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Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting

Dave Hamilton, Pilot Pete & Adam Christianson
EducationNews
Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting
Latest episode

1154 episodes

  • Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting

    Take a Photo to Find Your Photos

    08/03/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Your quick tips run deep this week. Learn why snapping a throwaway photo is the fastest route to every picture you’ve ever taken at that spot, then rediscover Libby for free ebooks and audiobooks from your public library. You’ll find the hidden Attachments Browser in Notes (Command-3) that filters your notes by scans, documents, maps, and websites — plus a reminder that tagging still beats foldering. Drag the items in the Messages plus menu into the order you actually use them, right-click your Activity Monitor column headers to surface the data you’re missing, and open two windows on the same Excel or FileMaker document so building formulas stops feeling like guesswork. Scott explains why he left Mint Mobile for US Mobile and put his two lines on two different networks, and Ron shows you how VoiceOver can read the date the moment your iPhone wakes. Don’t Get Caught assuming your QR scans are saved: the Code Scanner app throws away your link history when you close it, so use the Camera app or tap through to Safari.

    Then things get interesting. Dave walks through migrating to a new M4 mini without Migration Assistant, using Homebrew casks to reinstall apps cleanly instead of dragging years of cruft along. Adam reports from the iOS 27 public beta where the new Siri is finally delivering — except it keeps misgendering his kids based on their first names, and the fix might live in your contact records. Paul shares first impressions of the Golden Gate beta, and Ron’s question sparks a real conversation about whether a VPN or iCloud Private Relay deserves the spot on your device (spoiler: they don’t play nicely together). You’ll get honest advice on whether to buy the next iPhone or wait, plus clarity on encrypted drives, exFAT, and why moving to APFS is the safer bet: back up first, because you will lose data. Cool Stuff Found closes it out with Nib for fully on-device transcription and apfel, which gives you command-line access to the LLM already sitting on your Mac.

    00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1153 for Monday, August 3rd, 2026

    August 3rd: Big Forehead Day

    MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Yoink, Screenfloat, Transloader, or DeskMat from Eternal Storms

    The MGG Merch Store is Live!

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    Quick Tips

    00:00:01 Todd-QT-1150-Take a Photo to easily find past photos at the same location

    00:05:13 Deborah-QT-1148-Don’t forget about Libby for free book rentals

    Dungeon Crawler Carl

    00:09:10 Adam-QT-Notes, View > Show Attachments Browser for a filtered look at your Notes data

    And also don’t forget about #tagging your notes

    00:11:48 Managing notes and tags and lists and reminders

    00:14:54 Ron-QT-Rearrange iPhone Messages + menu

    00:17:22 Ben-QT-1149-Right-Click Activity Monitor Headers to add columns

    00:19:25 Todd-QT-Use Multiple Windows for the same document in Excel, FileMaker, and more

    00:21:35 Scott-QT-1151-The reason I switched from Mint Mobile to US Mobile

    00:25:09 Ron-QT-Setup your iPhone and iPad to read the date upon wake

    00:26:19 Todd-DGC-1152-Code Scanner app doesn’t save link history

    Sponsors

    00:29:00 SPONSOR: OneSkin. Born from over a decade of longevity research, OneSkin’s OS-01 Peptide is proven to target the visible signs of aging. Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MGG at https://www.oneskin.co/MGG  #oneskinpod #ad

    00:30:30 SPONSOR: Gusto. Get three months free when you run your first payroll when you start at https://gusto.com/MGG

    00:31:55 SPONSOR: Hims is changing men’s healthcare by providing convenient, quality care, 100% online. Start your free online visit today at https://Hims.com/MacGeekGab.

    Migrating without Migration Assistant

    00:33:15 Dave-Migrating to a new M4 Mini: The benefits of installing your apps with homebrew

    Updatest

    Beta Thoughts

    00:36:54 ATC-On the Public iOS 27 beta…with an issue?

    Siri AI is beginning to live up to (at least some of!) the hype

    Except (at least in the public beta) Siri keeps misgendering people based upon their first names

    00:50:27 Paul-Initial thoughts on the Golden Gate beta

    00:55:26 iOS 27 Liquid Glass Enhancements

    Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!

    00:56:39 Ron-Should I use A VPN or Apple’s iCloud Private Relay?

