6 Ways ChatGPT Code Interpreter Is Already Being Used
Code Interpreter is a new plugin for ChatGPT that is allowing for amazing data analysis and visualization. In today's episode, NLW looks at 6 early use cases, ranging from San Francisco Crime Data to mapping Lighthouses to basic video editing. On the Headline Brief, NLW covers: Microsoft Bing Upgrades Meta's ChatGPT malware warning Google Deepmind CEO on AGI
5/4/2023
12:54
The First Anti-AI Strike: The Writers Guild of America Protests AI Writing
The Writers Guild of America is striking after not being able to come to an agreement with TV and film executives. At the heart of the matter is the use of AI, and many believe the issues at stake are broadly relevant for other industries as well.
5/3/2023
12:37
Mind-Reading AI? Scientists Use GPT-Like AI to Accurately Translate Thoughts into Text
Our main discussion is focused on new research out of the University of Texas Austin on GPT-like AI that, after being trained on a particular person's brain, can translate their thoughts into text. The news brief covers: IBM replacing 7800 future hires with AI Dropbox lays off 500 in pivot to AI Meta AI on earnings call Amazon building improved LLM for Alexa Geoffrey Hinton 'Godfather of AI' leaves Google to warn of dangers of AI White House looking into use of AI for employee tracking Subscribe to The AI Breakdown on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheAIBreakdown The AI Breakdown newsletter: https://theaibreakdown.beehiiv.com/
5/2/2023
16:02
Text-to-Image AI That Can Actually Spell!? Meet DeepFloyd IF
If you've ever used Midjourney, Dall-E, Stable Diffusion or another text-to-image generator, you'll know that words are a weakness. Text (such as on signs) tends to be gibberish. DeepFloyd IF has started to solve that problem and it's doing it open source. Referenced in the video: https://twitter.com/DeepFloydIF https://twitter.com/EMostaque/status/1652295961404645376 https://stability.ai/blog/deepfloyd-if-text-to-image-model https://twitter.com/hardmaru/status/1651822596844048385 https://the-decoder.com/deepfloyd-if-is-a-crazy-good-text-to-image-model-and-open-source/ https://wandb.ai/geekyrakshit/deepfloyd/reports/A-Gentle-Introduction-to-DeepFloydAI-s-New-Diffusion-Model-IF--VmlldzozNTY3Nzc4 https://twitter.com/javilopen/status/1652387049268297729 https://huggingface.co/DeepFloyd https://twitter.com/DavidVorick/status/1652070967412129793 Subscribe to The AI Breakdown on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheAIBreakdown The AI Breakdown newsletter: https://theaibreakdown.beehiiv.com/
5/1/2023
11:18
Raoul Pal: AI is the Most Disinflationary Force in Our Lifetimes
On this episode of The AI Breakdown, NLW is joined by Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal to discuss AI as a disinflationary force, how big companies are reacting to AI, AI safety and more. This is an excerpt from a conversation that first appeared on The Breakdown on Tuesday April 25, 2023. Subscribe to The AI Breakdown on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheAIBreakdown The AI Breakdown newsletter: https://theaibreakdown.beehiiv.com/
A daily news analysis show on all things artificial intelligence. NLW looks at AI from multiple angles, from the explosion of creativity brought on by new tools like Midjourne, ChatGPT and AutoGPT to the potential disruptions to work and industries as we know them to the great philosophical, ethical and practical questions of advanced general intelligence, alignment and x-risk.