClub Discord, where you can chat with us all week long, give us show topics, and even end up on the show. Support The CultCast at support.thecultcast.com — OR at CultOf9to5MacRumors.com Take back control of your personal information and reduce the risk of spam, scams and identity theft with Incogni. Get 60% off an annual plan with code CULTCAST at incogni.com/cultcast 1Password Extended Access Management solves the problems traditional IAM and MDM can’t. It’s security for the way we work today. Check it out at 1password.com/cultcast This week’s stories: Apple October Mac event is on… sort of Apple let the world know on Thursday that its much-anticipated October event isn’t going to be a traditional one. Instead, it’ll be a week of announcements of new products via press releases. Apple plans early-2025 M4 MacBook Air refresh, delays next Mac Studio While some M4 Macs may arrive in the next week, Apple also gears up for a bigger expansion of its M4 chip rollout, including the M4 MacBook Air coming in early 2025. iOS 18.2 beta 1: All the new features and changes Ahead of iOS 18.1’s public release, Apple released the first iOS 18.2 beta to developers. The second major point release of iOS 18 packs several changes, including new Apple Intelligence features. Apple and Goldman Sachs hit with $90 million in fines for Apple Card mistakes The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) imposed nearly $90 million in combined penalties on Apple and Goldman Sachs, the agency said Wednesday. Apple could soon end production of Vision Pro headset Apple reportedly might end production of the Vision Pro by the end of the year. That doesn’t mean the mixed-reality headset is about to be discontinued, however.
--------
1:00:56
New iPad mini is here — but where are the Macs? (CultCast #669)
This week, a new iPad mini drops — what does this mean for the Macs on the way? Also, details on all the weird Vision products Apple’s working on… This episode supported by: Listeners like you. Your support helps us fund CultCast Off-Topic, a new weekly podcast of bonus content available for everyone; and helps us secure the future of the podcast. You also get access to The CultClub Discord, where you can chat with us all week long, give us show topics, and even end up on the show. Support The CultCast at support.thecultcast.com — OR at CultOf9to5MacRumors.com Easily create a beautiful website all by yourself, at Squarespace.com/CultCast. Use offer code CultCast at checkout to get 10% off your first purchase of a website or domain. This week’s stories: New iPad mini 7 gains the brains for Apple Intelligence The iPad mini 7, the first new version released in three years, offers support for the AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence. Plus, the tablet comes with a significant jump in storage capacity and supports the new Apple Pencil Pro. Why we might not get an Apple October Mac and iPad event Mac notebooks and desktops with the M4 processor are still expected to premiere soon. Just maybe more quietly. Apple’s cheaper Vision headset might remain out of budget for most For wider adoption, Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper Vision headset. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reveals that the low-end Vision headset “cost about $2,000 and probably use an inferior processor and cheaper materials.” Apple preps smart glasses and AirPods with cameras for 2027 Apple reportedly wants to repurpose some of the technology that went into its Vision Pro headset for simpler products. That includes a pair of smart glasses plus AirPods with IR cameras. USA Facts Steve Ballmer and Jon Stewart interview Apple Has a New Smart Home Strategy: Screens Everywhere Apple is finally preparing to compete for the smart home market after falling behind Amazon and Google.
The CultCast covers each week’s best Apple stories, news, and accessories for your iDevices and Mac—but more importantly—we do it with pizzaz. Why listen to another dreary tech program? Tune in to the CultCast each week for a healthy dose of Apple, jokes gone sour, and plenty of tangents.