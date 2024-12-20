Powered by RND
Technology Brothers

John Coogan & Jordi Hays
The most profitable podcast in the world.
BusinessTechnology

  • You Are Not a Lottery Ticket, Book Recommendations, Bucket of Crabs Theory, The Psychedelic Trap
    --------  
    1:06:36
  • Holiday Party Recap, Christianity is So Back, Stop the Clock, Vitalik Needs to do a Cycle
    --------  
    1:41:12
  • Founders Guide to VC Holiday Parties, Dawgs of the Week, Zuck's Gold Chain, Trillion Dollar Potential
    --------  
    1:10:32
  • Billionaires Xmas List, Disneyland Buyout, Gifting A Mclaren F1, Too Big to Fail
    --------  
    2:03:36
  • Hit the Dom Button, Unicorn Growth Continues, Sequoia's Lasting Success, Crypto Dawgs
    --------  
    2:39:14

About Technology Brothers

