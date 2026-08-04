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374 episodes
- Editors discuss the Pentagon's modernization priorities, including the Air Force's collaborative combat aircraft program, Air Force One modification issues and the Navy's efforts to advance a more modular missile defense architecture.
Thank you to our sponsor, GE Aerospace. GE Aerospace is uniquely positioned to support the Defense sector, providing reliable high performance, innovative military engines, systems and services.
Learn more at geaerospace.com/military-defense
- A new survey reveals a widening gap between airline sentiment and the rest of the industry regarding a potential downturn. Listen in as editors are joined by consultants from McKinsey who share results from their research carried out in partnership with Aviation Week.
Download McKinsey's white paper in partnership with Aviation Week as a PDF here
- Editors Christine Boynton, Jens Flottau and Guy Norris discuss the latest developments in NGSA technology, aircraft orders, Emirates' first 777Xs and more from the 2026 Farnborough Airshow.
Watch Guy and Christine's video on GE's hybrid-electric milestone here
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About Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast
Aviation Week & Space Technology editors take a look at some of the bigger-picture issues in the world of aerospace and defensePodcast website
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