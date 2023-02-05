Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast
Aviation Week Network
Aviation Week & Space Technology editors take a look at some of the bigger-picture issues in the world of aerospace and defense
Aviation Week & Space Technology editors take a look at some of the bigger-picture issues in the world of aerospace and defense More

  • JetZero’s Challenge To The Airbus-Boeing Duopoly
    A dual-use aircraft conceived by JetZero could serve as a military tanker while ushering Northrop Grumman into the airliner business. Richard Aboulafia of AeroDynamic Advisory joins Aviation Week editors as they discuss the merits and drawbacks of the blended-wing-body aircraft concept. Read Guy's exclusive story on JetZero here.
    5/2/2023
    25:26
  • Making Sense Of The SpaceX Starship Launch
    SpaceX’s super heavy rocket exploded in mid-air during a test launch on April 20. Aviation Week editors talk about the aftermath of the test and the future of commercial and military space launches.
    4/26/2023
    16:28
  • Can Boeing Rebound In China?
    Boeing's deliveries to China have plummeted and Airbus is doubling down with a new assembly line. Analysts Sash Tusa and Richard Aboulafia join Aviation Week editors to discuss—and debate.
    4/17/2023
    25:12
  • Leaked Intel Reveals Depth Of Ukraine’s Air Defense Shortage
    The recent circulation of U.S. military and intelligence documents amplifies warnings about Ukraine’s need for fighters and counter-air missiles. Listen in as Aviation Week editors discuss the situation.
    4/12/2023
    23:42
  • Why Virgin Orbit Went Bankrupt
    Richard Branson’s launch venture Virgin Orbit ran out of cash. Could a buyer pick up the valuable pieces? Aviation Week editors are joined by veteran space journalist Warren Ferster to discuss.
    4/6/2023
    22:17

About Aviation Week's Check 6 Podcast

Aviation Week & Space Technology editors take a look at some of the bigger-picture issues in the world of aerospace and defense