    PIAVPN.com/MGG

    01:05:39 Wi-Fi incompatible with iCloud Private Relay

    01:07:17 James-Seeking Advice and Opinions for Upcoming iPhone Upgrade

    01:15:43 Galen-?-Clarification on HFS+ Encryption Support Dropping in 2027

    Lexar 2TB Armor 700 SSD

    Cool Stuff Found

    01:20:55 Yuki-CSM-Nib – transcribe audio locally on your Mac

    01:23:16 Todd-CSF-apfel uses your Mac’s free, local LLM

    01:26:38 MGG 1153 Outtro

    MGG Monthly Giveaway

    Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly

    Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)

    The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!

    Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts

    MGG Merch is Available!

    Mac Geek Gab iOS app

    Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page

    Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar

    This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors

    MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews

    feedback@macgeekgab.com

    224-888-GEEK

    Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List

    BackBeat Media Podcast Network
  • Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting

    A Wonderful Opportunity to Get Super Confused

    07/27/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Your Quick Tip arsenal gets a serious upgrade this week: use the Live Text button to make scanning QR codes easier, resurrect Apple Mail’s Predicted Mailbox when it mysteriously grays out, and run softwareupdate –history in Terminal to see every macOS update your Mac has ever installed. You’ll also hear how one listener’s Shortcuts automation fixes AirPods auto-play, why BBEdit is your secret weapon for editing Excel formulas and tailing log files, and how Safari’s Show Reader option strips the junk from cluttered pages — plus a bonus riff on the real trade-offs between convenience, privacy, and the content you actually want. And yes, Siri AI in the iOS 27 betas is finally impressing people, with real-world examples to prove it.

    Then Dave Hamilton and Adam Christianson dig into your questions: why Safari drops website connections (and how ping helps you diagnose it), whether those archive drives sitting in your drawer need regular care (spoiler: don’t get caught trusting a single backup you never spin up), and the smartest path for migrating your custom email domain from Google Workspace to iCloud. You’ll also get the scoop on replacing the aging Paperless app before Rosetta vanishes with macOS 28, and a challenge worth taking: get your AI out of the chat window and into doing actual work for you. Press play, take notes, and Don’t Get Caught.

    00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1152 for Monday, July 27th, 2026

    July 27th: Gary Gygax Day

    MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Mole

    Quick Tips

    00:00:01 Todd-QT-Use the Live Text button to make QR codes easier

    00:06:43 Steve-QT-Using Apple Mail’s Predicted Mailbox

    Bonus QT: Connect your inbox to your favorite LLM (via an MCP Connector?) and ask it “please tell me the ten most important emails requiring my action today.”

    00:09:55 Stephen-Some of Siri AI’s improvements in the iOS 27 betas

    00:17:54 Mike-QT-1151-Solve AirPods auto-play issues with Shortcuts

    00:19:15 Craig-QT-Use ‘softwareupdate –history’ to see every macOS update your Mac’s ever done.

    Adam’s Safe Download Version for XProtect

    00:22:41 Mike-QT-You can still buy StyleWriter II cartridges at Staples!

    00:24:11 Todd-QT-1151-Edit Excel Formulas in BBEdit

    00:25:47 Kiwi Graham-QT-View log tails with BBEdit

    00:29:01 Andy-QT-Use Safari’s “Show Reader” option to force reader view

    And a bonus conversation about the balance between convenience, privacy, and the entertainment we want

    Sponsors

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    00:40:59 SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software; now with integrated Notebooks and extended language support. https://www.barebones.com/products/bbedit/

    Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!

    00:42:17 David-Why does Safari drop website connections?

    ping -t 5 website.com

    00:51:44 Using location to help deliver content

    00:54:15 GW-Do I need to care for my archive drives?

    01:02:30 Jonathan-How do I migrate my email domain from GSuite to iCloud?

    01:09:45 Kim-Which Paperless replacement and migration path are you using?

    macOS loses Rosetta in 2027 with macOS 28

    softwareupdate –install-rosetta

    01:16:03 Get out of Chat with your AI

    01:18:51 MGG 1152 Outtro

    MGG Monthly Giveaway

    Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly

    Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)

    The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!

    Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts

    MGG Merch is Available!

