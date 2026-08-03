Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting

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1154 episodes
- Your quick tips run deep this week. Learn why snapping a throwaway photo is the fastest route to every picture you’ve ever taken at that spot, then rediscover Libby for free ebooks and audiobooks from your public library. You’ll find the hidden Attachments Browser in Notes (Command-3) that filters your notes by scans, documents, maps, and websites — plus a reminder that tagging still beats foldering. Drag the items in the Messages plus menu into the order you actually use them, right-click your Activity Monitor column headers to surface the data you’re missing, and open two windows on the same Excel or FileMaker document so building formulas stops feeling like guesswork. Scott explains why he left Mint Mobile for US Mobile and put his two lines on two different networks, and Ron shows you how VoiceOver can read the date the moment your iPhone wakes. Don’t Get Caught assuming your QR scans are saved: the Code Scanner app throws away your link history when you close it, so use the Camera app or tap through to Safari.
Then things get interesting. Dave walks through migrating to a new M4 mini without Migration Assistant, using Homebrew casks to reinstall apps cleanly instead of dragging years of cruft along. Adam reports from the iOS 27 public beta where the new Siri is finally delivering — except it keeps misgendering his kids based on their first names, and the fix might live in your contact records. Paul shares first impressions of the Golden Gate beta, and Ron’s question sparks a real conversation about whether a VPN or iCloud Private Relay deserves the spot on your device (spoiler: they don’t play nicely together). You’ll get honest advice on whether to buy the next iPhone or wait, plus clarity on encrypted drives, exFAT, and why moving to APFS is the safer bet: back up first, because you will lose data. Cool Stuff Found closes it out with Nib for fully on-device transcription and apfel, which gives you command-line access to the LLM already sitting on your Mac.
00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1153 for Monday, August 3rd, 2026
August 3rd: Big Forehead Day
MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Yoink, Screenfloat, Transloader, or DeskMat from Eternal Storms
The MGG Merch Store is Live!
MGG Monthly Giveaway
Quick Tips
00:00:01 Todd-QT-1150-Take a Photo to easily find past photos at the same location
00:05:13 Deborah-QT-1148-Don’t forget about Libby for free book rentals
Dungeon Crawler Carl
00:09:10 Adam-QT-Notes, View > Show Attachments Browser for a filtered look at your Notes data
And also don’t forget about #tagging your notes
00:11:48 Managing notes and tags and lists and reminders
00:14:54 Ron-QT-Rearrange iPhone Messages + menu
00:17:22 Ben-QT-1149-Right-Click Activity Monitor Headers to add columns
00:19:25 Todd-QT-Use Multiple Windows for the same document in Excel, FileMaker, and more
00:21:35 Scott-QT-1151-The reason I switched from Mint Mobile to US Mobile
00:25:09 Ron-QT-Setup your iPhone and iPad to read the date upon wake
00:26:19 Todd-DGC-1152-Code Scanner app doesn’t save link history
Sponsors
00:29:00 SPONSOR: OneSkin. Born from over a decade of longevity research, OneSkin’s OS-01 Peptide is proven to target the visible signs of aging. Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MGG at https://www.oneskin.co/MGG #oneskinpod #ad
00:30:30 SPONSOR: Gusto. Get three months free when you run your first payroll when you start at https://gusto.com/MGG
00:31:55 SPONSOR: Hims is changing men’s healthcare by providing convenient, quality care, 100% online. Start your free online visit today at https://Hims.com/MacGeekGab.
Migrating without Migration Assistant
00:33:15 Dave-Migrating to a new M4 Mini: The benefits of installing your apps with homebrew
Updatest
Beta Thoughts
00:36:54 ATC-On the Public iOS 27 beta…with an issue?
Siri AI is beginning to live up to (at least some of!) the hype
Except (at least in the public beta) Siri keeps misgendering people based upon their first names
00:50:27 Paul-Initial thoughts on the Golden Gate beta
00:55:26 iOS 27 Liquid Glass Enhancements
Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
00:56:39 Ron-Should I use A VPN or Apple’s iCloud Private Relay?
