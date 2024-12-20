Top Stations
Business
Technology Brothers
Listen to Technology Brothers in the App
Technology Brothers
John Coogan & Jordi Hays
The most profitable podcast in the world.
Available Episodes
You Are Not a Lottery Ticket, Book Recommendations, Bucket of Crabs Theory, The Psychedelic Trap
1:06:36
Holiday Party Recap, Christianity is So Back, Stop the Clock, Vitalik Needs to do a Cycle
1:41:12
Founders Guide to VC Holiday Parties, Dawgs of the Week, Zuck's Gold Chain, Trillion Dollar Potential
1:10:32
Billionaires Xmas List, Disneyland Buyout, Gifting A Mclaren F1, Too Big to Fail
2:03:36
Hit the Dom Button, Unicorn Growth Continues, Sequoia's Lasting Success, Crypto Dawgs
2:39:14
