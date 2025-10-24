50 Fires: Money and Meaning with Carl Richards

Austin Kleon has built a life around making art—and making choices. In this candid conversation, the bestselling author of Steal Like an Artist opens up about the cost of creativity, the pressure of success, and the freedom that comes from knowing what’s enough. From turning down life-changing sums of money to driving an old Honda with pride, Austin reflects on how his values have shaped both his art and his bank account. Austin and Carl explore the emotional and financial tradeoffs of creative work, what it means to stay grounded in a world obsessed with growth, and how money can be both a stabilizer and a source of chaos. Austin also reveals the question he’d ask if money were a person—and why he still wrestles with switching from a mindset of scarcity to one of sufficiency. Follow 50 Fires on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/50firespod/ Please direct business inquires to: [email protected] Cover Art: Josh Passler - TheFinArtist.com Music Credits: Alexandra Woodward / Rabbit Reggae / courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com Cody Francis / Wherever You’re Going / courtesy of www.epidemicsound.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices