Read_857 - Instant Settlement: The Construction Industry
"Imagine a sports game where different players are motivated by distinct incentives, defenders aiming to pull the ball outside the field, midfielders prioritizing maximum passes, attackers focused on scoring the most goals, goalkeepers rewarded for saving the most shots, and coaches for the most words shouted from the bench. You can imagine that will not be an optimal team performance when they step on the field, the team winning should be prioritized over any individual player's performance." — Ivan Makedonski
Can Bitcoin and the Lightning Network provide a new foundation for aligning incentives and creating a more efficient and harmonious approach to construction and other industries? Join me as I read and discuss an article by Ivan Makedonski, exploring the potential for instant settlement to disrupt traditional industries and create new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.
Check out the original article at Instant Settlement: The Construction Industry by Ivan Makedonski (Link: https://tinyurl.com/yhcw34m5)
1:21:54
Roundtable_004 - Nov 2024 - Trump, Hash Collisions, Court Rulings, Covenants, All Time Highs, and What We Don't Know
Guy's Roundtable gets together for another awesome breakdown. Covering all the happenings this month: Trump wins the election, new bitcoin innovations, court rulings on privacy and free speech, bitcoin surges through the all time high, and trying to know what it is we know about the things we don't know. Mechanic, Jeff, Steve and Guy assemble to get some OG wisdom and ranting for the month in Bitcoin.
2:14:13
Read_856 - It's the Settlement Assurances Stupid
"This is also an interesting case study in how Bitcoin resists duplication. You can create something which looks cosmetically similar to Bitcoin, but you cannot replicate the settlement assurances which derive from the costliness of the ledger."— Nic Carter
A correction needs to be made. Thanks to a great thread by Anilsaidso, with a list of fundamental pieces in Bitcoin in order to grasp a deeper understanding, Bitcoin Audible had audio of all of them in the feed, except one. While I'm certain I have the audio somewhere, its time to get it back in the feed with a brilliant piece explaining one of the most misunderstood elements of Bitcoin, the value it provides, and why nothing else competes. There is no second best, and this will help to understand why. It's the Settlement Assurances, Stupid, by Nic Carter.
Check out the original article at It’s the settlement assurances, stupid by Nic Carter (Link: https://tinyurl.com/c38sm5ah)
1:31:00
Read_855 - The Great Capitulation
"Panic is rising. Bitcoin, the way out of their giant Ponzi scheme, does not want to die, but the survival of the fiat system depends on the lack of an alternative. The entire system is therefore in danger." — Alexandre Stachtchenko
The ECB is at is again with a new, 20 page "research" paper on the economic dangers of a possible future in which Bitcoin survives. Yes it's just another pile of drivel from the same authors who have decried Bitcoin as a useless, empty bubble destined for a quick and embarrassing death. Yet the embarrassment seems to turn the other way when the bubble still doesn't pop, and Bitcoin still doesn't die.
Despite the obvious intellectual dishonesty permeated throughout the paper, is there a more fundamental capitulation in their framing? Have they actually conceded something critical despite their careful attempt to show no signs of any possible benefit to Bitcoin whatever? Is there a sense of panic in their words?
Check out the original article at The Great Capitulation by Alexandre Stachtchenko (Link: https://tinyurl.com/3sczkspe)
46:52
Take_094 - Focus
"Never half-ass two things. Whole-ass one thing."— Ron Swanson
Focus. Easily spoken, hard to live by. There are many lessons that Bitcoin teaches, and one that is more clearly true the older I get, is that every single thing in a trade off. And not just solutions, or tools, or networks, but the very thing that you spend your time thinking about, at the expense of all other things. What dreams you spend your time building, at the expense of all other dreams. What new ideas you begin, at the expense of what you've already started, and not yet finished.
Its time for an overdue change, and today I wanted to share my thoughts, how we got here, and what to expect in the future.
The Best in Bitcoin made Audible.
Guy Swann makes the knowledge of Bitcoin, the world's most secure, independent money, accessible to everyone. Exploring Bitcoin from an investment perspective, economic analysis, its philosophical foundations, & technological primitives. Reading and distilling thousands of hours of others' works on Bitcoin, Guy explains everything you need to know.