    Mac Geek Gab iOS app

    Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page

    Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar

    This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors

    MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews

    feedback@macgeekgab.com

    224-888-GEEK

    Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List

    BackBeat Media Podcast Network
  • Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting

    The Green Light Never Lies

    07/20/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Fresh off Macstock, you get the full debrief on this year’s gathering before diving into a stacked round of Quick Tips. You’ll learn how to disable Summarize Notification Previews to stop needless battery churn, clear every unread Apple Watch notification in one shot, and weigh whether it’s finally time to move to macOS Tahoe. There’s a heads-up that Mac minis and Mac Studios are back in Apple’s Refurbished Store, a slick Control-Tilde trick to reveal formulas in Excel, Google Sheets, and LibreOffice, the case for a USB-only cable when you’re heading into DFU recovery mode, and clever moves like stretching a Kindle book loan with an old iPad, building reusable packing-list templates, and scheduling an automatic weekly reboot to keep your Macs running clean.

    Then you tackle your questions: setting the default audio app on your iPhone, when prepaid mobile data might be the smarter play (and when it’s not!), and a big Don’t Get Caught warning that macOS 28 is dropping support for encrypted HFS+ drives, so decrypt or reformat those external volumes before you upgrade next year. You’ll also hear how Claude Code can become your new macOS troubleshooting partner, including some honest thoughts on leaning on AI to fix your machine.

    Cool Stuff Found rounds it out with UDM14 for Google results minus the AI summaries, Backdrop for live macOS wallpaper, Clock Rings for tracking time in decimal, and a cheap camera lens cover that works across your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone. As always, come learn at least five new things.

    00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1151 for Monday, July 20th, 2026

    July 20th: National Fortune Cookie Day

    MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Mole

    00:02:00 Macstock Debrief

    Some new-for-the-first-time attendees

    David Pogue

    Ken Case

    Ken Ray

    Paul Conaway

    Quick Tips

    00:00:01 DLH-QT-Disable Summarize Notification Previews to save battery churn

    00:06:16 Pilot Pete-QT How to clear all your unread Apple Watch notifications

    00:08:34 Is it time to update to Tahoe?

    00:09:25 Mac minis and Mac Studios available again in Apple’s Refurb Store

    00:12:31 Companies safeguarding your data

    00:16:46 Marina-QT-Control-Tilde shows the formulas in Excel (and Google Sheets, and LibreOffice, but not Numbers)

    00:20:03 Tony-QT-Use a USB-only cable for DFU Recovery Mode

    00:21:49 Harvey-QT-Use your old iPad to extend your Kindle Book loan period

    00:24:40 Todd-QT-1150-Create Packing List Templates and Sections

    00:27:50 Don-QT-Schedule a weekly reboot for your Macs

    sudo pmset repeat restart U 05:00:00

    (“U” means sUnday)

    00:33:40 Pilot Pete-QT-Green light Means the Camera is On

    Sponsors

    00:36:56 SPONSOR: Coveron. One scam can cost you everything – use code “macgeekgab” for up to 76% off at https://coveron.com/macgeekgab to safeguard your identity.

    00:38:10 SPONSOR: Shopify. If you’re ready to stop putting off your business and start selling, sign up for your free trial and start selling today at https://Shopify.com/MGG

    Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!

    00:39:33 Dave-How can I set the default audio app on my iPhone?

    00:45:30 Doug-Why go prepaid for mobile data?

    US Mobile (allows network flexibility)

    Get $25 to join America’s Super Carrier, plus get 30 days free when you transfer your number!

    00:53:10 Gary-DGC-macOS 28 to drop support for encrypted HFS+ drives

    00:58:10 Dave-QT-Use Claude Code for macOS troubleshooting

    01:03:57 Some thoughts on Troubleshooting with AI

    Cool Stuff Found

    01:05:35 Mike-CSF-UDM14 to get Google results sans AI summaries

    01:09:34 Javier-CSF-1128–Backdrop – Live MacOS Wallpaper

    01:11:34 -n-Eric-CSM-Clock Rings to track time in decimal

    01:15:39 Pilot Pete-CSF-Camera Lens Cover Macbook, iPad, iPhone

    01:18:48 MGG 1151 Outtro

    MGG Monthly Giveaway

    Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly

    Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)

    The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!

    Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts

    MGG Merch is Available!

