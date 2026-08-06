Practical AI: Machine Learning, Data Science

The agentic transformation isn’t coming. It has already begun.

Companies are deploying thousands — and sometimes tens of thousands — of AI agents. Enterprise software giants are watching their old economic moats erode. Capital is moving, productivity is being redefined, and human labor is being repriced in real time.



In this Fully Connected episode, Daniel and Chris explore the new economics of a post-agentic world: the global order that emerges after agents have been woven into every conceivable aspect of business and life. What happens when digital labor becomes abundant, agents manage other agents, and entire organizations operate at a scale no human workforce could match?

This isn’t another conversation about whether AI will take your job. It’s about what happens when the assumptions underneath jobs, companies, software, and productivity stop being true.

The post-agentic world is already taking shape.

The question is whether you’re preparing for it — or becoming part of what it replaces.



Featuring:

Chris Benson – Website, LinkedIn, Bluesky, GitHub, X

Daniel Whitenack – Website, GitHub, X

Links:

Is IBM a Canary in the Tech Coal Mine?

Verbalizable Representations Form a Global Workspace in Language Models

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