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306 episodes
- Which is more important, the model or the "harness" around an LLM? What are ways to assemble an efficient agentic developer workflow? This week on the show, Ayan Pahwa joins us to discuss harnessing, web scraping, and self-hosting Python applications.
- How many attempts have been made to remove Python's Global Interpreter Lock (GIL)? How do they compare to the current approach? Christopher Trudeau is back on the show this week with another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects.
- How can you improve your LLM agent systems through specification enrichment? What are the advantages of having an LLM act as a judge within an agent system? This week on the show, Senior IEEE Member and Quality Engineer Suneet Malhotra joins us to discuss building and evaluating agentic architecture.
- How do you avoid the risk of running a Python application locally that could be malicious, break your code, or leak private data? How can you create a sandboxed local environment using WASM and MicroPython? Christopher Trudeau is back on the show this week with another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects.
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About The Real Python Podcast
A weekly Python podcast hosted by Christopher Bailey with interviews, coding tips, and conversation with guests from the Python community. The show covers a wide range of topics including Python programming best practices, career tips, and related software development topics. Join us every Friday morning to hear what's new in the world of Python programming and become a more effective Pythonista.Podcast website
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