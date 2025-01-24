Coaching Up: Should your AI be teaching you how to use it?

Everywhere you turn, companies have shoved AI features into their products that no one is using. Today, Fraser and Nabeel ask each other—are there any AI features that you’re actually using in older products? Plus: How kids will be shaped using AI products daily. What would a fully unstructured Slack look like. AI email habits. Do we think incumbents will catch up with AI integrations? PREM framework for startup prioritization. Is this startups vs incumbents, or just startups vs the big llms? (00:00) - Intro (00:52) - Welcome to Hallway Chat (01:05) - What have incumbents really done with AI? (08:59) - Trends in AI integrations that work (20:21) - Reflecting, it's still early (23:42) - Creating AI that manages up (28:47) - PREM: A framework for prioritization (34:32) - Forget incumbents, how do startups fight fend off the LLMs? (37:24) - What are the new horizontals?