    Mac Geek Gab iOS app

    Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page

    Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar

    This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors

    MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews

    feedback@macgeekgab.com

    224-888-GEEK

    Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List

    BackBeat Media Podcast Network
  • Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting

    Reclaim Your Storage: iCloud, RAM & Space-Saving Secrets

    07/13/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    This week on Mac Geek Gab 1150, Pilot Pete, Adam Christianson, and Dave Hamilton pack an Embrace Your Geekness Day episode with Quick Tips you’ll put to work immediately. You’ll learn how to schedule birthday messages so you never miss one, silence those pesky automatic Shortcuts notifications, and give Apple Intelligence the context it needs to actually help. From automating Theater Mode the moment CarPlay connects, to using your iPhone to check for ticks, to texting “Marco” so your lost iPhone sings until you find it, these are the tips that keep you sharp. You’ll also dig into searching Safari history to retrace your steps, building Smart Folders to hunt down space-hogging files, and using Photos’ Map utility to surface shots from wherever you are.

    Then it’s your questions, answered. You’ll find out how to identify and clear runaway RAM, where Messages in the Cloud actually lives, and how to reclaim iCloud storage with tools like PowerPhotos and Gemini 2. You’ll get the real story on Time Machine drives and Spotlight, plus how to speed up sluggish Notes syncing. In Cool Stuff Found, the crew serves up Catchin’ Sync, the OBSBOT Tiny 3 webcam, Hyperspace for reclaiming space with file clones, and imessage-exporter to back up your texts. It’s an hour-plus of geek gold, and if you tune in every week, you Don’t Get Caught missing the fix you needed.

    00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1150 for Monday, July 13th, 2026

    July 13th: Embrace Your Geekness Day

    MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Mole

    Quick Tips

    00:00:01 Jim-QT-Schedule Sending of Birthday Messages

    00:04:16 JT Ray-QT-Disable automatic Shortcuts notifications

    00:06:33 QT-Apple Intelligence and its context

    00:09:26 Todd-Automate Theater Mode when CarPlay is enabled

    00:10:44 Troy-QT-Use your iPhone to check for ticks

    00:12:49 Larry-QT-Text Marco to your lose iPhone and have it play a song until you find it

    00:18:31 Andy-QT-Search Safari’s History to find places you’ve visited

    00:20:12 KiwiGraham-QT-Setup Smart Folders to find large files

    00:23:38 Greg-QT-Use Photos > Utilities > Map to find photos in your current location (and elsewhere)

    Sponsors

    00:26:42  SPONSOR: Helix Sleep makes premium mattresses and bedding that are customized to fit your personal needs, and conveniently shipped to your door. Go to https://helixsleep.com/MGG for 27% Off Sitewide.

    00:27:50 SPONSOR: CleanMyMac. Get Tidy Today! Try 7 days free and use our code MACGEEK for 20% off at https://clnmy.com/MACGEEK

    00:29:02 SPONSOR: OneSkin. Born from over a decade of longevity research, OneSkin’s OS-01 Peptide is proven to target the visible signs of aging, helping you unlock your healthiest skin now and as you age. Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MGG at https://www.oneskin.co/MGG  #oneskinpod #ad

    Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!

    00:30:31 Bill-1148-How do you identify and clear up RAM usage?

    iStat Menus

    Marco Arment’s Quitter

    00:39:23 Gary-1149-Where can I see Messages In The Cloud?

    00:44:17 Roy-How can I clean up my iCloud storage?

    PowerPhotos

    Gemini 2, the duplicate finder (and “similar finder”)

    00:53:25 Bill-1148-Turns out you can’t exclude Time Machine drives from Spotlight

    00:56:51 Henry-1148-Speeding Up Notes Syncing

    Cool Stuff Found

    01:01:20 Andy-1149-CSF-Catchin’ Sync

    01:02:15 Andy-CSF-Obsbot Tiny3 Webcam

    01:08:53 Harvey-CSF-Hyperspace to use file clones to save space

    01:11:44 Chris-CSF-1149–imessage-exporter to export your iMessages

    01:17:42 MGG 1150 Outtro

    MGG Monthly Giveaway

    Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly

    Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)

    The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!

    Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts

    MGG Merch is Available!

