Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting

Hidden Files, Address Bar Navigation, and HomeKit Cameras
In this episode of Mac Geek Gab, Pilot Pete, John F. Braun, and Dave Hamilton start with some Quick Tips shared by the audience. Bruce, Erik, Ben, and Wayne share the tip of using Cmd-Shift-Period for showing hidden/invisible files in Finder. Scott shares a better way of navigating messages on […]
5/1/2023
1:12:04
Heisenbugs Are Expected Behavior
Welcome back, Mac Geek Gab listeners! In episode 978, our hosts Dave Hamilton, John F. Braun, and Pilot Pete dive into a wide range of Mac tips, tricks, and troubleshooting. This episode is packed with valuable advice for Mac users, covering topics from setting a shared screenshots folder to managing […]
4/24/2023
1:17:24
Hey Siri, Use Your Words
This week, your three favorite geeks delve into some of the coolest tech finds for Apple users, share insightful tips, and answer listener questions. Let’s explore the highlights of Mac Geek Gab 977, aired on Monday, April 17th, 2023. Cool Stuff Found The podcast starts with an interesting collection of […]
4/17/2023
1:25:16
We Don't Have Time For Patience!
Welcome to Mac Geek Gab 976 for Monday, April 10th, 2023! Today, your three favorite geeks – Dave Hamilton, Pilot Pete, and John F. Braun – are here to guide you through a fascinating episode filled with Quick Tips, app recommendations, and troubleshooting advice. Remember, our motto is: Don’t Get […]
4/10/2023
1:20:04
Is It The Yorkshiremen or ChatGPT?
In the latest episode of Mac Geek Gab, our three favorite geeks, Dave Hamilton, John F. Braun, and Pilot Pete, delivered an exciting and informative podcast that touched on a variety of topics. From quick tips to detailed discussions, episode 975 is packed with valuable information for Mac enthusiasts. The […]