PIAVPN.com/MGG
01:05:39 Wi-Fi incompatible with iCloud Private Relay
01:07:17 James-Seeking Advice and Opinions for Upcoming iPhone Upgrade
01:15:43 Galen-?-Clarification on HFS+ Encryption Support Dropping in 2027
Lexar 2TB Armor 700 SSD
Cool Stuff Found
01:20:55 Yuki-CSM-Nib – transcribe audio locally on your Mac
01:23:16 Todd-CSF-apfel uses your Mac’s free, local LLM
01:26:38 MGG 1153 Outtro
MGG Monthly Giveaway
Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly
Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)
The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!
Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts
MGG Merch is Available!
Mac Geek Gab iOS app
Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page
Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar
This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
feedback@macgeekgab.com
224-888-GEEK
Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- Your Quick Tip arsenal gets a serious upgrade this week: use the Live Text button to make scanning QR codes easier, resurrect Apple Mail’s Predicted Mailbox when it mysteriously grays out, and run softwareupdate –history in Terminal to see every macOS update your Mac has ever installed. You’ll also hear how one listener’s Shortcuts automation fixes AirPods auto-play, why BBEdit is your secret weapon for editing Excel formulas and tailing log files, and how Safari’s Show Reader option strips the junk from cluttered pages — plus a bonus riff on the real trade-offs between convenience, privacy, and the content you actually want. And yes, Siri AI in the iOS 27 betas is finally impressing people, with real-world examples to prove it.
Then Dave Hamilton and Adam Christianson dig into your questions: why Safari drops website connections (and how ping helps you diagnose it), whether those archive drives sitting in your drawer need regular care (spoiler: don’t get caught trusting a single backup you never spin up), and the smartest path for migrating your custom email domain from Google Workspace to iCloud. You’ll also get the scoop on replacing the aging Paperless app before Rosetta vanishes with macOS 28, and a challenge worth taking: get your AI out of the chat window and into doing actual work for you. Press play, take notes, and Don’t Get Caught.
00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1152 for Monday, July 27th, 2026
July 27th: Gary Gygax Day
MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Mole
Quick Tips
00:00:01 Todd-QT-Use the Live Text button to make QR codes easier
00:06:43 Steve-QT-Using Apple Mail’s Predicted Mailbox
Bonus QT: Connect your inbox to your favorite LLM (via an MCP Connector?) and ask it “please tell me the ten most important emails requiring my action today.”
00:09:55 Stephen-Some of Siri AI’s improvements in the iOS 27 betas
00:17:54 Mike-QT-1151-Solve AirPods auto-play issues with Shortcuts
00:19:15 Craig-QT-Use ‘softwareupdate –history’ to see every macOS update your Mac’s ever done.
Adam’s Safe Download Version for XProtect
00:22:41 Mike-QT-You can still buy StyleWriter II cartridges at Staples!
00:24:11 Todd-QT-1151-Edit Excel Formulas in BBEdit
00:25:47 Kiwi Graham-QT-View log tails with BBEdit
00:29:01 Andy-QT-Use Safari’s “Show Reader” option to force reader view
And a bonus conversation about the balance between convenience, privacy, and the entertainment we want
Sponsors
00:38:18 SPONSOR: Private Internet Access VPN – Save 83% off your VPN service PLUS four free months with a two-year plan at https://PIAVPN.com/mgg.
00:39:32 SPONSOR: Decagon. Ready to transform your customer support? Decagon helps companies create personalized, concierge-style customer experiences with AI agents across chat, email, voice, and SMS. Go to https://decagon.ai/MGG to get a personalized demo and see what Decagon can do for your team.
00:40:59 SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software; now with integrated Notebooks and extended language support. https://www.barebones.com/products/bbedit/
Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
00:42:17 David-Why does Safari drop website connections?
ping -t 5 website.com
00:51:44 Using location to help deliver content
00:54:15 GW-Do I need to care for my archive drives?
01:02:30 Jonathan-How do I migrate my email domain from GSuite to iCloud?
01:09:45 Kim-Which Paperless replacement and migration path are you using?
macOS loses Rosetta in 2027 with macOS 28
softwareupdate –install-rosetta
01:16:03 Get out of Chat with your AI
01:18:51 MGG 1152 Outtro
MGG Monthly Giveaway
Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly
Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)
The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!
Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts
MGG Merch is Available!
