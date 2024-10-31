BG2Pod with Brad Gerstner and Bill Gurley

Ep15: Inside Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant | BG2 w/ Bill Gurley & Brad Gerstner

Open Source bi-weekly convo w/ Bill Gurley and Brad Gerstner on all things tech, markets, investing & capitalism. This week they sit down with Maureen Zawalick (Vice President at Diablo Canyon Power Plant) to discuss the importance of nuclear power, the history and future of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the role of AI in the nuclear industry, the cost differential of nuclear energy in the US and China, Gen 4 reactors, regulation, litigation, & more. Enjoy another episode of BG2. Timestamps: (00:00) Intro (04:14) Maureen Zawalick | VP at Diablo Canyon (06:13) The Need for Diablo (10:07) The Importance of Nuclear Power (15:50) License Renewal and the Future of Diablo (18:39) Hope for Expanding Nuclear Power (25:22) Nuclear Waste (30:29) Cost Differential: US vs China (38:56) Factors Contributing to Cost Differential (45:07) Implications of China's Nuclear Leadership (47:42) Nuclear Energy and AI Supremacy (50:58) The Innovation Gap and Gen 4 Reactors (57:27) Overcoming Challenges (01:03:45) A Call for Government Support