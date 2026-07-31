Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyThe Real Python Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Real Python Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Real Python Podcast

Real Python
Technology
The Real Python Podcast
Latest episode

306 episodes

  • The Real Python Podcast

    Should You Understand Your Entire Python Codebase?

    07/31/2026 | 57 mins.
    Should you understand the entirety of your codebase? How familiar are you with Python's built-in functions? Christopher Trudeau is back on the show this week with another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects.
  • The Real Python Podcast

    Configuring a Versatile LLM Harness & Scraping the Web With Scrapy

    07/24/2026 | 58 mins.
    Which is more important, the model or the "harness" around an LLM? What are ways to assemble an efficient agentic developer workflow? This week on the show, Ayan Pahwa joins us to discuss harnessing, web scraping, and self-hosting Python applications.
  • The Real Python Podcast

    Free-Threaded Python's History & uv in Production

    07/17/2026 | 50 mins.
    How many attempts have been made to remove Python's Global Interpreter Lock (GIL)? How do they compare to the current approach? Christopher Trudeau is back on the show this week with another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects.
  • The Real Python Podcast

    Constructing and Judging Modern Agentic Workflows

    07/10/2026 | 58 mins.
    How can you improve your LLM agent systems through specification enrichment? What are the advantages of having an LLM act as a judge within an agent system? This week on the show, Senior IEEE Member and Quality Engineer Suneet Malhotra joins us to discuss building and evaluating agentic architecture.
  • The Real Python Podcast

    Running Python Locally in a Sandbox

    07/03/2026 | 45 mins.
    How do you avoid the risk of running a Python application locally that could be malicious, break your code, or leak private data? How can you create a sandboxed local environment using WASM and MicroPython? Christopher Trudeau is back on the show this week with another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects.
More Technology podcasts
Trending Technology podcasts
About The Real Python Podcast
A weekly Python podcast hosted by Christopher Bailey with interviews, coding tips, and conversation with guests from the Python community. The show covers a wide range of topics including Python programming best practices, career tips, and related software development topics. Join us every Friday morning to hear what's new in the world of Python programming and become a more effective Pythonista.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to The Real Python Podcast, Bourbon with Brad and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:28:59 PM
A company fromMADSACK