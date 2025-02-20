Social Security on XRP!?🔥D.O.G.E. Dividends Incoming!🚀
The internet was abuzz on Wednesday with talk of a "DOGE dividend," a direct payment to U.S. taxpayers funded by the Department of Government Efficiency's savings. Trump shared XRP-related content on social media, sparking speculation about his support for Ripple despite past tensions with its executives. The SEC, now under interim leadership, may settle its case against Ripple as Musk's DOGE department audits the regulator.

Topics covered:
00:38 Blockchain Poll
01:09 Trump Reads Government Waste
02:09 DOGE Savings vs Cuts
02:59 Goverment Spending Growing
03:33 Social Security Fraud
04:20 Trump on Social Security Savings
05:17 Head of SS Resigns
05:46 Fiserv Fixing Social Security
06:51 Fiserv Crypto Connection
07:14 Ripple x Fiserv?
07:34 Ripple Fed Payments
08:25 Trump Tweets About Ripple Twice
09:05 Social Security vs National Security
09:40 Military Spending
10:04 Ukraine Money Missing?
10:24 Pete Hegseth Promises Audit
10:41 $55 Billion
11:12 DOGE Dividend Checks
12:12 How DOGE Dividend Works
14:02 Could this actually happen?
The recent crypto market downturn has wiped out significant value from altcoins, leading to deeply negative sentiment and extreme volatility. However, traders urge patience, believing this could be a prime accumulation phase before the next major rally.

Guest: The Trading Parrot

Topics covered:
01:30 Bitcoin crashing over?
06:18 Bitcoin vs Altcoins
06:56 Solana dead?
11:20 $SOL wins, $JUP wins
14:30 $XRP Analysis
17:04 $ETH to $10k?
21:29 Optimism ($OP) analysis
24:33 Sui Walrus launch in March
The executive director of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, Anthony Apollo, said a "real-time, traceable ecosystem is exponentially better" than the current system. The impending launch of its fully backed and compliant stablecoin could lay the groundwork for the D.O.G.E. to also run on blockchain.

Topics covered:
00:45 Wyoming Stablecoin Winners
01:03 Solana Fumbles?
01:38 Avalanche & Sui Likely
02:24 February 27th Announcement
03:06 Tokenized Securities
03:29 BlackRock on AVAX
03:58 Franklin Templeton on AVAX
04:59 Public & Private Data on AVAX
05:56 AVAX flips Solana RWA's
06:22 Solana vs Avax Meme Coins
07:11 Wyoming Treasury on AVAX?
07:46 Deloitte Government Blockchain Demo
09:17 Wyoming Sharing With Elon Musk
09:52 Cynthia Lummis supports DOGE
10:23 DOGE Using AVAX Soon?
10:56 Wyoming Marketing Budget
11:18 $KET Community Potential
11:57 Meme Coin L1 Chains Coming
12:35 Cardano Fails Again
15:01 Charles Hoskinson Attacks Facts
15:35 Cardano Stablecoin Doesn't Exist
16:00 Ripple Abandons Cardano
16:15 Avax Debit Card
17:11 POS System Solution Still Doesn't Exist
18:04 Is Wyoming Too Late?
Solana FUD Crashes Altcoins📉Memecoin Hype Fading?
Argentine lawmakers have launched a movement to impeach President Javier Milei following a cryptocurrency-related controversy that led to the loss of millions of dollars from investors. Solana ecosystem is once again in the crosshairs of FUD.

Topics covered:
00:54 Javier Milei denies $LIBRA
02:30 Impeachment?
03:10 JUP investigation
04:44 KOLs coping + #istandwithJUP
06:12 Solana is not all memes
06:48 Toly needs better messaging
07:43 "This time Solana is not coming back"
08:52 Hester Pierce talks memecoins
11:29 FTX will save the market?
12:05 ETH vs SOL + ETH staking soon?
13:06 SUI season incoming + Wen Walrus?
Don't Panic! Crypto Bull-Run Continues?🚀 w/ Raoul Pal
Ethereum is turning bullish as stablecoin inflows and rising TVL suggest capital is shifting from Solana to ETH.

Guest: Raoul Pal

Topics covered:
01:17 Are meme coin controversies bad for Solana?
03:25 Memecoin cultures
04:42 NFT vs Memecoins
05:43 AVAX flips Solana in RWA (minus stablecoins)
09:33 ETH gas fees are insanely cheap + Vitalik speed-running upgrades
11:08 A.I. agents on ETH
13:25 D.O.G.E vs U.S. debt
15:30 SEC audit
17:00 Government using blockchain
18:13 What will David Sacks announce this week?
20:20 Institutions & cycles
25:35 The greatest macro trade of all-time
27:13 A.I. agents in gaming
30:37 SuiPlay + Soneium
32:22 DeFi on XRP
34:09 TikTok Prediction: Will Frank McCourt win?
36:02 Raoul Pal portfolio picks
Join Paul Barron, an acclaimed journalist, analyst, and computer science expert, as he hosts Tech Path – your gateway to the future of technology crypto investing and finance. Explore the world of Blockchain, Bitcoin, Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and groundbreaking innovation shaping tomorrow's tech and financial landscapes. This show analyzes crypto updates, in-depth research, and finance, tech, and investing-based interviews with top experts and trailblazers shaping the future of investing, finance, and the future of technology and culture.