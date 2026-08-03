Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting

Your quick tips run deep this week. Learn why snapping a throwaway photo is the fastest route to every picture you’ve ever taken at that spot, then rediscover Libby for free ebooks and audiobooks from your public library. You’ll find the hidden Attachments Browser in Notes (Command-3) that filters your notes by scans, documents, maps, and websites — plus a reminder that tagging still beats foldering. Drag the items in the Messages plus menu into the order you actually use them, right-click your Activity Monitor column headers to surface the data you’re missing, and open two windows on the same Excel or FileMaker document so building formulas stops feeling like guesswork. Scott explains why he left Mint Mobile for US Mobile and put his two lines on two different networks, and Ron shows you how VoiceOver can read the date the moment your iPhone wakes. Don’t Get Caught assuming your QR scans are saved: the Code Scanner app throws away your link history when you close it, so use the Camera app or tap through to Safari.



Then things get interesting. Dave walks through migrating to a new M4 mini without Migration Assistant, using Homebrew casks to reinstall apps cleanly instead of dragging years of cruft along. Adam reports from the iOS 27 public beta where the new Siri is finally delivering — except it keeps misgendering his kids based on their first names, and the fix might live in your contact records. Paul shares first impressions of the Golden Gate beta, and Ron’s question sparks a real conversation about whether a VPN or iCloud Private Relay deserves the spot on your device (spoiler: they don’t play nicely together). You’ll get honest advice on whether to buy the next iPhone or wait, plus clarity on encrypted drives, exFAT, and why moving to APFS is the safer bet: back up first, because you will lose data. Cool Stuff Found closes it out with Nib for fully on-device transcription and apfel, which gives you command-line access to the LLM already sitting on your Mac.



00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1153 for Monday, August 3rd, 2026



August 3rd: Big Forehead Day



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Quick Tips



00:00:01 Todd-QT-1150-Take a Photo to easily find past photos at the same location



00:05:13 Deborah-QT-1148-Don’t forget about Libby for free book rentals



Dungeon Crawler Carl



00:09:10 Adam-QT-Notes, View > Show Attachments Browser for a filtered look at your Notes data



And also don’t forget about #tagging your notes



00:11:48 Managing notes and tags and lists and reminders



00:14:54 Ron-QT-Rearrange iPhone Messages + menu



00:17:22 Ben-QT-1149-Right-Click Activity Monitor Headers to add columns



00:19:25 Todd-QT-Use Multiple Windows for the same document in Excel, FileMaker, and more



00:21:35 Scott-QT-1151-The reason I switched from Mint Mobile to US Mobile



00:25:09 Ron-QT-Setup your iPhone and iPad to read the date upon wake



00:26:19 Todd-DGC-1152-Code Scanner app doesn’t save link history



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Migrating without Migration Assistant



00:33:15 Dave-Migrating to a new M4 Mini: The benefits of installing your apps with homebrew



Updatest



Beta Thoughts



00:36:54 ATC-On the Public iOS 27 beta…with an issue?



Siri AI is beginning to live up to (at least some of!) the hype



Except (at least in the public beta) Siri keeps misgendering people based upon their first names



00:50:27 Paul-Initial thoughts on the Golden Gate beta



00:55:26 iOS 27 Liquid Glass Enhancements



Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!



00:56:39 Ron-Should I use A VPN or Apple’s iCloud Private Relay?



PIAVPN.com/MGG



01:05:39 Wi-Fi incompatible with iCloud Private Relay



01:07:17 James-Seeking Advice and Opinions for Upcoming iPhone Upgrade



01:15:43 Galen-?-Clarification on HFS+ Encryption Support Dropping in 2027



Lexar 2TB Armor 700 SSD



Cool Stuff Found



01:20:55 Yuki-CSM-Nib – transcribe audio locally on your Mac



01:23:16 Todd-CSF-apfel uses your Mac’s free, local LLM



01:26:38 MGG 1153 Outtro



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Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)



The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!



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