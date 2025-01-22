Powered by RND
Racket To Go

Matt Taibbi
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com www.racket.news
  • Listen to This Article - Goodbye to Joe Biden, and Whoever Was President the Last Four Years
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.racket.newsThe "Invisible Presidency" is an all-time criminal, and must not be allowed to fleeNarrated by Jared Moore
    3:01
  • Listen to This Article - Hollywood's Dumb Scare
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.racket.newsIn Hollywood, self-pity abounds, but there's no remorse for unfairly ruined careers, as Oscar writer Sasha Stone found outNarrated by Jared Moore
    3:00
  • Listen to This Article - Why is Russiagate's Origin Story Redacted?
    In a parting gesture of defiance, the FBI releases a long-awaited document, blotting most of it out. Journalist Aaron Maté explains why the Bureau's FOIA follies matterNarrated by Jared Moore This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.racket.news/subscribe
    6:27
  • Listen to This Article - Woke Elvis Resigns
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.racket.newsCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was an overgrown pick-up artist whose humiliating downfall will stand forever as a cautionary tale for menNarrated by Jared Moore
    3:00
  • Listen to This Article - Gaslit Nation
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.racket.newsFrom drones to terrorists, authorities are having a laugh at the public's expenseNarrated by Jared Moore
    3:00