    Mac Geek Gab iOS app

    Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page

    Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar

    This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors

    MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews

    feedback@macgeekgab.com

    224-888-GEEK

    Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List

    BackBeat Media Podcast Network
  • Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting

    Save Room For Your iCloud Dessert

    07/06/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    You learn at least five new things every episode, and this one stacks them fast. Roll your Apple Watch crown instead of tapping it to keep Sleep mode from searing your eyes, then hit Command-Shift-F in the Finder to jump straight to Recents when a saved file vanishes into the void. When a listener asks how to archive iMessages, you’ll meet iMazing, Shottr’s scrolling screenshots, privacy.apple.com, and a public-key-encryption rabbit hole that explains why even Apple can’t hand your texts back. You’ll also learn to Control-click the Printers list to reset the entire CUPS printing system, and to check every app’s Rosetta versus Apple Silicon status before sluggish performance quietly fools you, because Rosetta survives macOS 27 but finally bows out in fall 2027, so audit those Intel holdouts now.

    Then the questions roll in. You’ll troubleshoot a PDF that downloads on one Mac but stalls on another (think DNS blocks, CDN handoffs, stale session cookies, and a fast browser swap), wrestle Apple TV lip-sync into line by killing soundbar processing and matching frame rates, and chase a self-dimming iPad back to its ambient-light sensor and screen protector.

    Cool Stuff Found delivers a Beelink dock that sidesteps Apple’s storage surcharges and Pixette for reviving an ancient iPad as a photo frame. And when refurb Mac minis sell out in two hours and Apple nudges prices up overnight? Don’t Get Caught letting hope prevail like Dave did, grab it the moment you see it, because that cart won’t hold it for you.

    00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1149 for Monday, July 6th, 2026

    July 6th: National Air Traffic Control Day

    00:02:47 A quick video from Dave’s daughter’s wedding

    MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Mole

    Quick Tips

    00:00:01 Jan Landy-QT-Roll Your Apple Watch crown in Sleep Mode to go easy on your eyes

    00:06:36 Claire-QT-To Find something you just added, Command-Shift-F in Finder for your Recents list

    00:11:02 GW-I wish Apple had a way to archive Messages

    iMazing

    (and formerly PhoneView)

    Remember privacy.apple.com

    00:19:09 Message in iCloud and Public Key Encryption

    Shottr’s scrolling screenshots

    00:23:33 WillRun4Fun-QT-Control-click in Printers list to Reset Printing System

    Enable CUPS web page on your Mac

    Visit https://localhost:631/printers/

    If that fails, open Terminal and run “cupsctl WebInterface=yes” to enable it

    00:26:14 TheDaveAbides-QT-Check your apps’ Rosetta/Apple Silicon status

    00:35:28 Andrew-QT-Buy your refurbs immediately…don’t just leave in your cart

    Refurb Tracker

    RefurbMe

    AppTamer

    Sponsors

    00:40:49 SPONSOR: Keeper. Right now, Keeper is offering our listeners 60% off personal and family plans at https://Keepersecurity.com/MGG. This offer is only for podcast listeners!

    00:42:10 SPONSOR: Even Realities G2. Use promo code MGG at evenrealities.com to get 10% off Even Ring 1 and/or Even Clip when you add them to your Even G2 order.

    00:43:48 SPONSOR: Decagon. Ready to transform your customer support? Decagon helps companies create personalized, concierge-style customer experiences with AI agents across chat, email, voice, and SMS. Go to https://decagon.ai/MGG to get a personalized demo and see what Decagon can do for your team.

    Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!

    00:45:16 Mike-Why can I download a pdf on ONE computer, but not another?

    00:53:01 David-How do I resolve Apple TV lip sync issues?

    YouTube A/V sync videos

    AWOL 2500 Projector

    Sonos Soundbars

    01:04:52 Larry-iPad Dims When I don’t want it to

    Cool Stuff Found

    01:12:44 Mike-CSF-Belkin Beelink Mac mini storage dock (and others like it)

    01:14:24 Greg-CSF-1147-Pixette for displaying photos on an old iPad

    01:16:55 MGG 1149 Outtro

    MGG Monthly Giveaway

    Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly

    Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)

    The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!

    Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts

    MGG Merch is Available!

    Mac Geek Gab iOS app

    Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page

    Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar

    This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors

    MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews

    feedback@macgeekgab.com

    224-888-GEEK

    Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List

    BackBeat Media Podcast Network
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About Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting
Get answers to your Apple tech questions every week! Dave Hamilton, Adam Christianson, and Pilot Pete share tips, tricks, and troubleshooting advice for your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and more — all delivered in a fun, friendly way that helps geeks and everyday users alike. Don’t Get Caught without your tech working right!
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