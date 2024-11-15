The Official SaaStr Podcast: SaaS | Founders | Investors

SaaStr 775: If You Fall Off the Venture Track, At Least Stay on The PE Track with Andy Wilson CEO Logikcull and SaaStr CEO Jason Lemkin

SaaStr 775: If You Fall Off the Venture Track, At Least Stay on The PE Track with Andy Wilson CEO Logikcull and SaaStr CEO Jason Lemkin In this episode of the SaaStr podcast, Jason Lemkin and Andy Wilson dive deep into the topic of selling your SaaS company to private equity. From initial discussions in 2012-2013 to strategic exits and lucrative sales, Andy shares valuable lessons learned from his own journey. Key takeaways include the impact of private equity on the SaaS industry, essential tactics for re-accelerating growth, aligning incentives, handling investment bankers, and mastering the deal process. Whether you're a founder looking to scale, exit, or just curious about the PE track, this session offers crucial insights to navigate your path to a successful sale.