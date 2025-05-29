Filmmaking and Virtual Production: The AI Advantage
Legendary filmmaker Alex Proyas joins this episode of Reshaping Workflows with Dell Pro Max and Nvidia RTX GPUs to reflect on his groundbreaking career and share how AI is reshaping the future of cinema. From iconic films like iRobot and Dark City to his upcoming sci-fi project Rossum's Universal Robots, Alex offers a behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of visual storytelling.Cindy and Alex join host Logan Lawler for a wide-ranging conversation on the role of AI in filmmaking, the power of RTX Blackwell GPUs, and how tools like the Dell Precision 7875 with dual Nvidia 6000 ADA cards are transforming everything from pre-visualization to virtual production.The episode explores how AI is democratizing creative tools, driving innovation, and raising new questions about ethics and originality. Alex also shares why embracing new tech is key to pushing artistic boundaries.Whether you're a filmmaker, tech enthusiast, or simply curious about where cinema is headed, this episode tackles the intersection of storytelling and technology—and what it means for the next generation of creators. Tune in for a thought-provoking look at the future of film.You can also watch this and all previous episodes here.
How Data Science Competitions Are Shaping Mental Health Research
What happens when you open up mental health data to the global data science community? In this episode, host Logan Lawler talks with Gregory Kiar and Arianna Zuanazzi from the Child Mind Institute about a recent Kaggle competition that explored how physical health metrics—like sleep and activity—can predict problematic internet use in kids and teens.Greg, a research scientist and director of the Center for Data Analytics, Innovation, and Rigor, shares how they handle messy, real-world data to generate insights that matter. Arianna, who leads open science and data collaboration efforts, explains why involving people outside of academia leads to better questions and better science. They break down the competition structure, the surprising role of sleep data, and why overfitting results can lead to real-world consequences. They also talk about the challenges of working with human-generated data, and how competitions like this inform future research and care.You can also watch this and all previous episodes here.
How NIM Microservices Make AI Easier for Everyone
Getting started with AI doesn't have to be overwhelming. In this episode, host Logan Lawler is joined by Sama Bali, Head of AI Solutions Product Marketing at NVIDIA, for a deep dive into how NVIDIA's NIM microservices are helping developers—from enterprise teams to solo coders—bring AI into their applications with less friction.They explore what NIMs are, how they work, and why they're especially useful for teams without dedicated AI engineers. Sama explains how developers can test and deploy NIMs using Dell Pro Max systems, how tools like AI Workbench and AI Blueprints support faster prototyping, and what types of real-world projects are already being powered by NIMs—from retail to healthcare to weather forecasting.Whether you're an IT decision maker, software engineer, or just starting to explore AI tools, this episode offers a practical overview of how to build smarter with less overhead.
Breaking Down Dell Pro Max: Performance, Design, and Innovation
Dell's workstation lineup is evolving, and today we're unpacking everything you need to know about Dell Pro Max. Host Logan Lawler sits down with Joe Resendiz and Bernardo Juri from Dell's product management team to explore the cutting-edge features of the new Dell Pro Max 14, 16, and 18.From performance upgrades and thermal innovations to new premium designs and an improved docking experience, we break down the key differences between Dell Pro Max Premium and Plus models. Joe and Bernardo also discuss why Dell moved away from the Precision branding, how these new workstations cater to professionals in AI, engineering, and content creation, and what sets them apart from previous generations. Tune in for insights on the latest innovations.
How NVIDIA’s RTX PRO™ Blackwell GPUs Are Reshaping Workflows
NVIDIA's new RTX PRO™ Blackwell GPUs are here, and they're packed with next-gen performance for AI, rendering, and complex workloads. In this episode, host Logan Lawler chats with John Della Bona from NVIDIA to break down what makes Blackwell a game-changer for workstation users. They discuss key improvements, including AI-driven shaders, increased CUDA core efficiency, massive VRAM upgrades, and real-world applications across industries like media, architecture, and engineering. Whether you're a creator, engineer, or data scientist, this episode gives you the insights you need to stay ahead.
About Reshaping Workflows with Dell Pro Max and NVIDIA RTX GPUs
The future of workflows starts here. With the launch of Dell Pro Max in partnership with NVIDIA, a new world is at your fingertips. Hear stories of revolutionary workstation innovation on Reshaping Workflows with Dell Pro Max and NVIDIA RTX GPUs – as told by the people who made it happen, and the people who know it best. Join host Logan Lawler as he brings you inside the latest advancements in high-performance computing, featuring insightful conversations with experts, ISV’s, partners, and leaders. Discover how the Dell Pro Max line integrates seamlessly into workflows, powers game-changing solutions, and helps businesses stay ahead. Come along for the ride as we demystify the tech, while showcasing incredible real-world applications. Subscribe now to Reshaping Workflows with Dell Pro Max and NVIDIA RTX GPUs, delivering inspiration, expertise, and the inside story behind the hardware driving innovation.
