BG2Pod with Brad Gerstner and Bill Gurley

Ep19. State of Venture, AI Scaling, Elections | BG2 w/ Bill Gurley, Brad Gerstner, & Jamin Ball
Open Source bi-weekly convo w/ Bill Gurley and Brad Gerstner on all things tech, markets, investing & capitalism. This week they are joined by Jamin Ball (Partner at Altimeter) to discuss the state of venture capital and incentives, implications of overcapitalization, the future of power law returns, AI’s impact on investment strategies, the future of AI and CapEx, the market’s reactions to the 2024 election, the evolution of search and AI integration, Nasa, SpaceX, & more. Enjoy another episode of BG2.
Timestamps:
(00:00) Intro
(00:52) Bill’s Dad | from Nasa to SpaceX
(06:20) State of VC and Incentives w/ Jamin Ball
(12:31) Implications of Overcapitalization
(25:08) The Future of Power Law Returns
(38:28) The Impact of AI on Investment Strategies
(46:00) Future of AI and Capital Expenditure
(52:21) Market Reactions to 2024 Election
(01:00:45) Evolution of Search and AI Integration
Shownotes
Clouded Judgement Substack
Open Source bi-weekly convo w/ Bill Gurley and Brad Gerstner on all things tech, markets, investing & capitalism. This week, Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, makes a guest appearance. In Bill’s absence, Brad is joined by Clark Tang (Partner at Altimeter) as they discuss with Jensen scaling intelligence towards AGI, the acceleration of machine learning, NVIDIA's competitive advantages, the significance of inference alongside training, future market dynamics in the AI landscape, the impact of AI on various industries, the future of work, inference time reasoning, AI’s potential to enhance productivity, the balance between open source and closed source, Elon’s Memphis Supercluster, X.ai, OpenAI, the safe development of AI, & more. Enjoy another episode of BG2.
Chapters
(00:00) Introduction
(1:50) The Evolution of AGI and Personal Assistants
(06:03) NVIDIA's Competitive Moat
(15:51 ) The Future of Inference and Training in AI
(19:01) Building the AI Infrastructure
(31:35) Inventing a New Market in an AI Future
(38:40) The Impact of OpenAI
(43:25) The Future of AI Models
(46.44) X.ai and Memphis Supercluster
(51:21) Distributed Computing and Inference Scaling
(55:54) Inference Time Reasoning and Its Importance
(01:00:46) AI's Role in Growing Business and Improving Productivity
(01:08:00) Ensuring Safe AI Development
(01:12:31) The Balance of Open Source and Closed Source AI
#jensenhuang #nvidia #bradgerstner #billgurley #clarktang #xai #memphiscluster #elonmusk #noambrown #openai #gptstrawberry
1:21:13
Ep16. Nuclear Update, AI Fast & Furious, State of VC | BG2 w/ Bill Gurley & Brad Gerstner
Open Source bi-weekly convo w/ Bill Gurley and Brad Gerstner on all things tech, markets, investing & capitalism. This week they discuss private sector interest in nuclear energy, AI supply and demand, OpenAI Strawberry o1,inference constraints, the evolution of AI models, the state of VC, zombiecorns, & more. Enjoy another episode of BG2.
Timestamps:
(00:00) Intro
(00:36) The U.S. Nuclear Renaissance
(08:15) AI Fast and Furious
(11:19) OpenAI Strawberry o1
(17:15) Inference Constraints
(20:18) Open AI Breaking Out
(35:00) State of VC
(43:52) “Quasi-Public Companies”
(48:32) Liquidity / IPOs
(58:41) Tech Market Check
1:06:06
Ep15: Inside Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant | BG2 w/ Bill Gurley & Brad Gerstner
Open Source bi-weekly convo w/ Bill Gurley and Brad Gerstner on all things tech, markets, investing & capitalism. This week they sit down with Maureen Zawalick (Vice President at Diablo Canyon Power Plant) to discuss the importance of nuclear power, the history and future of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the role of AI in the nuclear industry, the cost differential of nuclear energy in the US and China, Gen 4 reactors, regulation, litigation, & more. Enjoy another episode of BG2.
Timestamps:
(00:00) Intro
(04:14) Maureen Zawalick | VP at Diablo Canyon
(06:13) The Need for Diablo
(10:07) The Importance of Nuclear Power
(15:50) License Renewal and the Future of Diablo
(18:39) Hope for Expanding Nuclear Power
(25:22) Nuclear Waste
(30:29) Cost Differential: US vs China
(38:56) Factors Contributing to Cost Differential
(45:07) Implications of China’s Nuclear Leadership
(47:42) Nuclear Energy and AI Supremacy
(50:58) The Innovation Gap and Gen 4 Reactors
(57:27) Overcoming Challenges
(01:03:45) A Call for Government Support