Mac Geek Gab iOS app
Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page
Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar
This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
feedback@macgeekgab.com
224-888-GEEK
Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- Fresh off Macstock, you get the full debrief on this year’s gathering before diving into a stacked round of Quick Tips. You’ll learn how to disable Summarize Notification Previews to stop needless battery churn, clear every unread Apple Watch notification in one shot, and weigh whether it’s finally time to move to macOS Tahoe. There’s a heads-up that Mac minis and Mac Studios are back in Apple’s Refurbished Store, a slick Control-Tilde trick to reveal formulas in Excel, Google Sheets, and LibreOffice, the case for a USB-only cable when you’re heading into DFU recovery mode, and clever moves like stretching a Kindle book loan with an old iPad, building reusable packing-list templates, and scheduling an automatic weekly reboot to keep your Macs running clean.
Then you tackle your questions: setting the default audio app on your iPhone, when prepaid mobile data might be the smarter play (and when it’s not!), and a big Don’t Get Caught warning that macOS 28 is dropping support for encrypted HFS+ drives, so decrypt or reformat those external volumes before you upgrade next year. You’ll also hear how Claude Code can become your new macOS troubleshooting partner, including some honest thoughts on leaning on AI to fix your machine.
Cool Stuff Found rounds it out with UDM14 for Google results minus the AI summaries, Backdrop for live macOS wallpaper, Clock Rings for tracking time in decimal, and a cheap camera lens cover that works across your MacBook, iPad, and iPhone. As always, come learn at least five new things.
00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1151 for Monday, July 20th, 2026
July 20th: National Fortune Cookie Day
MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Mole
00:02:00 Macstock Debrief
Some new-for-the-first-time attendees
David Pogue
Ken Case
Ken Ray
Paul Conaway
Quick Tips
00:00:01 DLH-QT-Disable Summarize Notification Previews to save battery churn
00:06:16 Pilot Pete-QT How to clear all your unread Apple Watch notifications
00:08:34 Is it time to update to Tahoe?
00:09:25 Mac minis and Mac Studios available again in Apple’s Refurb Store
00:12:31 Companies safeguarding your data
00:16:46 Marina-QT-Control-Tilde shows the formulas in Excel (and Google Sheets, and LibreOffice, but not Numbers)
00:20:03 Tony-QT-Use a USB-only cable for DFU Recovery Mode
00:21:49 Harvey-QT-Use your old iPad to extend your Kindle Book loan period
00:24:40 Todd-QT-1150-Create Packing List Templates and Sections
00:27:50 Don-QT-Schedule a weekly reboot for your Macs
sudo pmset repeat restart U 05:00:00
(“U” means sUnday)
00:33:40 Pilot Pete-QT-Green light Means the Camera is On
Sponsors
00:36:56 SPONSOR: Coveron. One scam can cost you everything – use code “macgeekgab” for up to 76% off at https://coveron.com/macgeekgab to safeguard your identity.
00:38:10 SPONSOR: Shopify. If you’re ready to stop putting off your business and start selling, sign up for your free trial and start selling today at https://Shopify.com/MGG
Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
00:39:33 Dave-How can I set the default audio app on my iPhone?
00:45:30 Doug-Why go prepaid for mobile data?
US Mobile (allows network flexibility)
Get $25 to join America’s Super Carrier, plus get 30 days free when you transfer your number!
00:53:10 Gary-DGC-macOS 28 to drop support for encrypted HFS+ drives
00:58:10 Dave-QT-Use Claude Code for macOS troubleshooting
01:03:57 Some thoughts on Troubleshooting with AI
Cool Stuff Found
01:05:35 Mike-CSF-UDM14 to get Google results sans AI summaries
01:09:34 Javier-CSF-1128–Backdrop – Live MacOS Wallpaper
01:11:34 -n-Eric-CSM-Clock Rings to track time in decimal
01:15:39 Pilot Pete-CSF-Camera Lens Cover Macbook, iPad, iPhone
01:18:48 MGG 1151 Outtro
MGG Monthly Giveaway
Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly
Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)
The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!
Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts
MGG Merch is Available!
