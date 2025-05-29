Filmmaking and Virtual Production: The AI Advantage

Legendary filmmaker Alex Proyas joins this episode of Reshaping Workflows with Dell Pro Max and Nvidia RTX GPUs to reflect on his groundbreaking career and share how AI is reshaping the future of cinema. From iconic films like iRobot and Dark City to his upcoming sci-fi project Rossum's Universal Robots, Alex offers a behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of visual storytelling.Cindy and Alex join host Logan Lawler for a wide-ranging conversation on the role of AI in filmmaking, the power of RTX Blackwell GPUs, and how tools like the Dell Precision 7875 with dual Nvidia 6000 ADA cards are transforming everything from pre-visualization to virtual production.The episode explores how AI is democratizing creative tools, driving innovation, and raising new questions about ethics and originality. Alex also shares why embracing new tech is key to pushing artistic boundaries.Whether you're a filmmaker, tech enthusiast, or simply curious about where cinema is headed, this episode tackles the intersection of storytelling and technology—and what it means for the next generation of creators.