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Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast

Aviation Week
AviationBusiness News
Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast
Latest episode

374 episodes

  • Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast

    The Latest On Trump Force One, CCAs & More

    08/04/2026 | 33 mins.
    Editors discuss the Pentagon's modernization priorities, including the Air Force's collaborative combat aircraft program, Air Force One modification issues and the Navy's efforts to advance a more modular missile defense architecture.
    Thank you to our sponsor, GE Aerospace. GE Aerospace is uniquely positioned to support the Defense sector, providing reliable high performance, innovative military engines, systems and services.
    Learn more at geaerospace.com/military-defense
  • Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast

    Is Commercial Aerospace In For A Rude Awakening?

    07/31/2026 | 23 mins.
    A new survey reveals a widening gap between airline sentiment and the rest of the industry regarding a potential downturn. Listen in as editors are joined by consultants from McKinsey who share results from their research carried out in partnership with Aviation Week. 
    Download McKinsey's white paper in partnership with Aviation Week as a PDF here
  • Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast

    How Defense Stole The Show At Farnborough

    07/24/2026 | 25 mins.
    Listen in to hear about Brontanax, GCAP, interceptors, howling Hongdus and more as Aviation Week defense editors break down what they learned at the Farnborough Airshow.
  • Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast

    Explaining The Key Commercial Aviation Developments At Farnborough

    07/23/2026 | 24 mins.
    Editors Christine Boynton, Jens Flottau and Guy Norris discuss the latest developments in NGSA technology, aircraft orders, Emirates' first 777Xs and more from the 2026 Farnborough Airshow.
    Watch Guy and Christine's video on GE's hybrid-electric milestone here
  • Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast

    What To Know About GCAP's New Pal—Storm Fighter—And More

    07/19/2026 | 18 mins.
    Editors unpack the Global Air & Space Chiefs Conference in London, breaking down the Storm Fighter CCA program, space launch infrastructure issues and more, plus what to expect from Farnborough Airshow.
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About Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast
Aviation Week & Space Technology editors take a look at some of the bigger-picture issues in the world of aerospace and defense
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