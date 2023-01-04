Machine Learning Street Talk (MLST)

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Welcome! The team at MLST is inspired by academic research and each week we engage in dynamic discussion with pre-eminent figures in the AI field. Our flagship ... More
Welcome! The team at MLST is inspired by academic research and each week we engage in dynamic discussion with pre-eminent figures in the AI field. Our flagship ... More

  • #114 - Secrets of Deep Reinforcement Learning (Minqi Jiang)
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/mlst Discord: https://discord.gg/ESrGqhf5CB Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLStreetTalk In this exclusive interview, Dr. Tim Scarfe sits down with Minqi Jiang, a leading PhD student at University College London and Meta AI, as they delve into the fascinating world of deep reinforcement learning (RL) and its impact on technology, startups, and research. Discover how Minqi made the crucial decision to pursue a PhD in this exciting field, and learn from his valuable startup experiences and lessons. Minqi shares his insights into balancing serendipity and planning in life and research, and explains the role of objectives and Goodhart's Law in decision-making. Get ready to explore the depths of robustness in RL, two-player zero-sum games, and the differences between RL and supervised learning. As they discuss the role of environment in intelligence, emergence, and abstraction, prepare to be blown away by the possibilities of open-endedness and the intelligence explosion. Learn how language models generate their own training data, the limitations of RL, and the future of software 2.0 with interpretability concerns. From robotics and open-ended learning applications to learning potential metrics and MDPs, this interview is a goldmine of information for anyone interested in AI, RL, and the cutting edge of technology. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn from a rising star in the AI world! TOC Tech & Startup Background [00:00:00] Pursuing PhD in Deep RL [00:03:59] Startup Lessons [00:11:33] Serendipity vs Planning [00:12:30] Objectives & Decision Making [00:19:19] Minimax Regret & Uncertainty [00:22:57] Robustness in RL & Zero-Sum Games [00:26:14] RL vs Supervised Learning [00:34:04] Exploration & Intelligence [00:41:27] Environment, Emergence, Abstraction [00:46:31] Open-endedness & Intelligence Explosion [00:54:28] Language Models & Training Data [01:04:59] RLHF & Language Models [01:16:37] Creativity in Language Models [01:27:25] Limitations of RL [01:40:58] Software 2.0 & Interpretability [01:45:11] Language Models & Code Reliability [01:48:23] Robust Prioritized Level Replay [01:51:42] Open-ended Learning [01:55:57] Auto-curriculum & Deep RL [02:08:48] Robotics & Open-ended Learning [02:31:05] Learning Potential & MDPs [02:36:20] Universal Function Space [02:42:02] Goal-Directed Learning & Auto-Curricula [02:42:48] Advice & Closing Thoughts [02:44:47] References: - Why Greatness Cannot Be Planned: The Myth of the Objective by Kenneth O. Stanley and Joel Lehman https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319155234 - Rethinking Exploration: General Intelligence Requires Rethinking Exploration https://arxiv.org/abs/2106.06860 - The Case for Strong Emergence (Sabine Hossenfelder) https://arxiv.org/abs/2102.07740 - The Game of Life (Conway) https://www.conwaylife.com/ - Toolformer: Teaching Language Models to Generate APIs (Meta AI) https://arxiv.org/abs/2302.04761 - OpenAI's POET: Paired Open-Ended Trailblazer https://arxiv.org/abs/1901.01753 - Schmidhuber's Artificial Curiosity https://people.idsia.ch/~juergen/interest.html - Gödel Machines https://people.idsia.ch/~juergen/goedelmachine.html - PowerPlay https://arxiv.org/abs/1112.5309 - Robust Prioritized Level Replay: https://openreview.net/forum?id=NfZ6g2OmXEk - Unsupervised Environment Design: https://arxiv.org/abs/2012.02096 - Excel: Evolving Curriculum Learning for Deep Reinforcement Learning https://arxiv.org/abs/1901.05431 - Go-Explore: A New Approach for Hard-Exploration Problems https://arxiv.org/abs/1901.10995 - Learning with AMIGo: Adversarially Motivated Intrinsic Goals https://www.researchgate.net/publication/342377312_Learning_with_AMIGo_Adversarially_Motivated_Intrinsic_Goals PRML https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/uploads/prod/2006/01/Bishop-Pattern-Recognition-and-Machine-Learning-2006.pdf Sutton and Barto https://web.stanford.edu/class/psych209/Readings/SuttonBartoIPRLBook2ndEd.pdf
