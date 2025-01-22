Listen to This Article - Goodbye to Joe Biden, and Whoever Was President the Last Four Years
The "Invisible Presidency" is an all-time criminal, and must not be allowed to flee
Narrated by Jared Moore
3:01
Hollywood's Dumb Scare
In Hollywood, self-pity abounds, but there's no remorse for unfairly ruined careers, as Oscar writer Sasha Stone found out
Narrated by Jared Moore
3:00
Why is Russiagate's Origin Story Redacted?
In a parting gesture of defiance, the FBI releases a long-awaited document, blotting most of it out. Journalist Aaron Maté explains why the Bureau's FOIA follies matter
Narrated by Jared Moore
6:27
Woke Elvis Resigns
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was an overgrown pick-up artist whose humiliating downfall will stand forever as a cautionary tale for men
Narrated by Jared Moore
3:00
Gaslit Nation
From drones to terrorists, authorities are having a laugh at the public's expense
Narrated by Jared Moore