Product Market Fit Collapse: The AI Tipping Point w/ Casey Winters (Season 3 Premier)
The Unsolicited Feedback podcast is back for a season 3. We kicked off episode 1 with Casey Winters going deeper on Product Market Fit Collapse. In this episode we discuss:
Unlike previous tech shifts (mobile, internet), AI is causing exponential rather than linear increases in customer expectations
The speed of both capability advancement and consumer adoption is unprecedented
Competition is coming from all directions simultaneously. Incumbents are heavily invested and moving quickly. New startups are emerging. Foundation model companies are expanding rapidly
Infrastructure and tooling are evolving weekly, making it hard to pick the right stack
And as a result of these things:
Traditional "disruption playbooks" may not work - this isn't classic low-end disruption
Companies need to consider more radical self-disruption rather than gradual evolution
The error rate on predicting winners is extremely high, even among experts
M&A strategies are shifting where companies are acquiring AI-native leadership (e.g., Grammarly/Coda, Snowflake/Neva). Focus on acquiring both capabilities and adjacent use cases. More product-capability acquisitions vs. pure talent acquisitions
In the end, even successful companies with strong product-market fit are vulnerable of getting side swiped.
ref:AI x Unsolicited Feedback Presents Strategies To Beat The AI S-Curve w/ Andrew Chen
AI Innovations & Growth Strategies with Andrew Chen | Unsolicited Feedback Live
This is a special live episode of Unsolicited Feedback, as part of Reforge's ref:AI conference. Join Fareed Mosavat as he welcomes Andrew Chen from Andreessen Horowitz for an engaging discussion on AI's impact on product growth and innovation. This episode covers the significance of the S curve in technology adoption, the challenges and opportunities arising from rapid AI advancements, and what it means for startups and established companies alike. Andrew shares insights on how to differentiate in a competitive landscape, the evolving role of AI in various industries, and strategic approaches for maintaining relevance.
00:00 Welcome
04:13 Understanding the S Curve
08:35 The Novelty Phase of AI Products
12:26 Challenges and Strategies in AI Product Development
23:19 The Future of AI and Product Innovation
27:44 Platform Shifts and AI Paradigms
Real-Time Feedback: Apple's WWDC 2024 w/ Aaron White & Fareed Mosavat
In this Real-Time Feedback Episode, Fareed Mosavat and AI thought-leader Aaron White unpack Apple's strategic moves announced during WWDC, focusing on their approach to AI, their hardware ecosystem, and their long-term vision. We analyze Apple's iterative process, their integration of machine learning and AI, the implications of Apple intelligence, and the unmet potential of the Apple Vision Pro. We also revisited how Apple stacks up against its competitors, contrasting its strategies with those of Google and Microsoft.
Show Notes:
00:00 Introduction
00:40 Apple's Strategy and Market Position
05:23 Apple Watch and Health Ecosystem
12:58 Siri and Voice Interface Challenges
23:17 Apple's Vision for AI and Machine Learning
31:38 Apple's Strategic Integration of GPT and Siri
35:16 The Apple Ecosystem and User Experience
39:25 The Future of Apple Intelligence and Hardware
47:19 Apple's Approach to AI and Competitor Comparison
58:32 Advice for AI Startups in the Apple Ecosystem
The Future of AI in Marketing, Growth & Content: Season 2 Finale (Part 2) w/ Brian Balfour, Ravi Mehta, Joff Redfern, and Fareed Mosavat
In part two of the Unsolicited Feedback Season 2 Finale, Brian Balfour, Joff Redfern, Ravi Mehta, and Fareed Mosavat return to discuss the challenges associated with marketing in the face of declining search trends. They also explore the growing significance of content licensing deals and contemplate the future as AI models become commoditized and our interactions with them (and expectations of them) evolve.
Show Notes:
00:00 Season Finale Introduction (Part 2)
02:20 Decline of the S-Curve
07:10 SEO Unknowns
11:15 Modality Changes
13:05 Trouble Monetizing Traffic
14:15 Confusion Around Copyright Law
16:05 Licensing Content & Revenue Issues
17:30 LLMs In The Gray Area
19:08 Content As Supply for Generative Models
22:17 Hot Takes
22:40 AI Value Is Not In Foundational Models
24:42 AI Chatbots Are A Phase
27:56 What We Thought AI Would Be
Key Takeaways from H1 2024 (Part 1) w/ Brian Balfour, Ravi Mehta, Joff Redfern, and Fareed Mosavat
Key Takeaways from H1 2024: Reflecting on Hardware, Unstructured Data, and the Future of Product Management
In the season 2 finale of 'Unsolicited Feedback,' co-hosts Brian Balfour, Ravi Mehta, and Joff Redfern join Fareed Mosavat to reflect on the most compelling topics of the season. They start with discussions on how trends diverge between hardware and software markets, and the distinctions between luxury and premium products. The episode takes a deep dive into AI's role in revolutionizing unstructured data and its far-reaching effects on product management. Touching on methodology changes, the hosts contemplate how AI might transform the software development life cycle and what it means for the future roles of product managers, designers, and engineers.
Show Notes:
00:00 Season Finale Introduction
03:50 Luxury in Software and Physical Goods
18:16 AI's Impact on Product Management
30:29 AI vs Human Intuition in Strategy
38:11 The Role of AI in Communication and Empathy
41:19 Revolutionizing the Software Development Life Cycle
52:25 The Rise of Full-Stack Product Leaders
Tired of interview podcasts? Us too. That's why we created Unsolicited Feedback - the podcast that should have come out 5 years ago, but we're making it anyway. In this podcast, Brian Balfour (Reforge, HubSpot), Fareed Mosavat (Reforge, Slack) and friends provide unfiltered feedback on the products they actually use, along with key product lessons.
Essentially, we're taking the conversations that happen between experts at invite-only happy-hours and delivering them to the podcast platform of your choice.
Although no one asked for their opinions, they're sharing them. It's like eating Goodles when you want Kraft Mac n Cheese, or Olipop when you want Pepsi - it feels wrong, yet so right.
Each week, they analyze recent announcements, features, and releases across product and growth. The hosts make predictions about where Threads and Twitter will be in a year, and analyze unparalleled growth loops at LinkedIn. They give respect where it's due, but also deliver tear-downs when the writing’s on the wall. Sorry, not sorry!