    4/16/2023
    2:47:15
  • Unlocking the Brain's Mysteries: Chris Eliasmith on Spiking Neural Networks and the Future of Human-Machine Interaction
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/mlst Discord: https://discord.gg/ESrGqhf5CB Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLStreetTalk Chris Eliasmith is a renowned interdisciplinary researcher, author, and professor at the University of Waterloo, where he holds the prestigious Canada Research Chair in Theoretical Neuroscience. As the Founding Director of the Centre for Theoretical Neuroscience, Eliasmith leads the Computational Neuroscience Research Group in exploring the mysteries of the brain and its complex functions. His groundbreaking work, including the Neural Engineering Framework, Neural Engineering Objects software environment, and the Semantic Pointer Architecture, has led to the development of Spaun, the most advanced functional brain simulation to date. Among his numerous achievements, Eliasmith has received the 2015 NSERC "Polany-ee" Award and authored two influential books, "How to Build a Brain" and "Neural Engineering." Chris' homepage: http://arts.uwaterloo.ca/~celiasmi/ Interviewers: Dr. Tim Scarfe and Dr. Keith Duggar TOC: Intro to Chris [00:00:00] Continuous Representation in Biologically Plausible Neural Networks [00:06:49] Legendre Memory Unit and Spatial Semantic Pointer [00:14:36] Large Contexts and Data in Language Models [00:20:30] Spatial Semantic Pointers and Continuous Representations [00:24:38] Auto Convolution [00:30:12] Abstractions and the Continuity [00:36:33] Compression, Sparsity, and Brain Representations [00:42:52] Continual Learning and Real-World Interactions [00:48:05] Robust Generalization in LLMs and Priors [00:56:11] Chip design [01:00:41] Chomsky + Computational Power of NNs and Recursion [01:04:02] Spiking Neural Networks and Applications [01:13:07] Limits of Empirical Learning [01:22:43] Philosophy of Mind, Consciousness etc [01:25:35] Future of human machine interaction [01:41:28] Future research and advice to young researchers [01:45:06] Refs: http://compneuro.uwaterloo.ca/publications/dumont2023.html  http://compneuro.uwaterloo.ca/publications/voelker2019lmu.html  http://compneuro.uwaterloo.ca/publications/voelker2018.html http://compneuro.uwaterloo.ca/publications/lu2019.html  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5h-xjddzlY
    4/10/2023
    1:49:36
  • #112 AVOIDING AGI APOCALYPSE - CONNOR LEAHY
    Support us! https://www.patreon.com/mlst MLST Discord: https://discord.gg/aNPkGUQtc5 In this podcast with the legendary Connor Leahy (CEO Conjecture) recorded in Dec 2022, we discuss various topics related to artificial intelligence (AI), including AI alignment, the success of ChatGPT, the potential threats of artificial general intelligence (AGI), and the challenges of balancing research and product development at his company, Conjecture. He emphasizes the importance of empathy, dehumanizing our thinking to avoid anthropomorphic biases, and the value of real-world experiences in learning and personal growth. The conversation also covers the Orthogonality Thesis, AI preferences, the mystery of mode collapse, and the paradox of AI alignment. Connor Leahy expresses concern about the rapid development of AI and the potential dangers it poses, especially as AI systems become more powerful and integrated into society. He argues that we need a better understanding of AI systems to ensure their safe and beneficial development. The discussion also touches on the concept of "futuristic whack-a-mole," where futurists predict potential AGI threats, and others try to come up with solutions for those specific scenarios. However, the problem lies in the fact that there could be many more scenarios that neither party can think of, especially when dealing with a system that's smarter than humans. https://www.linkedin.com/in/connor-j-leahy/https://twitter.com/NPCollapse Interviewer: Dr. Tim Scarfe (Innovation CTO @ XRAI Glass https://xrai.glass/) TOC: The success of ChatGPT and its impact on the AI field [00:00:00] Subjective experience [00:15:12] AI Architectural discussion including RLHF [00:18:04] The paradox of AI alignment and the future of AI in society [00:31:44] The impact of AI on society and politics [00:36:11] Future shock levels and the challenges of predicting the future [00:45:58] Long termism and existential risk [00:48:23] Consequentialism vs. deontology in rationalism [00:53:39] The Rationalist Community and its Challenges [01:07:37] AI Alignment and Conjecture [01:14:15] Orthogonality Thesis and AI Preferences [01:17:01] Challenges in AI Alignment [01:20:28] Mechanistic Interpretability in Neural Networks [01:24:54] Building Cleaner Neural Networks [01:31:36] Cognitive horizons / The problem with rapid AI development [01:34:52] Founding Conjecture and raising funds [01:39:36] Inefficiencies in the market and seizing opportunities [01:45:38] Charisma, authenticity, and leadership in startups [01:52:13] Autistic culture and empathy [01:55:26] Learning from real-world experiences [02:01:57] Technical empathy and transhumanism [02:07:18] Moral status and the limits of empathy [02:15:33] Anthropomorphic Thinking and Consequentialism [02:17:42] Conjecture: Balancing Research and Product Development [02:20:37] Epistemology Team at Conjecture [02:31:07] Interpretability and Deception in AGI [02:36:23] Futuristic whack-a-mole and predicting AGI threats [02:38:27] Refs: 1. OpenAI's ChatGPT: https://chat.openai.com/ 2. The Mystery of Mode Collapse (Article): https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/t9svvNPNmFf5Qa3TA/mysteries-of-mode-collapse 3. The Rationalist Guide to the Galaxy https://www.amazon.co.uk/Does-Not-Hate-You-Superintelligence/dp/1474608795 5. Alfred Korzybski: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alfred_Korzybski 6. Instrumental Convergence: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Instrumental_convergence 7. Orthogonality Thesis: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orthogonality_thesis 8. Brian Tomasik's Essays on Reducing Suffering: https://reducing-suffering.org/ 9. Epistemological Framing for AI Alignment Research: https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/Y4YHTBziAscS5WPN7/epistemological-framing-for-ai-alignment-research 10. How to Defeat Mind readers: https://www.alignmentforum.org/posts/EhAbh2pQoAXkm9yor/circumventing-interpretability-how-to-defeat-mind-readers 11. Society of mind: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Society-Mind-Marvin-Minsky/dp/0671607405
    4/2/2023
    2:40:13
  • #111 - AI moratorium, Eliezer Yudkowsky, AGI risk etc
    Support us! https://www.patreon.com/mlst MLST Discord: https://discord.gg/aNPkGUQtc5 Send us a voice message which you want us to publish: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/machinelearningstreettalk/message In a recent open letter, over 1500 individuals called for a six-month pause on the development of advanced AI systems, expressing concerns over the potential risks AI poses to society and humanity. However, there are issues with this approach, including global competition, unstoppable progress, potential benefits, and the need to manage risks instead of avoiding them. Decision theorist Eliezer Yudkowsky took it a step further in a Time magazine article, calling for an indefinite and worldwide moratorium on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) development, warning of potential catastrophe if AGI exceeds human intelligence. Yudkowsky urged for an immediate halt to all large AI training runs and the shutdown of major GPU clusters, calling for international cooperation to enforce these measures. However, several counterarguments question the validity of Yudkowsky's concerns: 1. Hard limits on AGI 2. Dismissing AI extinction risk 3. Collective action problem 4. Misplaced focus on AI threats While the potential risks of AGI cannot be ignored, it is essential to consider various arguments and potential solutions before making drastic decisions. As AI continues to advance, it is crucial for researchers, policymakers, and society as a whole to engage in open and honest discussions about the potential consequences and the best path forward. With a balanced approach to AGI development, we may be able to harness its power for the betterment of humanity while mitigating its risks. Eliezer Yudkowsky: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eliezer_Yudkowsky Connor Leahy: https://twitter.com/NPCollapse (we will release that interview soon) Gary Marcus: http://garymarcus.com/index.html Tim Scarfe is the innovation CTO of XRAI Glass: https://xrai.glass/ Gary clip filmed at AIUK https://ai-uk.turing.ac.uk/programme/ and our appreciation to them for giving us a press pass. Check out their conference next year! WIRED clip from Gary came from here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Puo3VkPkNZ4 Refs: Statement from the listed authors of Stochastic Parrots on the “AI pause” letterTimnit Gebru, Emily M. Bender, Angelina McMillan-Major, Margaret Mitchell https://www.dair-institute.org/blog/letter-statement-March2023 Eliezer Yudkowsky on Lex: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaTRHFaaPG8 Pause Giant AI Experiments: An Open Letter https://futureoflife.org/open-letter/pause-giant-ai-experiments/ Pausing AI Developments Isn't Enough. We Need to Shut it All Down (Eliezer Yudkowsky) https://time.com/6266923/ai-eliezer-yudkowsky-open-letter-not-enough/
    4/1/2023
    26:57
  • #110 Dr. STEPHEN WOLFRAM - HUGE ChatGPT+Wolfram announcement!
    HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT, CHATGPT+WOLFRAM! You saw it HERE first! YT version: https://youtu.be/z5WZhCBRDpU Support us! https://www.patreon.com/mlst MLST Discord: https://discord.gg/aNPkGUQtc5 Stephen's announcement post: https://writings.stephenwolfram.com/2023/03/chatgpt-gets-its-wolfram-superpowers/ OpenAI's announcement post: https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt-plugins In an era of technology and innovation, few individuals have left as indelible a mark on the fabric of modern science as our esteemed guest, Dr. Steven Wolfram. Dr. Wolfram is a renowned polymath who has made significant contributions to the fields of physics, computer science, and mathematics. A prodigious young man too, Wolfram earned a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the California Institute of Technology by the age of 20. He became the youngest recipient of the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship at the age of 21. Wolfram's groundbreaking computational tool, Mathematica, was launched in 1988 and has become a cornerstone for researchers and innovators worldwide. In 2002, he published "A New Kind of Science," a paradigm-shifting work that explores the foundations of science through the lens of computational systems. In 2009, Wolfram created Wolfram Alpha, a computational knowledge engine utilized by millions of users worldwide. His current focus is on the Wolfram Language, a powerful programming language designed to democratize access to cutting-edge technology. Wolfram's numerous accolades include honorary doctorates and fellowships from prestigious institutions. As an influential thinker, Dr. Wolfram has dedicated his life to unraveling the mysteries of the universe and making computation accessible to all. First of all... we have an announcement to make, you heard it FIRST here on MLST! .... Intro [00:00:00] Big announcement! Wolfram + ChatGPT! [00:02:57] What does it mean to understand? [00:05:33] Feeding information back into the model [00:13:48] Semantics and cognitive categories [00:20:09] Navigating the ruliad [00:23:50] Computational irreducibility [00:31:39] Conceivability and interestingness [00:38:43] Human intelligible sciences [00:43:43]
    3/23/2023
    57:29

About Machine Learning Street Talk (MLST)

Welcome! The team at MLST is inspired by academic research and each week we engage in dynamic discussion with pre-eminent figures in the AI field. Our flagship show covers current affairs in AI with in-depth analysis. Our approach is unrivalled in terms of scope and rigour – we believe in intellectual diversity in AI, and we touch on all of the main ideas in the field without succumbing to hype. MLST is run by Tim Scarfe, Ph.D (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ecsquizor/)
Machine Learning Street Talk (MLST)

Machine Learning Street Talk (MLST)

