The Official SaaStr Podcast: SaaS | Founders | Investors

SaaStr 775: If You Fall Off the Venture Track, At Least Stay on The PE Track with Andy Wilson CEO Logikcull and SaaStr CEO Jason Lemkin
SaaStr 775: If You Fall Off the Venture Track, At Least Stay on The PE Track with Andy Wilson CEO Logikcull and SaaStr CEO Jason Lemkin In this episode of the SaaStr podcast, Jason Lemkin and Andy Wilson dive deep into the topic of selling your SaaS company to private equity. From initial discussions in 2012-2013 to strategic exits and lucrative sales, Andy shares valuable lessons learned from his own journey. Key takeaways include the impact of private equity on the SaaS industry, essential tactics for re-accelerating growth, aligning incentives, handling investment bankers, and mastering the deal process. Whether you're a founder looking to scale, exit, or just curious about the PE track, this session offers crucial insights to navigate your path to a successful sale. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SaaStr hosts the largest SaaS community events on the planet. Hey everybody - thanks to the 10,000 of you who came out to SaaStr Annual. We had a blast and big news -- we'll be back in MAY of 2025. That's right, the SaaStr Annual will be a bit earlier next year, May 13-15 2025. We'll still be back in the same venue, in the SF bay area at the 40+ acre sprawling san mateo county events center. Grab your tickets at saastrannual.com with code NOVEMBER20 for an extra discount on our very best pricing. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This episode is sponsored by: mmhmm.app Build client relationships faster with mmhmm, the app that helps you impress prospects in every meeting. Create and send recordings that help them get to know you. Try it free on Mac and Windows at mmhmm.app. That's M-M-H-M-M dot app --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------
45:32
SaaStr 774: The Vertical SaaS Rocketship: Samsara's CEO and Co-Founder Sanjit Biswas and SaaStr CEO and Founder Jason Lemkin on Samsara's Journey to $1.26 Billion in ARR
SaaStr 774: The Vertical SaaS Rocketship: Samsara's CEO and Co-Founder Sanjit Biswas and SaaStr CEO and Founder Jason Lemkin on Samsara's Journey to $1.26 Billion in ARR! SaaStr CEO and Founder Jason Lemkin has an exclusive conversation with Sanjit Biswas, founder and CEO of Samsara and a two-time entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience. Sanjit shares insights on the growth of Samsara, a leading vertical SaaS company that's disrupting the industry by growing 36% and reaching $1.26 billion in ARR. We dive into how Samsara is transforming operations across various fields including fleets, trucks, and more, by leveraging innovative AI technologies. Sanjit discusses the company's early days, the impact of their first startup, Meraki, and what led them to create Samsara. We also explore the importance of maintaining strong team dynamics, the role of customer feedback in product development, and how Samsara is enabling real-world AI applications. Tune in to learn about the fascinating journey and the future of Samsara directly from its visionary founder. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SaaStr hosts the largest SaaS community events on the planet. Hey everybody - thanks to the 10,000 of you who came out to SaaStr Annual. We had a blast and big news -- we'll be back in MAY of 2025. That's right, the SaaStr Annual will be a bit earlier next year, May 13-15 2025. We'll still be back in the same venue, in the SF bay area at the 40+ acre sprawling san mateo county events center. Grab your tickets at saastrannual.com with code NOVEMBER20 for an extra discount on our very best pricing. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This episode is sponsored by: mmhmm.app Build client relationships faster with mmhmm, the app that helps you impress prospects in every meeting. Create and send recordings that help them get to know you. Try it free on Mac and Windows at mmhmm.app. That's M-M-H-M-M dot app --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------
45:35
SaaStr 773: CRO Confidential: Moving Beyond Traditional Sales, Clay CEO & Co-Founder Kareem Amin on the Future of AI-Driven Growth
SaaStr 773: CRO Confidential: Moving Beyond Traditional Sales, Clay CEO & Co-Founder Kareem Amin on the Future of AI-Driven Growth CRO Confidential podcast host Sam Blond chats with the CEO and co-founder of Clay, Kareem Amin, about two major topics: The evolution of Go-To-Market systems: where we are today with the incorporation of AI, and where we’re headed. How Clay approaches GTM itself and how they’ve realized their level of success in such a short amount of time. They also dive into how Clay is transforming the way companies approach growth by leveraging data and AI. Kareem shares his journey, from founding Frame, acquired by SailThru, to his time as VP of Product at Wall Street Journal, and now leading Clay. The episode covers the evolution of revenue systems, the role of AI in go-to-market strategies, and how Clay successfully carved out its niche in the tech landscape. Don't miss the insights on leveraging happy customers, creative campaigns, and innovative tactics for business growth! