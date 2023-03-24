A weekly Python podcast hosted by Christopher Bailey with interviews, coding tips, and conversation with guests from the Python community.
Targeting WebAssembly Platforms & Distilling a Minimum Viable Python
Are you familiar with the different versions of WebAssembly? Could WASM be the "write once, run everywhere" solution that developers have searched for? Where does distributing Python applications fit in the narrative? This week on the show, we have CPython core developer Brett Cannon to discuss his recent articles about WebAssembly and MVPy.
4/28/2023
1:19:03
Seeking Faster Text Processing & Python's .__repr__() vs .__str__()
What can you do if your text manipulation in Python is slowing you down? Are there faster alternatives using a compiled extension? This week on the show, Christopher Trudeau is here, bringing another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects.
4/14/2023
42:54
Automate Processes and Distribute Python Tools With RPA and RCC
Are you exploring automation of your repetitive business tasks with Python? How are you going to share your helpful tools with co-workers? This week on the show, Sampo Ahokas from Robocorp is here to discuss robotic process automation (RPA) and distribution of these robots.
4/7/2023
49:45
Evaluating Python Packages & Celebrating 20 Years of PyCon US
Have you ever installed a Python package without knowing anything about it? What best practices should you employ to ensure the quality of your next package installation? Christopher Trudeau is back this week, bringing another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects. We also have Python Software Foundation executive director, Deb Nicholson, to share details about PyCon US 2023.
3/31/2023
1:00:57
Lessons Learned From Four Years Programming With Python
What are the core lessons you've learned along your Python development journey? What are key takeaways you would share with new users of the language? This week on the show, Duarte Oliveira e Carmo is here to discuss his recent talk, "Four Years of Python."