Mac Geek Gab iOS app
Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page
Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar
This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
feedback@macgeekgab.com
224-888-GEEK
Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- This week on Mac Geek Gab 1150, Pilot Pete, Adam Christianson, and Dave Hamilton pack an Embrace Your Geekness Day episode with Quick Tips you’ll put to work immediately. You’ll learn how to schedule birthday messages so you never miss one, silence those pesky automatic Shortcuts notifications, and give Apple Intelligence the context it needs to actually help. From automating Theater Mode the moment CarPlay connects, to using your iPhone to check for ticks, to texting “Marco” so your lost iPhone sings until you find it, these are the tips that keep you sharp. You’ll also dig into searching Safari history to retrace your steps, building Smart Folders to hunt down space-hogging files, and using Photos’ Map utility to surface shots from wherever you are.
Then it’s your questions, answered. You’ll find out how to identify and clear runaway RAM, where Messages in the Cloud actually lives, and how to reclaim iCloud storage with tools like PowerPhotos and Gemini 2. You’ll get the real story on Time Machine drives and Spotlight, plus how to speed up sluggish Notes syncing. In Cool Stuff Found, the crew serves up Catchin’ Sync, the OBSBOT Tiny 3 webcam, Hyperspace for reclaiming space with file clones, and imessage-exporter to back up your texts. It’s an hour-plus of geek gold, and if you tune in every week, you Don’t Get Caught missing the fix you needed.
00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1150 for Monday, July 13th, 2026
July 13th: Embrace Your Geekness Day
MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Mole
Quick Tips
00:00:01 Jim-QT-Schedule Sending of Birthday Messages
00:04:16 JT Ray-QT-Disable automatic Shortcuts notifications
00:06:33 QT-Apple Intelligence and its context
00:09:26 Todd-Automate Theater Mode when CarPlay is enabled
00:10:44 Troy-QT-Use your iPhone to check for ticks
00:12:49 Larry-QT-Text Marco to your lose iPhone and have it play a song until you find it
00:18:31 Andy-QT-Search Safari’s History to find places you’ve visited
00:20:12 KiwiGraham-QT-Setup Smart Folders to find large files
00:23:38 Greg-QT-Use Photos > Utilities > Map to find photos in your current location (and elsewhere)
Sponsors
00:26:42 SPONSOR: Helix Sleep makes premium mattresses and bedding that are customized to fit your personal needs, and conveniently shipped to your door. Go to https://helixsleep.com/MGG for 27% Off Sitewide.
00:27:50 SPONSOR: CleanMyMac. Get Tidy Today! Try 7 days free and use our code MACGEEK for 20% off at https://clnmy.com/MACGEEK
00:29:02 SPONSOR: OneSkin. Born from over a decade of longevity research, OneSkin’s OS-01 Peptide is proven to target the visible signs of aging, helping you unlock your healthiest skin now and as you age. Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MGG at https://www.oneskin.co/MGG #oneskinpod #ad
Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
00:30:31 Bill-1148-How do you identify and clear up RAM usage?
iStat Menus
Marco Arment’s Quitter
00:39:23 Gary-1149-Where can I see Messages In The Cloud?
00:44:17 Roy-How can I clean up my iCloud storage?
PowerPhotos
Gemini 2, the duplicate finder (and “similar finder”)
00:53:25 Bill-1148-Turns out you can’t exclude Time Machine drives from Spotlight
00:56:51 Henry-1148-Speeding Up Notes Syncing
Cool Stuff Found
01:01:20 Andy-1149-CSF-Catchin’ Sync
01:02:15 Andy-CSF-Obsbot Tiny3 Webcam
01:08:53 Harvey-CSF-Hyperspace to use file clones to save space
01:11:44 Chris-CSF-1149–imessage-exporter to export your iMessages
01:17:42 MGG 1150 Outtro
MGG Monthly Giveaway
Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly
Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)
The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!
Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts
MGG Merch is Available!
Mac Geek Gab iOS app
Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page
Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar
This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
feedback@macgeekgab.com
224-888-GEEK
Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- You learn at least five new things every episode, and this one stacks them fast. Roll your Apple Watch crown instead of tapping it to keep Sleep mode from searing your eyes, then hit Command-Shift-F in the Finder to jump straight to Recents when a saved file vanishes into the void. When a listener asks how to archive iMessages, you’ll meet iMazing, Shottr’s scrolling screenshots, privacy.apple.com, and a public-key-encryption rabbit hole that explains why even Apple can’t hand your texts back. You’ll also learn to Control-click the Printers list to reset the entire CUPS printing system, and to check every app’s Rosetta versus Apple Silicon status before sluggish performance quietly fools you, because Rosetta survives macOS 27 but finally bows out in fall 2027, so audit those Intel holdouts now.