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SaaStr hosts the largest SaaS community events on the planet. Hey everybody - thanks to the 10,000 of you who came out to SaaStr Annual. We had a blast and big news -- we'll be back in MAY of 2025. That's right, the SaaStr Annual will be a bit earlier next year, May 13-15 2025. We'll still be back in the same venue, in the SF bay area at the 40+ acre sprawling san mateo county events center. Grab your tickets at saastrannual.com with code NOVEMBER20 for an extra discount on our very best pricing. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This episode is sponsored by: mmhmm.app Build client relationships faster with mmhmm, the app that helps you impress prospects in every meeting. Create and send recordings that help them get to know you. Try it free on Mac and Windows at mmhmm.app. That's M-M-H-M-M dot app --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------
41:55
SaaStr 772: What Really Matters in SaaS in 2025 with Jason Lemkin and Dave Kellogg
SaaStr 772: What Really Matters in SaaS in 2025 with Jason Lemkin and Dave Kellogg In this episode, SaaStr CEO and Founder Jason Lemkin and Dave Kellogg, Executive in Residence at Balderton Capital (+ SaaStr fan favorite) share what really matters in SaaS for 2025. We delve into 5 key topics in SaaS and cloud for 2025, discussing the future of AI in B2B, strategic pricing changes, the impact of moving customer success to sales, and the state of private equity deals. Dave provides a unique perspective on re-founding companies and addressing slow growth in SaaS. This episode is packed with expert opinions on navigating the evolving landscape of SaaS and cloud businesses. Don't miss the deep dive into pressing issues every SaaS founder and executive should be aware of going into 2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SaaStr hosts the largest SaaS community events on the planet. Hey everybody - thanks to the 10,000 of you who came out to SaaStr Annual. We had a blast and big news -- we'll be back in MAY of 2025. That's right, the SaaStr Annual will be a bit earlier next year, May 13-15 2025. We'll still be back in the same venue, in the SF bay area at the 40+ acre sprawling san mateo county events center. Grab your tickets at saastrannual.com with code NOVEMBER20 for an extra discount on our very best pricing. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This episode is sponsored by: mmhmm.app Build client relationships faster with mmhmm, the app that helps you impress prospects in every meeting. Create and send recordings that help them get to know you. Try it free on Mac and Windows at mmhmm.app. That's M-M-H-M-M dot app --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------
54:10
SaaStr 771: The Top Marketing Strategies for 2025 Growth with the CMOs of Snowflake, LinkedIn, and Carta
SaaStr 771: The Top Marketing Strategies for 2025 Growth with the CMOs of Snowflake, LinkedIn, and Carta Right now is one of the hardest times of the year for marketers. Most CMOs will be heads down wrapping up a year-end assessment and figuring out what to pitch for next year’s budgetary spend to drive revenue, all while navigating an ever-changing environment of inconsistent metrics, lower conversion rates, and a rapid rate of change with the adoption of AI in SaaS. A CMO panel consisting of the CMO of Snowflake, Denise Persson, CMO of Carta Nicole Baer, and the VP of Marketing at LinkedIn for Sales, Gail Moody-Byrd all answer Carilu Dietrick’s questions, CMO and advisor formerly at Atlassian, about all things growth for 2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SaaStr hosts the largest SaaS community events on the planet. Hey everybody - thanks to the 10,000 of you who came out to SaaStr Annual. We had a blast and big news -- we'll be back in MAY of 2025. That's right, the SaaStr Annual will be a bit earlier next year, May 13-15 2025. We'll still be back in the same venue, in the SF bay area at the 40+ acre sprawling san mateo county events center. Grab your tickets at saastrannual.com with code NOVEMBER20 for an extra discount on our very best pricing. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This episode is sponsored by: mmhmm.app Build client relationships faster with mmhmm, the app that helps you impress prospects in every meeting. Create and send recordings that help them get to know you. Try it free on Mac and Windows at mmhmm.app. That's M-M-H-M-M dot app
About The Official SaaStr Podcast: SaaS | Founders | Investors
The Official SaaStr Podcast is the latest and greatest from the world of SaaStr, interviewing the most prominent operators and investors to discover their tips, tactics and strategies to attain success in the fiercely competitive world of SaaS. On the side of the operators, we center around getting from $0 to $100m ARR faster, what it takes to scale successfully and what are the core elements of hiring. As for the investors, we learn what metrics they hone in on when examining SaaS business, what type of metrics excites them and what they look for in SaaS founders.