Welcome to Exponential View, the show where I explore how exponential technologies such as AI are reshaping our future. I’ve been studying AI and exponential technologies at the frontier for over ten years.



Each week, I share some of my analysis or speak with an expert guest to make light of a particular topic.



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Last week Jensen Huang shared the numbers from NVIDIA’s order book: AI compute demand has grown a millionfold in two years. Much GTC coverage focused on chips, robots, data centers in space, but I think Jensen revealed something far more important in his keynote: “the inference inflection has arrived,” and this is about to transform how all companies should manage their budgets. The inference era is already the operating assumption of the world’s most valuable company.



In this week’s podcast, I cover:



(1:20) NVIDIA's $1 trillion order book



(1:56) OpenClaw: our era's web browser



(7:54) Training vs Inference: how AI is changing



(12:50) Pre-fill vs. decode: the technical split



(18:06) The Harness: why OpenClaw changes everything



(18:59) The engine is useless without a car



(22:21) From 100M to 870M tokens per day



(24:29) Meet my agent R Mini Arnold's team



(26:16) AI focus group simulations at $10–50 a run



(29:36) Jensen's self-interest (and why he's still right)



(33:07) AI governance: token budgets don't belong with IT



(35:07) From training economy to inference economy



Read my essay "Magnitudes of Intelligence" on Substack: https://www.exponentialview.co/p/the-hundred-million-token-day



Access the solar supercyle model here: https://www.exponentialview.co/p/solar-supercycle



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Website: https://www.azeemazhar.com/



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/azeem/



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