Then the questions roll in. You’ll troubleshoot a PDF that downloads on one Mac but stalls on another (think DNS blocks, CDN handoffs, stale session cookies, and a fast browser swap), wrestle Apple TV lip-sync into line by killing soundbar processing and matching frame rates, and chase a self-dimming iPad back to its ambient-light sensor and screen protector.
Cool Stuff Found delivers a Beelink dock that sidesteps Apple’s storage surcharges and Pixette for reviving an ancient iPad as a photo frame. And when refurb Mac minis sell out in two hours and Apple nudges prices up overnight? Don’t Get Caught letting hope prevail like Dave did, grab it the moment you see it, because that cart won’t hold it for you.
00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 1149 for Monday, July 6th, 2026
July 6th: National Air Traffic Control Day
00:02:47 A quick video from Dave’s daughter’s wedding
MGG Monthly Giveaway – Win a license to Mole
Quick Tips
00:00:01 Jan Landy-QT-Roll Your Apple Watch crown in Sleep Mode to go easy on your eyes
00:06:36 Claire-QT-To Find something you just added, Command-Shift-F in Finder for your Recents list
00:11:02 GW-I wish Apple had a way to archive Messages
iMazing
(and formerly PhoneView)
Remember privacy.apple.com
00:19:09 Message in iCloud and Public Key Encryption
Shottr’s scrolling screenshots
00:23:33 WillRun4Fun-QT-Control-click in Printers list to Reset Printing System
Enable CUPS web page on your Mac
Visit https://localhost:631/printers/
If that fails, open Terminal and run “cupsctl WebInterface=yes” to enable it
00:26:14 TheDaveAbides-QT-Check your apps’ Rosetta/Apple Silicon status
00:35:28 Andrew-QT-Buy your refurbs immediately…don’t just leave in your cart
Refurb Tracker
RefurbMe
AppTamer
Sponsors
00:40:49 SPONSOR: Keeper. Right now, Keeper is offering our listeners 60% off personal and family plans at https://Keepersecurity.com/MGG. This offer is only for podcast listeners!
00:42:10 SPONSOR: Even Realities G2. Use promo code MGG at evenrealities.com to get 10% off Even Ring 1 and/or Even Clip when you add them to your Even G2 order.
00:43:48 SPONSOR: Decagon. Ready to transform your customer support? Decagon helps companies create personalized, concierge-style customer experiences with AI agents across chat, email, voice, and SMS. Go to https://decagon.ai/MGG to get a personalized demo and see what Decagon can do for your team.
Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
00:45:16 Mike-Why can I download a pdf on ONE computer, but not another?
00:53:01 David-How do I resolve Apple TV lip sync issues?
YouTube A/V sync videos
AWOL 2500 Projector
Sonos Soundbars
01:04:52 Larry-iPad Dims When I don’t want it to
Cool Stuff Found
01:12:44 Mike-CSF-Belkin Beelink Mac mini storage dock (and others like it)
01:14:24 Greg-CSF-1147-Pixette for displaying photos on an old iPad
01:16:55 MGG 1149 Outtro
MGG Monthly Giveaway
Bandwidth Provided by CacheFly
Pilot Pete’s Aviation Podcast: So There I Was (for Aviation Enthusiasts)
The Debut Film Podcast – Adam’s new podcast!
Dave’s Business Brain (for Entrepreneurs) and Gig Gab (for Working Musicians) Podcasts
MGG Merch is Available!
Mac Geek Gab iOS app
Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page
Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar
This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
feedback@macgeekgab.com
224-888-GEEK
Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
BackBeat Media Podcast Network
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About Mac Geek Gab — Apple Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting
Get answers to your Apple tech questions every week! Dave Hamilton, Adam Christianson, and Pilot Pete share tips, tricks, and troubleshooting advice for your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and more — all delivered in a fun, friendly way that helps geeks and everyday users alike. Don’t Get Caught without your tech working right!Podcast website
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